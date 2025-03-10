Akeem Davis-Gaither News: Joining Arizona
Davis-Gaither agreed to a two-year, $11-million contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The linebacker got a multiyear deal after playing on a one-year contract with the Bengals a year ago. In 2024, Davis-Gaither got a chance to start when Logan Wilson went out with a knee injury, and he finished with career highs in tackles (82) and pass breakups (four). He also picked off a pass, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
