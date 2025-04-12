Wendell Carter Injury: Questionable for season finale

Carter (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter didn't play in Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right hip contusion, and it was the first game he had missed since Nov. 25. However, with Orlando locked in as the seventh seed in the East, Carter and the rest of the starters could be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale. Carter's absence would mean more playing time for Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze.