Target Breakdown: Week 8 WR/TE Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 8, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Shares for the following players have been adjusted to only include the games they've played in:

Wide Receivers

(Didn't Play Week 8)

Tight Ends

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

Tight Ends (YTD)

Week 8 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Michael Thomas (foot) & Jarvis Landry (ankle)

WRs Allen Lazard (shoulder) & Randall Cobb (IR - ankle)

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

WR Noah Brown (foot)

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

WR Corey Davis (knee)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)

WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)

WR DJ Chark (IR - ankle)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

TE David Njoku (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Cameron Brate (neck)

In-Game Injuries

WR Rashod Bateman reinjured his foot Thursday night.

TE Mark Andrews played through a knee injury but left after hurting his shoulder.

WR Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter.

WR DeVante Parker hurt his knee on New England's first snap. He didn't return.

TE Irv Smith left with an ankle injury and will have an MRI.

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Ravens (27) at Buccaneers (22) Ravens (27) atBuccaneers (22)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Isaiah Likely 66.2% 31 75.6% 44.8% 7 20.6% 11.3% 72 22.6% 1 77 Devin Duvernay 64.9% 28 68.3% 67.9% 4 11.8% 14.4% 2 14.3% 0 31 Demarcus Robinson 63.5% 21 51.2% 53.2% 8 23.5% 11.3% 45 38.1% 1 64 James Proche 62.2% 28 68.3% 21.8% 4 11.8% 2.7% 46 14.3% 0 24 Josh Oliver 50.0% 11 26.8% 21.8% 1 2.9% 3.6% 4 9.1% 0 4 Rashod Bateman 17.6% 11 26.8% 60.0% 1 2.9% 17.3% 20 9.1% 0 0 Mark Andrews 13.5% 9 22.0% 81.7% 5 14.7% 28.8% 29 55.6% 1 33

Bateman (foot) and Andrews (knee) both played, but neither made it out of the first half. Bateman reinjured his foot, while Andrews hurt his shoulder after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. The Ravens are more optimistic about Andrews than Bateman (see John Harbaugh's quotes below).

after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Likely led Baltimore skill-position players in snaps, routes, yards, air yards and fantasy points , replacing Andrews after the star TE was targeted five times on nine routes early in the game. Likely found his preseason form, hauling in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a TD. The Ravens have used him as the de facto No. 3 receiver for much of the year, going with two TEs rather than three WRs in some obvious passing situations. His role/usage could expand even if Andrews doesn't miss time or is only out for one game before Baltimore's Week 10 bye. Prior to Thursday, the fourth-round rookie TE had caught only 10 of 18 targets for 104 yards, and his playing time had dropped three weeks in a row (all the way to 11% snap share in the run-heavy Week 7 win over Cleveland) Robinson had season highs for catches, targets and yards, having previously failed to reach even 30 yards in a game. But he only ran a route on about half of pass plays, and historically has been targeted at a very low rate.

, replacing Andrews after the star TE was targeted five times on nine routes early in the game.

"Mark Andrews looks like it's not a major, major thing... Think he'll be okay." pic.twitter.com/1mPetOmyBt — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 31, 2022

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is going to be out a few weeks with a foot injury, coach John Harbaugh said. Team thought it was just a tweak after Thursday's game but it was more serious than originally believed, Harbaugh said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 31, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Mike Evans 93.5% 44 93.6% 86.0% 11 26.2% 20.5% 183 25.0% 2 123 Cade Otton 90.3% 41 87.2% 50.4% 5 11.9% 7.9% 45 12.2% 1 15 Chris Godwin 88.7% 41 87.2% 75.0% 11 26.2% 21.3% 42 26.8% 0 75 Julio Jones 56.5% 26 55.3% 50.0% 4 9.5% 9.1% 31 15.4% 1 21 Scotty Miller 30.6% 15 31.9% 31.7% 2 4.8% 7.3% 8 13.3% 0 13

Jones played for the first time since Week 4, replacing Russell Gage (hamstring) as the No. 3 receiver. Julio got a carry and scored a late TD, but his route and target shares weren't encouraging, with Miller stealing a bunch of playing time.

Otton topped 80% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks. He has been targeted at least five times in each of those games, though the Ravens held him to two catches for 15 yards Thursday night. Cameron Brate (neck) was out again, and Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph still aren't playing much.

Evans has 15-219-0 on 26 targets the past two games.

Godwin has caught at least six passes in five straight games since returning from a two-week absence, including four outings with double-digit targets, but he's still searching for his first TD and first 100-yard game of the season.

