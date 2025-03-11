Anthony Nelson News: Sticking with Tampa Bay

Neslon is in line to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $10 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Nelson, a 2019 fourth-round pick, has played his entire NFL career in Tampa Bay and now gets an opportunity to stick in familiar surroundings. The rotational linebacker has put together three consecutive seasons with at least 40 total tackles, and he logged the second-highest defensive snap count of his career (538) in 2024.