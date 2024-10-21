CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 9

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

DT Sheffield, WR, North Texas (48.4 points)

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (32.6 points)

Spencer Petras, QB, Utah State (31.4 points)

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt (29.2 points)

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (28.7 points)

Tulane D/ST (21.5 points)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (19.8 points)

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (18.9 points)

Tawee Walker, RB, Wisconsin (18.3 points)

Trent Walker, WR, Oregon State (17.7 points)

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State (16.4 points)

Nolan Hauser, K, Clemson (12.0 points)

Kenneth Almendares, K, Louisiana-Lafayette (10.0 points)

67.5 points - Texas Tech at TCU

66.5 points - Boise State at UNLV

65.5 points - New Mexico at Colorado State

65.0 points - Oklahoma State at Baylor

64.5 points - Tulane at North Texas

63.5 points - Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State

63.0 points - Georgia State at Appalachian State

60.5 points - Syracuse at Pittsburgh

60.5 points - North Carolina at Virginia

*Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Owen McCown, QB, UTSA (17 Percent Rostered)

In his last two conference games, McCown has been serviceable, scoring 25.6 fantasy points per game. He's been specifically more active in the run game with a combined 22 rushing attempts for 75 yards. If he continues to run the ball like that at Tulsa, it could result in an extra touchdown or two. He's been good through the air with 12 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.

Mario Williams, WR, Tulane (44 Percent Rostered)

You always want to look for wideouts going up against North Texas as those games tend to get out of control. Vegas thinks that's a possibility with an over/under of 64.5 points. Williams is Tulane's No. 1 wideout with 26 catches for 439 yards and two touchdowns on 44 targets. His targets have been steady at 6.3 per game and he's coming off his best game with a season-high nine targets against Rice.

Week 8 Rewind: Tulane QB Darian Mensah (9.0 points - 12/25, 152 YDS, 1 TD, 5 ATT, -11 YDS) & North Texas WR DT Sheffield (48.4 points - 8/13 TAR, 122 YDS, 2 TD, 2 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jackson Meeks, WR, Syracuse (24 Percent Rostered)

The hidden bonus with Syracuse players is that they do not have any bye weeks left for the rest of the season. That means you could lock Meeks into your lineup as he's averaging 25.1 fantasy points per game over his last four tilts. He has a touchdown in four straight games and also has a sneaky good three-game streak with double-digit targets. With an upcoming game at Pittsburgh, it's a perfect week to scoop up Meeks.

Jacolby Criswell, QB, North Carolina (5 Percent Rostered)

We didn't have a chance to see Criswell last week as the Tar Heels were on a bye. Before that, he had one of his better games with 30.7 fantasy points against Georgia Tech. He had his best day on the ground with 13 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Why not try the same thing when they play at Virginia this week? North Carolina's defense isn't likely to stop the Cavs, so there's high potential for a shootout in this spot.

Week 8 Rewind: SMU QB Kevin Jennings (28.7 points - 17/27, 322 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 10 ATT, 18 YDS) & Louisville RB Isaac Brown (18.9 points - 9 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD, 6/7 TAR, 23 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Darius Lassiter, WR, BYU (4 Percent Rostered)

We recommended Lassiter a few weeks ago and roster percentage didn't necessarily follow. The public should start to take the Cougars seriously because this team is likely going to be in the College Football Playoff. Lassiter is one of the reasons why as he's been awesome over his last three games with a combined 19 catches (on 32 targets) for 335 yards and two touchdowns. QB Jake Retzlaff (17 percent rostered) looks his way in critical times and that's important when you are coming down the final stretch of the regular season.

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (10 Percent Rostered)

Robertson has been the Big 12's best player over the last month with 30.4 fantasy points per game. They just pulled off a massive upset at Texas Tech and he was amazing in his home state with five passing touchdowns. With upcoming games against Oklahoma State and TCU, Robertson should continue to ball out and be one of the conference's top-performing signal-callers.

