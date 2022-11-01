Target Breakdown: Week 8 WR/TE Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Now, it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 8, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Shares for the following players have been adjusted to only include the games they've played in:
Deandre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown, Kyle Pitts, Rashod Bateman, Dawson Knox, Gabe Davis, Ja'Marr Chase, David Njoku, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz, Greg Dulcich, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brevin Jordan, Nico Collins, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Allen Lazard, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Joshua Palmer, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry Wan'Dale Robinson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Pat Freiermuth, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Cameron Brate, Treylon Burks Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas
Wide Receivers
|R/DB W8
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W8
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh W8
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Denzel Mims
|74.4%
|14.2%
|60.2%
|8.8%
|1.8%
|7.0%
|16.4%
|2.5%
|13.8%
|2
|Phillip Dorsett
|87.9%
|28.9%
|59.0%
|17.2%
|5.2%
|12.1%
|31.4%
|9.9%
|21.5%
|3
|Terrace Marshall
|94.6%
|35.9%
|58.7%
|25.0%
|7.4%
|17.6%
|21.2%
|10.5%
|10.7%
|4
|Cam Sims
|84.8%
|36.6%
|48.2%
|6.7%
|3.8%
|2.8%
|20.8%
|9.0%
|11.8%
|5
|James Proche
|68.3%
|21.8%
|46.5%
|11.8%
|2.7%
|9.1%
|22.7%
|2.8%
|19.9%
|6
|Marcus Johnson
|91.7%
|46.4%
|45.3%
|19.4%
|7.6%
|11.8%
|26.4%
|12.2%
|14.2%
|7
|Tyquan Thornton
|82.9%
|39.4%
|43.6%
|6.3%
|6.6%
|-0.4%
|13.8%
|8.7%
|5.1%
|8
|Kalif Raymond
|94.7%
|53.1%
|41.7%
|11.1%
|10.5%
|0.6%
|32.2%
|16.0%
|16.2%
|9
|N'Keal Harry
|53.6%
|13.6%
|40.0%
|8.7%
|1.9%
|6.8%
|6.5%
|1.9%
|4.6%
|10
|Kendrick Bourne
|80.5%
|40.6%
|39.9%
|3.1%
|6.6%
|-3.5%
|11.6%
|9.9%
|1.7%
|11
|Willie Snead
|44.8%
|6.0%
|38.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12
|Darius Slayton
|83.3%
|45.6%
|37.8%
|19.4%
|11.4%
|8.0%
|29.9%
|23.4%
|6.5%
|13
|Cody Hollister
|53.8%
|16.4%
|37.5%
|12.5%
|2.6%
|9.9%
|33.4%
|5.2%
|28.2%
|14
|Trenton Irwin
|42.5%
|5.1%
|37.4%
|8.8%
|1.0%
|7.8%
|11.8%
|1.0%
|10.7%
|15
|Damiere Byrd
|56.7%
|19.3%
|37.4%
|21.4%
|5.2%
|16.2%
|60.2%
|15.4%
|44.8%
|16
|Sammy Watkins
|65.6%
|28.3%
|37.3%
|3.4%
|4.4%
|-1.0%
|1.4%
|8.3%
|-6.9%
|17
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|69.0%
|33.6%
|35.4%
|7.7%
|6.1%
|1.6%
|25.1%
|13.0%
|12.1%
|18
|Amari Rodgers
|50.0%
|15.0%
|35.0%
|10.3%
|2.6%
|7.8%
|9.6%
|4.1%
|5.5%
|19
|Samori Toure
|40.6%
|8.0%
|32.6%
|13.8%
|1.8%
|11.9%
|29.9%
|4.1%
|25.8%
|20
|Jalen Tolbert
|42.9%
|10.8%
|32.0%
|0.0%
|0.9%
|-0.9%
|0.0%
|2.0%
|-2.0%
|21
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|88.9%
|58.0%
|30.9%
|9.7%
|15.1%
|-5.4%
|4.7%
|9.4%
|-4.7%
|22
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|100.0%
|72.3%
|27.7%
|0.0%
|9.2%
|-9.2%
|0.0%
|22.4%
|-22.4%
|23
|Tee Higgins
|100.0%
|72.6%
|27.4%
|17.6%
|16.6%
|1.0%
|41.0%
|25.5%
|15.5%
|24
|KJ Hamler
|75.8%
|48.7%
|27.1%
|11.5%
|5.4%
|6.1%
|29.7%
|13.4%
|16.3%
|25
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94.7%
|69.0%
|25.7%
|27.8%
|24.6%
|3.2%
|25.1%
|16.6%
|8.5%
|26
|Garrett Wilson
|97.7%
|74.4%
|23.2%
|20.6%
|21.5%
|-0.9%
|18.0%
|23.0%
|-5.1%
|27
|Laviska Shenault
|29.7%
|6.6%
|23.2%
|16.7%
|3.9%
|12.8%
|2.0%
|0.5%
|1.6%
|28
|Mike Thomas
|47.5%
|28.9%
|18.6%
|2.9%
|3.0%
|0.0%
|8.2%
|6.2%
|2.0%
|29
|Braxton Berrios
|53.5%
|35.0%
|18.5%
|2.9%
|5.5%
|-2.5%
|3.8%
|3.1%
|0.7%
|30
|Chris Moore
|72.7%
|57.3%
|15.4%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|-6.9%
|0.0%
|7.3%
|-7.3%
|31
|Khalil Shakir
|37.0%
|21.6%
|15.4%
|8.0%
|5.0%
|3.0%
|12.1%
|7.1%
|5.0%
|32
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|80.0%
|65.5%
|14.5%
|3.6%
|13.4%
|-9.8%
|-0.4%
|14.3%
|-14.7%
|33
|Dee Eskridge
|37.8%
|24.2%
|13.7%
|6.1%
|4.5%
|1.5%
|2.3%
|2.5%
|-0.2%
|34
|Jerry Jeudy
|93.9%
|81.5%
|12.4%
|26.9%
|20.8%
|6.1%
|20.6%
|27.5%
|-6.9%
|35
|Chris Godwin
|87.2%
|75.0%
|12.2%
|26.2%
|21.3%
|4.9%
|13.2%
|19.2%
|-6.0%
|36
|David Bell
|60.0%
|48.2%
|11.8%
|10.0%
|4.5%
|5.5%
|7.3%
|4.9%
|2.5%
|37
|Keelan Cole
|39.5%
|28.4%
|11.2%
|12.8%
|3.8%
|9.0%
|32.7%
|8.3%
|24.4%
|38
|Tre'Quan Smith
|51.6%
|40.8%
|10.8%
|3.3%
|7.7%
|-4.4%
|11.4%
|11.0%
|0.4%
|39
|K.J. Osborn
|87.2%
|78.1%
|9.0%
|16.1%
|12.7%
|3.5%
|15.2%
|16.3%
|-1.2%
|40
|Michael Gallup
|92.9%
|84.0%
|8.9%
|23.1%
|17.7%
|5.4%
|25.1%
|23.1%
|2.0%
|41
|Tyler Boyd
|97.5%
|88.7%
|8.8%
|14.7%
|14.3%
|0.4%
|30.4%
|21.2%
|9.2%
|42
|Hunter Renfrow
|90.7%
|82.0%
|8.7%
|5.1%
|15.2%
|-10.1%
|5.3%
|9.3%
|-4.0%
|43
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|96.0%
|87.5%
|8.5%
|20.0%
|19.0%
|1.0%
|23.3%
|25.1%
|-1.8%
|44
|Zay Jones
|97.0%
|89.0%
|8.0%
|10.7%
|21.0%
|-10.3%
|15.3%
|22.8%
|-7.5%
|45
|Mike Evans
|93.6%
|86.0%
|7.6%
|26.2%
|20.5%
|5.7%
|57.0%
|36.6%
|20.4%
|46
|Amari Cooper
|96.0%
|89.3%
|6.7%
|35.0%
|27.3%
|7.7%
|57.2%
|39.9%
|17.2%
|47
|Brandon Aiyuk
|100.0%
|94.0%
|6.0%
|23.1%
|22.3%
|0.8%
|30.9%
|28.4%
|2.5%
|48
|Isaiah McKenzie
|51.9%
|46.5%
|5.4%
|4.0%
|10.4%
|-6.4%
|1.4%
|7.4%
|-6.1%
|49
|Julio Jones
|55.3%
|50.0%
|5.3%
|9.5%
|9.1%
|0.4%
|9.8%
|17.6%
|-7.8%
|50
|Romeo Doubs
|87.5%
|82.3%
|5.2%
|24.1%
|18.1%
|6.1%
|57.6%
|26.1%
|31.5%
|51
|Drake London
|86.7%
|83.2%
|3.4%
|17.9%
|28.5%
|-10.6%
|20.2%
|28.7%
|-8.5%
|52
|Trent Sherfield
|63.2%
|59.9%
|3.3%
|8.8%
|8.1%
|0.7%
|6.3%
|8.7%
|-2.4%
|53
|DeAndre Hopkins
|97.9%
|95.0%
|2.9%
|30.2%
|37.5%
|-7.3%
|56.7%
|57.9%
|-1.2%
|54
|Darnell Mooney
|96.4%
|93.7%
|2.7%
|21.7%
|28.4%
|-6.6%
|13.0%
|40.2%
|-27.3%
|55
|Stefon Diggs
|85.2%
|82.6%
|2.6%
|32.0%
|28.1%
|3.9%
|37.9%
|36.6%
|1.3%
|56
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|97.8%
|2.2%
|25.8%
|29.0%
|-3.2%
|41.4%
|39.3%
|2.1%
|57
|Rondale Moore
|95.8%
|94.0%
|1.8%
|18.6%
|18.6%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|11.2%
|-6.9%
|58
|Robert Woods
|84.6%
|83.1%
|1.6%
|25.0%
|22.4%
|2.6%
|24.3%
|25.1%
|-0.8%
|59
|George Pickens
|89.1%
|87.7%
|1.5%
|7.5%
|15.0%
|-7.5%
|23.2%
|26.0%
|-2.9%
|60
|Devin Duvernay
|68.3%
|67.9%
|0.4%
|11.8%
|14.4%
|-2.6%
|1.2%
|19.3%
|-18.1%
|61
|Van Jefferson
|65.7%
|65.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|62
|Jaylen Waddle
|81.6%
|81.9%
|-0.3%
|26.5%
|22.3%
|4.2%
|23.2%
|26.3%
|-3.1%
|63
|Mack Hollins
|93.0%
|93.7%
|-0.6%
|20.5%
|16.9%
|3.6%
|23.8%
|26.8%
|-3.0%
|64
|Michael Pittman
|96.0%
|97.0%
|-1.0%
|39.1%
|25.3%
|13.8%
|30.8%
|28.0%
|2.8%
|65
|Jakobi Meyers
|90.2%
|92.0%
|-1.8%
|37.5%
|25.6%
|11.9%
|44.2%
|32.6%
|11.6%
|66
|Terry McLaurin
|90.9%
|92.9%
|-1.9%
|26.7%
|18.4%
|8.3%
|61.8%
|32.0%
|29.8%
|67
|Demarcus Robinson
|51.2%
|53.2%
|-2.0%
|23.5%
|11.3%
|12.3%
|22.3%
|11.6%
|10.7%
|68
|Alec Pierce
|64.0%
|66.0%
|-2.0%
|21.7%
|13.7%
|8.0%
|52.2%
|30.1%
|22.1%
|69
|Courtland Sutton
|93.9%
|96.0%
|-2.0%
|15.4%
|23.9%
|-8.6%
|11.6%
|32.4%
|-20.8%
|70
|Diontae Johnson
|93.5%
|95.6%
|-2.1%
|22.5%
|26.6%
|-4.1%
|29.3%
|34.0%
|-4.7%
|71
|Tyreek Hill
|78.9%
|81.6%
|-2.6%
|41.2%
|32.5%
|8.7%
|55.7%
|40.8%
|14.9%
|72
|Chris Olave
|80.6%
|84.0%
|-3.4%
|23.3%
|26.3%
|-3.0%
|30.8%
|42.6%
|-11.8%
|73
|Cooper Kupp
|94.3%
|97.9%
|-3.6%
|37.5%
|33.2%
|4.3%
|68.7%
|41.5%
|27.2%
|74
|CeeDee Lamb
|92.9%
|96.8%
|-3.9%
|26.9%
|31.6%
|-4.7%
|46.2%
|40.6%
