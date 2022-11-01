Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Target Breakdown: Week 8 WR/TE Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: Week 8 WR/TE Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 1, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Be sure to check out my Backfield Breakdown (posted every Monday afternoon) for a similar look at every running back and every backfield around the league.

Now, it's time to look at wide receivers and tight ends.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 8, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Shares for the following players have been adjusted to only include the games they've played in:

Deandre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown, Kyle Pitts, Rashod Bateman, Dawson Knox, Gabe Davis, Ja'Marr Chase, David Njoku, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz, Greg Dulcich, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brevin Jordan, Nico Collins, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Allen Lazard, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Joshua Palmer, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry Wan'Dale Robinson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Pat Freiermuth, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Cameron Brate, Treylon Burks Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas

Wide Receivers

 R/DB W8R/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt Sh W8Tgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY Sh W8AY Sh '22AY Δ
1Denzel Mims74.4%14.2%60.2%8.8%1.8%7.0%16.4%2.5%13.8%
2Phillip Dorsett87.9%28.9%59.0%17.2%5.2%12.1%31.4%9.9%21.5%
3Terrace Marshall94.6%35.9%58.7%25.0%7.4%17.6%21.2%10.5%10.7%
4Cam Sims84.8%36.6%48.2%6.7%3.8%2.8%20.8%9.0%11.8%
5James Proche68.3%21.8%46.5%11.8%2.7%9.1%22.7%2.8%19.9%
6Marcus Johnson91.7%46.4%45.3%19.4%7.6%11.8%26.4%12.2%14.2%
7Tyquan Thornton82.9%39.4%43.6%6.3%6.6%-0.4%13.8%8.7%5.1%
8Kalif Raymond94.7%53.1%41.7%11.1%10.5%0.6%32.2%16.0%16.2%
9N'Keal Harry53.6%13.6%40.0%8.7%1.9%6.8%6.5%1.9%4.6%
10Kendrick Bourne80.5%40.6%39.9%3.1%6.6%-3.5%11.6%9.9%1.7%
11Willie Snead44.8%6.0%38.9%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
12Darius Slayton83.3%45.6%37.8%19.4%11.4%8.0%29.9%23.4%6.5%
13Cody Hollister53.8%16.4%37.5%12.5%2.6%9.9%33.4%5.2%28.2%
14Trenton Irwin42.5%5.1%37.4%8.8%1.0%7.8%11.8%1.0%10.7%
15Damiere Byrd56.7%19.3%37.4%21.4%5.2%16.2%60.2%15.4%44.8%
16Sammy Watkins65.6%28.3%37.3%3.4%4.4%-1.0%1.4%8.3%-6.9%
17Ray-Ray McCloud69.0%33.6%35.4%7.7%6.1%1.6%25.1%13.0%12.1%
18Amari Rodgers50.0%15.0%35.0%10.3%2.6%7.8%9.6%4.1%5.5%
19Samori Toure40.6%8.0%32.6%13.8%1.8%11.9%29.9%4.1%25.8%
20Jalen Tolbert42.9%10.8%32.0%0.0%0.9%-0.9%0.0%2.0%-2.0%
21Wan'Dale Robinson88.9%58.0%30.9%9.7%15.1%-5.4%4.7%9.4%-4.7%
22Nick Westbrook-Ikhine100.0%72.3%27.7%0.0%9.2%-9.2%0.0%22.4%-22.4%
23Tee Higgins100.0%72.6%27.4%17.6%16.6%1.0%41.0%25.5%15.5%
24KJ Hamler75.8%48.7%27.1%11.5%5.4%6.1%29.7%13.4%16.3%
25Amon-Ra St. Brown94.7%69.0%25.7%27.8%24.6%3.2%25.1%16.6%8.5%
26Garrett Wilson97.7%74.4%23.2%20.6%21.5%-0.9%18.0%23.0%-5.1%
27Laviska Shenault29.7%6.6%23.2%16.7%3.9%12.8%2.0%0.5%1.6%
28Mike Thomas47.5%28.9%18.6%2.9%3.0%0.0%8.2%6.2%2.0%
29Braxton Berrios53.5%35.0%18.5%2.9%5.5%-2.5%3.8%3.1%0.7%
30Chris Moore72.7%57.3%15.4%0.0%6.9%-6.9%0.0%7.3%-7.3%
31Khalil Shakir37.0%21.6%15.4%8.0%5.0%3.0%12.1%7.1%5.0%
32Olamide Zaccheaus80.0%65.5%14.5%3.6%13.4%-9.8%-0.4%14.3%-14.7%
33Dee Eskridge37.8%24.2%13.7%6.1%4.5%1.5%2.3%2.5%-0.2%
34Jerry Jeudy93.9%81.5%12.4%26.9%20.8%6.1%20.6%27.5%-6.9%
35Chris Godwin87.2%75.0%12.2%26.2%21.3%4.9%13.2%19.2%-6.0%
36David Bell60.0%48.2%11.8%10.0%4.5%5.5%7.3%4.9%2.5%
37Keelan Cole39.5%28.4%11.2%12.8%3.8%9.0%32.7%8.3%24.4%
38Tre'Quan Smith51.6%40.8%10.8%3.3%7.7%-4.4%11.4%11.0%0.4%
39K.J. Osborn87.2%78.1%9.0%16.1%12.7%3.5%15.2%16.3%-1.2%
40Michael Gallup92.9%84.0%8.9%23.1%17.7%5.4%25.1%23.1%2.0%
41Tyler Boyd97.5%88.7%8.8%14.7%14.3%0.4%30.4%21.2%9.2%
42Hunter Renfrow90.7%82.0%8.7%5.1%15.2%-10.1%5.3%9.3%-4.0%
43Donovan Peoples-Jones96.0%87.5%8.5%20.0%19.0%1.0%23.3%25.1%-1.8%
44Zay Jones97.0%89.0%8.0%10.7%21.0%-10.3%15.3%22.8%-7.5%
45Mike Evans93.6%86.0%7.6%26.2%20.5%5.7%57.0%36.6%20.4%
46Amari Cooper96.0%89.3%6.7%35.0%27.3%7.7%57.2%39.9%17.2%
47Brandon Aiyuk100.0%94.0%6.0%23.1%22.3%0.8%30.9%28.4%2.5%
48Isaiah McKenzie51.9%46.5%5.4%4.0%10.4%-6.4%1.4%7.4%-6.1%
49Julio Jones55.3%50.0%5.3%9.5%9.1%0.4%9.8%17.6%-7.8%
50Romeo Doubs87.5%82.3%5.2%24.1%18.1%6.1%57.6%26.1%31.5%
51Drake London86.7%83.2%3.4%17.9%28.5%-10.6%20.2%28.7%-8.5%
52Trent Sherfield63.2%59.9%3.3%8.8%8.1%0.7%6.3%8.7%-2.4%
53DeAndre Hopkins97.9%95.0%2.9%30.2%37.5%-7.3%56.7%57.9%-1.2%
54Darnell Mooney96.4%93.7%2.7%21.7%28.4%-6.6%13.0%40.2%-27.3%
55Stefon Diggs85.2%82.6%2.6%32.0%28.1%3.9%37.9%36.6%1.3%
56Justin Jefferson100.0%97.8%2.2%25.8%29.0%-3.2%41.4%39.3%2.1%
57Rondale Moore95.8%94.0%1.8%18.6%18.6%0.0%4.3%11.2%-6.9%
58Robert Woods84.6%83.1%1.6%25.0%22.4%2.6%24.3%25.1%-0.8%
59George Pickens89.1%87.7%1.5%7.5%15.0%-7.5%23.2%26.0%-2.9%
60Devin Duvernay68.3%67.9%0.4%11.8%14.4%-2.6%1.2%19.3%-18.1%
61Van Jefferson65.7%65.7%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
62Jaylen Waddle81.6%81.9%-0.3%26.5%22.3%4.2%23.2%26.3%-3.1%
63Mack Hollins93.0%93.7%-0.6%20.5%16.9%3.6%23.8%26.8%-3.0%
64Michael Pittman96.0%97.0%-1.0%39.1%25.3%13.8%30.8%28.0%2.8%
65Jakobi Meyers90.2%92.0%-1.8%37.5%25.6%11.9%44.2%32.6%11.6%
66Terry McLaurin90.9%92.9%-1.9%26.7%18.4%8.3%61.8%32.0%29.8%
67Demarcus Robinson51.2%53.2%-2.0%23.5%11.3%12.3%22.3%11.6%10.7%
68Alec Pierce64.0%66.0%-2.0%21.7%13.7%8.0%52.2%30.1%22.1%
69Courtland Sutton93.9%96.0%-2.0%15.4%23.9%-8.6%11.6%32.4%-20.8%
70Diontae Johnson93.5%95.6%-2.1%22.5%26.6%-4.1%29.3%34.0%-4.7%
71Tyreek Hill78.9%81.6%-2.6%41.2%32.5%8.7%55.7%40.8%14.9%
72Chris Olave80.6%84.0%-3.4%23.3%26.3%-3.0%30.8%42.6%-11.8%
73Cooper Kupp94.3%97.9%-3.6%37.5%33.2%4.3%68.7%41.5%27.2%
74CeeDee Lamb92.9%96.8%-3.9%26.9%31.6%-4.7%46.2%40.6%5.5%
75Marvin Jones78.8%83.0%-4.2%10.7%16.7%-6.0%25.0%28.0%-3.0%
76DJ Moore91.9%96.1%-4.2%30.6%28.1%2.4%56.7%45.2%11.5%
77Christian Kirk90.9%95.2%-4.3%25.0%22.9%2.1%35.7%28.8%6.9%
78Allen Robinson88.6%92.9%-4.4%21.9%14.2%7.6%39.2%21.8%17.4%
79Quez Watkins60.6%65.1%-4.5%3.3%4.9%-1.6%8.4%8.1%0.3%
80Curtis Samuel81.8%86.3%-4.5%13.3%21.5%-8.2%26.9%15.9%11.1%
81Brandin Cooks84.8%90.5%-5.7%20.7%22.8%-2.2%44.5%30.0%14.4%
82Adam Thielen89.7%95.7%-6.0%22.6%20.4%2.2%36.4%32.2%4.2%
83A.J. Brown81.8%89.2%-7.4%36.7%31.5%5.1%58.4%47.4%11.0%
84Gabe Davis85.2%93.0%-7.8%28.0%14.7%13.3%28.5%28.1%0.4%
85Josh Reynolds78.9%87.0%-8.1%16.7%17.6%-1.0%29.8%28.6%1.2%
86DeVonta Smith84.8%95.3%-10.4%26.7%25.1%1.5%12.3%29.6%-17.2%
87A.J. Green39.6%50.1%-10.6%2.3%7.3%-5.0%8.9%12.1%-3.1%
88Marquez Callaway38.7%50.5%-11.8%3.3%8.9%-5.5%3.7%11.2%-7.6%
89Tyler Lockett75.7%88.1%-12.4%24.2%25.1%-0.9%33.0%35.7%-2.7%
90Chase Claypool76.1%89.9%-13.8%15.0%17.5%-2.5%24.8%20.9%3.9%
91Shi Smith54.1%68.7%-14.7%2.8%9.1%-6.3%4.8%12.0%-7.2%
92Dante Pettis46.4%61.3%-14.8%21.7%12.3%9.5%17.8%15.9%1.9%
93DK Metcalf67.6%82.5%-15.0%30.3%25.5%4.8%56.3%37.1%19.3%
94Nelson Agholor26.8%42.1%-15.3%3.1%9.3%-6.1%-2.2%13.8%-15.9%
95Parris Campbell72.0%87.6%-15.6%8.7%13.1%-4.4%1.6%11.3%-9.7%
96Davante Adams65.1%92.9%-27.8%12.8%28.7%-15.9%26.9%39.2%-12.3%
97Equanimeous St. Brown39.3%69.6%-30.3%13.0%14.8%-1.8%34.9%19.9%15.0%
98Ben Skowronek45.7%78.4%-32.7%3.1%11.9%-8.7%3.6%13.6%-10.0%
99Rashod Bateman26.8%60.0%-33.2%2.9%17.3%-14.4%9.7%27.3%-17.6%
100David Sills11.1%44.8%-33.6%6.5%8.1%-1.6%7.3%9.4%-2.0%
101Richie James8.3%51.6%-43.3%0.0%12.3%-12.3%0.0%14.7%-14.7%
102Elijah Moore16.3%77.0%-60.7%2.9%12.2%-9.3%0.8%21.1%-20.3%

(Didn't Play Week 8)

 R/DB '22Tgt Sh '22AY Sh '22
1Mike Williams90.3%19.9%35.3%
2Ja'Marr Chase99.0%27.7%36.5%
3JuJu Smith-Schuster81.2%19.2%21.1%
4Marquez Valdes-Scantling80.9%15.2%24.7%
5Deebo Samuel87.0%24.9%16.8%
6Noah Brown86.0%18.6%24.0%
7Marquise Brown94.0%26.4%42.5%
8DeAndre Carter72.6%9.5%13.8%
9Josh Palmer85.0%16.7%18.6%
10Allen Lazard85.0%19.9%35.7%
11Corey Davis73.0%13.9%28.1%
12Russell Gage72.0%14.3%9.7%
13Nico Collins70.0%14.8%29.0%
14Mecole Hardman52.0%10.0%11.4%
15Jahan Dotson83.0%12.7%24.0%
16Treylon Burks67.0%16.2%23.1%
17Jarvis Landry63.0%15.1%14.1%
18Michael Thomas79.0%19.8%17.8%

     

Tight Ends

 R/DB W8R/DB '22R/DB ΔTgt Sh W8Tgt Sh '22Tgt ΔAY Sh W8AY Sh '22AY Δ
1Foster Moreau95.3%36.6%58.8%23.1%9.3%13.8%2.9%4.3%-1.4%
2Chigoziem Okonkwo61.5%18.6%42.9%25.0%5.3%19.7%44.5%6.4%38.1%
3Cade Otton87.2%50.4%36.8%11.9%7.9%4.0%14.0%6.8%7.1%
4Tanner Hudson75.0%43.1%31.9%16.1%5.2%10.9%11.2%5.8%5.4%
5Isaiah Likely75.6%44.8%30.8%20.6%11.3%9.3%35.2%8.8%26.4%
6Armani Rogers42.4%15.2%27.2%6.7%2.1%4.6%1.2%0.5%0.7%
7Josiah Deguara37.5%13.7%23.8%3.4%2.6%0.9%-2.3%0.5%-2.8%
8Jonnu Smith48.8%29.5%19.3%12.5%8.8%3.7%6.9%4.8%2.1%
9Jake Ferguson42.9%24.1%18.8%3.8%5.2%-1.3%1.2%2.8%-1.6%
10C.J. Uzomah44.2%29.0%15.2%2.9%2.9%0.0%3.7%1.1%2.6%
11Peyton Hendershot39.3%27.3%12.0%7.7%5.2%2.5%-0.7%3.8%-4.6%
12Johnny Mundt38.5%26.9%11.6%3.2%5.7%-2.5%1.7%0.9%0.8%
13Evan Engram90.9%79.7%11.3%21.4%16.9%4.5%43.2%18.1%25.1%
14Will Dissly54.1%44.6%9.4%6.1%9.1%-3.0%0.1%4.9%-4.8%
15Greg Dulcich84.8%77.0%7.8%19.2%17.7%1.5%39.9%21.8%18.1%
16Zach Ertz93.8%86.0%7.8%11.6%19.0%-7.4%7.6%21.1%-13.4%
17Kyle Pitts86.7%79.0%7.7%32.1%27.3%4.8%21.8%28.3%-6.5%
18Jelani Woods32.0%25.1%6.9%0.0%3.3%-3.3%0.0%7.1%-7.1%
19O.J. Howard33.3%26.9%6.5%10.3%5.6%4.7%13.0%10.2%2.9%
20Jordan Akins33.3%28.1%5.3%6.9%6.0%0.9%6.0%5.7%0.3%
21Noah Fant59.5%54.3%5.2%6.1%11.5%-5.5%0.6%7.7%-7.1%
22Mo Alie-Cox44.0%39.3%4.7%4.3%5.2%-0.9%2.6%4.3%-1.7%
23Tommy Tremble48.6%44.4%4.2%11.1%6.1%5.1%10.9%8.1%2.8%
24Robert Tonyan59.4%56.7%2.7%20.7%15.5%5.2%12.9%10.3%2.5%
25Pat Freiermuth69.6%67.0%2.6%18.5%16.8%1.7%25.7%16.9%8.8%
26Mike Gesicki60.5%58.6%2.0%11.8%10.6%1.2%10.7%11.3%-0.6%
27George Kittle86.2%85.0%1.2%19.2%19.9%-0.7%19.7%16.3%3.4%
28Brevin Jordan48.5%48.0%0.5%13.8%9.8%4.0%3.0%10.0%-7.0%
29Hayden Hurst70.0%69.9%0.1%11.8%14.3%-2.5%15.0%10.1%4.8%
30Harrison Bryant44.0%44.1%-0.1%0.0%8.7%-8.7%0.0%7.2%-7.2%
31Tyler Conklin65.1%66.2%-1.1%29.4%17.5%12.0%46.4%16.9%29.5%
32T.J. Hockenson76.3%77.5%-1.2%11.1%18.1%-7.0%12.1%16.9%-4.8%
33Dawson Knox63.0%66.0%-3.0%12.0%10.3%1.7%9.8%9.4%0.4%
34Dallas Goedert78.8%81.9%-3.1%20.0%19.7%0.3%10.8%10.5%0.4%
35Cole Kmet78.6%83.2%-4.7%8.7%12.9%-4.2%5.7%8.7%-2.9%
36Juwan Johnson61.3%68.6%-7.3%13.3%12.5%0.8%26.0%11.5%14.5%
37Dalton Schultz60.7%69.0%-8.3%26.9%17.7%9.2%29.6%12.0%17.6%
38Irv Smith43.6%54.5%-10.9%12.9%13.5%-0.6%7.2%10.7%-3.5%
39Logan Thomas48.5%60.0%-11.5%0.0%12.1%-12.1%0.0%12.1%-12.1%
40Kylen Granson28.0%40.2%-12.2%13.0%8.5%4.5%-0.1%6.3%-6.3%
41Hunter Henry53.7%68.9%-15.2%3.1%10.6%-7.4%14.5%11.4%3.1%
42Tyler Higbee42.9%72.4%-29.6%18.8%22.1%-3.4%0.0%11.8%-11.8%
43Austin Hooper23.1%57.1%-34.0%12.5%9.9%2.6%1.3%10.6%-9.3%
44Mark Andrews22.0%81.7%-59.8%14.7%28.8%-14.1%14.4%34.4%-20.0%
45Travis Kelce 80.1%  24.0%  26.3% 
46David Njoku 74.0%  19.0%  15.1% 
47Gerald Everett 63.8%  15.2%  16.9% 
48Darren Waller 69.0%  16.4%  22.5% 
49Cameron Brate 60.0%  12.2%  11.0% 

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DepthRecYardsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Tyreek Hill9225236.5%3.81103711.312.369961213
2Cooper Kupp8427730.3%2.486327.59.764686562
3Diontae Johnson7630225.2%1.2378310.312.643372042
4Ja'Marr Chase7429325.3%2.067079.612.247605683
5Stefon Diggs7323331.3%3.2879710.911.855764770
6CeeDee Lamb7324130.3%2.3179210.811.542556322
7Justin Jefferson7127326.0%2.755998.411.352752263
8Michael Pittman7030123.3%1.754646.68.451528123
9Davante Adams6824927.3%2.0679111.611.738512580
10Amari Cooper6624327.2%2.2886813.212.639553583
11DJ Moore6524926.1%1.7175711.611.933425341
12Marquise Brown6425525.1%1.9066210.411.643485322
13A.J. Brown6420730.9%3.1871711.211.239659544
14Jaylen Waddle6325324.9%2.8766910.613.342727534
15Chris Olave6322028.6%2.4997215.415.137547220
16Curtis Samuel6227822.3%1.403575.89.242390214
17Courtland Sutton6228621.7%1.6377112.412.735467193
18DK Metcalf6222227.9%2.1377512.514.3374733101
19Tyler Lockett6123725.7%2.2474812.312.046531350
20Christian Kirk6127622.1%1.805849.610.535498423
21Mike Evans5926622.2%2.1780313.612.139577363
22Mike Williams5928720.6%1.7269611.813.637495341
23Garrett Wilson5923625.0%1.825238.911.234429273
24Chris Godwin5520626.7%1.793486.38.535368011
25Brandon Aiyuk5525221.8%1.925159.411.538483400