Broncos (21) at Jaguars (17) Broncos (21) atJaguars (17)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Courtland Sutton 95.1% 31 93.9% 96.0% 4 15.4% 23.9% 32 12.9% 0 13 Jerry Jeudy 85.2% 31 93.9% 81.5% 7 26.9% 20.8% 56 22.6% 0 63 Greg Dulcich 80.3% 28 84.8% 77.0% 5 19.2% 17.7% 108 17.9% 0 87 KJ Hamler 70.5% 25 75.8% 48.7% 3 11.5% 5.4% 81 12.0% 0 52

Sutton fell shy of 25 yards for a third straight game, going ice-cold midseason for a second straight year. Jeudy, meanwhile, made it five in a row with more than 50 yards, putting up 6-63-1 for his third TD of the year. Jeudy has four straight games with seven or more targets, and now is just 17 yards shy of Sutton's total for the season.

Dulcich has run a route on more than three-fourths of QB dropbacks since his debut, and is now averaging 4.0 catches for 60.7 yards on 5.7 targets in three games. I'm skeptical still, but the usage/role has him in play as a fantasy starter even if you don't believe in the talent. And if you do believe in the talent....

in three games. I'm skeptical still, but the usage/role has him in play as a fantasy starter even if you don't believe in the talent. And if you do believe in the talent.... The 71% snap share was a season high for Hamler, who still hasn't seen more than four targets in a game

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Zay Jones 98.5% 32 97.0% 89.0% 3 10.7% 21.0% 22 9.4% 0 28 Evan Engram 93.8% 30 90.9% 79.7% 6 21.4% 16.9% 61 20.0% 1 55 Christian Kirk 78.5% 30 90.9% 95.2% 7 25.0% 22.9% 50 23.3% 0 40 Marvin Jones 56.9% 26 78.8% 83.0% 3 10.7% 16.7% 35 11.5% 1 0

Engram scored his first TD of the year and now has four straight games with at least six targets, four catches and 40 yards .

. Kirk is averaging only 3.4 catches for 45.2 yards on 6.8 targets the past five games, after starting the year with 267 yards and three TDs (9.0 targets per game) the first three weeks.

Marvin has played 56% and 57% of snaps in two games since returning from a hamstring injury, and he took a goose egg in this one after 4-57-0 on eight targets the week before.

Zay is still slightly above 20% target share for the season, but his aDOT (7.8) is about half what it was for the Raiders (14.0) last year. To be fair, he didn't have much success on deep passes in Vegas; his strong finish was largely built on the type of short and intermediate throws he's been getting in Jacksonville this year. Revenge game coming up in Week 9.



Steelers (13) at Eagles (35) Steelers (13) atEagles (35)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Diontae Johnson 94.2% 43 93.5% 95.6% 9 22.5% 26.6% 71 20.9% 1 35 George Pickens 88.4% 41 89.1% 87.7% 3 7.5% 15.0% 56 7.3% 0 0 Chase Claypool 79.7% 35 76.1% 89.9% 6 15.0% 17.5% 60 17.1% 1 45 Pat Freiermuth 63.8% 32 69.6% 67.0% 7 18.5% 16.8% 62 21.9% 0 57 Zach Gentry 33.3% 7 15.2% 24.7% 1 2.5% 4.5% 0 14.3% 0 3

Johnson finished with 5-35-0 on nine targets, i.e., more of the same. His frustration has become rather visible.



Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Dallas Goedert 75.5% 26 78.8% 81.9% 6 20.0% 19.7% 35 23.1% 0 64 DeVonta Smith 73.6% 28 84.8% 95.3% 8 26.7% 25.1% 39 28.6% 0 23 A.J. Brown 67.9% 27 81.8% 89.2% 11 36.7% 31.5% 186 40.7% 1 156 Quez Watkins 66.0% 20 60.6% 65.1% 1 3.3% 4.9% 27 5.0% 0 0 Jack Stoll 50.9% 8 24.2% 22.8% 1 3.3% 2.0% 12 12.5% 0 0 Zach Pascal 39.6% 11 33.3% 24.1% 2 6.7% 4.4% 19 18.2% 0 57

Smith was held to 5-23-0 while Brown scored a trio of TDs, all from outside the red zone. AJB actually has only one TD on six targets from inside the 10-yard line this year, and is just 2-of-9 in the red zone. But he can score from distance, and ranks among the league leaders in red-zone/goal-line target shares (not to mention overall target share).



