Backfield Breakdown: Week 8 RB Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

It was a big week for backups, led by three-TD outings from Tony Pollard and D'Onta Foreman, though it was a pair of familiar superstars that stole the spotlight in the late afternoon games. Those guys are already rostered in fantasy leagues, of course, but there's hope to be found on waivers if we target unsettled backfields in Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 8 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

In-Game Injuries

Gus Edwards hurt his hamstring in the second half of Thursday's game.

Mark Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half Sunday.

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Week 9 Drops & Benchings

Week 8 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Ravens (27) at Buccaneers (22) Ravens (27) atBuccaneers (22)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Kenyan Drake 44 57.9% 33.6% 7 21.2% 20.9% 4 11.8% 4.1% 16.7 1 Gus Edwards 16 21.1% 27.9% 11 33.3% 35.1% 0 0.0% 2.0% 6.5 0 Justice Hill 16 21.1% 23.9% 4 12.1% 12.0% 0 0.0% 1.8% 2.8 0

Edwards injured his hamstring at the end of a 22-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 11 carries for 65 yards. He had 16-66-2 on 36% snap share the week before in his season debut. Edwards has carried the ball on 27 of his 39 snaps this year, and has been on the field for only seven pass plays.

at the end of a 22-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 11 carries for 65 yards. Prior to his exit, Edwards played only 26% of the snaps but had 52% of the total rushes and 11 of the 16 RB carries .

. With Edwards out for the final 12 minutes of the game, Drake took eight of the final 14 snaps and five of the final six RB carries , including a 40-yard run to set up the game-clinching field goal. Drake also got the start and caught each of his four targets for five yards and a touchdown. However, he had just two carries before Edwards left the game, one fewer than even Hill.

, including a 40-yard run to set up the game-clinching field goal.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Leonard Fournette 49 74.2% 73.8% 9 60.0% 68.7% 3 7.1% 12.8% 14.8 2 Rachaad White 16 24.2% 27.3% 4 26.7% 18.4% 3 7.1% 6.7% 7.3 0

Fournette's snap share rebounded after dropping to a season-low 60% the week before in a 21-3 loss to Carolina. This was actually his second-largest snap share since Week 3 (he played more than three-quarters of snaps in each of Tampa's first three games. Fournette has at least 39 snaps and 10 touches in every game, but he hasn't topped 4.0 YPC in a contest since running for 127 yards against Dallas in the season opener.

White has five straight games with either seven or eight touches , ranging from 22 to 43 percent of snaps in that stretch. He's looked good the past few weeks but is averaging only 3.0 YPC for the year, worse even than Fournette's 3.4. Both would rank bottom five among qualified rushers if White had enough attempts to qualify.

, ranging from 22 to 43 percent of snaps in that stretch.

Broncos (21) at Jaguars (17) Broncos (21) atJaguars (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Melvin Gordon 34 55.7% 39.6% 9 32.1% 35.5% 4 15.4% 8.1% 14.2 2 Latavius Murray 27 44.3% 42.9% 14 50.0% 46.8% 2 7.7% 6.3% 12.9 1

With Mike Boone (knee) on IR and Marlon Mack inactive, the Broncos used only two RBs , limiting Devine Ozigbo to special teams.

, limiting Devine Ozigbo to special teams. Both Gordon and Murray scored short rushing TDs in the second half. Gordon got a few more snaps and targets, while Murray took more carries.

Murray finished with 14-46-1 and 1-13-0, while Gordon had 9-29-1 and 3-23-0.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Travis Etienne 57 79.2% 55.6% 24 75.0% 41.4% 3 10.7% 9.8% 25.2 4 JaMycal Hasty 16 22.2% 7.8% 4 12.5% 4.1% 4 14.3% 2.6% 4 0 Snoop Conner 1 1.4% 0.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Etienne rumbled for 24-156-1 , highlighted by a 49-yard run, and played 79% of snaps after taking 80% the week before. Etienne handled the third largest snap share (and tied for the most snaps) among RBs in Week 8 .

, highlighted by a 49-yard run, and played 79% of snaps after taking 80% the week before. Etienne took 79% of snaps on first down, 82% on second down and 73% on third down. He played at least 63% of snaps in each quarter, including 16 of 17 in the fourth.