26Deebo Samuel5420925.8%1.852634.97.832387223
27Jerry Jeudy5424322.2%1.8565412.112.630449343
28Brandin Cooks5322923.1%1.554879.211.932354132
29Terry McLaurin5329917.7%1.8571913.613.433553231
30DeVonta Smith5122123.1%1.904478.812.138420234
31Adam Thielen5026718.7%1.314909.811.235351230
32Zay Jones5023521.3%1.314038.111.934309172
33Tee Higgins5024420.5%2.0754510.910.934504321
34Chase Claypool5028417.6%1.104819.611.532311122
35Amon-Ra St. Brown5015432.5%2.232735.57.835344334
36Drake London4916429.9%2.114829.812.830346210
37Romeo Doubs4924719.8%1.204749.712.430296323
38JuJu Smith-Schuster4822521.3%2.203958.29.134494222
39Donovan Peoples-Jones4623819.3%1.7554511.811.630417051
40Jakobi Meyers4517825.3%2.334349.610.935415310
41Darnell Mooney4417924.6%2.0357313.015.825364031
42Tyler Boyd4329814.4%1.6545310.510.532493430
43George Pickens4327715.5%1.2260013.914.026338131
44Josh Reynolds4222818.4%1.5758213.913.526357272
45Marvin Jones4121918.7%1.2156813.911.922265142
46Allen Lazard4119121.5%1.7849812.111.626340431
47Mack Hollins4025115.9%1.5254113.513.726381261
48Russell Gage4022118.1%1.052375.98.929231132
49Parris Campbell4030313.2%0.932235.69.930282221
50Josh Palmer4022517.8%1.072656.610.426240121
51Noah Brown3919020.5%1.7843411.111.925339131
52Marquez Valdes-Scantling3822417.0%1.6546312.211.922369022
53Alec Pierce3820618.4%1.8149413.012.324373122
54Allen Robinson3626313.7%0.853329.210.322224291
55Robert Woods3414723.1%1.742958.710.922256112
56Corey Davis3420017.0%1.7655216.214.319351231
57Gabe Davis3322414.7%1.8752115.813.416418433
58Rondale Moore3318617.7%1.351534.68.824251122
59Devin Duvernay3217118.7%1.8338312.013.124313370
60Robbie Anderson3117917.3%1.1543614.114.613206100
61K.J. Osborn3121814.2%0.852488.011.421185222
62Elijah Moore3022313.5%0.9144014.713.816203011
63Nico Collins3015419.5%1.9841013.712.518305010
64Ben Skowronek3022213.5%1.042076.910.824231001
65DeVante Parker2818715.0%1.7246216.514.915321130
66DeAndre Carter2823112.1%0.992729.710.619229120
67Greg Dortch2818215.4%1.211224.47.224221201
68Rashod Bateman2811125.2%2.5736513.112.515285213
69DeAndre Hopkins277536.0%3.4928310.511.322262112
70Isaiah McKenzie2713120.6%1.301626.09.318170322
71Randall Cobb2612221.3%2.1127110.410.918257020
72Richie James2612820.3%1.492108.19.420191002
73Demarcus Robinson2513418.7%1.042299.212.415140141
74Kalif Raymond2513918.0%1.7132613.115.517238030
75Mecole Hardman2514417.4%1.512138.511.719218311
76Hunter Renfrow2515216.4%1.091335.310.318166001
77Sterling Shepard248528.2%1.812329.711.313154101
78Darius Slayton2411321.2%2.0533313.915.416232111
79Scotty Miller2411221.4%0.8231113.011.71292000
80Jauan Jennings2411221.4%1.611596.69.814180003
81Marquez Callaway2415115.9%0.8529012.114.412128120
82A.J. Green2317513.1%0.3225010.910.31056021
83Michael Gallup2311819.5%1.1428112.213.112135141
84Equanimeous St. Brown2313317.3%1.2328412.313.211164120
85Trent Sherfield2318512.4%0.852219.610.315157000
86Olamide Zaccheaus2312917.8%2.4224110.512.020312200
87Michael Thomas229922.2%1.7322610.312.716171330
88Jahan Dotson2215714.0%0.9735616.213.712152441
89Jarvis Landry219921.2%1.7022410.712.415168010
90Nelson Agholor2110719.6%2.1224811.813.015227100
91Tre'Quan Smith2112217.2%1.9328413.512.114235110
92Shi Smith2117811.8%0.592019.610.68105012
93Marquise Goodwin2012416.1%1.441959.713.214179230
94Dante Pettis1911716.2%1.3222611.913.110155233
95DJ Chark1810217.6%0.9632818.215.2798131
96Ashton Dulin186328.6%2.6722612.612.912168010
97David Sills1711115.3%0.951337.813.011106000
98Terrace Marshall179318.3%1.5917610.413.210148033
99Chris Moore1614511.0%0.881187.412.210128102
100Marcus Johnson1611513.9%0.5517310.813.9663020
101Treylon Burks167521.3%1.7218811.814.510129011
102Wan'Dale Robinson167222.2%1.49714.410.512107100
103Kendrick Bourne1510314.6%1.5117811.911.311156000
104Ray-Ray McCloud159016.7%1.4323515.713.29129111
105Braxton Berrios1511113.5%0.57704.79.41163001
106Tyquan Thornton1510015.0%0.7615610.413.2876111
107Breshad Perriman147917.7%1.2721615.414.07100130
108KJ Hamler141459.7%1.1431922.815.77165000
109Nick Westbrook-Ikhine1412810.9%1.0826318.814.87138000
110Jamison Crowder136619.7%0.911199.110.8660000
111Khalil Shakir136121.3%1.8415411.911.16112112
112Kyle Philips134628.3%1.70987.510.9878001
113Sammy Watkins128514.1%1.7615012.513.39150000
114Phillip Dorsett127316.4%0.9016013.313.6466102
115Christian Watson125422.2%1.19786.513.7864000
116Skyy Moore125621.4%1.791038.510.26100010
117Julio Jones116516.9%1.4917415.813.1697111
118Cam Sims111189.3%0.3920318.415.4446010
119Dee Eskridge116516.9%0.89514.711.1758010
120David Bell111318.4%0.761069.610.39100001
121Quez Watkins101516.6%0.5812212.213.1688110
122Michael Bandy104920.4%0.9814114.113.9448000
123Damiere Byrd93823.7%3.7425928.817.74142200