Cardinals (26) at Vikings (34) Cardinals (26) atVikings (34)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd DeAndre Hopkins 100.0% 47 97.9% 95.0% 13 30.2% 37.5% 161 27.7% 1 159 Rondale Moore 98.6% 46 95.8% 94.0% 8 18.6% 18.6% 12 17.4% 0 92 Zach Ertz 87.1% 45 93.8% 86.0% 5 11.6% 19.0% 22 11.1% 0 34 A.J. Green 47.1% 19 39.6% 50.1% 1 2.3% 7.3% 25 5.3% 0 0 Greg Dortch 25.7% 15 31.3% 52.1% 3 7.0% 8.9% 2 20.0% 0 12 Trey McBride 25.7% 8 16.7% 12.3% 0 0.0% 1.0% 0.0% 0 0 Robbie Anderson 10.0% 6 12.5% 12.5% 3 7.0% 7.0% 78 50.0% 0 0

Hopkins has 22 catches for 262 yards through two games . We probably should've figured once Marquise Brown suffered the foot injury.

. We probably should've figured once Marquise Brown suffered the foot injury. Moore continues to play nearly every snap and finally had a big game, with 7-92-0 on eight targets plus two carries for 12 yards. Moore is averaging 4.8 catches for 50.2 yards on 6.6 targets , with five carries in five games. His aDOT (4.6) is extremely low, but not quite to the extent of last season (1.4)

Green and Dortch split snaps, while Anderson ran only six routes but was targeted three times (two deep balls, one picked off)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Justin Jefferson 98.5% 39 100.0% 97.8% 8 25.8% 29.0% 86 20.5% 1 98 Adam Thielen 88.2% 35 89.7% 95.7% 7 22.6% 20.4% 76 20.0% 0 67 K.J. Osborn 79.4% 34 87.2% 78.1% 5 16.1% 12.7% 31 14.7% 1 8 Johnny Mundt 61.8% 15 38.5% 26.9% 1 3.2% 5.7% 3 6.7% 1 1 Irv Smith 47.1% 17 43.6% 54.5% 4 12.9% 13.5% 15 23.5% 0 28

Thielen bruised his knee but returned quickly and ultimately handled a full workload (6-67-0, 88% snap share).

Smith played 56% of snaps in the first half but then injured his ankle in the second half.

#Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said it's a "week to week type scenario" for injuries to Irv Smith Jr. and Dalvin Tomlinson. So that seems to be an indication neither is in line to play Sunday at Washington. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 31, 2022

Dolphins (31) at Lions (27) Dolphins (31) atLions (27)

Waddle and Hill continue to sub out more than other starting WRs but while being targeted on a huge percentage of their routes (especially Hill, the league leader in TPRR).

Gesicki finished with 3-38-1, scoring his third TD in the past three weeks despite playing less than half the snaps.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Amon-Ra St. Brown 94.6% 36 94.7% 69.0% 10 27.8% 24.6% 68 27.8% 0 69 Kalif Raymond 89.3% 36 94.7% 53.1% 4 11.1% 10.5% 87 11.1% 1 76 T.J. Hockenson 87.5% 29 76.3% 77.5% 4 11.1% 18.1% 33 13.8% 0 80 Josh Reynolds 78.6% 30 78.9% 87.0% 6 16.7% 17.6% 80 20.0% 1 14 Brock Wright 39.3% 5 13.2% 17.6% 1 2.8% 2.5% 4 20.0% 0 6

Raymond has played 85 percent or more of snaps in three straight games, posting lines of 5-45-0, 5-75-0 and now 4-76-0 , catching 13 of 17 targets in that stretch. He won't stay this efficient, but it does keep him locked in as a starter until either DJ Chark (ankle) or Jameson Williams (knee) is ready, perhaps.

, catching 13 of 17 targets in that stretch. St. Brown handled a full workload for the first time since Week 3, going 7-69-0 on a team-high 10 targets.

Hockenson had a 50-yard gain and finished with 3-80-0 on four targets. He's now at 15.2 YPR on the strength of two huge plays, but his volume (6.2 targets per game) has been disappointing besides that game against Seattle where everyone else was injured and the Lions put up a ton of points anyway.

Raiders (0) at Saints (24) Raiders (0) atSaints (24)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Foster Moreau 100.0% 41 95.3% 36.6% 9 23.1% 9.3% 9 22.0% 0 31 Mack Hollins 90.9% 40 93.0% 93.7% 8 20.5% 16.9% 73 20.0% 0 64 Hunter Renfrow 80.0% 39 90.7% 82.0% 2 5.1% 15.2% 16 5.1% 0 6 Davante Adams 70.9% 28 65.1% 92.9% 5 12.8% 28.7% 82 17.9% 0 3 Keelan Cole 32.7% 17 39.5% 28.4% 5 12.8% 3.8% 100 29.4% 1 30

Moreau played every snap and led the team in targets , but he finished with only 6-31-0 and nine air yards.