|5.5%
|75
|Marvin Jones
|78.8%
|83.0%
|-4.2%
|10.7%
|16.7%
|-6.0%
|25.0%
|28.0%
|-3.0%
|76
|DJ Moore
|91.9%
|96.1%
|-4.2%
|30.6%
|28.1%
|2.4%
|56.7%
|45.2%
|11.5%
|77
|Christian Kirk
|90.9%
|95.2%
|-4.3%
|25.0%
|22.9%
|2.1%
|35.7%
|28.8%
|6.9%
|78
|Allen Robinson
|88.6%
|92.9%
|-4.4%
|21.9%
|14.2%
|7.6%
|39.2%
|21.8%
|17.4%
|79
|Quez Watkins
|60.6%
|65.1%
|-4.5%
|3.3%
|4.9%
|-1.6%
|8.4%
|8.1%
|0.3%
|80
|Curtis Samuel
|81.8%
|86.3%
|-4.5%
|13.3%
|21.5%
|-8.2%
|26.9%
|15.9%
|11.1%
|81
|Brandin Cooks
|84.8%
|90.5%
|-5.7%
|20.7%
|22.8%
|-2.2%
|44.5%
|30.0%
|14.4%
|82
|Adam Thielen
|89.7%
|95.7%
|-6.0%
|22.6%
|20.4%
|2.2%
|36.4%
|32.2%
|4.2%
|83
|A.J. Brown
|81.8%
|89.2%
|-7.4%
|36.7%
|31.5%
|5.1%
|58.4%
|47.4%
|11.0%
|84
|Gabe Davis
|85.2%
|93.0%
|-7.8%
|28.0%
|14.7%
|13.3%
|28.5%
|28.1%
|0.4%
|85
|Josh Reynolds
|78.9%
|87.0%
|-8.1%
|16.7%
|17.6%
|-1.0%
|29.8%
|28.6%
|1.2%
|86
|DeVonta Smith
|84.8%
|95.3%
|-10.4%
|26.7%
|25.1%
|1.5%
|12.3%
|29.6%
|-17.2%
|87
|A.J. Green
|39.6%
|50.1%
|-10.6%
|2.3%
|7.3%
|-5.0%
|8.9%
|12.1%
|-3.1%
|88
|Marquez Callaway
|38.7%
|50.5%
|-11.8%
|3.3%
|8.9%
|-5.5%
|3.7%
|11.2%
|-7.6%
|89
|Tyler Lockett
|75.7%
|88.1%
|-12.4%
|24.2%
|25.1%
|-0.9%
|33.0%
|35.7%
|-2.7%
|90
|Chase Claypool
|76.1%
|89.9%
|-13.8%
|15.0%
|17.5%
|-2.5%
|24.8%
|20.9%
|3.9%
|91
|Shi Smith
|54.1%
|68.7%
|-14.7%
|2.8%
|9.1%
|-6.3%
|4.8%
|12.0%
|-7.2%
|92
|Dante Pettis
|46.4%
|61.3%
|-14.8%
|21.7%
|12.3%
|9.5%
|17.8%
|15.9%
|1.9%
|93
|DK Metcalf
|67.6%
|82.5%
|-15.0%
|30.3%
|25.5%
|4.8%
|56.3%
|37.1%
|19.3%
|94
|Nelson Agholor
|26.8%
|42.1%
|-15.3%
|3.1%
|9.3%
|-6.1%
|-2.2%
|13.8%
|-15.9%
|95
|Parris Campbell
|72.0%
|87.6%
|-15.6%
|8.7%
|13.1%
|-4.4%
|1.6%
|11.3%
|-9.7%
|96
|Davante Adams
|65.1%
|92.9%
|-27.8%
|12.8%
|28.7%
|-15.9%
|26.9%
|39.2%
|-12.3%
|97
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|39.3%
|69.6%
|-30.3%
|13.0%
|14.8%
|-1.8%
|34.9%
|19.9%
|15.0%
|98
|Ben Skowronek
|45.7%
|78.4%
|-32.7%
|3.1%
|11.9%
|-8.7%
|3.6%
|13.6%
|-10.0%
|99
|Rashod Bateman
|26.8%
|60.0%
|-33.2%
|2.9%
|17.3%
|-14.4%
|9.7%
|27.3%
|-17.6%
|100
|David Sills
|11.1%
|44.8%
|-33.6%
|6.5%
|8.1%
|-1.6%
|7.3%
|9.4%
|-2.0%
|101
|Richie James
|8.3%
|51.6%
|-43.3%
|0.0%
|12.3%
|-12.3%
|0.0%
|14.7%
|-14.7%
|102
|Elijah Moore
|16.3%
|77.0%
|-60.7%
|2.9%
|12.2%
|-9.3%
|0.8%
|21.1%
|-20.3%
(Didn't Play Week 8)
|R/DB '22
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY Sh '22
|1
|Mike Williams
|90.3%
|19.9%
|35.3%
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|99.0%
|27.7%
|36.5%
|3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|81.2%
|19.2%
|21.1%
|4
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|80.9%
|15.2%
|24.7%
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|87.0%
|24.9%
|16.8%
|6
|Noah Brown
|86.0%
|18.6%
|24.0%
|7
|Marquise Brown
|94.0%
|26.4%
|42.5%
|8
|DeAndre Carter
|72.6%
|9.5%
|13.8%
|9
|Josh Palmer
|85.0%
|16.7%
|18.6%
|10
|Allen Lazard
|85.0%
|19.9%
|35.7%
|11
|Corey Davis
|73.0%
|13.9%
|28.1%
|12
|Russell Gage
|72.0%
|14.3%
|9.7%
|13
|Nico Collins
|70.0%
|14.8%
|29.0%
|14
|Mecole Hardman
|52.0%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|15
|Jahan Dotson
|83.0%
|12.7%
|24.0%
|16
|Treylon Burks
|67.0%
|16.2%
|23.1%
|17
|Jarvis Landry
|63.0%
|15.1%
|14.1%
|18
|Michael Thomas
|79.0%
|19.8%
|17.8%
Tight Ends
|R/DB W8
|R/DB '22
|R/DB Δ
|Tgt Sh W8
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|AY Sh W8
|AY Sh '22
|AY Δ
|1
|Foster Moreau
|95.3%
|36.6%
|58.8%
|23.1%
|9.3%
|13.8%
|2.9%
|4.3%
|-1.4%
|2
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|61.5%
|18.6%
|42.9%
|25.0%
|5.3%
|19.7%
|44.5%
|6.4%
|38.1%
|3
|Cade Otton
|87.2%
|50.4%
|36.8%
|11.9%
|7.9%
|4.0%
|14.0%
|6.8%
|7.1%
|4
|Tanner Hudson
|75.0%
|43.1%
|31.9%
|16.1%
|5.2%
|10.9%
|11.2%
|5.8%
|5.4%
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|75.6%
|44.8%
|30.8%
|20.6%
|11.3%
|9.3%
|35.2%
|8.8%
|26.4%
|6
|Armani Rogers
|42.4%
|15.2%
|27.2%
|6.7%
|2.1%
|4.6%
|1.2%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|7
|Josiah Deguara
|37.5%
|13.7%
|23.8%
|3.4%
|2.6%
|0.9%
|-2.3%
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|8
|Jonnu Smith
|48.8%
|29.5%
|19.3%
|12.5%
|8.8%
|3.7%
|6.9%
|4.8%
|2.1%
|9
|Jake Ferguson
|42.9%
|24.1%
|18.8%
|3.8%
|5.2%
|-1.3%
|1.2%
|2.8%
|-1.6%
|10
|C.J. Uzomah
|44.2%
|29.0%
|15.2%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|1.1%
|2.6%
|11
|Peyton Hendershot
|39.3%
|27.3%
|12.0%
|7.7%
|5.2%
|2.5%
|-0.7%
|3.8%
|-4.6%
|12
|Johnny Mundt
|38.5%
|26.9%
|11.6%
|3.2%
|5.7%
|-2.5%
|1.7%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|13
|Evan Engram
|90.9%
|79.7%
|11.3%
|21.4%
|16.9%
|4.5%
|43.2%
|18.1%
|25.1%
|14
|Will Dissly
|54.1%
|44.6%
|9.4%
|6.1%
|9.1%
|-3.0%
|0.1%
|4.9%
|-4.8%
|15
|Greg Dulcich
|84.8%
|77.0%
|7.8%
|19.2%
|17.7%
|1.5%
|39.9%
|21.8%
|18.1%
|16
|Zach Ertz
|93.8%
|86.0%
|7.8%
|11.6%
|19.0%
|-7.4%
|7.6%
|21.1%
|-13.4%
|17
|Kyle Pitts
|86.7%
|79.0%
|7.7%
|32.1%
|27.3%
|4.8%
|21.8%
|28.3%
|-6.5%
|18
|Jelani Woods
|32.0%
|25.1%
|6.9%
|0.0%
|3.3%
|-3.3%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|-7.1%
|19
|O.J. Howard
|33.3%
|26.9%
|6.5%
|10.3%
|5.6%
|4.7%
|13.0%
|10.2%
|2.9%
|20
|Jordan Akins
|33.3%
|28.1%
|5.3%
|6.9%
|6.0%
|0.9%
|6.0%
|5.7%
|0.3%
|21
|Noah Fant
|59.5%
|54.3%
|5.2%
|6.1%
|11.5%
|-5.5%
|0.6%
|7.7%
|-7.1%
|22
|Mo Alie-Cox
|44.0%
|39.3%
|4.7%
|4.3%
|5.2%
|-0.9%
|2.6%
|4.3%
|-1.7%
|23
|Tommy Tremble
|48.6%
|44.4%
|4.2%
|11.1%
|6.1%
|5.1%
|10.9%
|8.1%
|2.8%
|24
|Robert Tonyan
|59.4%
|56.7%
|2.7%
|20.7%
|15.5%
|5.2%
|12.9%
|10.3%
|2.5%
|25
|Pat Freiermuth
|69.6%
|67.0%
|2.6%
|18.5%
|16.8%
|1.7%
|25.7%
|16.9%
|8.8%
|26
|Mike Gesicki
|60.5%
|58.6%
|2.0%
|11.8%
|10.6%
|1.2%
|10.7%
|11.3%
|-0.6%
|27
|George Kittle
|86.2%
|85.0%
|1.2%
|19.2%
|19.9%
|-0.7%
|19.7%
|16.3%
|3.4%
|28
|Brevin Jordan
|48.5%
|48.0%
|0.5%
|13.8%
|9.8%
|4.0%
|3.0%
|10.0%
|-7.0%
|29
|Hayden Hurst
|70.0%
|69.9%
|0.1%
|11.8%
|14.3%
|-2.5%
|15.0%
|10.1%
|4.8%
|30
|Harrison Bryant
|44.0%
|44.1%
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|8.7%
|-8.7%
|0.0%
|7.2%
|-7.2%
|31
|Tyler Conklin
|65.1%
|66.2%
|-1.1%
|29.4%
|17.5%
|12.0%
|46.4%
|16.9%
|29.5%
|32
|T.J. Hockenson
|76.3%
|77.5%
|-1.2%
|11.1%
|18.1%
|-7.0%
|12.1%
|16.9%
|-4.8%
|33
|Dawson Knox
|63.0%
|66.0%
|-3.0%
|12.0%
|10.3%
|1.7%
|9.8%
|9.4%
|0.4%
|34
|Dallas Goedert
|78.8%
|81.9%
|-3.1%
|20.0%
|19.7%
|0.3%
|10.8%
|10.5%
|0.4%
|35
|Cole Kmet
|78.6%
|83.2%
|-4.7%
|8.7%
|12.9%
|-4.2%
|5.7%
|8.7%
|-2.9%
|36
|Juwan Johnson
|61.3%
|68.6%
|-7.3%
|13.3%
|12.5%
|0.8%
|26.0%
|11.5%
|14.5%
|37
|Dalton Schultz
|60.7%
|69.0%
|-8.3%
|26.9%
|17.7%
|9.2%
|29.6%
|12.0%
|17.6%
|38
|Irv Smith
|43.6%
|54.5%
|-10.9%
|12.9%
|13.5%
|-0.6%
|7.2%
|10.7%
|-3.5%
|39
|Logan Thomas
|48.5%
|60.0%
|-11.5%
|0.0%
|12.1%
|-12.1%
|0.0%
|12.1%
|-12.1%
|40
|Kylen Granson
|28.0%
|40.2%
|-12.2%
|13.0%
|8.5%
|4.5%
|-0.1%
|6.3%
|-6.3%
|41
|Hunter Henry
|53.7%
|68.9%
|-15.2%
|3.1%
|10.6%
|-7.4%
|14.5%
|11.4%
|3.1%
|42
|Tyler Higbee
|42.9%
|72.4%
|-29.6%
|18.8%
|22.1%
|-3.4%
|0.0%
|11.8%
|-11.8%
|43
|Austin Hooper
|23.1%
|57.1%
|-34.0%
|12.5%
|9.9%
|2.6%
|1.3%
|10.6%
|-9.3%
|44
|Mark Andrews
|22.0%
|81.7%
|-59.8%
|14.7%
|28.8%
|-14.1%
|14.4%
|34.4%
|-20.0%
|45
|Travis Kelce
|80.1%
|24.0%
|26.3%
|46
|David Njoku
|74.0%
|19.0%
|15.1%
|47
|Gerald Everett
|63.8%
|15.2%
|16.9%
|48
|Darren Waller
|69.0%
|16.4%
|22.5%
|49
|Cameron Brate
|60.0%
|12.2%
|11.0%
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|92
|252
|36.5%
|3.81
|1037
|11.3
|12.3
|69
|961
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|84