Steelers (13) at Eagles (35) Steelers (13) atEagles (35)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Najee Harris 54 71.1% 68.5% 8 33.3% 56.8% 6 15.0% 9.8% 11.96 0 Jaylen Warren 22 28.9% 31.0% 6 25.0% 15.3% 3 7.5% 4.9% 10.5 0

The nine touches matched a season high for Warren, who gained 50 yards on six carries and 25 yards on three catches. He's now up to 5.3 YPC and 6.3 YPT for the year, compared to 3.3 and 4.0 for Harris. It's hard being the volume guy in such a brutal offense, but Harris hasn't done himself many favors this year. Najee finished with 8-32-0 and 6-26-0, getting only five more touches than Warren despite playing about 2.5x as many snaps .



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Miles Sanders 29 50.9% 59.9% 9 45.0% 46.5% 0 0.0% 6.4% 13.8 0 Kenneth Gainwell 14 24.6% 26.5% 1 5.0% 9.8% 1 3.3% 4.4% 2.1 0 Boston Scott 13 22.8% 17.1% 7 35.0% 14.2% 0 0.0% 0.7% 2.1 0

Sanders scored an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 22-point lead. Sanders didn't play any more snaps after that, but at the time he'd taken 63% of the snaps and nine of Philly's 10 RB carries. Scott got all seven of his carries in the fourth quarter when the birds were up 22. Still, Scott's return has been bad news for Sanders, who had his two largest snap shares of the season (and his best fantasy game) in the two weeks Scott missed. With Scott available this year, Sanders has played 51-62% of snaps each time.

Gainwell got seven of his 14 snaps on third downs.

Cardinals (26) at Vikings (34) Cardinals (26) atVikings (34)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Eno Benjamin 57 74.0% 49.8% 9 40.9% 31.0% 7 16.3% 10.2% 8.5 0 Darrel Williams 21 27.3% 16.7% 5 22.7% 9.9% 3 7.0% 2.5% 3.4 0

Williams returned from a knee injury and knocked Keaontay Ingram out of the rotation, while Benjamin topped 70% snap share for a third straight game (all starts, with James Conner sidelined by a rib injury.

(all starts, with James Conner sidelined by a rib injury. Benjamin managed only 22 yards on nine carries and 4-23-0 on seven targets. As a starter he's averaging 12.0 carries for 50.3 yards and 3.7 catches for 24.0 yards, with one TD in the three games. He'll be a functional RB2 again if Conner misses Week 9 against the Seahawks (who limited Benjamin to 18 touches for 65 yards a few weeks ago in his first NFL start).



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Dalvin Cook 54 76.1% 68.8% 20 69.0% 68.7% 6 19.4% 8.9% 25.1 2 Alexander Mattison 17 23.9% 31.0% 5 17.2% 21.1% 0 0.0% 4.5% 10 0

Cook had a huge game despite Mattison vulturing a TD from seven yards out early in the third quarter. Cook finished with 20-111-1 and 5-30-0 — season highs for rushing and receiving yards while tying his best marks for carries and targets.



Dolphins (31) at Lions (27) Dolphins (31) atLions (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Raheem Mostert 44 64.7% 61.6% 14 53.8% 56.4% 1 2.9% 7.1% 7.7 0 Chase Edmonds 16 23.5% 36.1% 4 15.4% 23.5% 0 0.0% 6.0% 1.4 0 Salvon Ahmed 3 4.4% 0.6% 1 3.8% 0.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.2 0

This makes five in a row for Mostert with 14-to-18 carries and 44-to-48 snaps (62-72 percent). He was targeted just once Sunday and is averaging 2.8 targets over the five-game stretch.

(62-72 percent). Mostert, Edmonds and FB Alec Ingold each played four of 13 snaps on third down

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL D'Andre Swift 33 54.1% 52.8% 5 26.3% 30.2% 5 13.5% 11.7% 14.3 0 Jamaal Williams 22 36.1% 39.7% 10 52.6% 55.7% 3 8.1% 5.0% 22.6 2 Craig Reynolds 6 9.8% 21.9% 2 10.5% 12.6% 1 2.7% 4.1% 0.7 0 Justin Jackson 1 1.6% 7.9% 0 0.0% 4.4% 0 0.0% 1.2% 0 0

Williams has taken 50% of Detroit's carries in the games Swift has played (Weeks 1-3, 8) compared to 64% in games Swift has missed. Williams has played 38% of snaps in the four games with Swift, averaging 13.3 carries and 2.0 targets while scoring six TDs. He scored another two TDs in the three games Swift missed, averaging 16.3 carries and 1.3 targets on 43% of snaps.