, but he finished with only 6-31-0 and nine air yards. Adams was held to one catch for three yards, needing a screen late in the game to avoid losing his long streak of games with at least one reception.

Olave and Johnson were the only Saints above 52% route share and three targets .

. White and Shaheed took more playing time away from Callaway and Smith.

Hill had season highs for snap share, carries (10-61-0) and targets (two). He didn't score a TD, but Mark Ingram's MCL sprain could work in Hill's favor when it comes to rushing volume.

Patriots (22) at Jets (17) Patriots (22) atJets (17)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Jakobi Meyers 81.3% 37 90.2% 92.0% 12 37.5% 25.6% 61 32.4% 1 60 Tyquan Thornton 78.7% 34 82.9% 39.4% 2 6.3% 6.6% 19 5.9% 0 13 Kendrick Bourne 69.3% 33 80.5% 40.6% 1 3.1% 6.6% 16 3.0% 0 0 Jonnu Smith 65.3% 20 48.8% 29.5% 4 12.5% 8.8% 9 20.0% 0 10 Hunter Henry 62.7% 22 53.7% 68.9% 1 3.1% 10.6% 20 4.5% 0 22 Nelson Agholor 22.7% 11 26.8% 42.1% 1 3.1% 9.3% -3 9.1% 0 2

DeVante Parker got injured on New England's first snap , allowing Bourne to get his most playing time of the season ,albeit with only one target. Thornton could be the real fantasy beneficiary if Parker misses time.

, allowing Bourne to get his most playing time of the season ,albeit with only one target. Henry slid back to a timeshare with Smith, who had a limited role for a couple weeks after missing a game due to injury. It's been a 50/50 split when both guys have been full strength this year.

Pretty good news for the #Patriots and WR DeVante Parker, who suffered just a knee sprain on the first play in Sunday's win, source said. If he misses time, it'll likely only be one game. Could be back after the bye. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Garrett Wilson 89.7% 42 97.7% 74.4% 7 20.6% 21.5% 59 16.7% 0 115 Denzel Mims 75.9% 32 74.4% 14.2% 3 8.8% 1.8% 54 9.4% 0 76 Tyler Conklin 74.1% 28 65.1% 66.2% 10 29.4% 17.5% 153 35.7% 3 79 C.J. Uzomah 62.1% 19 44.2% 29.0% 1 2.9% 2.9% 12 5.3% 0 27 Braxton Berrios 51.7% 23 53.5% 35.0% 1 2.9% 5.5% 13 4.3% 0 0 Elijah Moore 17.2% 7 16.3% 77.0% 1 2.9% 12.2% 3 14.3% 0 0

Wilson put up 6-115-0 on seven targets with Corey Davis (knee) inactive and Moore essentially benched .

. Mims ran the second most routes on the team and had 76 yards on only three targets.

on only three targets. With 79 yards and two TDs on a team-high 10 targets, Conklin may be playing himself back out of a timeshare with Uzomah, though Conk was only at 65% route share in this one.

Coach Saleh says WR Corey Davis is day-to-day and no current players on IR will come off until at least after the bye week. pic.twitter.com/BndRPwtx6U — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 31, 2022

Bears (29) at Cowboys (49) Bears (29) atCowboys (49)

Mooney caught each of his five targets for 70 yards, nearly all after halftime.

Over the past five games, Mooney's averaging 4.2 catches for 67.4 yards on 6.6 targets. Last year he averaged 4.8 catches for 62.1 yards on 8.2 targets.

Harry scored a TD and upgraded from 42% snap share the week before in his season debut to 63% on Sunday. But he has only three targets in two games.

Kmet topped 90% snap share for a sixth straight game and scored his first TD since 2020, but he still hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game this year, averaging 2.5 looks.

Jones caught just one of three targets for five yards (on three routes) but did take two carries for 33 yards. The Bears are sticking with him, at least in a gadget role and on kickoff returns, despite two lost fumbles in his first three games

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Michael Gallup 84.2% 26 92.9% 84.0% 6 23.1% 17.7% 49 23.1% 1 49 CeeDee Lamb 84.2% 26 92.9% 96.8% 7 26.9% 31.6% 90 26.9% 1 77 Dalton Schultz 71.9% 17 60.7% 69.0% 7 26.9% 17.7% 58 41.2% 0 74 Jake Ferguson 54.4% 12 42.9% 24.1% 1 3.8% 5.2% 2 8.3% 1 1 Jalen Tolbert 43.9% 12 42.9% 10.8% 0 0.0% 0.9% 0.0% 0 0 Peyton Hendershot 35.1% 11 39.3% 27.3% 2 7.7% 5.2% -1 18.2% 0 15

Tolbert filled in as the No. 3 receiver with Noah Brown inactive, but the rookie wasn't targeted as the Cowboys ran more multi-TE stuff instead.

