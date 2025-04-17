Armani Rogers Injury: Cut with injury designation
The Bills waived Rogers (Achilles) with a non-football injury designation Thursday.
Rogers suffered a torn Achilles tendon while training early March, resulting in his now being waived for Buffalo to clear up roster space ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The reserve tight end's road to recovery could be made more difficult by the fact that he previously suffered a torn Achilles in May of 2023.
Armani Rogers
Free Agent
