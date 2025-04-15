Jay Ducker News: Handles 21 carries in spring game

Ducker tallied 66 yards on 21 carries during Temple's spring game, Sienna Conaghan of The Temple News reports.

In what figures to be a run-heavy system for the Owls this season, Ducker continues to position himself as the lead back for Temple. The 5-foot-10 graduate transfer from Sam Houston (previously Memphis and NIU), tallied 158 carries for 745 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, along with 15 receptions for 110 yards through the air with the Bearkats last season.