The Cowboys came out throwing, but Dak Prescott ultimately had only 27 attempts because Dallas had a big lead and ran only 58 plays (the Cowboys scored with big plays, while the Bears had three slower, longer drives).

Schultz has seen 23.8 percent of the targets from Prescott this season , second to Lamb (27.5 percent). Schultz has caught at least five passes for 49 yards in Prescott's three starts .

, second to Lamb (27.5 percent). Gallup only has eight targets from Dak, but that's partially because Gallup missed Week 1. He put up 4-49-0 on six targets Sunday, bouncing back from the goose egg against Detroit the week before.

Panthers (34) at Falcons (37) - OT Panthers (34) atFalcons (37) - OT

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd DJ Moore 97.3% 34 91.9% 96.1% 11 30.6% 28.1% 246 32.4% 2 152 Terrace Marshall 91.8% 35 94.6% 35.9% 9 25.0% 7.4% 92 25.7% 3 87 Ian Thomas 54.8% 7 18.9% 30.5% 1 2.8% 7.8% -4 14.3% 0 2 Tommy Tremble 54.8% 18 48.6% 44.4% 4 11.1% 6.1% 47 22.2% 0 17 Shi Smith 46.6% 20 54.1% 68.7% 1 2.8% 9.1% 21 5.0% 0 0 Laviska Shenault 30.1% 11 29.7% 6.6% 6 16.7% 3.9% 9 54.5% 0 26 Stephen Sullivan 12.3% 7 18.9% 5.0% 2 5.6% 1.3% 20 28.6% 0 33

Moore had his best fantasy game of the year for a second straight week , rebounding from a crucial fourth-quarter drop with a long TD in the closing seconds to finish with 6-152-1. (Then there was the penalty, and eventually another Carolina loss.)

, rebounding from a crucial fourth-quarter drop with a long TD in the closing seconds to finish with 6-152-1. (Then there was the penalty, and eventually another Carolina loss.) Marshall, the 2021 second-round pick, played more than 85% of snaps for a second straight week and caught four of nine targets for 87 yards (with three of the five incomplete targets coming in the end zone). Marshall has seen 21 percent of Carolina's targets in two games since becoming a starter , putting up 2-31-0 on three targets and now 4-87-0 on nine.

and caught four of nine targets for 87 yards (with three of the five incomplete targets coming in the end zone).

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Drake London 88.1% 26 86.7% 83.2% 5 17.9% 28.5% 57 19.2% 0 31 Olamide Zaccheaus 80.6% 24 80.0% 65.5% 1 3.6% 13.4% -1 4.2% 0 10 Kyle Pitts 74.6% 26 86.7% 79.0% 9 32.1% 27.3% 61 34.6% 2 80 Damiere Byrd 50.7% 17 56.7% 19.3% 6 21.4% 5.2% 169 35.3% 0 67 Parker Hesse 43.3% 5 16.7% 33.5% 1 3.6% 3.5% 7 20.0% 0 9

Pitts finally broke through with 80 yards and a TD , and Damiere Byrd scored on a deep ball for the second week in a row . Zaccheaus, meanwhile, was targeted once on 24 routes, compared to six on 17 for Byrd, whose 169 air yards were fifth most among all players Week 8 .

, and Damiere Byrd scored on a deep ball for the second week in a row . London managed only 4-31-0 even with Marcus Mariota throwing for 253 yards and three TDs. The rookie has five straight games with four or fewer catches for 40 yards or less and no touchdown, after putting up 214 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3.

and no touchdown, after putting up 214 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3. Mariota's 28 pass attempts were his most since 3 in Week 1. He's completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8.0 YPA, but with nine turnovers and the third-worst sack rate (9.6) among qualified passers. Poor sack rates have been a consistent throughout his career.