Week 8 Rewind: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson (32.6 points - 21/32, 274 YDS, 5 TD, 4 ATT, 16 YDS) & Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson (19.8 points - 6/8 TAR, 108 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Justice Ellison, RB, Indiana (14 Percent Rostered)

With QB Kurtis Rourke (46 percent rostered) dealing with a thumb injury and reportedly out for their upcoming game at Washington, expect Indiana to lean more on Ellison. They should feel comfortable doing so as Ellison has been awesome while averaging a career-best 7.0 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in seven games. Despite averaging just 10.4 rushing attempts per game, he's been able to gobble up 73.4 rushing yards and 1.1 touchdowns per game. Just imagine what he could do if he pushed 20+ carries.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC (31 Percent Rostered)

USC is simply an average team. I would migrate toward their receivers because they're going to need to lean on an air raid offense to compete in this new conference. Lane is a special talent and is averaging 6.7 targets per game. It's kind of crazy that the No. 1 receiver for the Trojans is available in over 50 percent of leagues, but here we are, so go out and get him. USC hosts a Rutgers team that looks lost right now.

Week 8 Rewind: Wisconsin RB Tawee Walker (18.3 points - 23 ATT, 126 YDS, 2/2 TAR, 7 YDS) & Purdue TE Max Klare (5.2 points - 3/4 TAR, 32 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (35 Percent Rostered)

Huff not only has been one of the best fantasy performers in the conference but he's also been one of the best in the country. He's averaging 28.3 fantasy points per game, and it gets even better when you look at his last four starts which is 32.8 fantasy points per game. He's a capable passer, yet his most dangerous weapon is his legs where he has 76 carries for 503 yards and six touchdowns. In his last five games, he's averaging 14.2 rushing attempts for 98.4 yards and 1.2 touchdowns.

Omari Kelly, WR, Middle Tennessee State (48 Percent Rostered)

The game between Middle Tennessee State and Jacksonville State is going to be a fun one with the Vegas over/under opening at 63.5 points. Kelly, an Auburn transfer, is the player to roster from the Blue Raider side as he's been on a tear over his last five games with 23.7 fantasy points per game. He's had double-digit targets in three games and exploded against Western Kentucky in Week 3 with nine grabs for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 8 Rewind: Louisiana Tech QB Evan Bullock (14.4 points - 22/41, 225 YDS, 2 TD, 7 ATT, -26 YDS) & Sam Houston State RB Jay Ducker (7.1 points - 6 ATT, 17 YDS, 2/3 TAR, 34 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Blake Bosma, TE, Western Michigan (3 Percent Rostered)

I wish I had been on this one last week as Bosma went off on Buffalo with six catches for 85 yards and three touchdowns – good enough for 32.5 fantasy points. Bosma has been playing well for the last month with at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. The Broncos play Kent State this week – one of the worst squads in all of FBS. Expect Bosma to get a handful of targets once again.

Cole Snyder, QB, Eastern Michigan (3 Percent Rostered)

Snyder has been on a roll with a rushing touchdown in three straight games. That has helped him average 25.6 fantasy points per game, including a season-best 35.8 fantasy points versus Central Michigan in Week 8. Snyder had four total touchdowns against the Chippewas. He should be able to do similar damage at Akron this week.

Week 8 Rewind: Ohio QB Parker Navarro (5.3 points - 13/22, 88 YDS, 2 INT, 11 ATT, 38 YDS) & Eastern Michigan RB Delbert Mimms (14.2 points - 21 ATT, 90 YDS, 2/2 TAR, 32 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Cameron Camper, WR, Boise State (23 Percent Rostered)

While all the attention has been on RB Ashton Jeanty (100 percent rostered) and deservedly so, Camper has been putting together a breakout season. The Indiana transfer has 25 catches (on 37 targets) for 441 yards and four touchdowns – good enough for 16.0 fantasy points per game. With UNLV undoubtedly focused on defending Jeanty, it should open up the field for Camper, who is coming off his first 100-yard receiving performance for the Broncos.

John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming (20 Percent Rostered)

Gyllenborg is coming off his best performance of the year with 27.7 fantasy points at San Jose State. The big-framed tight end gathered five catches (on a season-high nine targets) for 137 yards and a touchdown. If Wyoming is going to keep up with Utah State this week, they're going to have to continue throwing targets at Gyllenborg. He should be a top target the rest of the year with remaining games at New Mexico, at Colorado State, vs. Boise State and at Washington State.

Week 8 Rewind: Utah State QB Spencer Petras (31.4 points - 32/47, 360 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 6 ATT, 10 YDS, 1 TD) & Colorado State RB Avery Morrow (16.4 points - 20 ATT, 132 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 2 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Caden Durham, RB, LSU (41 Percent Rostered)

I've seen enough from this true freshman to be a believer in his fantasy future. He finally received a full workload at Arkansas and came through with 32.8 fantasy points. He received a career-high 21 carries and rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns. He's also a useful piece in the passing game with 10 catches on 11 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Durham is LSU's top playmaker and his role moving forward should reflect that.

