AJ Dillon News: Finds new home in Philly

The Eagles and Dillon (neck) agreed to terms of a contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Dillon sustained stingers in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign and also during preseason 2024, which kept him on injured reserve this past season. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Dillon has received clearance from a top neck specialist, allowing him a new opportunity in Philadelphia, where he'll compete with 2024 fourth-rounder Will Shipley as the top backup behind workhorse running back Saquon Barkley. Josina Anderson of BovadaHub.com reported that Dillon received a one-year deal from the Eagles.