Swift is averaging 8.0 carries for 59.3 yards and 3.3 catches for 26.0 yards in four games, but nearly half his carries (and 61 percent of his rushing yards) came back in Week 1 when he played 67% of snaps. The 54% share this past Sunday was actually his second largest in three appearances since Week 1.

The 2022 rates shown above for Swift only include the games he's played (Weeks 1-3, 8)

Raiders (0) at Saints (24) Raiders (0) atSaints (24)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Josh Jacobs 32 54.2% 72.1% 10 76.9% 78.1% 4 10.3% 11.0% 7.4 0 Ameer Abdullah 21 35.6% 11.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 5 12.8% 3.8% 6.8 0 Zamir White 5 8.5% 4.9% 0 0.0% 3.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 Brandon Bolden 2 3.4% 12.8% 0 0.0% 4.5% 0 0.0% 3.4% 0 0

Jacobs sank to 54% snap share in negative game script , after three straight weeks at 80% or higher. He played 73% of snaps on first down, 74% on second down and 13% on third.

, after three straight weeks at 80% or higher. Before the fourth quarter, Jacobs played 93% of snaps on first/second down. His overall snap share was 71% before Q4.

Abdullah handled third downs and the hurry-up offense for a second straight week, and it entailed a lot more work in a 24-point loss than it had in an 18-point win over Houston the week before.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Alvin Kamara 46 71.9% 70.1% 18 56.3% 53.7% 10 33.3% 22.2% 42.8 1 Dwayne Washington 13 20.3% 4.6% 4 12.5% 3.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1.3 0 Mark Ingram 5 7.8% 29.7% 0 0.0% 22.8% 1 3.3% 4.4% 1.2 0

Kamara scored his first three TDs of the year in his sixth game, first rushing one in from three yards out and then adding receiving scores of 16 and 36 yards.

in his sixth game, first rushing one in from three yards out and then adding receiving scores of 16 and 36 yards. Ingram injured his knee early in the second quarter and didn't return . Kamara had played 77% of snaps at the time and seen seven of the eight RB looks.

. With Ingram out for the final 43 minutes, Kamara got 70% of snaps and Washington took 26%.

Between the second and third quarters, Kamara took 80% of snaps and all nine of the RB carries, plus seven of eight RB targets (including his two receiving TDs). He could be up around 80% snap share Week 9 against Baltimore if Ingram is out. The past five games Kamara finished at 69-73% of snaps (with six or more targets and 11 or more carries in every game)

and all nine of the RB carries, plus seven of eight RB targets (including his two receiving TDs). Taysom Hill took a season-high 10 carries for 61 yards , including three carries (two in the red zone) and one pass to Kamara on the first-quarter drive that ended with Kamara's three-yard TD. Hill finished the drive with three carries, a catch and a completion, while Kamara had three carries and three catches. The only non-Kamara/Taysom play on the 11-play, 84-yard drive was a 30-yard pass to WR Rashid Shaheed.

, including three carries (two in the red zone) and one pass to Kamara on the first-quarter drive that ended with Kamara's three-yard TD. Hill finished the drive with three carries, a catch and a completion, while Kamara had three carries and three catches. The only non-Kamara/Taysom play on the 11-play, 84-yard drive was a 30-yard pass to WR Rashid Shaheed. The Saints moved the ball at least 35 yards on six of eight drives.

The rates shown above for Kamara only include the games he's played (Weeks 1, 3, 5-8)

Patriots (22) at Jets (17) Patriots (22) atJets (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Rhamondre Stevenson 48 62.3% 65.2% 16 47.1% 49.4% 8 25.0% 16.2% 21.3 1 Damien Harris 32 41.6% 33.7% 11 32.4% 35.1% 2 6.3% 7.1% 7.2 0

Harris returned to the starting role, technically, after coming off the bench and playing only nine snaps the week before in his first game back from a hamstring injury . Stevenson still had five more carries and six more targets while playing 50 percent more snaps (62/42 shares).

. Stevenson took all six carries (plus two targets) in the fourth quarter, playing 86% of snaps.

Harris played 50% of snaps between the second and third quarters, compared to only 29% between the first/fourth)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Michael Carter 33 55.9% 54.2% 7 46.7% 38.2% 7 20.6% 11.2% 10.1 0 Ty Johnson 19 32.2% 8.0% 2 13.3% 1.6% 2 5.9% 2.2% 0.6 0 James Robinson 13 22.0% 22.0% 5 33.3% 33.3% 1 2.9% 2.9% 1.7 0

Carter took 73% of snaps on first/second down, while Robinson got only 30% .

