College Football DFS: Tuesday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

There's little doubt that McCloud is the top passer for this slate, although you'll pay a premium to get him. Salaries for receivers are reasonable for these matchups, so we'll be able to manage our salary cap despite spending a lot on McCloud. McCloud is a good passer with dual-threat capability and is responsible for 20 touchdowns through the air and seven scores on the ground. Louisiana's defense is fairly strong, ranking 31st in OPY per game, but Wake Forest's Hank Bachmeier is the strongest quarterback they've faced, and McCloud is arguably a stronger

The Vegas bookmakers consider Texas Tech and Louisiana as the teams with the best results in this slate, and we're compelled to agree. There are options among all four teams, but it will come down to their salary relative to potential in these spots.

We have an early slate with three games on the docket. Although the schedule isn't loaded with big-name teams, it should still be an entertaining offering.

We have an early slate with three games on the docket. Although the schedule isn't loaded with big-name teams, it should still be an entertaining offering.

Slate Overview

FIU (-8.5) vs. New Mexico State O/U: 44

Texas State (-3.5) vs. Louisiana O/U: 54.5

Sam Houston (-10) vs. Louisiana Tech O/U: 46

The Vegas bookmakers consider Texas Tech and Louisiana as the teams with the best results in this slate, and we're compelled to agree. There are options among all four teams, but it will come down to their salary relative to potential in these spots.

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Tuesday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 10

Quarterback

Jordan McCloud, Texas State (DK $9,30,0, FD $12,600) vs. Louisiana

There's little doubt that McCloud is the top passer for this slate, although you'll pay a premium to get him. Salaries for receivers are reasonable for these matchups, so we'll be able to manage our salary cap despite spending a lot on McCloud. McCloud is a good passer with dual-threat capability and is responsible for 20 touchdowns through the air and seven scores on the ground. Louisiana's defense is fairly strong, ranking 31st in OPY per game, but Wake Forest's Hank Bachmeier is the strongest quarterback they've faced, and McCloud is arguably a stronger option on paper.

Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana (DK $8,000, FD $10,800) @ Texas State

Taking the other side of this matchup makes perfect sense. Wooldridge has similar numbers to McCloud, so you could conceivably pivot to him and take our third option for the S-FLEX. He's also excelled in both facets, with 15 passing touchdowns and five scores on the ground. Texas State's passing defense isn't bad, but Wooldridge's floor has been very steady with successful lines against almost every opponent.

Hunter Watson, Sam Houston (DK $9,000, FD $9,200) vs. Louisiana Tech

I don't get DraftKings' salary here, but you can definitely save some coin by opting for Watson on FanDuel. While the aforementioned quarterbacks are adept runners, Watson's rushing prowess is the hallmark of his game. He has 407 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, but he's still a factor through the air with nine touchdown passes and a completion rate of 60 percent.

I also think that FIU's Keyone Jenkins is a good option, but he was benched last week and I'd rather not take the risk.

Running Back

Elijah Davis, Louisiana (DK $4,500, FD $8,500) @ Texas State

In my opinion, the top two options at running back are pretty cut and dry. Davis' DraftKings salary is astounding, and I will be all over it on Tuesday. The FanDuel salary is appropriate, and I see no reason to stray from him in either case. Texas State ranks 71sr nationally in rush defense, and that's a very compelling factor. NOTE: You'll see him as Bill Davis in some formats.

Ismail Mahdi, Texas State (DK $6,300, FD $9,700) vs. Louisiana

We're justified in hammering this game, and I see no reason to veer from Davis and Mahdi in almost every lineup. Although the junior hasn't found the end zone as often as we might like, he has 646 rushing yards on the season and is a key method for Texas State in opening up passing lanes for McCloud. I can envision a scenario where I go a little cheaper on FanDuel, but his DraftKings salary is solid.

DJ McKinney, Sam Houston (DK $3,800, FD $7,500) vs. Louisiana Tech

Although Jay Ducker is the lead back, McKinney has the most upside and is more effective at shedding defenders when he gets out in space. The freshman is only 5-9 and can slip through defensive fronts more frequently than Ducker, and although I've seen limited film on this team, it's fairly obvious that McKinney has more potential as a fantasy option.

Wide Receiver

Joey Hobert, Texas State (DK $6,700), FD $9,200) vs. Louisiana

We'll do the responsible thing and use a stack for McCloud. Hobert is his favorite target with 62 targets for the year. Hobert has turned that into 499 yards and seven touchdowns through seven games. There are other options for the Bobcats like Jaden Williams and Kole Wilson, but FanDuel is the only spot where I see a pressing need for a discount.

Tru Edwards, Louisiana Tech (DK $4,300, FD $8,100) @ Sam Houston

We'll deviate from the stacking game with Edwards. His value on DraftKings is much higher. DraftKings 1-point PPR award is twice as big as what FanDuel offers, and Edwards' best asset is target volume. He's had some shaky yardage totals but seems to be a frequent target for Evan Bullock and is a better asset on DraftKings.

Terrance Carter, Louisiana (DK $3,500, FD $7,800) @ Texas State

I usually don't like going with tight ends in CFB, but it's hard to argue against Carter, who's one of the Sun Belt's top receivers. He's also enjoying a recent upward trend, with two consecutive 100-plus yards, one-touchdown games. This pick also fulfills a stack for Wooldridge.

Also consider: Eric Rivers, FIU (DK $6,100, FD $8,300) vs. New Mexico State