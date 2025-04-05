Zach Edey News: Grabs career-high 21 rebounds

Edey registered six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists and one block over 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over the Pistons.

Edey was a beast on the glass, pulling down a career-high 21 rebounds. Although his offensive game continues to fall short of the mark, his rebounding numbers have been elevated of late. In his past four games, Edey is averaging 13.0 rebounds per game, which includes a two-rebound performance during a loss to Boston.