Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Armani Rogers headshot

Armani Rogers Injury: Cut with injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

The Bills waived Rogers (Achilles) with a non-football injury designation Thursday.

Rogers suffered a torn Achilles tendon while training early March, resulting in his now being waived for Buffalo to clear up roster space ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The reserve tight end's road to recovery could be made more difficult by the fact that he previously suffered a torn Achilles in May of 2023.

Armani Rogers
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now