. Johnson played 13 of 14 snaps on third down and only six snaps otherwise. Will those snaps go to Carter if/when Robinson takes more of the work on early downs?

The three RBs combined for only 49 rushing yards and four catches (all Carter) on 10 targets, each averaging less than 4.0 YPC.

Bears (29) at Cowboys (49) Bears (29) atCowboys (49)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL David Montgomery 54 69.2% 69.4% 15 34.9% 41.8% 3 13.0% 11.8% 8.5 0 Khalil Herbert 22 28.2% 38.9% 16 37.2% 31.9% 0 0.0% 4.5% 15.9 0 Trestan Ebner 3 3.8% 9.7% 2 4.7% 6.3% 0 0.0% 2.6% -0.5 0

This is the first time Herbert has taken more carries than Montgomery in a game where both were healthy . Herbert's snap share, however, was 28%, the same as his rate for the season in Montgomery's six full games (Weeks 1-2, 5-8) In the six games where both have been healthy, Montgomery has averaged 42.7 snaps, 14.8 carries and 2.3 targets, compared to 17.7 snaps, 8.7 carries and 0.67 targets for Herbert.

. Ebner took the final two carries; he didn't play before the last drive.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Tony Pollard 30 52.6% 47.3% 14 48.3% 36.0% 1 3.8% 8.2% 33.7 0 Malik Davis 19 33.3% 3.8% 8 27.6% 3.6% 2 7.7% 0.9% 6.1 0 Qadree Ollison 2 3.5% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Pollard had played 61% of snaps when his 54-yard TD put the game away with about 11 minutes remaining . Davis had played 22%, with four carries and one target. Davis then got the garbage-time work, while Ollison merely came in for kneel-downs at the end.

. Pollard also scored from 18 and 7 yards out, finishing with 14-131-3 plus a catch for 16 yards.

The Cowboys had only 49 snaps, and ran eight of those without an RB on the field . Prior to the fourth quarter, only 13 of the team's 44 snaps were carries for RBs (10 for Pollard, three for Davis).

. Dallas now has a bye, making it easier for Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to avoid additional missed time.

Panthers (34) at Falcons (37) - OT Panthers (34) atFalcons (37) - OT

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL D'Onta Foreman 53 67.1% 23.9% 26 72.2% 28.3% 1 2.8% 1.3% 31.8 3 Spencer Brown 18 22.8% 3.9% 6 16.7% 3.2% 1 2.8% 0.4% 2.7 1 Raheem Blackshear 7 8.9% 2.6% 2 5.6% 2.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.1 0

With Chuba Hubbard (ankle) inactive, Foreman took 26 carries for 118 yards and three TDs , playing 77% of snaps in the first half and 60% after halftime. Foreman went 2-for-3 inside the 5-yard line and also took one in from 12 yards out. Brown got a carry from the 5-yard line, but only after Foreman had taken carries on back-to-back plays. Foreman then punched it in from two yards out a couple snaps later.

, playing 77% of snaps in the first half and 60% after halftime. Foreman played 76% of snaps on first down, 76% on second down and 33% on third down.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Tyler Allgeier 40 59.7% 42.1% 14 37.8% 31.3% 3 10.7% 2.9% 17.5 0 Caleb Huntley 24 35.8% 17.8% 16 43.2% 21.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 9.1 0 Avery Williams 5 7.5% 17.6% 0 0.0% 3.7% 2 7.1% 4.7% 2.7 0

Allgeier was held to 39 yards on 14 carries — his fifth straight game with double-digit carries and fourth in a row in the 13-16 range — but he caught each of his three targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. He had only two targets all season before Sunday, despite now playing 57-62 percent of snaps four straight weeks. The rookie has two TDs, both in the past two games, though Allgeier has averaged less than 3.5 YPC in four straight weeks since taking over as the starter. He's at a semi-respectable 3.90 YPC for the season, thanks to a 42-yard run against the Browns in Week 4 (off the bench) Huntley took 16 carries for 91 yards, getting 40% of the early down snaps. Huntley hasn't been targeted all season but has carried the ball on 57 of his 86 snaps (66%) . Allgeier played 75% of third down snaps , while Williams got only 8%. That includes four of five 3rd-and-longs. Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is eligible to return Week 9. It's not yet clear if he will, though he sounded optimistic on twitter a couple weeks ago...