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DepthRecYardsTDEZ TgtDrops
1Mark Andrews6420631.1%2.3768110.611.142488573
2Zach Ertz6030020.0%1.184377.37.941354343
3Travis Kelce6022227.0%2.494938.28.147553773
4Tyler Higbee5620527.3%1.521793.26.736312035
5Tyler Conklin4821022.9%1.473828.08.532309342
6Pat Freiermuth4818925.4%1.943637.69.532367120
7Evan Engram4523119.5%1.433678.29.932330152
8Gerald Everett4520322.2%1.503347.48.427305211
9Hayden Hurst4323518.3%1.142165.07.433268210
10T.J. Hockenson4320321.2%1.953448.08.926395332
11David Njoku4218422.8%2.272957.08.534418141
12Robert Tonyan4217024.7%1.681884.58.035286101
13Dallas Goedert4019021.1%2.221594.07.832421101
14George Kittle3918121.5%1.762636.78.828319250
15Kyle Pitts3913229.5%1.9542410.911.121258241
16Juwan Johnson3420516.6%1.052958.79.621216230
17Irv Smith3315221.7%1.111624.97.522168221
18Mike Gesicki3018116.6%1.302879.68.421235451
19Dalton Schultz2912423.4%1.641615.67.820203000
20Noah Fant2814619.2%1.211625.89.522176110
21Kylen Granson2613918.7%1.271234.78.020176001
22Cade Otton2617814.6%1.001686.47.618178011
23Isaiah Likely2511322.1%1.601757.07.816181130
24Darren Waller2413517.8%1.3026711.110.916175133
25Hunter Henry2417513.7%1.092058.68.615190110
26Dawson Knox2316214.2%0.981697.48.917158221
27Cameron Brate2212218.0%0.931617.37.713114021
28Will Dissly2212018.3%1.721024.78.121206311
29Foster Moreau229822.4%1.36874.07.515133000
30Harrison Bryant2112017.5%0.951577.58.914114010
31Logan Thomas2013315.0%0.801537.79.413106100
32Jonnu Smith207526.7%1.77874.36.713133000
33Cole Kmet2015912.6%1.001236.27.814159121
34Ian Thomas187922.8%1.52462.54.612120001
35Daniel Bellinger189119.8%1.67553.06.116152211
36Greg Dulcich178619.8%2.1221312.510.412182111
37Mo Alie-Cox1613611.8%1.00845.37.711136211
38Austin Hooper1510114.9%1.151248.39.310116010
39John Bates156722.4%1.18533.57.61079002
40Eric Saubert147917.7%1.0515310.910.0783131
41Johnny Mundt147518.7%1.01141.07.11276112
42Jordan Akins147119.7%2.24936.69.011159110
43Tommy Tremble1411512.2%0.771369.78.6888101
44Brevin Jordan147518.7%0.361017.28.1527011
45Noah Gray137816.7%1.00644.95.9978011
46Jake Ferguson126020.0%1.13544.56.2968210
47Peyton Hendershot126817.6%1.25746.27.6985110
48Tanner Hudson1110710.3%0.92827.59.0698000
49Jelani Woods108711.5%0.8913913.912.0677331
50Chigoziem Okonkwo83324.2%1.58759.49.7552110

   

Week 8 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Michael Thomas (foot) & Jarvis Landry (ankle)

WRs Allen Lazard (shoulder) & Randall Cobb (IR - ankle)

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WR Nico Collins (groin)

WR Noah Brown (foot) 

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

WR Corey Davis (knee)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

WR Treylon Burks (IR - toe)

WR Marquise Brown (IR - foot)

WR DJ Chark (IR - ankle)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

 TE David Njoku (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

 TE Cameron Brate (neck) 

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Rashod Bateman reinjured his foot Thursday night.

TE Mark Andrews played through a knee injury but left after hurting his shoulder.

WR Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter.

WR DeVante Parker hurt his knee on New England's first snap. He didn't return.

 TE Irv Smith left with an ankle injury and will have an MRI.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 9

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 9 Starters/Streamers

  1. Romeo Doubs - 46% rostered
  2. Garrett Wilson - 47%
  3. Rondale Moore - 35% 
  4. Zay Jones - 20%
  5. Terrace Marshall - 1%
  6.   Tyquan Thornton - 6%
  7. Josh Reynolds - 36%  
  8. Sammy Watkins - 10%
  9. Kalif Raymond - 1%
  10. Parris Campbell - 38%
  11. Mack Hollins - 7%
  12. Damiere Byrd - 0%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Alec Pierce - 41%
  2. Van Jefferson - 24%
  3. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 24% 
  4. Skyy Moore - 6%
  5. Jahan Dotson - 22% 
  6. Khalil Shakir - 2%
  7. Treylon Burks - 17%
  8. Julio Jones - 18%
  9. Jameson Williams - 25%
  10. Darius Slayton - 7% 
  11. Christian Watson - 4%
  12. Denzel Mims - 1%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 9 Starters/Streamers

  1. Isaiah Likely - 5%
  2. Evan Engram - 43% 
  3. Foster Moreau - 3%
  4. Cade Otton - 13%
  5. Tyler Conklin - 12%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Greg Dulcich - 42%
  2. Logan Thomas - 6%
  3. Noah Fant - 10%
  4. Juwan Johnson - 11%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Hunter Renfrow

