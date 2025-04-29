Antoine Green Injury: Let go by Detroit
The Lions waived Green (concussion) with a failed physical designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Green is seemingly still dealing with a concussion that caused him to land on Detroit's injured reserve last August. The 25-year-old caught one pass for two yards in nine games for the Lions back in 2023, and he will now look to get healthy and land with a new team.
Antoine Green
Free Agent