|277
|30.3%
|2.48
|632
|7.5
|9.7
|64
|686
|5
|6
|2
|3
|Diontae Johnson
|76
|302
|25.2%
|1.23
|783
|10.3
|12.6
|43
|372
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|74
|293
|25.3%
|2.06
|707
|9.6
|12.2
|47
|605
|6
|8
|3
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|73
|233
|31.3%
|3.28
|797
|10.9
|11.8
|55
|764
|7
|7
|0
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|73
|241
|30.3%
|2.31
|792
|10.8
|11.5
|42
|556
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|71
|273
|26.0%
|2.75
|599
|8.4
|11.3
|52
|752
|2
|6
|3
|8
|Michael Pittman
|70
|301
|23.3%
|1.75
|464
|6.6
|8.4
|51
|528
|1
|2
|3
|9
|Davante Adams
|68
|249
|27.3%
|2.06
|791
|11.6
|11.7
|38
|512
|5
|8
|0
|10
|Amari Cooper
|66
|243
|27.2%
|2.28
|868
|13.2
|12.6
|39
|553
|5
|8
|3
|11
|DJ Moore
|65
|249
|26.1%
|1.71
|757
|11.6
|11.9
|33
|425
|3
|4
|1
|12
|Marquise Brown
|64
|255
|25.1%
|1.90
|662
|10.4
|11.6
|43
|485
|3
|2
|2
|13
|A.J. Brown
|64
|207
|30.9%
|3.18
|717
|11.2
|11.2
|39
|659
|5
|4
|4
|14
|Jaylen Waddle
|63
|253
|24.9%
|2.87
|669
|10.6
|13.3
|42
|727
|5
|3
|4
|15
|Chris Olave
|63
|220
|28.6%
|2.49
|972
|15.4
|15.1
|37
|547
|2
|2
|0
|16
|Curtis Samuel
|62
|278
|22.3%
|1.40
|357
|5.8
|9.2
|42
|390
|2
|1
|4
|17
|Courtland Sutton
|62
|286
|21.7%
|1.63
|771
|12.4
|12.7
|35
|467
|1
|9
|3
|18
|DK Metcalf
|62
|222
|27.9%
|2.13
|775
|12.5
|14.3
|37
|473
|3
|10
|1
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|61
|237
|25.7%
|2.24
|748
|12.3
|12.0
|46
|531
|3
|5
|0
|20
|Christian Kirk
|61
|276
|22.1%
|1.80
|584
|9.6
|10.5
|35
|498
|4
|2
|3
|21
|Mike Evans
|59
|266
|22.2%
|2.17
|803
|13.6
|12.1
|39
|577
|3
|6
|3
|22
|Mike Williams
|59
|287
|20.6%
|1.72
|696
|11.8
|13.6
|37
|495
|3
|4
|1
|23
|Garrett Wilson
|59
|236
|25.0%
|1.82
|523
|8.9
|11.2
|34
|429
|2
|7
|3
|24
|Chris Godwin
|55
|206
|26.7%
|1.79
|348
|6.3
|8.5
|35
|368
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Brandon Aiyuk
|55
|252
|21.8%
|1.92
|515
|9.4
|11.5
|38
|483
|4
|0
|0
|26
|Deebo Samuel
|54
|209
|25.8%
|1.85
|263
|4.9
|7.8
|32
|387
|2
|2
|3
|27
|Jerry Jeudy
|54
|243
|22.2%
|1.85
|654
|12.1
|12.6
|30
|449
|3
|4
|3
|28
|Brandin Cooks
|53
|229
|23.1%
|1.55
|487
|9.2
|11.9
|32
|354
|1
|3
|2
|29
|Terry McLaurin
|53
|299
|17.7%
|1.85
|719
|13.6
|13.4
|33
|553
|2
|3
|1
|30
|DeVonta Smith
|51
|221
|23.1%
|1.90
|447
|8.8
|12.1
|38
|420
|2
|3
|4
|31
|Adam Thielen
|50
|267
|18.7%
|1.31
|490
|9.8
|11.2
|35
|351
|2
|3
|0
|32
|Zay Jones
|50
|235
|21.3%
|1.31
|403
|8.1
|11.9
|34
|309
|1
|7
|2
|33
|Tee Higgins
|50
|244
|20.5%
|2.07
|545
|10.9
|10.9
|34
|504
|3
|2
|1
|34
|Chase Claypool
|50
|284
|17.6%
|1.10
|481
|9.6
|11.5
|32
|311
|1
|2
|2
|35
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|50
|154
|32.5%
|2.23
|273
|5.5
|7.8
|35
|344
|3
|3
|4
|36
|Drake London
|49
|164
|29.9%
|2.11
|482
|9.8
|12.8
|30
|346
|2
|1
|0
|37
|Romeo Doubs
|49
|247
|19.8%
|1.20
|474
|9.7
|12.4
|30
|296
|3
|2
|3
|38
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|48
|225
|21.3%
|2.20
|395
|8.2
|9.1
|34
|494
|2
|2
|2
|39
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|46
|238
|19.3%
|1.75
|545
|11.8
|11.6
|30
|417
|0
|5
|1
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|45
|178
|25.3%
|2.33
|434
|9.6
|10.9
|35
|415
|3
|1
|0
|41
|Darnell Mooney
|44
|179
|24.6%
|2.03
|573
|13.0
|15.8
|25
|364
|0
|3
|1
|42
|Tyler Boyd
|43
|298
|14.4%
|1.65
|453
|10.5
|10.5
|32
|493
|4
|3
|0
|43
|George Pickens
|43
|277
|15.5%
|1.22
|600
|13.9
|14.0
|26
|338
|1
|3
|1
|44
|Josh Reynolds
|42
|228
|18.4%
|1.57
|582
|13.9
|13.5
|26
|357
|2
|7
|2
|45
|Marvin Jones
|41
|219
|18.7%
|1.21
|568
|13.9
|11.9
|22
|265
|1
|4
|2
|46
|Allen Lazard
|41
|191
|21.5%
|1.78
|498
|12.1
|11.6
|26
|340
|4
|3
|1
|47
|Mack Hollins
|40
|251
|15.9%
|1.52
|541
|13.5
|13.7
|26
|381
|2
|6
|1
|48
|Russell Gage
|40
|221
|18.1%
|1.05
|237
|5.9
|8.9
|29
|231
|1
|3
|2
|49
|Parris Campbell
|40
|303
|13.2%
|0.93
|223
|5.6
|9.9
|30
|282
|2
|2
|1
|50
|Josh Palmer
|40
|225
|17.8%
|1.07
|265
|6.6
|10.4
|26
|240
|1
|2
|1
|51
|Noah Brown
|39
|190
|20.5%
|1.78
|434
|11.1
|11.9
|25
|339
|1
|3
|1
|52
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|38
|224
|17.0%
|1.65
|463
|12.2
|11.9
|22
|369
|0
|2
|2
|53
|Alec Pierce
|38
|206
|18.4%
|1.81
|494
|13.0
|12.3
|24
|373
|1
|2
|2
|54
|Allen Robinson
|36
|263
|13.7%
|0.85
|332
|9.2
|10.3
|22
|224
|2
|9
|1
|55
|Robert Woods
|34
|147
|23.1%
|1.74
|295
|8.7
|10.9
|22
|256
|1
|1
|2
|56
|Corey Davis
|34
|200
|17.0%
|1.76
|552
|16.2
|14.3
|19
|351
|2
|3
|1
|57
|Gabe Davis
|33
|224
|14.7%
|1.87
|521
|15.8
|13.4
|16
|418
|4
|3
|3
|58
|Rondale Moore
|33
|186
|17.7%
|1.35
|153
|4.6
|8.8
|24
|251
|1
|2
|2
|59
|Devin Duvernay
|32
|171
|18.7%
|1.83
|383
|12.0
|13.1
|24
|313
|3
|7
|0
|60
|Robbie Anderson
|31
|179
|17.3%
|1.15
|436
|14.1
|14.6
|13
|206
|1
|0
|0
|61
|K.J. Osborn
|31
|218
|14.2%
|0.85
|248
|8.0
|11.4
|21
|185
|2
|2
|2
|62
|Elijah Moore
|30
|223
|13.5%
|0.91
|440
|14.7
|13.8
|16
|203
|0
|1
|1
|63
|Nico Collins
|30
|154
|19.5%
|1.98
|410
|13.7
|12.5
|18
|305
|0
|1
|0
|64
|Ben Skowronek
|30
|222
|13.5%
|1.04
|207
|6.9
|10.8
|24
|231
|0
|0
|1
|65
|DeVante Parker
|28
|187
|15.0%
|1.72
|462
|16.5
|14.9
|15
|321
|1
|3
|0
|66
|DeAndre Carter
|28
|231
|12.1%
|0.99
|272
|9.7
|10.6
|19
|229
|1
|2
|0
|67
|Greg Dortch
|28
|182
|15.4%
|1.21
|122
|4.4
|7.2
|24
|221
|2
|0
|1
|68
|Rashod Bateman
|28
|111
|25.2%
|2.57
|365
|13.1
|12.5
|15
|285
|2
|1
|3
|69
|DeAndre Hopkins
|27
|75
|36.0%
|3.49
|283
|10.5
|11.3
|22
|262
|1
|1
|2
|70
|Isaiah McKenzie
|27
|131
|20.6%
|1.30
|162
|6.0
|9.3
|18
|170
|3
|2
|2
|71
|Randall Cobb
|26
|122
|21.3%
|2.11
|271
|10.4
|10.9
|18
|257
|0
|2
|0
|72
|Richie James
|26
|128
|20.3%
|1.49
|210
|8.1
|9.4
|20
|191
|0
|0
|2
|73
|Demarcus Robinson
|25
|134
|18.7%
|1.04
|229
|9.2
|12.4
|15
|140
|1
|4
|1
|74
|Kalif Raymond
|25
|139
|18.0%
|1.71
|326
|13.1
|15.5
|17
|238
|0
|3
|0
|75
|Mecole Hardman
|25
|144
|17.4%
|1.51
|213
|8.5
|11.7
|19
|218
|3
|1
|1
|76
|Hunter Renfrow
|25
|152
|16.4%
|1.09
|133
|5.3
|10.3
|18
|166
|0
|0
|1
|77
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|232
|9.7
|11.3
|13
|154
|1
|0
|1
|78
|Darius Slayton
|24
|113
|21.2%
|2.05
|333
|13.9
|15.4
|16
|232
|1
|1
|1
|79
|Scotty Miller
|24
|112
|21.4%
|0.82
|311
|13.0
|11.7
|12
|92
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Jauan Jennings
|24
|112
|21.4%
|1.61
|159
|6.6
|9.8
|14
|180
|0
|0
|3
|81
|Marquez Callaway
|24
|151
|15.9%
|0.85
|290
|12.1
|14.4
|12
|128
|1
|2
|0
|82
|A.J. Green
|23
|175
|13.1%
|0.32
|250
|10.9
|10.3
|10
|56
|0
|2
|1
|83
|Michael Gallup
|23
|118
|19.5%
|1.14
|281
|12.2
|13.1
|12
|135
|1
|4
|1
|84
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|23
|133
|17.3%
|1.23
|284
|12.3
|13.2
|11
|164
|1
|2
|0
|85
|Trent Sherfield
|23
|185
|12.4%
|0.85
|221
|9.6
|10.3
|15
|157
|0
|0
|0
|86
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|23
|129
|17.8%
|2.42
|241
|10.5
|12.0
|20
|312
|2
|0
|0
|87
|Michael Thomas
|22
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|16
|171
|3
|3
|0
|88
|Jahan Dotson
|22
|157
|14.0%
|0.97
|356
|16.2
|13.7
|12
|152
|4
|4
|1
|89
|Jarvis Landry
|21
|99
|21.2%
|1.70
|224
|10.7
|12.4
|15
|168
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Nelson Agholor
|21
|107
|19.6%
|2.12
|248
|11.8
|13.0
|15
|227
|1
|0
|0
|91
|Tre'Quan Smith
|21
|122
|17.2%
|1.93
|284
|13.5
|12.1
|14
|235
|1
|1
|0
|92
|Shi Smith
|21
|178
|11.8%
|0.59
|201
|9.6
|10.6
|8
|105
|0
|1
|2
|93
|Marquise Goodwin
|20
|124
|16.1%
|1.44
|195
|9.7
|13.2
|14
|179
|2
|3
|0
|94
|Dante Pettis
|19
|117
