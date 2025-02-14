Zach Edey News: Quiet in Rising Stars event

Edey registered two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds over 3:48 of playing time during Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the finals of the Rising Stars event Friday.

Edey didn't have that much more production in the semifinals against Team T, finishing with four points, two rebounds and one assist over 10:40 of playing time, though he did finish with a plus-10 point differential. With Friday's finals victory, Edey and Team C will take on Team Shaq in the first round of Sunday's All-Star game tournament.