WR Ben Skowronek

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Hunter Henry

TE Will Dissly

         

Bench'Em

WR Robert Woods

WR Drake London

TE Tyler Higbee

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Ravens (27) at Buccaneers (22) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Isaiah Likely66.2%3175.6%44.8%720.6%11.3%7222.6%177
Devin Duvernay64.9%2868.3%67.9%411.8%14.4%214.3%031
Demarcus Robinson63.5%2151.2%53.2%823.5%11.3%4538.1%164
James Proche62.2%2868.3%21.8%411.8%2.7%4614.3%024
Josh Oliver50.0%1126.8%21.8%12.9%3.6%49.1%04
Rashod Bateman17.6%1126.8%60.0%12.9%17.3%209.1%00
Mark Andrews13.5%922.0%81.7%514.7%28.8%2955.6%133
  • Bateman (foot) and Andrews (knee) both played, but neither made it out of the first half. Bateman reinjured his foot, while Andrews hurt his shoulder after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
    • The Ravens are more optimistic about Andrews than Bateman (see John Harbaugh's quotes below).
  • Likely led Baltimore skill-position players in snaps, routes, yards, air yards and fantasy points, replacing Andrews after the star TE was targeted five times on nine routes early in the game.
    • Likely found his preseason form, hauling in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a TD.
      • The Ravens have used him as the de facto No. 3 receiver for much of the year, going with two TEs rather than three WRs in some obvious passing situations. His role/usage could expand even if Andrews doesn't miss time or is only out for one game before Baltimore's Week 10 bye.
      • Prior to Thursday, the fourth-round rookie TE had caught only 10 of 18 targets for 104 yards, and his playing time had dropped three weeks in a row (all the way to 11% snap share in the run-heavy Week 7 win over Cleveland)
    • Robinson had season highs for catches, targets and yards, having previously failed to reach even 30 yards in a game. But he only ran a route on about half of pass plays, and historically has been targeted at a very low rate.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Mike Evans93.5%4493.6%86.0%1126.2%20.5%18325.0%2123
Cade Otton90.3%4187.2%50.4%511.9%7.9%4512.2%115
Chris Godwin88.7%4187.2%75.0%1126.2%21.3%4226.8%075
Julio Jones56.5%2655.3%50.0%49.5%9.1%3115.4%121
Scotty Miller30.6%1531.9%31.7%24.8%7.3%813.3%013
  • Jones played for the first time since Week 4, replacing Russell Gage (hamstring) as the No. 3 receiver.
    • Julio got a carry and scored a late TD, but his route and target shares weren't encouraging, with Miller stealing a bunch of playing time.
  • Otton topped 80% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks.
    • He has been targeted at least five times in each of those games, though the Ravens held him to two catches for 15 yards Thursday night.
    • Cameron Brate (neck) was out again, and Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph still aren't playing much.
  • Evans has 15-219-0 on 26 targets the past two games.
  • Godwin has caught at least six passes in five straight games since returning from a two-week absence, including four outings with double-digit targets, but he's still searching for his first TD and first 100-yard game of the season.

         

Broncos (21) at Jaguars (17) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Courtland Sutton95.1%3193.9%96.0%415.4%23.9%3212.9%013
Jerry Jeudy85.2%3193.9%81.5%726.9%20.8%5622.6%063
Greg Dulcich80.3%2884.8%77.0%519.2%17.7%10817.9%087
KJ Hamler70.5%2575.8%48.7%311.5%5.4%8112.0%052
  • Sutton fell shy of 25 yards for a third straight game, going ice-cold midseason for a second straight year.
    • Jeudy, meanwhile, made it five in a row with more than 50 yards, putting up 6-63-1 for his third TD of the year.
      • Jeudy has four straight games with seven or more targets, and now is just 17 yards shy of Sutton's total for the season.
  • Dulcich has run a route on more than three-fourths of QB dropbacks since his debut, and is now averaging 4.0 catches for 60.7 yards on 5.7 targets in three games. I'm skeptical still, but the usage/role has him in play as a fantasy starter even if you don't believe in the talent. And if you do believe in the talent.... 
  • The 71% snap share was a season high for Hamler, who still hasn't seen more than four targets in a game

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Zay Jones98.5%3297.0%89.0%310.7%21.0%229.4%028
Evan Engram93.8%3090.9%79.7%621.4%16.9%6120.0%155
Christian Kirk78.5%3090.9%95.2%725.0%22.9%5023.3%040
Marvin Jones56.9%2678.8%83.0%310.7%16.7%3511.5%10
  • Engram scored his first TD of the year and now has four straight games with at least six targets, four catches and 40 yards.
  • Kirk is averaging only 3.4 catches for 45.2 yards on 6.8 targets the past five games, after starting the year with 267 yards and three TDs (9.0 targets per game) the first three weeks.
  • Marvin has played 56% and 57% of snaps in two games since returning from a hamstring injury, and he took a goose egg in this one after 4-57-0 on eight targets the week before.
  • Zay is still slightly above 20% target share for the season, but his aDOT (7.8) is about half what it was for the Raiders (14.0) last year. To be fair, he didn't have much success on deep passes in Vegas; his strong finish was largely built on the type of short and intermediate throws he's been getting in Jacksonville this year.
    • Revenge game coming up in Week 9.

         

Steelers (13) at Eagles (35) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Diontae Johnson94.2%4393.5%95.6%922.5%26.6%7120.9%135
George Pickens88.4%4189.1%87.7%37.5%15.0%567.3%00
Chase Claypool79.7%3576.1%89.9%615.0%17.5%6017.1%145
Pat Freiermuth63.8%3269.6%67.0%718.5%16.8%6221.9%057
Zach Gentry33.3%715.2%24.7%12.5%4.5%014.3%03
  • Johnson finished with 5-35-0 on nine targets, i.e., more of the same.
    • His frustration has become rather visible.

    

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Dallas Goedert75.5%2678.8%81.9%620.0%19.7%3523.1%064
DeVonta Smith73.6%2884.8%95.3%826.7%25.1%3928.6%023
A.J. Brown67.9%2781.8%89.2%1136.7%31.5%18640.7%1156
Quez Watkins66.0%2060.6%65.1%13.3%4.9%275.0%00
Jack Stoll50.9%824.2%22.8%13.3%2.0%1212.5%00
Zach Pascal39.6%1133.3%24.1%26.7%4.4%1918.2%057
  • Smith was held to 5-23-0 while Brown scored a trio of TDs, all from outside the red zone.
    • AJB actually has only one TD on six targets from inside the 10-yard line this year, and is just 2-of-9 in the red zone. But he can score from distance, and ranks among the league leaders in red-zone/goal-line target shares (not to mention overall target share).

         

Cardinals (26) at Vikings (34) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DeAndre Hopkins100.0%4797.9%95.0%1330.2%37.5%16127.7%1159
Rondale Moore98.6%4695.8%94.0%818.6%18.6%1217.4%092
Zach Ertz87.1%4593.8%86.0%511.6%19.0%2211.1%034
A.J. Green47.1%1939.6%50.1%12.3%7.3%255.3%00
Greg Dortch25.7%1531.3%52.1%37.0%8.9%220.0%012
Trey McBride25.7%816.7%12.3%00.0%1.0% 0.0%00
Robbie Anderson10.0%612.5%12.5%37.0%7.0%7850.0%00
  • Hopkins has 22 catches for 262 yards through two games. We probably should've figured once Marquise Brown suffered the foot injury.
  • Moore continues to play nearly every snap and finally had a big game, with 7-92-0 on eight targets plus two carries for 12 yards.
    • Moore is averaging 4.8 catches for 50.2 yards on 6.6 targets, with five carries in five games.
    • His aDOT (4.6) is extremely low, but not quite to the extent of last season (1.4)
  • Green and Dortch split snaps, while Anderson ran only six routes but was targeted three times (two deep balls, one picked off)

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Justin Jefferson98.5%39100.0%97.8%825.8%29.0%8620.5%198
Adam Thielen88.2%3589.7%95.7%722.6%20.4%7620.0%067
K.J. Osborn79.4%3487.2%78.1%516.1%12.7%3114.7%18
Johnny Mundt61.8%1538.5%26.9%13.2%5.7%36.7%11
Irv Smith47.1%1743.6%54.5%412.9%13.5%1523.5%028
  • Thielen bruised his knee but returned quickly and ultimately handled a full workload (6-67-0, 88% snap share).
  • Smith played 56% of snaps in the first half but then injured his ankle in the second half.

