Wendell Carter News: Productive in win

Carter provided 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game victory over the Hawks.

This was Carter's highest-scoring performance since Feb. 6. Games like this have been few and far between, however. For the regular season, Carter finished outside the top-150 in nine-category formats with averages of 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game.