|16.2%
|1.32
|226
|11.9
|13.1
|10
|155
|2
|3
|3
|95
|DJ Chark
|18
|102
|17.6%
|0.96
|328
|18.2
|15.2
|7
|98
|1
|3
|1
|96
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|63
|28.6%
|2.67
|226
|12.6
|12.9
|12
|168
|0
|1
|0
|97
|David Sills
|17
|111
|15.3%
|0.95
|133
|7.8
|13.0
|11
|106
|0
|0
|0
|98
|Terrace Marshall
|17
|93
|18.3%
|1.59
|176
|10.4
|13.2
|10
|148
|0
|3
|3
|99
|Chris Moore
|16
|145
|11.0%
|0.88
|118
|7.4
|12.2
|10
|128
|1
|0
|2
|100
|Marcus Johnson
|16
|115
|13.9%
|0.55
|173
|10.8
|13.9
|6
|63
|0
|2
|0
|101
|Treylon Burks
|16
|75
|21.3%
|1.72
|188
|11.8
|14.5
|10
|129
|0
|1
|1
|102
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|16
|72
|22.2%
|1.49
|71
|4.4
|10.5
|12
|107
|1
|0
|0
|103
|Kendrick Bourne
|15
|103
|14.6%
|1.51
|178
|11.9
|11.3
|11
|156
|0
|0
|0
|104
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|15
|90
|16.7%
|1.43
|235
|15.7
|13.2
|9
|129
|1
|1
|1
|105
|Braxton Berrios
|15
|111
|13.5%
|0.57
|70
|4.7
|9.4
|11
|63
|0
|0
|1
|106
|Tyquan Thornton
|15
|100
|15.0%
|0.76
|156
|10.4
|13.2
|8
|76
|1
|1
|1
|107
|Breshad Perriman
|14
|79
|17.7%
|1.27
|216
|15.4
|14.0
|7
|100
|1
|3
|0
|108
|KJ Hamler
|14
|145
|9.7%
|1.14
|319
|22.8
|15.7
|7
|165
|0
|0
|0
|109
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|14
|128
|10.9%
|1.08
|263
|18.8
|14.8
|7
|138
|0
|0
|0
|110
|Jamison Crowder
|13
|66
|19.7%
|0.91
|119
|9.1
|10.8
|6
|60
|0
|0
|0
|111
|Khalil Shakir
|13
|61
|21.3%
|1.84
|154
|11.9
|11.1
|6
|112
|1
|1
|2
|112
|Kyle Philips
|13
|46
|28.3%
|1.70
|98
|7.5
|10.9
|8
|78
|0
|0
|1
|113
|Sammy Watkins
|12
|85
|14.1%
|1.76
|150
|12.5
|13.3
|9
|150
|0
|0
|0
|114
|Phillip Dorsett
|12
|73
|16.4%
|0.90
|160
|13.3
|13.6
|4
|66
|1
|0
|2
|115
|Christian Watson
|12
|54
|22.2%
|1.19
|78
|6.5
|13.7
|8
|64
|0
|0
|0
|116
|Skyy Moore
|12
|56
|21.4%
|1.79
|103
|8.5
|10.2
|6
|100
|0
|1
|0
|117
|Julio Jones
|11
|65
|16.9%
|1.49
|174
|15.8
|13.1
|6
|97
|1
|1
|1
|118
|Cam Sims
|11
|118
|9.3%
|0.39
|203
|18.4
|15.4
|4
|46
|0
|1
|0
|119
|Dee Eskridge
|11
|65
|16.9%
|0.89
|51
|4.7
|11.1
|7
|58
|0
|1
|0
|120
|David Bell
|11
|131
|8.4%
|0.76
|106
|9.6
|10.3
|9
|100
|0
|0
|1
|121
|Quez Watkins
|10
|151
|6.6%
|0.58
|122
|12.2
|13.1
|6
|88
|1
|1
|0
|122
|Michael Bandy
|10
|49
|20.4%
|0.98
|141
|14.1
|13.9
|4
|48
|0
|0
|0
|123
|Damiere Byrd
|9
|38
|23.7%
|3.74
|259
|28.8
|17.7
|4
|142
|2
|0
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Mark Andrews
|64
|206
|31.1%
|2.37
|681
|10.6
|11.1
|42
|488
|5
|7
|3
|2
|Zach Ertz
|60
|300
|20.0%
|1.18
|437
|7.3
|7.9
|41
|354
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Travis Kelce
|60
|222
|27.0%
|2.49
|493
|8.2
|8.1
|47
|553
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|56
|205
|27.3%
|1.52
|179
|3.2
|6.7
|36
|312
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Tyler Conklin
|48
|210
|22.9%
|1.47
|382
|8.0
|8.5
|32
|309
|3
|4
|2
|6
|Pat Freiermuth
|48
|189
|25.4%
|1.94
|363
|7.6
|9.5
|32
|367
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Evan Engram
|45
|231
|19.5%
|1.43
|367
|8.2
|9.9
|32
|330
|1
|5
|2
|8
|Gerald Everett
|45
|203
|22.2%
|1.50
|334
|7.4
|8.4
|27
|305
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Hayden Hurst
|43
|235
|18.3%
|1.14
|216
|5.0
|7.4
|33
|268
|2
|1
|0
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|43
|203
|21.2%
|1.95
|344
|8.0
|8.9
|26
|395
|3
|3
|2
|11
|David Njoku
|42
|184
|22.8%
|2.27
|295
|7.0
|8.5
|34
|418
|1
|4
|1
|12
|Robert Tonyan
|42
|170
|24.7%
|1.68
|188
|4.5
|8.0
|35
|286
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|40
|190
|21.1%
|2.22
|159
|4.0
|7.8
|32
|421
|1
|0
|1
|14
|George Kittle
|39
|181
|21.5%
|1.76
|263
|6.7
|8.8
|28
|319
|2
|5
|0
|15
|Kyle Pitts
|39
|132
|29.5%
|1.95
|424
|10.9
|11.1
|21
|258
|2
|4
|1
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|34
|205
|16.6%
|1.05
|295
|8.7
|9.6
|21
|216
|2
|3
|0
|17
|Irv Smith
|33
|152
|21.7%
|1.11
|162
|4.9
|7.5
|22
|168
|2
|2
|1
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|30
|181
|16.6%
|1.30
|287
|9.6
|8.4
|21
|235
|4
|5
|1
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|29
|124
|23.4%
|1.64
|161
|5.6
|7.8
|20
|203
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Noah Fant
|28
|146
|19.2%
|1.21
|162
|5.8
|9.5
|22
|176
|1
|1
|0
|21
|Kylen Granson
|26
|139
|18.7%
|1.27
|123
|4.7
|8.0
|20
|176
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Cade Otton
|26
|178
|14.6%
|1.00
|168
|6.4
|7.6
|18
|178
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Isaiah Likely
|25
|113
|22.1%
|1.60
|175
|7.0
|7.8
|16
|181
|1
|3
|0
|24
|Darren Waller
|24
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|16
|175
|1
|3
|3
|25
|Hunter Henry
|24
|175
|13.7%
|1.09
|205
|8.6
|8.6
|15
|190
|1
|1
|0
|26
|Dawson Knox
|23
|162
|14.2%
|0.98
|169
|7.4
|8.9
|17
|158
|2
|2
|1
|27
|Cameron Brate
|22
|122
|18.0%
|0.93
|161
|7.3
|7.7
|13
|114
|0
|2
|1
|28
|Will Dissly
|22
|120
|18.3%
|1.72
|102
|4.7
|8.1
|21
|206
|3
|1
|1
|29
|Foster Moreau
|22
|98
|22.4%
|1.36
|87
|4.0
|7.5
|15
|133
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Harrison Bryant
|21
|120
|17.5%
|0.95
|157
|7.5
|8.9
|14
|114
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Logan Thomas
|20
|133
|15.0%
|0.80
|153
|7.7
|9.4
|13
|106
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Jonnu Smith
|20
|75
|26.7%
|1.77
|87
|4.3
|6.7
|13
|133
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cole Kmet
|20
|159
|12.6%
|1.00
|123
|6.2
|7.8
|14
|159
|1
|2
|1
|34
|Ian Thomas
|18
|79
|22.8%
|1.52
|46
|2.5
|4.6
|12
|120
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Daniel Bellinger
|18
|91
|19.8%
|1.67
|55
|3.0
|6.1
|16
|152
|2
|1
|1
|36
|Greg Dulcich
|17
|86
|19.8%
|2.12
|213
|12.5
|10.4
|12
|182
|1
|1
|1
|37
|Mo Alie-Cox
|16
|136
|11.8%
|1.00
|84
|5.3
|7.7
|11
|136
|2
|1
|1
|38
|Austin Hooper
|15
|101
|14.9%
|1.15
|124
|8.3
|9.3
|10
|116
|0
|1
|0
|39
|John Bates
|15
|67
|22.4%
|1.18
|53
|3.5
|7.6
|10
|79
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Eric Saubert
|14
|79
|17.7%
|1.05
|153
|10.9
|10.0
|7
|83
|1
|3
|1
|41
|Johnny Mundt
|14
|75
|18.7%
|1.01
|14
|1.0
|7.1
|12
|76
|1
|1
|2
|42
|Jordan Akins
|14
|71
|19.7%
|2.24
|93
|6.6
|9.0
|11
|159
|1
|1
|0
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|14
|115
|12.2%
|0.77
|136
|9.7
|8.6
|8
|88
|1
|0
|1
|44
|Brevin Jordan
|14
|75
|18.7%
|0.36
|101
|7.2
|8.1
|5
|27
|0
|1
|1
|45
|Noah Gray
|13
|78
|16.7%
|1.00
|64
|4.9
|5.9
|9
|78
|0
|1
|1
|46
|Jake Ferguson
|12
|60
|20.0%
|1.13
|54
|4.5
|6.2
|9
|68
|2
|1
|0
|47
|Peyton Hendershot
|12
|68
|17.6%
|1.25
|74
|6.2
|7.6
|9
|85
|1
|1
|0
|48
|Tanner Hudson
|11
|107
|10.3%
|0.92
|82
|7.5
|9.0
|6
|98
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Jelani Woods
|10
|87
|11.5%
|0.89
|139
|13.9
|12.0
|6
|77
|3
|3
|1
|50
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|8
|33
|24.2%
|1.58
|75
|9.4
|9.7
|5
|52
|1
|1
|0
Week 8 Injury Report
Inactives
WRs Michael Thomas (foot) & Jarvis Landry (ankle)
WRs Allen Lazard (shoulder) & Randall Cobb (IR - ankle)
WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
WR Nico Collins (groin)
WR Noah Brown (foot)
WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)
WR Corey Davis (knee)
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)
WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)
WR DJ Chark (IR - ankle)
TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
TE David Njoku (ankle)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
TE Cameron Brate (neck)
In-Game Injuries
WR Rashod Bateman reinjured his foot Thursday night.