    

Dolphins (31) at Lions (27) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Jaylen Waddle76.6%3181.6%81.9%926.5%22.3%9129.0%1106
Tyreek Hill70.3%3078.9%81.6%1441.2%32.5%21946.7%0188
Trent Sherfield57.8%2463.2%59.9%38.8%8.1%2512.5%025
Durham Smythe48.4%37.9%20.7%00.0%2.5% 0.0%00
Mike Gesicki43.8%2360.5%58.6%411.8%10.6%4217.4%138
Hunter Long25.0%615.8%4.9%00.0%0.0% 0.0%00
Cedrick Wilson21.9%923.7%23.0%00.0%2.5% 0.0%00
Braylon Sanders20.3%615.8%1.9%25.9%0.7%1433.3%017
  • Waddle and Hill continue to sub out more than other starting WRs but while being targeted on a huge percentage of their routes (especially Hill, the league leader in TPRR).
  • Gesicki finished with 3-38-1, scoring his third TD in the past three weeks despite playing less than half the snaps.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Amon-Ra St. Brown94.6%3694.7%69.0%1027.8%24.6%6827.8%069
Kalif Raymond89.3%3694.7%53.1%411.1%10.5%8711.1%176
T.J. Hockenson87.5%2976.3%77.5%411.1%18.1%3313.8%080
Josh Reynolds78.6%3078.9%87.0%616.7%17.6%8020.0%114
Brock Wright39.3%513.2%17.6%12.8%2.5%420.0%06
  • Raymond has played 85 percent or more of snaps in three straight games, posting lines of 5-45-0, 5-75-0 and now 4-76-0, catching 13 of 17 targets in that stretch.
    • He won't stay this efficient, but it does keep him locked in as a starter until either DJ Chark (ankle) or Jameson Williams (knee) is ready, perhaps.
  • St. Brown handled a full workload for the first time since Week 3, going 7-69-0 on a team-high 10 targets.
  • Hockenson had a 50-yard gain and finished with 3-80-0 on four targets. He's now at 15.2 YPR on the strength of two huge plays, but his volume (6.2 targets per game) has been disappointing besides that game against Seattle where everyone else was injured and the Lions put up a ton of points anyway.

         

Raiders (0) at Saints (24) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Foster Moreau100.0%4195.3%36.6%923.1%9.3%922.0%031
Mack Hollins90.9%4093.0%93.7%820.5%16.9%7320.0%064
Hunter Renfrow80.0%3990.7%82.0%25.1%15.2%165.1%06
Davante Adams70.9%2865.1%92.9%512.8%28.7%8217.9%03
Keelan Cole32.7%1739.5%28.4%512.8%3.8%10029.4%130
  • Moreau played every snap and led the team in targets, but he finished with only 6-31-0 and nine air yards.
  • Adams was held to one catch for three yards, needing a screen late in the game to avoid losing his long streak of games with at least one reception.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Juwan Johnson74.6%1961.3%68.6%413.3%12.5%4121.1%014
Tre'Quan Smith58.7%1651.6%40.8%13.3%7.7%186.3%00
Nick Vannett57.1%825.8%4.3%13.3%0.7%712.5%08
Chris Olave57.1%2580.6%84.0%723.3%26.3%4928.0%052
Kevin White47.6%1135.5%11.4%00.0%0.7% 0.0%00
Taysom Hill36.5%1135.5%8.0%26.7%1.5%918.2%011
Marquez Callaway33.3%1238.7%50.5%13.3%8.9%68.3%010
Rashid Shaheed22.2%1032.3%8.0%310.0%1.8%2530.0%038
  • Olave and Johnson were the only Saints above 52% route share and three targets.
  • White and Shaheed took more playing time away from Callaway and Smith.
  • Hill had season highs for snap share, carries (10-61-0) and targets (two). He didn't score a TD, but Mark Ingram's MCL sprain could work in Hill's favor when it comes to rushing volume.

         

Patriots (22) at Jets (17) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Jakobi Meyers81.3%3790.2%92.0%1237.5%25.6%6132.4%160
Tyquan Thornton78.7%3482.9%39.4%26.3%6.6%195.9%013
Kendrick Bourne69.3%3380.5%40.6%13.1%6.6%163.0%00
Jonnu Smith65.3%2048.8%29.5%412.5%8.8%920.0%010
Hunter Henry62.7%2253.7%68.9%13.1%10.6%204.5%022
Nelson Agholor22.7%1126.8%42.1%13.1%9.3%-39.1%02
  • DeVante Parker got injured on New England's first snap, allowing Bourne to get his most playing time of the season ,albeit with only one target.
    • Thornton could be the real fantasy beneficiary if Parker misses time.
  • Henry slid back to a timeshare with Smith, who had a limited role for a couple weeks after missing a game due to injury. It's been a 50/50 split when both guys have been full strength this year.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Garrett Wilson89.7%4297.7%74.4%720.6%21.5%5916.7%0115
Denzel Mims75.9%3274.4%14.2%38.8%1.8%549.4%076
Tyler Conklin74.1%2865.1%66.2%1029.4%17.5%15335.7%379
C.J. Uzomah62.1%1944.2%29.0%12.9%2.9%125.3%027
Braxton Berrios51.7%2353.5%35.0%12.9%5.5%134.3%00
Elijah Moore17.2%716.3%77.0%12.9%12.2%314.3%00
  • Wilson put up 6-115-0 on seven targets with Corey Davis (knee) inactive and Moore essentially benched.
  • Mims ran the second most routes on the team and had 76 yards on only three targets.
  • With 79 yards and two TDs on a team-high 10 targets, Conklin may be playing himself back out of a timeshare with Uzomah, though Conk was only at 65% route share in this one.

         

Bears (29) at Cowboys (49) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cole Kmet94.4%2278.6%83.2%28.7%12.9%129.1%111
Darnell Mooney85.9%2796.4%93.7%521.7%28.4%2718.5%070
N'Keal Harry63.4%1553.6%13.6%28.7%1.9%1313.3%024
Dante Pettis50.7%1346.4%61.3%521.7%12.3%3638.5%018
Trevon Wesco33.8%621.4%11.5%00.0%1.3% 0.0%00
Equanimeous St. Brown29.6%1139.3%69.6%313.0%14.8%7127.3%06
Velus Jones19.7%310.7%5.8%313.0%3.2%44100.0%05
  • Mooney caught each of his five targets for 70 yards, nearly all after halftime.
  • Over the past five games, Mooney's averaging 4.2 catches for 67.4 yards on 6.6 targets.
    • Last year he averaged 4.8 catches for 62.1 yards on 8.2 targets.
  • Harry scored a TD and upgraded from 42% snap share the week before in his season debut to 63% on Sunday. But he has only three targets in two games.
  • Kmet topped 90% snap share for a sixth straight game and scored his first TD since 2020, but he still hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game this year, averaging 2.5 looks.
  • Jones caught just one of three targets for five yards (on three routes) but did take two carries for 33 yards. The Bears are sticking with him, at least in a gadget role and on kickoff returns, despite two lost fumbles in his first three games

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Michael Gallup84.2%2692.9%84.0%623.1%17.7%4923.1%149
CeeDee Lamb84.2%2692.9%96.8%726.9%31.6%9026.9%177
Dalton Schultz71.9%1760.7%69.0%726.9%17.7%5841.2%074
Jake Ferguson54.4%1242.9%24.1%13.8%5.2%28.3%11
Jalen Tolbert43.9%1242.9%10.8%00.0%0.9% 0.0%00
Peyton Hendershot35.1%1139.3%27.3%27.7%5.2%-118.2%015
  • Tolbert filled in as the No. 3 receiver with Noah Brown inactive, but the rookie wasn't targeted as the Cowboys ran more multi-TE stuff instead.
  • The Cowboys came out throwing, but Dak Prescott ultimately had only 27 attempts because Dallas had a big lead and ran only 58 plays (the Cowboys scored with big plays, while the Bears had three slower, longer drives).
  • Schultz has seen 23.8 percent of the targets from Prescott this season, second to Lamb (27.5 percent). 
    • Schultz has caught at least five passes for 49 yards in Prescott's three starts.
  • Gallup only has eight targets from Dak, but that's partially because Gallup missed Week 1. He put up 4-49-0 on six targets Sunday, bouncing back from the goose egg against Detroit the week before.