Titans (17) at Texans (3) Titans (17) atTexans (3)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 74.1% 13 100.0% 72.3% 0 0.0% 9.2% 0.0% 0 0 Geoff Swaim 67.2% 3 23.1% 31.1% 0 0.0% 5.9% 0.0% 0 0 Robert Woods 65.5% 11 84.6% 83.1% 2 25.0% 22.4% 11 18.2% 0 26 Cody Hollister 55.2% 7 53.8% 16.4% 1 12.5% 2.6% 15 14.3% 0 0 Austin Hooper 46.6% 3 23.1% 57.1% 1 12.5% 9.9% 1 33.3% 0 5 Chigoziem Okonkwo 41.4% 8 61.5% 18.6% 2 25.0% 5.3% 20 25.0% 0 3 Chris Conley 22.4% 1 7.7% 7.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Malik Willis had 14 dropbacks - six completions, four incompletions (one INT), three sacks, one scramble.

Hooper lost some work to Okonkwo, the rookie. That's worth watching in deeper dynasty leagues, at least.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Phillip Dorsett 82.4% 29 87.9% 28.9% 5 17.2% 5.2% 74 17.2% 0 6 Brandin Cooks 80.4% 28 84.8% 90.5% 6 20.7% 22.8% 105 21.4% 0 73 Chris Moore 64.7% 24 72.7% 57.3% 0 0.0% 6.9% 0 0.0% 0 0 Brevin Jordan 52.9% 16 48.5% 48.0% 4 13.8% 9.8% 7 25.0% 0 19 O.J. Howard 49.0% 11 33.3% 26.9% 3 10.3% 5.6% 31 27.3% 1 24 Jordan Akins 27.5% 11 33.3% 28.1% 2 6.9% 6.0% 14 18.2% 0 5

Dorsett replaced Nico Collins (groin), while Moore kept his usual role as the No. 3 receiver. Moore wasn't targeted, and Dorsett had six yards on five looks.

Cooks (4-73-0) and RB Dameon Pierce were the only ones to do anything. At TE, it was a three-way timeshare again, though they did all see multiple targets (nine total).

Cooks saw 22 targets the first two weeks but now has five straight games with no more than seven (and no fewer than five). For the year, he's averaging 4.6 catches for 50.6 yards, down from 5.6 for 64.8 last year

(and no fewer than five).

Commanders (17) at Colts (16) Commanders (17) atColts (16)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Terry McLaurin 95.1% 30 90.9% 92.9% 8 26.7% 18.4% 104 26.7% 0 113 Cam Sims 80.3% 28 84.8% 36.6% 2 6.7% 3.8% 35 7.1% 0 21 Curtis Samuel 73.8% 27 81.8% 86.3% 4 13.3% 21.5% 45 14.8% 0 50 Logan Thomas 55.7% 16 48.5% 60.0% 0 0.0% 12.1% 0.0% 0 0 Armani Rogers 36.1% 14 42.4% 15.2% 2 6.7% 2.1% 2 14.3% 0 13 John Bates 32.8% 3 9.1% 20.8% 1 3.3% 5.2% 1 33.3% 0 6

Thomas returned from a three-week absence and wasn't targeted while splitting snaps/routes with Rogers, the undrafted rookie. Thomas probably will get more of that work, but Washington does seem to like Rogers a lot.

Samuel caught three of his season-low four targets for 50 yards, taking four carries for 29 yards to make up for the lack of receiving volume. Samuel has nine carries for 55 yards in Taylor Heinicke's two starts, after three in a row without any carries. It's silly how Scott Turner got away from that, entirely, for three straight weeks.... after Samuel had eight carries for 51 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3. Are you trying to get fired, sir?

Sims did his usual thing as an injury replacement, running a bunch of routes without being targeted. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) both were inactive.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Michael Pittman 94.4% 24 96.0% 97.0% 9 39.1% 25.3% 61 37.5% 0 53 Parris Campbell 77.8% 18 72.0% 87.6% 2 8.7% 13.1% 3 11.1% 0 43 Alec Pierce 57.4% 16 64.0% 66.0% 5 21.7% 13.7% 103 31.3% 0 65 Kylen Granson 53.7% 7 28.0% 40.2% 3 13.0% 8.5% 0 42.9% 0 11 Mo Alie-Cox 51.9% 11 44.0% 39.3% 1 4.3% 5.2% 5 9.1% 0 0 Jelani Woods 24.1% 8 32.0% 25.1% 0 0.0% 3.3% 0.0% 0 0

Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes, plus two sacks and three scrambles (28 dropbacks total, compared to 25 designed runs)

Pittman had 7-53-0 on a team-high nine targets, with Pierce adding 3-65-0 on five and Campbell making the most of limited opportunities with 2-43-0 on two targets and a carry for 28 yards. Pittman's aDOT for the year is 6.2, down from 9.8 last season . His catch rate is up a bit, from 68% to 73%, but his YPR is down from 12.3. to 10.4 and his YPT from 8.4 to 7.5. He's averaging 10 targets per game, so it gets the job done apart from the lack of TDs (51-528-1)

Pierce has six straight games with three or more catches for 37 or more yards and at least 7.0 YPT. For the year, he has a 63.2% catch rate and 9.8 YPT. Campbell is still getting more playing time, and now has three straight games with more than 50 total yards.