TE Mark Andrews played through a knee injury but left after hurting his shoulder.
WR Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter.
WR DeVante Parker hurt his knee on New England's first snap. He didn't return.
TE Irv Smith left with an ankle injury and will have an MRI.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 9
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 9 Starters/Streamers
- Romeo Doubs - 46% rostered
- Garrett Wilson - 47%
- Rondale Moore - 35%
- Zay Jones - 20%
- Terrace Marshall - 1%
- Tyquan Thornton - 6%
- Josh Reynolds - 36%
- Sammy Watkins - 10%
- Kalif Raymond - 1%
- Parris Campbell - 38%
- Mack Hollins - 7%
- Damiere Byrd - 0%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Alec Pierce - 41%
- Van Jefferson - 24%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 24%
- Skyy Moore - 6%
- Jahan Dotson - 22%
- Khalil Shakir - 2%
- Treylon Burks - 17%
- Julio Jones - 18%
- Jameson Williams - 25%
- Darius Slayton - 7%
- Christian Watson - 4%
- Denzel Mims - 1%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 9 Starters/Streamers
- Isaiah Likely - 5%
- Evan Engram - 43%
- Foster Moreau - 3%
- Cade Otton - 13%
- Tyler Conklin - 12%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Greg Dulcich - 42%
- Logan Thomas - 6%
- Noah Fant - 10%
- Juwan Johnson - 11%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
TE Hunter Henry
TE Will Dissly
Bench'Em
WR Robert Woods
WR Drake London
TE Tyler Higbee
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Ravens (27) at Buccaneers (22)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Isaiah Likely
|66.2%
|31
|75.6%
|44.8%
|7
|20.6%
|11.3%
|72
|22.6%
|1
|77
|Devin Duvernay
|64.9%
|28
|68.3%
|67.9%
|4
|11.8%
|14.4%
|2
|14.3%
|0
|31
|Demarcus Robinson
|63.5%
|21
|51.2%
|53.2%
|8
|23.5%
|11.3%
|45
|38.1%
|1
|64
|James Proche
|62.2%
|28
|68.3%
|21.8%
|4
|11.8%
|2.7%
|46
|14.3%
|0
|24
|Josh Oliver
|50.0%
|11
|26.8%
|21.8%
|1
|2.9%
|3.6%
|4
|9.1%
|0
|4
|Rashod Bateman
|17.6%
|11
|26.8%
|60.0%
|1
|2.9%
|17.3%
|20
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Mark Andrews
|13.5%
|9
|22.0%
|81.7%
|5
|14.7%
|28.8%
|29
|55.6%
|1
|33
- Bateman (foot) and Andrews (knee) both played, but neither made it out of the first half. Bateman reinjured his foot, while Andrews hurt his shoulder after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
- The Ravens are more optimistic about Andrews than Bateman (see John Harbaugh's quotes below).
- Likely led Baltimore skill-position players in snaps, routes, yards, air yards and fantasy points, replacing Andrews after the star TE was targeted five times on nine routes early in the game.
- Likely found his preseason form, hauling in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a TD.
- The Ravens have used him as the de facto No. 3 receiver for much of the year, going with two TEs rather than three WRs in some obvious passing situations. His role/usage could expand even if Andrews doesn't miss time or is only out for one game before Baltimore's Week 10 bye.
- Prior to Thursday, the fourth-round rookie TE had caught only 10 of 18 targets for 104 yards, and his playing time had dropped three weeks in a row (all the way to 11% snap share in the run-heavy Week 7 win over Cleveland)
- Robinson had season highs for catches, targets and yards, having previously failed to reach even 30 yards in a game. But he only ran a route on about half of pass plays, and historically has been targeted at a very low rate.
- Likely found his preseason form, hauling in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a TD.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Mike Evans
|93.5%
|44
|93.6%
|86.0%
|11
|26.2%
|20.5%
|183
|25.0%
|2
|123
|Cade Otton
|90.3%
|41
|87.2%
|50.4%
|5
|11.9%
|7.9%
|45
|12.2%
|1
|15
|Chris Godwin
|88.7%
|41
|87.2%
|75.0%
|11
|26.2%
|21.3%
|42
|26.8%
|0
|75
|Julio Jones
|56.5%
|26
|55.3%
|50.0%
|4
|9.5%
|9.1%
|31
|15.4%
|1
|21
|Scotty Miller
|30.6%
|15
|31.9%
|31.7%
|2
|4.8%
|7.3%
|8
|13.3%
|0
|13
- Jones played for the first time since Week 4, replacing Russell Gage (hamstring) as the No. 3 receiver.
- Julio got a carry and scored a late TD, but his route and target shares weren't encouraging, with Miller stealing a bunch of playing time.
- Otton topped 80% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks.
- He has been targeted at least five times in each of those games, though the Ravens held him to two catches for 15 yards Thursday night.
- Cameron Brate (neck) was out again, and Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph still aren't playing much.
- Evans has 15-219-0 on 26 targets the past two games.
- Godwin has caught at least six passes in five straight games since returning from a two-week absence, including four outings with double-digit targets, but he's still searching for his first TD and first 100-yard game of the season.
Broncos (21) at Jaguars (17)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Courtland Sutton
|95.1%
|31
|93.9%
|96.0%
|4
|15.4%
|23.9%
|32
|12.9%
|0
|13
|Jerry Jeudy
|85.2%
|31
|93.9%
|81.5%
|7
|26.9%
|20.8%
|56
|22.6%
|0
|63
|Greg Dulcich
|80.3%
|28
|84.8%
|77.0%
|5
|19.2%
|17.7%
|108
|17.9%
|0
|87
|KJ Hamler
|70.5%
|25
|75.8%
|48.7%
|3
|11.5%
|5.4%
|81
|12.0%
|0
|52
- Sutton fell shy of 25 yards for a third straight game, going ice-cold midseason for a second straight year.
- Jeudy, meanwhile, made it five in a row with more than 50 yards, putting up 6-63-1 for his third TD of the year.
- Jeudy has four straight games with seven or more targets, and now is just 17 yards shy of Sutton's total for the season.
- Jeudy, meanwhile, made it five in a row with more than 50 yards, putting up 6-63-1 for his third TD of the year.
- Dulcich has run a route on more than three-fourths of QB dropbacks since his debut, and is now averaging 4.0 catches for 60.7 yards on 5.7 targets in three games. I'm skeptical still, but the usage/role has him in play as a fantasy starter even if you don't believe in the talent. And if you do believe in the talent....
- The 71% snap share was a season high for Hamler, who still hasn't seen more than four targets in a game
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Zay Jones
|98.5%
|32
|97.0%
|89.0%
|3
|10.7%
|21.0%
|22
|9.4%
|0
|28
|Evan Engram
|93.8%
|30
|90.9%
|79.7%
|6
|21.4%
|16.9%
|61
|20.0%
|1
|55
|Christian Kirk
|78.5%
|30
|90.9%
|95.2%
|7
|25.0%
|22.9%
|50
|23.3%
|0
|40
|Marvin Jones
|56.9%
|26
|78.8%
|83.0%
|3
|10.7%
|16.7%
|35
|11.5%
|1
|0
- Engram scored his first TD of the year and now has four straight games with at least six targets, four catches and 40 yards.
- Kirk is averaging only 3.4 catches for 45.2 yards on 6.8 targets the past five games, after starting the year with 267 yards and three TDs (9.0 targets per game) the first three weeks.
- Marvin has played 56% and 57% of snaps in two games since returning from a hamstring injury, and he took a goose egg in this one after 4-57-0 on eight targets the week before.
- Zay is still slightly above 20% target share for the season, but his aDOT (7.8) is about half what it was for the Raiders (14.0) last year. To be fair, he didn't have much success on deep passes in Vegas; his strong finish was largely built on the type of short and intermediate throws he's been getting in Jacksonville this year.
- Revenge game coming up in Week 9.
Steelers (13) at Eagles (35)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Diontae Johnson
|94.2%
|43
|93.5%
|95.6%
|9
|22.5%
|26.6%
|71
|20.9%
|1
|35
|George Pickens
|88.4%
|41
|89.1%
|87.7%
|3
|7.5%
|15.0%
|56
|7.3%
|0
|0
|Chase Claypool
|79.7%
|35
|76.1%
|89.9%
|6
|15.0%
|17.5%
|60
|17.1%
|1
|45
|Pat Freiermuth
|63.8%
|32
|69.6%
|67.0%
|7
|18.5%
|16.8%
|62
|21.9%
|0
|57
|Zach Gentry
|33.3%
|7
|15.2%
|24.7%
|1
|2.5%
|4.5%
|0
|14.3%
|0
|3
- Johnson finished with 5-35-0 on nine targets, i.e., more of the same.