    

Panthers (34) at Falcons (37) - OT 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
DJ Moore97.3%3491.9%96.1%1130.6%28.1%24632.4%2152
Terrace Marshall91.8%3594.6%35.9%925.0%7.4%9225.7%387
Ian Thomas54.8%718.9%30.5%12.8%7.8%-414.3%02
Tommy Tremble54.8%1848.6%44.4%411.1%6.1%4722.2%017
Shi Smith46.6%2054.1%68.7%12.8%9.1%215.0%00
Laviska Shenault30.1%1129.7%6.6%616.7%3.9%954.5%026
Stephen Sullivan12.3%718.9%5.0%25.6%1.3%2028.6%033
  • Moore had his best fantasy game of the year for a second straight week, rebounding from a crucial fourth-quarter drop with a long TD in the closing seconds to finish with 6-152-1. (Then there was the penalty, and eventually another Carolina loss.)
  • Marshall, the 2021 second-round pick, played more than 85% of snaps for a second straight week and caught four of nine targets for 87 yards (with three of the five incomplete targets coming in the end zone).
    • Marshall has seen 21 percent of Carolina's targets in two games since becoming a starter, putting up 2-31-0 on three targets and now 4-87-0 on nine.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Drake London88.1%2686.7%83.2%517.9%28.5%5719.2%031
Olamide Zaccheaus80.6%2480.0%65.5%13.6%13.4%-14.2%010
Kyle Pitts74.6%2686.7%79.0%932.1%27.3%6134.6%280
Damiere Byrd50.7%1756.7%19.3%621.4%5.2%16935.3%067
Parker Hesse43.3%516.7%33.5%13.6%3.5%720.0%09
  • Pitts finally broke through with 80 yards and a TD, and Damiere Byrd scored on a deep ball for the second week in a row .
    • Zaccheaus, meanwhile, was targeted once on 24 routes, compared to six on 17 for Byrd, whose 169 air yards were fifth most among all players Week 8.
  • London managed only 4-31-0 even with Marcus Mariota throwing for 253 yards and three TDs. The rookie has five straight games with four or fewer catches for 40 yards or less and no touchdown, after putting up 214 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3.
  • Mariota's 28 pass attempts were his most since 3 in Week 1.
    • He's completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8.0 YPA, but with nine turnovers and the third-worst sack rate (9.6) among qualified passers.
      • Poor sack rates have been a consistent throughout his career.

         

Titans (17) at Texans (3) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine74.1%13100.0%72.3%00.0%9.2% 0.0%00
Geoff Swaim67.2%323.1%31.1%00.0%5.9% 0.0%00
Robert Woods65.5%1184.6%83.1%225.0%22.4%1118.2%026
Cody Hollister55.2%753.8%16.4%112.5%2.6%1514.3%00
Austin Hooper46.6%323.1%57.1%112.5%9.9%133.3%05
Chigoziem Okonkwo41.4%861.5%18.6%225.0%5.3%2025.0%03
Chris Conley22.4%17.7%7.7%00.0%0.0% 0.0%00
  • Malik Willis had 14 dropbacks - six completions, four incompletions (one INT), three sacks, one scramble.
  • Hooper lost some work to Okonkwo, the rookie. That's worth watching in deeper dynasty leagues, at least.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Phillip Dorsett82.4%2987.9%28.9%517.2%5.2%7417.2%06
Brandin Cooks80.4%2884.8%90.5%620.7%22.8%10521.4%073
Chris Moore64.7%2472.7%57.3%00.0%6.9%00.0%00
Brevin Jordan52.9%1648.5%48.0%413.8%9.8%725.0%019
O.J. Howard49.0%1133.3%26.9%310.3%5.6%3127.3%124
Jordan Akins27.5%1133.3%28.1%26.9%6.0%1418.2%05
  • Dorsett replaced Nico Collins (groin), while Moore kept his usual role as the No. 3 receiver. Moore wasn't targeted, and Dorsett had six yards on five looks.
  • Cooks (4-73-0) and RB Dameon Pierce were the only ones to do anything. At TE, it was a three-way timeshare again, though they did all see multiple targets (nine total).
  • Cooks saw 22 targets the first two weeks but now has five straight games with no more than seven (and no fewer than five).
    • For the year, he's averaging 4.6 catches for 50.6 yards, down from 5.6 for 64.8 last year

         

Commanders (17) at Colts (16) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Terry McLaurin95.1%3090.9%92.9%826.7%18.4%10426.7%0113
Cam Sims80.3%2884.8%36.6%26.7%3.8%357.1%021
Curtis Samuel73.8%2781.8%86.3%413.3%21.5%4514.8%050
Logan Thomas55.7%1648.5%60.0%00.0%12.1% 0.0%00
Armani Rogers36.1%1442.4%15.2%26.7%2.1%214.3%013
John Bates32.8%39.1%20.8%13.3%5.2%133.3%06
  • Thomas returned from a three-week absence and wasn't targeted while splitting snaps/routes with Rogers, the undrafted rookie. Thomas probably will get more of that work, but Washington does seem to like Rogers a lot.
  • Samuel caught three of his season-low four targets for 50 yards, taking four carries for 29 yards to make up for the lack of receiving volume. 
    • Samuel has nine carries for 55 yards in Taylor Heinicke's two starts, after three in a row without any carries.
      • It's silly how Scott Turner got away from that, entirely, for three straight weeks.... after Samuel had eight carries for 51 yards and two TDs in Weeks 1-3. Are you trying to get fired, sir?
  • Sims did his usual thing as an injury replacement, running a bunch of routes without being targeted. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Dyami Brown (groin) both were inactive.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Michael Pittman94.4%2496.0%97.0%939.1%25.3%6137.5%053
Parris Campbell77.8%1872.0%87.6%28.7%13.1%311.1%043
Alec Pierce57.4%1664.0%66.0%521.7%13.7%10331.3%065
Kylen Granson53.7%728.0%40.2%313.0%8.5%042.9%011
Mo Alie-Cox51.9%1144.0%39.3%14.3%5.2%59.1%00
Jelani Woods24.1%832.0%25.1%00.0%3.3% 0.0%00
  • Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes, plus two sacks and three scrambles (28 dropbacks total, compared to 25 designed runs)
  • Pittman had 7-53-0 on a team-high nine targets, with Pierce adding 3-65-0 on five and Campbell making the most of limited opportunities with 2-43-0 on two targets and a carry for 28 yards.
    • Pittman's aDOT for the year is 6.2, down from 9.8 last season. His catch rate is up a bit, from 68% to 73%, but his YPR is down from 12.3. to 10.4 and his YPT from 8.4 to 7.5.
    • He's averaging 10 targets per game, so it gets the job done apart from the lack of TDs (51-528-1)
  • Pierce has six straight games with three or more catches for 37 or more yards and at least 7.0 YPT. For the year, he has a 63.2% catch rate and 9.8 YPT.
    • Campbell is still getting more playing time, and now has three straight games with more than 50 total yards.
  • Still a three-way timeshare at TE.