Still a three-way timeshare at TE.

49ers (31) at Rams (13) 49ers (31) atRams (13)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd George Kittle 100.0% 25 86.2% 85.0% 5 19.2% 19.9% 39 20.0% 1 39 Brandon Aiyuk 98.1% 29 100.0% 94.0% 6 23.1% 22.3% 61 20.7% 0 81 Ray-Ray McCloud 57.7% 20 69.0% 33.6% 2 7.7% 6.1% 50 10.0% 0 11 Willie Snead 40.4% 13 44.8% 6.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Tyler Kroft 34.6% 6 20.7% 8.6% 1 3.8% 1.2% 5 16.7% 0 6 Ross Dwelley 34.6% 7 24.1% 16.0% 1 3.8% 2.0% 32 14.3% 0 56

Aiyuk caught a long TD from RB Christian McCaffrey , who led the team in targets, catches, carries and rushing yards.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) could be back after the upcoming Week 9 bye.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Cooper Kupp 94.6% 33 94.3% 97.9% 12 37.5% 33.2% 101 36.4% 2 79 Allen Robinson 92.9% 31 88.6% 92.9% 7 21.9% 14.2% 58 22.6% 1 54 Tyler Higbee 71.4% 15 42.9% 72.4% 6 18.8% 22.1% 0 40.0% 0 15 Ben Skowronek 60.7% 16 45.7% 78.4% 1 3.1% 11.9% 5 6.3% 0 10 Van Jefferson 55.4% 23 65.7% 65.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Sean McVay says he expects Cooper Kupp to play Sunday against Tampa Bay. https://t.co/QCAQ01Y6oj — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 31, 2022

Giants (13) at Seahawks (27) Giants (13) atSeahawks (27)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Marcus Johnson 85.9% 33 91.7% 46.4% 6 19.4% 7.6% 68 18.2% 0 3 Darius Slayton 75.0% 30 83.3% 45.6% 6 19.4% 11.4% 77 20.0% 0 66 Tanner Hudson 71.9% 27 75.0% 43.1% 5 16.1% 5.2% 29 18.5% 0 58 Wan'Dale Robinson 68.8% 32 88.9% 58.0% 3 9.7% 15.1% 12 9.4% 0 15 Chris Myarick 46.9% 7 19.4% 14.5% 1 3.2% 2.8% 1 14.3% 0 10

Hudson easily had season highs for snap/route/target share in the first game with Daniel Bellinger (eye) inactive. Myarick probably would've played a bit more and Hudson a bit less if the Giants hadn't fallen behind (though it was a close game until the final five minutes).

Robinson was targeted only three times, but he matched his snap share (69%) from the previous week when he caught six passes before halftime (and none in the second half).

when he caught six passes before halftime (and none in the second half). Slayton has played more than half the snaps in five straight games, averaging 3.2 catches for 46.4 yards on 4.8 targets . Slayton and Robinson are the best hope the Giants have, as Johnson still hasn't topped 35 yards despite starting four straight games .

.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Will Dissly 79.0% 20 54.1% 44.6% 2 6.1% 9.1% 0 10.0% 0 12 Noah Fant 72.6% 22 59.5% 54.3% 2 6.1% 11.5% 2 9.1% 0 19 Tyler Lockett 67.7% 28 75.7% 88.1% 8 24.2% 25.1% 89 28.6% 1 63 DK Metcalf 62.9% 25 67.6% 82.5% 10 30.3% 25.5% 152 40.0% 1 55 Marquise Goodwin 38.7% 14 37.8% 46.1% 5 15.2% 8.2% 11 35.7% 1 33 Colby Parkinson 37.1% 6 16.2% 27.1% 1 3.0% 4.5% 3 16.7% 0 5 Dee Eskridge 27.4% 14 37.8% 24.2% 2 6.1% 4.5% 6 14.3% 0 3

Metcalf and Lockett both played a few less snaps than usual after being listed as questionable with injuries... and both ultimately scored TDs while topping 50 yards anyway. Lockett lost a fumble and had a costly drop before finding redemption with a 33-yard, go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.