Dane Key, WR, Kentucky (30 Percent Rostered)

Key has double-digit targets in each of his last four appearances. He's been productive with those opportunities, too, posting 27 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns. With an upcoming matchup against Auburn, Key should have another chance at a big game. From a fantasy perspective, he has a nice floor as he hasn't scored fewer than 5.3 fantasy points in any game this year.

Week 8 Rewind: Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia (29.2 points - 17/31, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 13 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD) & Georgia WR Dillon Bell (4.7 points - 3/6 TAR, 12 YDS, 1 ATT, 5 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Louisiana-Monroe (19 Percent Rostered)

I love seeing true freshman running backs flourish because it's the beginning of what could be a monster college career. Hardy is that type of player with 99 carries for 500 yards and six touchdowns in his first six games. Louisiana-Monroe surprisingly has one of the best defenses in the country, which means they can lean on Hardy week to week as they typically do. He's had double-digit carries in every single game and already has three 100-yard rushing performances as well. He should eat up the Sun Belt the rest of the way.

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (2 Percent Rostered)

The Monarchs pulled off an impressive 24-14 win over Texas State in Week 8. That was mostly due to Joseph, who unleashed his legs to the tune of 16 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns. This dual-threat quarterback is available in nearly all leagues and he's averaging 29.3 fantasy points in his last three games. With him playing so well, he's earned another start versus Georgia Southern, which could bode well for your fantasy squad, too.

Week 8 Rewind: Georgia State WR Ted Hurst (2.5 points - 1/6 TAR, 15 YDS) & JMU TE Taylor Thompson (4.6 points - 3/4 TAR, 16 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Beaux Collins, WR, Notre Dame (18 Percent Rostered)

I believe this is the first time I've recommended a player from the Fighting Irish, which is a bit surprising, all things considered. They have an epic showdown with undefeated and nationally ranked Navy this week, which could be a fun game. It's time for Collins to shine – that's why Notre Dame went and grabbed No. 1 wideout from Clemson. He's been their most consistent receiver, but is waiting on that breakout game, which I think can happen this week.

Week 8 Rewind: Oregon State WR Trent Walker (17.7 points - 9/13 TAR, 88 YDS, 1 ATT, -1 YDS)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Kentucky (vs. Auburn) - Kentucky has one of the better SEC defenses and Auburn hasn't exactly impressed on the offensive side. Available in 78 percent of leagues.

East Carolina (vs. Temple) - Anytime Temple is on the road, I want to recommend that defense. East Carolina has been decent this year at 7.93 fantasy points per game and is available in 88 percent of leagues.

Memphis (vs. Charlotte) - The Tigers allow a ton of points, but they do have 17 sacks and 14 forced turnovers, which has them at 10.5 fantasy points per game. They play a bad Charlotte team this week.

Week 8 Rewind: Tulane vs. Rice (21.5 points - 10 PA, 1 SK, 5 TA, 1 TD), Vanderbilt vs. Ball State (6.0 points - 14 PA, 2 SK) and San Jose State vs. Wyoming (9.0 points - 14 PA, 2 SK, 3 TA)

Kicker

Will Ferrin, BYU - With the undefeated Cougars continuing to light up the scoreboard, there is no reason to get off Ferrin quite yet. He's rostered in just 17 percent of leagues.

Damian Ramos, LSU - The LSU kicker has double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. Available in 84 percent of leagues.

Kali Nguma, North Texas - Nguma is a perfect 7-for-7 on field goal attempts in his last four games. Rostered in just two percent of leagues.

Week 8 Rewind: Clemson Nolan Hauser (12.0 points - 2/2 FG, 6/6 XP), Louisiana-Lafayette Kenneth Almendares (10.0 points - 2/3 FG, 4/4 XP), & BYU Will Ferrin (8.0 points - 1/1 FG, 5/5 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: JACST Tyler Huff, BAY Sawyer Robertson, UTSA Owen McCown

RB: LSU Caden Durham, ULMON Ahmad Hardy, IND Justice Ellison

WR: SYR Jackson Meeks, MIDTN Omari Kelly, USC Ja'Kobi Lane

TE: WESTMI Blake Bosma, WYO John Michael Gyllenborg

D/ST: Kentucky (vs. Auburn), East Carolina (vs. Temple), Memphis (vs. Charlotte)

K: NORTX Kali Nguma, BYU Will Ferrin, LSU Damian Ramos