         

49ers (31) at Rams (13) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
George Kittle100.0%2586.2%85.0%519.2%19.9%3920.0%139
Brandon Aiyuk98.1%29100.0%94.0%623.1%22.3%6120.7%081
Ray-Ray McCloud57.7%2069.0%33.6%27.7%6.1%5010.0%011
Willie Snead40.4%1344.8%6.0%00.0%0.0% 0.0%00
Tyler Kroft34.6%620.7%8.6%13.8%1.2%516.7%06
Ross Dwelley34.6%724.1%16.0%13.8%2.0%3214.3%056
  • Aiyuk caught a long TD from RB Christian McCaffrey, who led the team in targets, catches, carries and rushing yards.
  • Deebo Samuel (hamstring) could be back after the upcoming Week 9 bye.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Cooper Kupp94.6%3394.3%97.9%1237.5%33.2%10136.4%279
Allen Robinson92.9%3188.6%92.9%721.9%14.2%5822.6%154
Tyler Higbee71.4%1542.9%72.4%618.8%22.1%040.0%015
Ben Skowronek60.7%1645.7%78.4%13.1%11.9%56.3%010
Van Jefferson55.4%2365.7%65.7%00.0%0.0% 0.0%00
  • Jefferson made his 2022 debut and rotated with Skowronek; the two combined for one target while Kupp and Robinson saw 19.
  • Robinson put up 5-54-0, after 5-63-1 in the previous game. Progress.
  • Higbee stayed in to block on nine of his 24 pass snaps, per PFF. He also had a crucial drop on what would've been a long gain and possibly a TD with the Rams down by one score late in the fourth quarter.... after which the broadcast showed him sulking on the sideline about 10 times... rough day, kid!
  • Higbee has stayed in to block on 24 pass snaps the past three games, after doing so only 12 times over the first four weeks.
  • Kupp got hurt in deep garbage time...

         

Giants (13) at Seahawks (27) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Marcus Johnson85.9%3391.7%46.4%619.4%7.6%6818.2%03
Darius Slayton75.0%3083.3%45.6%619.4%11.4%7720.0%066
Tanner Hudson71.9%2775.0%43.1%516.1%5.2%2918.5%058
Wan'Dale Robinson68.8%3288.9%58.0%39.7%15.1%129.4%015
Chris Myarick46.9%719.4%14.5%13.2%2.8%114.3%010
  • Hudson easily had season highs for snap/route/target share in the first game with Daniel Bellinger (eye) inactive. 
    • Myarick probably would've played a bit more and Hudson a bit less if the Giants hadn't fallen behind (though it was a close game until the final five minutes).
  • Robinson was targeted only three times, but he matched his snap share (69%) from the previous week when he caught six passes before halftime (and none in the second half).
  • Slayton has played more than half the snaps in five straight games, averaging 3.2 catches for 46.4 yards on 4.8 targets
    • Slayton and Robinson are the best hope the Giants have, as Johnson still hasn't topped 35 yards despite starting four straight games.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Will Dissly79.0%2054.1%44.6%26.1%9.1%010.0%012
Noah Fant72.6%2259.5%54.3%26.1%11.5%29.1%019
Tyler Lockett67.7%2875.7%88.1%824.2%25.1%8928.6%163
DK Metcalf62.9%2567.6%82.5%1030.3%25.5%15240.0%155
Marquise Goodwin38.7%1437.8%46.1%515.2%8.2%1135.7%133
Colby Parkinson37.1%616.2%27.1%13.0%4.5%316.7%05
Dee Eskridge27.4%1437.8%24.2%26.1%4.5%614.3%03
  • Metcalf and Lockett both played a few less snaps than usual after being listed as questionable with injuries... and both ultimately scored TDs while topping 50 yards anyway.
    • Lockett lost a fumble and had a costly drop before finding redemption with a 33-yard, go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.
  • Goodwin was third on the team in targets but continued to share snaps/routes with Eskridge.
    • The throws to Goodwin have been quite effective... 14-179-2 on 20 targets, 9.0 YPT, 9.1 aDOT.
    • Eskridge has only 7-58-0 on 11 targets, 5.3 YPT, 4.6 aDOT.

         

Packers (17) at Bills (27) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Romeo Doubs82.5%2887.5%82.3%724.1%18.1%13525.0%162
Sammy Watkins77.8%2165.6%28.3%13.4%4.4%34.8%03
Robert Tonyan74.6%1959.4%56.7%620.7%15.5%3031.6%035
Josiah Deguara44.4%1237.5%13.7%13.4%2.6%-58.3%09
Amari Rodgers44.4%1650.0%15.0%310.3%2.6%2318.8%022
Marcedes Lewis33.3%26.3%13.0%00.0%0.4%00.0%00
Samori Toure22.2%1340.6%8.0%413.8%1.8%7030.8%137
  • Allen Lazard (shoulder) was inactive, and Christian Watson played only six snaps after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
  • Doubs put up 4-62-1, his second best yardage total of the season and first game since Week 4 with double-digit fantasy points.
    • The rookie has topped 80% snap share in six straight, and does have three TDs in that stretch to help make up for the poor yardage totals.
  • Toure saw a bit less playing time than he had the week before (35%) in his NFL Debut, but his one catch was a 37-yard TD.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Dawson Knox87.0%1763.0%66.0%312.0%10.3%3217.6%110
Gabe Davis87.0%2385.2%93.0%728.0%14.7%9430.4%035
Stefon Diggs81.5%2385.2%82.6%832.0%28.1%12534.8%2108
Isaiah McKenzie51.9%1451.9%46.5%14.0%10.4%57.1%08
Khalil Shakir25.9%1037.0%21.6%28.0%5.0%4020.0%10
  • The seven targets were a season high for Davis, who caught only two for 35 yards.
  • Diggs has five games with 100-plus yards and at least one TD. Nobody else has more than five with 100-plus or a TD.
    • (And the Bills already had their bye)
  • McKenzie remains stuck around 50% snap and route shares, as has been the case all year, even with Jamison Crowder on IR.

    

Bengals (13) at Browns (32) 

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Tee Higgins98.0%40100.0%72.6%617.6%16.6%7815.0%049
Tyler Boyd96.0%3997.5%88.7%514.7%14.3%5712.8%138
Hayden Hurst70.0%2870.0%69.9%411.8%14.3%2814.3%042
Mike Thomas46.0%1947.5%28.9%12.9%3.0%155.3%00
Trenton Irwin42.0%1742.5%5.1%38.8%1.0%2217.6%027
Mitchell Wilcox30.0%820.0%15.2%12.9%2.0%312.5%03
  • Higgins and Boyd scored TDs to salvage decent fantasy lines from a brutal performance from the Bengals sans Ja'Marr Chase (hip).
  • Thomas and Irwin split the snaps that normally go to Chase, with the latter having a 3-1 target advantage and 27-0 yardage advantage.
  • Boyd took more than 80 percent of his snaps from the slot, per usual. No change there with Chase out.

     

 Snap%RtsR/DBR/DB '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22AYTPRREZ TgtRec Yd
Donovan Peoples-Jones97.1%2496.0%87.5%420.0%19.0%5116.7%081
Amari Cooper81.2%2496.0%89.3%735.0%27.3%12629.2%1131
Harrison Bryant72.5%1144.0%44.1%00.0%8.7%00.0%00
David Bell49.3%1560.0%48.2%210.0%4.5%1613.3%027
Pharaoh Brown34.8%28.0%8.0%00.0%0.0%00.0%00
Mike Woods17.4%728.0%8.5%210.0%1.7%2928.6%06
  • Bryant was a complete dud sans David Njoku (ankle), finishing with zero targets and 44% route share.
    • Bryant stayed in to block on seven of his 18 pass snaps (41%).
  • The Browns used sixth lineman Michael Dunn on about 30% of their plays.
  • Cooper scored his fifth TD; he's never had more than eight in a season and may now reach that number before Deshaun Watson even plays... strange.
    • Cooper has five of the team's seven receiving TDs, though his target shares in the red zone (31.3%) and inside the 10-yard line (28.6%) aren't much different from his target share overall (27.3%).
      • Translation: some of the TDs that have been going to Cooper (and arguably Chubb) likely will find their way to other players in the second half of the year... though Watson's eventual presence could mean more scores to go around.

    

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups
NFL Picks: NFL Week 9 Betting Odds and Key Line Movement
NFL Picks: NFL Week 9 Betting Odds and Key Line Movement
Streaming Defenses: Week 9 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 9 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks
Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks
10
10 "Sneaky" Waiver Wire Adds: Week 9 (Video)
Monday Night Football Picks: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks and Player Props
Monday Night Football Picks: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks and Player Props