Titans (17) at Texans (10) Titans (17) atTexans (10)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Derrick Henry 43 74.1% 67.1% 32 71.1% 75.5% 1 12.5% 11.8% 35.8 1 Dontrell Hilliard 16 27.6% 23.2% 8 17.8% 6.4% 1 12.5% 11.2% 10.5 0 Hassan Haskins 2 3.4% 11.6% 0 0.0% 4.1% 0 0.0% 1.3% 0 0

Henry ran for 219 yards and two TDs, only giving way to Hilliard when he needed a breather or the Titans faced a 3rd-and-long.

Henry got 84% of early down snaps, including 86% before the fourth quarter.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Dameon Pierce 42 77.8% 59.9% 15 83.3% 77.6% 5 17.2% 10.3% 14.1 1 Rex Burkhead 10 18.5% 37.3% 0 0.0% 14.1% 1 3.4% 13.4% 1.2 0 Dare Ogunbowale 3 5.6% 3.1% 0 0.0% 0.6% 1 3.4% 3.4% 1 0

The Titans held Pierce to 35 rushing yards, and he salvaged his fantasy day with a three-yard TD reception with 17 seconds remaining.

Pierce played 79% of snaps in the fourth quarter, after getting only 25% the week before in an 18-point loss to Las Vegas. This game wasn't quite as much of a blowout, but you'd still expect to see Burkhead in there. Apparently not.... good news for Pierce's low-end RB1 prospects if it continues. Burkhead still got most of the third downs — 10 of 15 snaps, compared to only four for Piece.

in an 18-point loss to Las Vegas.

Commanders (17) at Colts (16) Commanders (17) atColts (16)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL J.D. McKissic 22 36.1% 39.4% 2 7.1% 10.5% 5 16.7% 13.9% 5 0 Antonio Gibson 22 36.1% 43.2% 7 25.0% 37.3% 7 23.3% 12.2% 20.7 0 Brian Robinson 15 24.6% 37.0% 8 28.6% 48.6% 0 0.0% 1.7% 2 0

Gibson took the starting job back but remained in a three-way timeshare . Before the fourth quarter, Gibson got 38% of snaps (six carries, four targets), Robinson took 30% (eight, zero) and McKissic had 28% (one, two).

. McKissic then got 52% of snaps in the fourth quarter.

Gibson gained only 19 yards on seven carries but caught each of his seven targets for 58 yards and a TD. It broke a four-game streak with exactly three catches. Gibson has played 26-39 percent of snaps each week since Robinson debuted.

2022 shares for Robinson only include Weeks 5-8.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jonathan Taylor 40 69.0% 73.3% 16 55.2% 72.8% 1 4.3% 11.7% 5.6 1 Nyheim Hines 21 36.2% 34.8% 5 17.2% 11.6% 2 8.7% 12.1% 12.9 0 Deon Jackson 2 3.4% 2.3% 1 3.4% 3.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% -0.4 0

Taylor took 16 carries for 76 yards and lost a fumble in the third quarter. His snap share at least was up to 69%, after 55% the week before in a loss to Tennessee.

2022 Shares for Hines and Taylor only include Weeks 1-4 and 7-8. Hines technically played Week 5 but entered concussion protocol after one drive and the missed Week 6. Taylor missed Weeks 5 and 6.

49ers (31) at Rams (13) 49ers (31) atRams (13)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Christian McCaffrey 43 81.1% 49.6% 18 78.3% 59.1% 9 34.6% 15.3% 40.26 1 Jeff Wilson Jr. 19 35.8% 52.5% 4 17.4% 43.4% 2 7.7% 5.3% 5.5 0

McCaffrey led all RBs in Week 8 snap share and became the first player since Ladainian Tomlinson with passing, rushing and receiving TDs in the same game. He finished with 18-94-1 and 8-55-1, plus the 34-yard TD toss to Brandon Aiyuk.

and became the first player since Ladainian Tomlinson with passing, rushing and receiving TDs in the same game. McCaffrey played every snap in the fourth quarter, taking eight carries for 41 yards and a TD.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Darrell Henderson 24 41.4% 60.1% 4 19.0% 34.0% 2 6.3% 7.9% 5 0 Ronnie Rivers 21 36.2% 5.4% 8 38.1% 6.1% 4 12.5% 2.0% 7.6 0 Malcolm Brown 13 22.4% 8.8% 5 23.8% 8.2% 0 0.0% 0.4% 1 2