Goodwin was third on the team in targets but continued to share snaps/routes with Eskridge. The throws to Goodwin have been quite effective... 14-179-2 on 20 targets, 9.0 YPT, 9.1 aDOT. Eskridge has only 7-58-0 on 11 targets, 5.3 YPT, 4.6 aDOT.



Packers (17) at Bills (27) Packers (17) atBills (27)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Romeo Doubs 82.5% 28 87.5% 82.3% 7 24.1% 18.1% 135 25.0% 1 62 Sammy Watkins 77.8% 21 65.6% 28.3% 1 3.4% 4.4% 3 4.8% 0 3 Robert Tonyan 74.6% 19 59.4% 56.7% 6 20.7% 15.5% 30 31.6% 0 35 Josiah Deguara 44.4% 12 37.5% 13.7% 1 3.4% 2.6% -5 8.3% 0 9 Amari Rodgers 44.4% 16 50.0% 15.0% 3 10.3% 2.6% 23 18.8% 0 22 Marcedes Lewis 33.3% 2 6.3% 13.0% 0 0.0% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0 0 Samori Toure 22.2% 13 40.6% 8.0% 4 13.8% 1.8% 70 30.8% 1 37

Allen Lazard (shoulder) was inactive, and Christian Watson played only six snaps after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

Doubs put up 4-62-1, his second best yardage total of the season and first game since Week 4 with double-digit fantasy points. The rookie has topped 80% snap share in six straight, and does have three TDs in that stretch to help make up for the poor yardage totals.

Toure saw a bit less playing time than he had the week before (35%) in his NFL Debut, but his one catch was a 37-yard TD.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Dawson Knox 87.0% 17 63.0% 66.0% 3 12.0% 10.3% 32 17.6% 1 10 Gabe Davis 87.0% 23 85.2% 93.0% 7 28.0% 14.7% 94 30.4% 0 35 Stefon Diggs 81.5% 23 85.2% 82.6% 8 32.0% 28.1% 125 34.8% 2 108 Isaiah McKenzie 51.9% 14 51.9% 46.5% 1 4.0% 10.4% 5 7.1% 0 8 Khalil Shakir 25.9% 10 37.0% 21.6% 2 8.0% 5.0% 40 20.0% 1 0

The seven targets were a season high for Davis, who caught only two for 35 yards.

Diggs has five games with 100-plus yards and at least one TD. Nobody else has more than five with 100-plus or a TD. (And the Bills already had their bye)

at least one TD. Nobody else has more than five with 100-plus a TD. McKenzie remains stuck around 50% snap and route shares, as has been the case all year, even with Jamison Crowder on IR.

Bengals (13) at Browns (32) Bengals (13) atBrowns (32)

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Tee Higgins 98.0% 40 100.0% 72.6% 6 17.6% 16.6% 78 15.0% 0 49 Tyler Boyd 96.0% 39 97.5% 88.7% 5 14.7% 14.3% 57 12.8% 1 38 Hayden Hurst 70.0% 28 70.0% 69.9% 4 11.8% 14.3% 28 14.3% 0 42 Mike Thomas 46.0% 19 47.5% 28.9% 1 2.9% 3.0% 15 5.3% 0 0 Trenton Irwin 42.0% 17 42.5% 5.1% 3 8.8% 1.0% 22 17.6% 0 27 Mitchell Wilcox 30.0% 8 20.0% 15.2% 1 2.9% 2.0% 3 12.5% 0 3

Higgins and Boyd scored TDs to salvage decent fantasy lines from a brutal performance from the Bengals sans Ja'Marr Chase (hip).

Thomas and Irwin split the snaps that normally go to Chase, with the latter having a 3-1 target advantage and 27-0 yardage advantage.

Boyd took more than 80 percent of his snaps from the slot, per usual. No change there with Chase out.

Snap% Rts R/DB R/DB '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 AY TPRR EZ Tgt Rec Yd Donovan Peoples-Jones 97.1% 24 96.0% 87.5% 4 20.0% 19.0% 51 16.7% 0 81 Amari Cooper 81.2% 24 96.0% 89.3% 7 35.0% 27.3% 126 29.2% 1 131 Harrison Bryant 72.5% 11 44.0% 44.1% 0 0.0% 8.7% 0 0.0% 0 0 David Bell 49.3% 15 60.0% 48.2% 2 10.0% 4.5% 16 13.3% 0 27 Pharaoh Brown 34.8% 2 8.0% 8.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0 Mike Woods 17.4% 7 28.0% 8.5% 2 10.0% 1.7% 29 28.6% 0 6