- His frustration has become rather visible.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Dallas Goedert
|75.5%
|26
|78.8%
|81.9%
|6
|20.0%
|19.7%
|35
|23.1%
|0
|64
|DeVonta Smith
|73.6%
|28
|84.8%
|95.3%
|8
|26.7%
|25.1%
|39
|28.6%
|0
|23
|A.J. Brown
|67.9%
|27
|81.8%
|89.2%
|11
|36.7%
|31.5%
|186
|40.7%
|1
|156
|Quez Watkins
|66.0%
|20
|60.6%
|65.1%
|1
|3.3%
|4.9%
|27
|5.0%
|0
|0
|Jack Stoll
|50.9%
|8
|24.2%
|22.8%
|1
|3.3%
|2.0%
|12
|12.5%
|0
|0
|Zach Pascal
|39.6%
|11
|33.3%
|24.1%
|2
|6.7%
|4.4%
|19
|18.2%
|0
|57
- Smith was held to 5-23-0 while Brown scored a trio of TDs, all from outside the red zone.
- AJB actually has only one TD on six targets from inside the 10-yard line this year, and is just 2-of-9 in the red zone. But he can score from distance, and ranks among the league leaders in red-zone/goal-line target shares (not to mention overall target share).
Cardinals (26) at Vikings (34)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DeAndre Hopkins
|100.0%
|47
|97.9%
|95.0%
|13
|30.2%
|37.5%
|161
|27.7%
|1
|159
|Rondale Moore
|98.6%
|46
|95.8%
|94.0%
|8
|18.6%
|18.6%
|12
|17.4%
|0
|92
|Zach Ertz
|87.1%
|45
|93.8%
|86.0%
|5
|11.6%
|19.0%
|22
|11.1%
|0
|34
|A.J. Green
|47.1%
|19
|39.6%
|50.1%
|1
|2.3%
|7.3%
|25
|5.3%
|0
|0
|Greg Dortch
|25.7%
|15
|31.3%
|52.1%
|3
|7.0%
|8.9%
|2
|20.0%
|0
|12
|Trey McBride
|25.7%
|8
|16.7%
|12.3%
|0
|0.0%
|1.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Robbie Anderson
|10.0%
|6
|12.5%
|12.5%
|3
|7.0%
|7.0%
|78
|50.0%
|0
|0
- Hopkins has 22 catches for 262 yards through two games. We probably should've figured once Marquise Brown suffered the foot injury.
- Moore continues to play nearly every snap and finally had a big game, with 7-92-0 on eight targets plus two carries for 12 yards.
- Moore is averaging 4.8 catches for 50.2 yards on 6.6 targets, with five carries in five games.
- His aDOT (4.6) is extremely low, but not quite to the extent of last season (1.4)
- Green and Dortch split snaps, while Anderson ran only six routes but was targeted three times (two deep balls, one picked off)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Justin Jefferson
|98.5%
|39
|100.0%
|97.8%
|8
|25.8%
|29.0%
|86
|20.5%
|1
|98
|Adam Thielen
|88.2%
|35
|89.7%
|95.7%
|7
|22.6%
|20.4%
|76
|20.0%
|0
|67
|K.J. Osborn
|79.4%
|34
|87.2%
|78.1%
|5
|16.1%
|12.7%
|31
|14.7%
|1
|8
|Johnny Mundt
|61.8%
|15
|38.5%
|26.9%
|1
|3.2%
|5.7%
|3
|6.7%
|1
|1
|Irv Smith
|47.1%
|17
|43.6%
|54.5%
|4
|12.9%
|13.5%
|15
|23.5%
|0
|28
- Thielen bruised his knee but returned quickly and ultimately handled a full workload (6-67-0, 88% snap share).
- Smith played 56% of snaps in the first half but then injured his ankle in the second half.
Dolphins (31) at Lions (27)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Jaylen Waddle
|76.6%
|31
|81.6%
|81.9%
|9
|26.5%
|22.3%
|91
|29.0%
|1
|106
|Tyreek Hill
|70.3%
|30
|78.9%
|81.6%
|14
|41.2%
|32.5%
|219
|46.7%
|0
|188
|Trent Sherfield
|57.8%
|24
|63.2%
|59.9%
|3
|8.8%
|8.1%
|25
|12.5%
|0
|25
|Durham Smythe
|48.4%
|3
|7.9%
|20.7%
|0
|0.0%
|2.5%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Mike Gesicki
|43.8%
|23
|60.5%
|58.6%
|4
|11.8%
|10.6%
|42
|17.4%
|1
|38
|Hunter Long
|25.0%
|6
|15.8%
|4.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Cedrick Wilson
|21.9%
|9
|23.7%
|23.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.5%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Braylon Sanders
|20.3%
|6
|15.8%
|1.9%
|2
|5.9%
|0.7%
|14
|33.3%
|0
|17
- Waddle and Hill continue to sub out more than other starting WRs but while being targeted on a huge percentage of their routes (especially Hill, the league leader in TPRR).
- Gesicki finished with 3-38-1, scoring his third TD in the past three weeks despite playing less than half the snaps.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94.6%
|36
|94.7%
|69.0%
|10
|27.8%
|24.6%
|68
|27.8%
|0
|69
|Kalif Raymond
|89.3%
|36
|94.7%
|53.1%
|4
|11.1%
|10.5%
|87
|11.1%
|1
|76
|T.J. Hockenson
|87.5%
|29
|76.3%
|77.5%
|4
|11.1%
|18.1%
|33
|13.8%
|0
|80
|Josh Reynolds
|78.6%
|30
|78.9%
|87.0%
|6
|16.7%
|17.6%
|80
|20.0%
|1
|14
|Brock Wright
|39.3%
|5
|13.2%
|17.6%
|1
|2.8%
|2.5%
|4
|20.0%
|0
|6
- Raymond has played 85 percent or more of snaps in three straight games, posting lines of 5-45-0, 5-75-0 and now 4-76-0, catching 13 of 17 targets in that stretch.
- He won't stay this efficient, but it does keep him locked in as a starter until either DJ Chark (ankle) or Jameson Williams (knee) is ready, perhaps.
- St. Brown handled a full workload for the first time since Week 3, going 7-69-0 on a team-high 10 targets.
- Hockenson had a 50-yard gain and finished with 3-80-0 on four targets. He's now at 15.2 YPR on the strength of two huge plays, but his volume (6.2 targets per game) has been disappointing besides that game against Seattle where everyone else was injured and the Lions put up a ton of points anyway.
Raiders (0) at Saints (24)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Foster Moreau
|100.0%
|41
|95.3%
|36.6%
|9
|23.1%
|9.3%
|9
|22.0%
|0
|31
|Mack Hollins
|90.9%
|40
|93.0%
|93.7%
|8
|20.5%
|16.9%
|73
|20.0%
|0
|64
|Hunter Renfrow
|80.0%
|39
|90.7%
|82.0%
|2
|5.1%
|15.2%
|16
|5.1%
|0
|6
|Davante Adams
|70.9%
|28
|65.1%
|92.9%
|5
|12.8%
|28.7%
|82
|17.9%
|0
|3
|Keelan Cole
|32.7%
|17
|39.5%
|28.4%
|5
|12.8%
|3.8%
|100
|29.4%
|1
|30
- Moreau played every snap and led the team in targets, but he finished with only 6-31-0 and nine air yards.
- Adams was held to one catch for three yards, needing a screen late in the game to avoid losing his long streak of games with at least one reception.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Juwan Johnson
|74.6%
|19
|61.3%
|68.6%
|4
|13.3%
|12.5%
|41
|21.1%
|0
|14
|Tre'Quan Smith
|58.7%
|16
|51.6%
|40.8%
|1
|3.3%
|7.7%
|18
|6.3%
|0
|0
|Nick Vannett
|57.1%
|8
|25.8%
|4.3%
|1
|3.3%
|0.7%
|7
|12.5%
|0
|8
|Chris Olave
|57.1%
|25
|80.6%
|84.0%
|7
|23.3%
|26.3%
|49
|28.0%
|0
|52
|Kevin White
|47.6%
|11
|35.5%
|11.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.7%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Taysom Hill
|36.5%
|11
|35.5%
|8.0%
|2
|6.7%
|1.5%
|9
|18.2%
|0
|11
|Marquez Callaway
|33.3%
|12
|38.7%
|50.5%
|1
|3.3%
|8.9%
|6
|8.3%
|0
|10
|Rashid Shaheed
|22.2%
|10
|32.3%
|8.0%
|3
|10.0%
|1.8%
|25
|30.0%
|0
|38
- Olave and Johnson were the only Saints above 52% route share and three targets.
- White and Shaheed took more playing time away from Callaway and Smith.
- Hill had season highs for snap share, carries (10-61-0) and targets (two). He didn't score a TD, but Mark Ingram's MCL sprain could work in Hill's favor when it comes to rushing volume.
Patriots (22) at Jets (17)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Jakobi Meyers
|81.3%
|37
|90.2%
|92.0%
|12
|37.5%
|25.6%
|61
|32.4%
|1
|60
|Tyquan Thornton
|78.7%
|34
|82.9%
|39.4%
|2
|6.3%
|6.6%
|19
|5.9%
|0
|13
|Kendrick Bourne
|69.3%
|33
|80.5%
|40.6%
|1
|3.1%
|6.6%
|16
|3.0%
|0
|0
|Jonnu Smith
|65.3%
|20
|48.8%
|29.5%
|4
|12.5%
|8.8%
|9
|20.0%
|0
|10
|Hunter Henry
|62.7%
|22
|53.7%
|68.9%
|1
|3.1%
|10.6%
|20
|4.5%
|0
|22
|Nelson Agholor
|22.7%
|11
|26.8%
|42.1%
|1
|3.1%
|9.3%
|-3
|9.1%
|0
|2
- DeVante Parker got injured on New England's first snap, allowing Bourne to get his most playing time of the season ,albeit with only one target.
- Thornton could be the real fantasy beneficiary if Parker misses time.
- Henry slid back to a timeshare with Smith, who had a limited role for a couple weeks after missing a game due to injury. It's been a 50/50 split when both guys have been full strength this year.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Garrett Wilson
|89.7%
|42
|97.7%
|74.4%
|7
|20.6%
|21.5%
|59
|16.7%
|0
|115
|Denzel Mims
|75.9%
|32
|74.4%
|14.2%
|3
|8.8%
|1.8%
|54
|9.4%
|0
|76
|Tyler Conklin
|74.1%
|28
|65.1%
|66.2%
|10
|29.4%
|17.5%
|153
|35.7%
|3
|79
|C.J. Uzomah
|62.1%
|19
|44.2%
|29.0%
|1
|2.9%
|2.9%
|12
|5.3%
|0
|27
|Braxton Berrios
|51.7%
|23
|53.5%
|35.0%
|1
|2.9%
|5.5%
|13
|4.3%
|0
|0
|Elijah Moore
|17.2%
|7
|16.3%
|77.0%
|1
|2.9%
|12.2%
|3
|14.3%
|0
|0
- Wilson put up 6-115-0 on seven targets with Corey Davis (knee) inactive and Moore essentially benched.
- Mims ran the second most routes on the team and had 76 yards on only three targets.
- With 79 yards and two TDs on a team-high 10 targets, Conklin may be playing himself back out of a timeshare with Uzomah, though Conk was only at 65% route share in this one.
Bears (29) at Cowboys (49)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cole Kmet
|94.4%
|22
|78.6%
|83.2%
|2
|8.7%
|12.9%
|12
|9.1%
|1
|11
|Darnell Mooney
|85.9%
|27
|96.4%
|93.7%
|5
|21.7%
|28.4%
|27
|18.5%
|0
|70
|N'Keal Harry
|63.4%
|15
|53.6%
|13.6%
|2
|8.7%
|1.9%
|13
|13.3%
|0
|24
|Dante Pettis
|50.7%
|13
|46.4%
|61.3%
|5
|21.7%
|12.3%
|36
|38.5%
|0
|18
|Trevon Wesco
|33.8%
|6
|21.4%
|11.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|29.6%
|11
|39.3%
|69.6%
|3
|13.0%
|14.8%
|71
|27.3%
|0
|6
|Velus Jones
|19.7%
|3
|10.7%
|5.8%
|3
|13.0%
|3.2%
|44
|100.0%
|0
|5
- Mooney caught each of his five targets for 70 yards, nearly all after halftime.
- Over the past five games, Mooney's averaging 4.2 catches for 67.4 yards on 6.6 targets.
- Last year he averaged 4.8 catches for 62.1 yards on 8.2 targets.
- Harry scored a TD and upgraded from 42% snap share the week before in his season debut to 63% on Sunday. But he has only three targets in two games.
- Kmet topped 90% snap share for a sixth straight game and scored his first TD since 2020, but he still hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game this year, averaging 2.5 looks.
- Jones caught just one of three targets for five yards (on three routes) but did take two carries for 33 yards. The Bears are sticking with him, at least in a gadget role and on kickoff returns, despite two lost fumbles in his first three games
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Michael Gallup
|84.2%
|26
|92.9%
|84.0%
|6
|23.1%
|17.7%
|49
|23.1%
|1
|49
|CeeDee Lamb
|84.2%
|26
|92.9%
|96.8%
|7
|26.9%
|31.6%
|90
|26.9%
|1
|77
|Dalton Schultz
|71.9%
|17
|60.7%
|69.0%
|7
|26.9%
|17.7%
|58
|41.2%
|0
|74
|Jake Ferguson
|54.4%
|12
|42.9%
|24.1%
|1
|3.8%
|5.2%
|2
|8.3%
|1
|1
|Jalen Tolbert
|43.9%
|12
|42.9%
|10.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Peyton Hendershot
|35.1%
|11
|39.3%
|27.3%
|2
|7.7%
|5.2%
|-1
|18.2%
|0
|15
- Tolbert filled in as the No. 3 receiver with Noah Brown inactive, but the rookie wasn't targeted as the Cowboys ran more multi-TE stuff instead.
- The Cowboys came out throwing, but Dak Prescott ultimately had only 27 attempts because Dallas had a big lead and ran only 58 plays (the Cowboys scored with big plays, while the Bears had three slower, longer drives).
- Schultz has seen 23.8 percent of the targets from Prescott this season, second to Lamb (27.5 percent).
- Schultz has caught at least five passes for 49 yards in Prescott's three starts.
- Gallup only has eight targets from Dak, but that's partially because Gallup missed Week 1. He put up 4-49-0 on six targets Sunday, bouncing back from the goose egg against Detroit the week before.
Panthers (34) at Falcons (37) - OT
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|DJ Moore
|97.3%
|34
|91.9%
|96.1%
|11
|30.6%
|28.1%
|246
|32.4%
|2
|152
|Terrace Marshall
|91.8%
|35
|94.6%
|35.9%
|9
|25.0%
|7.4%
|92
|25.7%
|3
|87
|Ian Thomas
|54.8%
|7
|18.9%
|30.5%
|1
|2.8%
|7.8%
|-4
|14.3%
|0
|2
|Tommy Tremble
|54.8%
|18
|48.6%
|44.4%
|4
|11.1%
|6.1%
|47
|22.2%
|0
|17
|Shi Smith
|46.6%
|20
|54.1%
|68.7%
|1
|2.8%
|9.1%
|21
|5.0%
|0
|0
|Laviska Shenault
|30.1%
|11
|29.7%
|6.6%
|6
|16.7%
|3.9%
|9
|54.5%
|0
|26
|Stephen Sullivan
|12.3%
|7
|18.9%
|5.0%
|2
|5.6%
|1.3%
|20
|28.6%
|0
|33
- Moore had his best fantasy game of the year for a second straight week, rebounding from a crucial fourth-quarter drop with a long TD in the closing seconds to finish with 6-152-1. (Then there was the penalty, and eventually another Carolina loss.)
- Marshall, the 2021 second-round pick, played more than 85% of snaps for a second straight week and caught four of nine targets for 87 yards (with three of the five incomplete targets coming in the end zone).
- Marshall has seen 21 percent of Carolina's targets in two games since becoming a starter, putting up 2-31-0 on three targets and now 4-87-0 on nine.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Drake London
|88.1%
|26
|86.7%
|83.2%
|5
|17.9%
|28.5%
|57
|19.2%
|0
|31
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|80.6%
|24
|80.0%
|65.5%
|1
|3.6%
|13.4%
|-1
|4.2%
|0
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|74.6%
|26
|86.7%
|79.0%
|9
|32.1%
|27.3%
|61
|34.6%
|2
|80
|Damiere Byrd
|50.7%
|17
|56.7%
|19.3%
|6
|21.4%
|5.2%
|169
|35.3%
|0
|67
|Parker Hesse
|43.3%
|5
|16.7%
|33.5%
|1
|3.6%
|3.5%
|7
|20.0%
|0
|9
- Pitts finally broke through with 80 yards and a TD, and Damiere Byrd scored on a deep ball for the second week in a row .
- Zaccheaus, meanwhile, was targeted once on 24 routes, compared to six on 17 for Byrd, whose 169 air yards were fifth most among all players Week 8.
- London managed only 4-31-0 even with Marcus Mariota throwing for 253 yards and three TDs. The rookie has five straight games with four or fewer catches for 40 yards or less and no touchdown, after putting up 214 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3.
- Mariota's 28 pass attempts were his most since 3 in Week 1.
- He's completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8.0 YPA, but with nine turnovers and the third-worst sack rate (9.6) among qualified passers.
- Poor sack rates have been a consistent throughout his career.
- He's completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8.0 YPA, but with nine turnovers and the third-worst sack rate (9.6) among qualified passers.
Titans (17) at Texans (3)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|74.1%
|13
|100.0%
|72.3%
|0
|0.0%
|9.2%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Geoff Swaim
|67.2%
|3
|23.1%
|31.1%
|0
|0.0%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Robert Woods
|65.5%
|11
|84.6%
|83.1%
|2
|25.0%
|22.4%
|11
|18.2%
|0
|26
|Cody Hollister
|55.2%
|7
|53.8%
|16.4%
|1
|12.5%
|2.6%
|15
|14.3%
|0
|0
|Austin Hooper
|46.6%
|3
|23.1%
|57.1%
|1
|12.5%
|9.9%
|1
|33.3%
|0
|5
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|41.4%
|8
|61.5%
|18.6%
|2
|25.0%
|5.3%
|20
|25.0%
|0
|3
|Chris Conley
|22.4%
|1
|7.7%
|7.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Malik Willis had 14 dropbacks - six completions, four incompletions (one INT), three sacks, one scramble.
- Hooper lost some work to Okonkwo, the rookie. That's worth watching in deeper dynasty leagues, at least.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Phillip Dorsett
|82.4%
|29
|87.9%
|28.9%
|5
|17.2%
|5.2%
|74
|17.2%
|0
|6
|Brandin Cooks
|80.4%
|28
|84.8%
|90.5%
|6
|20.7%
|22.8%
|105
|21.4%
|0
|73
|Chris Moore
|64.7%
|24
|72.7%
|57.3%
|0
|0.0%
|6.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Brevin Jordan
|52.9%
|16
|48.5%
|48.0%
|4
|13.8%
|9.8%
|7
|25.0%
|0
|19
|O.J. Howard
|49.0%
|11
|33.3%
|26.9%
|3
|10.3%
|5.6%
|31
|27.3%
|1
|24
|Jordan Akins
|27.5%
|11
|33.3%
|28.1%
|2
|6.9%
|6.0%
|14
|18.2%
|0
|5
- Dorsett replaced Nico Collins (groin), while Moore kept his usual role as the No. 3 receiver. Moore wasn't targeted, and Dorsett had six yards on five looks.
- Cooks (4-73-0) and RB Dameon Pierce were the only ones to do anything. At TE, it was a three-way timeshare again, though they did all see multiple targets (nine total).
- Cooks saw 22 targets the first two weeks but now has five straight games with no more than seven (and no fewer than five).
- For the year, he's averaging 4.6 catches for 50.6 yards, down from 5.6 for 64.8 last year
Commanders (17) at Colts (16)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Terry McLaurin
|95.1%
|30
|90.9%
|92.9%
|8
|26.7%
|18.4%
|104
|26.7%
|0
|113
|Cam Sims
|80.3%
|28
|84.8%
|36.6%
|2
|6.7%
|3.8%
|35
|7.1%
|0
|21
|Curtis Samuel
|73.8%
|27
|81.8%
|86.3%
|4
|13.3%
|21.5%
|45
|14.8%
|0
|50
|Logan Thomas
|55.7%
|16
|48.5%
|60.0%
|0
|0.0%
|12.1%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Armani Rogers
|36.1%
|14
|42.4%
|15.2%
|2
|6.7%
|2.1%
|2
|14.3%
|0
|13
|John Bates
|32.8%
|3
|9.1%
|20.8%
|1
|3.3%
|5.2%
|1
|33.3%
|0
|6
- Thomas returned from a three-week absence and wasn't targeted while splitting snaps/routes with Rogers, the undrafted rookie. Thomas probably will get more of that work, but Washington does seem to like Rogers a lot.
- Samuel caught three of his season-low four targets for 50 yards, taking four carries for 29 yards to make up for the lack of receiving volume.
- Samuel has nine carries for 55 yards in Taylor Heinicke's two starts, after three in a row without any carries.
- It's silly how Scott Turner got away from that, entirely, for three straight weeks.... after Samuel had eight carries for 51 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3. Are you trying to get fired, sir?
- Samuel has nine carries for 55 yards in Taylor Heinicke's two starts, after three in a row without any carries.
- Sims did his usual thing as an injury replacement, running a bunch of routes without being targeted. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) both were inactive.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Michael Pittman
|94.4%
|24
|96.0%
|97.0%
|9
|39.1%
|25.3%
|61
|37.5%
|0
|53
|Parris Campbell
|77.8%
|18
|72.0%
|87.6%
|2
|8.7%
|13.1%
|3
|11.1%
|0
|43
|Alec Pierce
|57.4%
|16
|64.0%
|66.0%
|5
|21.7%
|13.7%
|103
|31.3%
|0
|65
|Kylen Granson
|53.7%
|7
|28.0%
|40.2%
|3
|13.0%
|8.5%
|0
|42.9%
|0
|11
|Mo Alie-Cox
|51.9%
|11
|44.0%
|39.3%
|1
|4.3%
|5.2%
|5
|9.1%
|0
|0
|Jelani Woods
|24.1%
|8
|32.0%
|25.1%
|0
|0.0%
|3.3%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes, plus two sacks and three scrambles (28 dropbacks total, compared to 25 designed runs)
- Pittman had 7-53-0 on a team-high nine targets, with Pierce adding 3-65-0 on five and Campbell making the most of limited opportunities with 2-43-0 on two targets and a carry for 28 yards.
- Pittman's aDOT for the year is 6.2, down from 9.8 last season. His catch rate is up a bit, from 68% to 73%, but his YPR is down from 12.3. to 10.4 and his YPT from 8.4 to 7.5.
- He's averaging 10 targets per game, so it gets the job done apart from the lack of TDs (51-528-1)
- Pierce has six straight games with three or more catches for 37 or more yards and at least 7.0 YPT. For the year, he has a 63.2% catch rate and 9.8 YPT.
- Campbell is still getting more playing time, and now has three straight games with more than 50 total yards.
- Still a three-way timeshare at TE.
49ers (31) at Rams (13)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|George Kittle
|100.0%
|25
|86.2%
|85.0%
|5
|19.2%
|19.9%
|39
|20.0%
|1
|39
|Brandon Aiyuk
|98.1%
|29
|100.0%
|94.0%
|6
|23.1%
|22.3%
|61
|20.7%
|0
|81
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|57.7%
|20
|69.0%
|33.6%
|2
|7.7%
|6.1%
|50
|10.0%
|0
|11
|Willie Snead
|40.4%
|13
|44.8%
|6.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyler Kroft
|34.6%
|6
|20.7%
|8.6%
|1
|3.8%
|1.2%
|5
|16.7%
|0
|6
|Ross Dwelley
|34.6%
|7
|24.1%
|16.0%
|1
|3.8%
|2.0%
|32
|14.3%
|0
|56
- Aiyuk caught a long TD from RB Christian McCaffrey, who led the team in targets, catches, carries and rushing yards.
- Deebo Samuel (hamstring) could be back after the upcoming Week 9 bye.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Cooper Kupp
|94.6%
|33
|94.3%
|97.9%
|12
|37.5%
|33.2%
|101
|36.4%
|2
|79
|Allen Robinson
|92.9%
|31
|88.6%
|92.9%
|7
|21.9%
|14.2%
|58
|22.6%
|1
|54
|Tyler Higbee
|71.4%
|15
|42.9%
|72.4%
|6
|18.8%
|22.1%
|0
|40.0%
|0
|15
|Ben Skowronek
|60.7%
|16
|45.7%
|78.4%
|1
|3.1%
|11.9%
|5
|6.3%
|0
|10
|Van Jefferson
|55.4%
|23
|65.7%
|65.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Jefferson made his 2022 debut and rotated with Skowronek; the two combined for one target while Kupp and Robinson saw 19.
- Robinson put up 5-54-0, after 5-63-1 in the previous game. Progress.
- Robinson is tied for the league lead with 10 targets inside the 10-yard line, and his 42% team share is third best (Brandin Cooks - 50%, A.J. Brown - 46%, Garrett Wilson, 41%, Zach Ertz - 41%, Kyle Pitts - 40%, Terrace Marshall - 40%).
- Robinson is sixth in red-zone target share (34%, Kupp is at 29%).
- DK Metcalf leads the league at 41%,followed by AJB (39%), Ertz (38%), Davante Adams (37%), Diointae Johnson (36%), A-Rob (34%), Stefon Diggs (34%), Ja'Marr Chase (33%), Mark Andrews (33%), Amari Cooper (31%) and Josh Reynolds (31%).
- Higbee stayed in to block on nine of his 24 pass snaps, per PFF. He also had a crucial drop on what would've been a long gain and possibly a TD with the Rams down by one score late in the fourth quarter.... after which the broadcast showed him sulking on the sideline about 10 times... rough day, kid!
- Higbee has stayed in to block on 24 pass snaps the past three games, after doing so only 12 times over the first four weeks.
- Kupp got hurt in deep garbage time...
Giants (13) at Seahawks (27)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Marcus Johnson
|85.9%
|33
|91.7%
|46.4%
|6
|19.4%
|7.6%
|68
|18.2%
|0
|3
|Darius Slayton
|75.0%
|30
|83.3%
|45.6%
|6
|19.4%
|11.4%
|77
|20.0%
|0
|66
|Tanner Hudson
|71.9%
|27
|75.0%
|43.1%
|5
|16.1%
|5.2%
|29
|18.5%
|0
|58
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|68.8%
|32
|88.9%
|58.0%
|3
|9.7%
|15.1%
|12
|9.4%
|0
|15
|Chris Myarick
|46.9%
|7
|19.4%
|14.5%
|1
|3.2%
|2.8%
|1
|14.3%
|0
|10
- Hudson easily had season highs for snap/route/target share in the first game with Daniel Bellinger (eye) inactive.
- Myarick probably would've played a bit more and Hudson a bit less if the Giants hadn't fallen behind (though it was a close game until the final five minutes).
- Robinson was targeted only three times, but he matched his snap share (69%) from the previous week when he caught six passes before halftime (and none in the second half).
- Slayton has played more than half the snaps in five straight games, averaging 3.2 catches for 46.4 yards on 4.8 targets.
- Slayton and Robinson are the best hope the Giants have, as Johnson still hasn't topped 35 yards despite starting four straight games.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Will Dissly
|79.0%
|20
|54.1%
|44.6%
|2
|6.1%
|9.1%
|0
|10.0%
|0
|12
|Noah Fant
|72.6%
|22
|59.5%
|54.3%
|2
|6.1%
|11.5%
|2
|9.1%
|0
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|67.7%
|28
|75.7%
|88.1%
|8
|24.2%
|25.1%
|89
|28.6%
|1
|63
|DK Metcalf
|62.9%
|25
|67.6%
|82.5%
|10
|30.3%
|25.5%
|152
|40.0%
|1
|55
|Marquise Goodwin
|38.7%
|14
|37.8%
|46.1%
|5
|15.2%
|8.2%
|11
|35.7%
|1
|33
|Colby Parkinson
|37.1%
|6
|16.2%
|27.1%
|1
|3.0%
|4.5%
|3
|16.7%
|0
|5
|Dee Eskridge
|27.4%
|14
|37.8%
|24.2%
|2
|6.1%
|4.5%
|6
|14.3%
|0
|3
- Metcalf and Lockett both played a few less snaps than usual after being listed as questionable with injuries... and both ultimately scored TDs while topping 50 yards anyway.
- Lockett lost a fumble and had a costly drop before finding redemption with a 33-yard, go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.
- Goodwin was third on the team in targets but continued to share snaps/routes with Eskridge.
- The throws to Goodwin have been quite effective... 14-179-2 on 20 targets, 9.0 YPT, 9.1 aDOT.
- Eskridge has only 7-58-0 on 11 targets, 5.3 YPT, 4.6 aDOT.
Packers (17) at Bills (27)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Romeo Doubs
|82.5%
|28
|87.5%
|82.3%
|7
|24.1%
|18.1%
|135
|25.0%
|1
|62
|Sammy Watkins
|77.8%
|21
|65.6%
|28.3%
|1
|3.4%
|4.4%
|3
|4.8%
|0
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|74.6%
|19
|59.4%
|56.7%
|6
|20.7%
|15.5%
|30
|31.6%
|0
|35
|Josiah Deguara
|44.4%
|12
|37.5%
|13.7%
|1
|3.4%
|2.6%
|-5
|8.3%
|0
|9
|Amari Rodgers
|44.4%
|16
|50.0%
|15.0%
|3
|10.3%
|2.6%
|23
|18.8%
|0
|22
|Marcedes Lewis
|33.3%
|2
|6.3%
|13.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Samori Toure
|22.2%
|13
|40.6%
|8.0%
|4
|13.8%
|1.8%
|70
|30.8%
|1
|37
- Allen Lazard (shoulder) was inactive, and Christian Watson played only six snaps after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
- Doubs put up 4-62-1, his second best yardage total of the season and first game since Week 4 with double-digit fantasy points.
- The rookie has topped 80% snap share in six straight, and does have three TDs in that stretch to help make up for the poor yardage totals.
- Toure saw a bit less playing time than he had the week before (35%) in his NFL Debut, but his one catch was a 37-yard TD.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Dawson Knox
|87.0%
|17
|63.0%
|66.0%
|3
|12.0%
|10.3%
|32
|17.6%
|1
|10
|Gabe Davis
|87.0%
|23
|85.2%
|93.0%
|7
|28.0%
|14.7%
|94
|30.4%
|0
|35
|Stefon Diggs
|81.5%
|23
|85.2%
|82.6%
|8
|32.0%
|28.1%
|125
|34.8%
|2
|108
|Isaiah McKenzie
|51.9%
|14
|51.9%
|46.5%
|1
|4.0%
|10.4%
|5
|7.1%
|0
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|25.9%
|10
|37.0%
|21.6%
|2
|8.0%
|5.0%
|40
|20.0%
|1
|0
- The seven targets were a season high for Davis, who caught only two for 35 yards.
- Diggs has five games with 100-plus yards and at least one TD. Nobody else has more than five with 100-plus or a TD.
- (And the Bills already had their bye)
- McKenzie remains stuck around 50% snap and route shares, as has been the case all year, even with Jamison Crowder on IR.
Bengals (13) at Browns (32)
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Tee Higgins
|98.0%
|40
|100.0%
|72.6%
|6
|17.6%
|16.6%
|78
|15.0%
|0
|49
|Tyler Boyd
|96.0%
|39
|97.5%
|88.7%
|5
|14.7%
|14.3%
|57
|12.8%
|1
|38
|Hayden Hurst
|70.0%
|28
|70.0%
|69.9%
|4
|11.8%
|14.3%
|28
|14.3%
|0
|42
|Mike Thomas
|46.0%
|19
|47.5%
|28.9%
|1
|2.9%
|3.0%
|15
|5.3%
|0
|0
|Trenton Irwin
|42.0%
|17
|42.5%
|5.1%
|3
|8.8%
|1.0%
|22
|17.6%
|0
|27
|Mitchell Wilcox
|30.0%
|8
|20.0%
|15.2%
|1
|2.9%
|2.0%
|3
|12.5%
|0
|3
- Higgins and Boyd scored TDs to salvage decent fantasy lines from a brutal performance from the Bengals sans Ja'Marr Chase (hip).
- Thomas and Irwin split the snaps that normally go to Chase, with the latter having a 3-1 target advantage and 27-0 yardage advantage.
- Boyd took more than 80 percent of his snaps from the slot, per usual. No change there with Chase out.
|Snap%
|Rts
|R/DB
|R/DB '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|AY
|TPRR
|EZ Tgt
|Rec Yd
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|97.1%
|24
|96.0%
|87.5%
|4
|20.0%
|19.0%
|51
|16.7%
|0
|81
|Amari Cooper
|81.2%
|24
|96.0%
|89.3%
|7
|35.0%
|27.3%
|126
|29.2%
|1
|131
|Harrison Bryant
|72.5%
|11
|44.0%
|44.1%
|0
|0.0%
|8.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|David Bell
|49.3%
|15
|60.0%
|48.2%
|2
|10.0%
|4.5%
|16
|13.3%
|0
|27
|Pharaoh Brown
|34.8%
|2
|8.0%
|8.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Mike Woods
|17.4%
|7
|28.0%
|8.5%
|2
|10.0%
|1.7%
|29
|28.6%
|0
|6
- Bryant was a complete dud sans David Njoku (ankle), finishing with zero targets and 44% route share.
- Bryant stayed in to block on seven of his 18 pass snaps (41%).
- The Browns used sixth lineman Michael Dunn on about 30% of their plays.
- Cooper scored his fifth TD; he's never had more than eight in a season and may now reach that number before Deshaun Watson even plays... strange.
- Cooper has five of the team's seven receiving TDs, though his target shares in the red zone (31.3%) and inside the 10-yard line (28.6%) aren't much different from his target share overall (27.3%).
- Translation: some of the TDs that have been going to Cooper (and arguably Chubb) likely will find their way to other players in the second half of the year... though Watson's eventual presence could mean more scores to go around.
- Cooper has five of the team's seven receiving TDs, though his target shares in the red zone (31.3%) and inside the 10-yard line (28.6%) aren't much different from his target share overall (27.3%).