Rivers got the start over Henderson after being called up from the practice squad Saturday for his second NFL appearance (he played three snaps in the Rams' previous game). Rivers managed only 36 yards on 12 touches, but Henderson (six for 30) and Brown (five for 10) didn't exactly shine either .

after being called up from the practice squad Saturday for his second NFL appearance (he played three snaps in the Rams' previous game). Rivers played 49% of snaps in the first half (10 touches) and only 20% in the second (two touches). Henderson was the reverse — 27% of snaps before halftime (two touches) compared to 60% in the second half (four touches).



The Rams could legitimately have any of these 3 RBs on their active roster next week, and any 1 leading their team in fantasy points, and I wouldn't be surprised Cam Akers

Malcolm Brown

Darrell Henderson

Ronnie Rivers

Kyren Williams

Giants (13) at Seahawks (27) Giants (13) atSeahawks (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Saquon Barkley 52 80.0% 83.6% 20 71.4% 62.0% 5 16.1% 16.6% 15.2 2 Matt Breida 14 21.5% 19.8% 2 7.1% 8.7% 2 6.5% 3.8% 2.5 0 Gary Brightwell 1 1.5% 2.6% 0 0.0% 1.5% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Barkley handled his usual shares but was held to season lows for rushing yards, receiving yards, YPC and YPR. Playing without G Ben Bredeson (IR - knee) and RT Evan Neal (knee) didn't help.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Kenneth Walker 49 76.6% 44.6% 18 72.0% 42.7% 2 6.1% 4.9% 12.2 1 Travis Homer 14 21.9% 11.4% 2 8.0% 3.0% 1 3.0% 2.1% 4.1 0 DeeJay Dallas 5 7.8% 16.5% 0 0.0% 6.0% 0 0.0% 2.1% 0 0

Walker, like Barkley, had another week of extremely encouraging usage stats but was held under 3.0 YPC (both are still averaging better than 5.0 for the year).

In three starts, Walker has played 69%, 73% and now 77% of snaps, averaging 20.7 carries for 105.0 yards and 1.33 TDs, plus 1.0 catch for 4.7 yards on 1.87 targets.

for 105.0 yards and 1.33 TDs, plus 1.0 catch for 4.7 yards on 1.87 targets. Walker took 86% of snaps on first/second down.

Homer returned from IR and took 62% of snaps on third down, replacing Dallas.

Packers (20) at Bills (27) Packers (20) atBills (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Aaron Jones 44 66.7% 63.8% 20 64.5% 49.2% 5 17.2% 14.0% 19.7 0 AJ Dillon 28 42.4% 47.1% 10 32.3% 43.7% 1 3.4% 7.7% 7.3 0

Dillon played less than half the snaps for a fourth straight game, after logging 51-to-58 percent in each of Green Bay's first four games this season. Over the past four weeks, Jones has 50 carries to Dillon's 30. Over the first four weeks, Dillon had a 57-48 carry lead. Dillon is good, but Jones is better, and the Packers aren't good enough to save their best guys for the playoffs this year. Pretty simple. And it makes Dillon a good 'buy' candidate in dynasty, especially for anyone rebuilding (plus there's hope of flipping him back for an earlier pick if Jones gets hurt later this year, in which case Dillon would be a fantasy RB1 and perhaps attract offers in the late-first-round range).

Jones got 63% of snaps on early downs and 77% on third downs. He took 20 carries for 143 yards and four catches for 14 yards. His playing time has trended up some but still hasn't varied all that much — 56-74 percent of snaps and 37-46 snaps in terms of the raw total.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Devin Singletary 44 74.6% 70.5% 14 51.9% 41.0% 2 8.0% 11.5% 9.3 1 James Cook 15 25.4% 14.5% 5 18.5% 13.9% 1 4.0% 3.1% 8.6 0

Singletary played 78% of snaps through three quarters, with seven carries and one target (compared to three and zero for Cook). Cook boosted his playing time in the fourth, but it was Singletary who doubled his carry total in the frame to finish with 14-67-0 rushing (and one catch for 16 yards).

This was Singletary's fourth time topping 70% snap share in the past five games . The blowout win over Pittsburgh (38-3 in Week 5) was the one exception. Over the five-game stretch, Singletary has averaged 11.4 carries for 51.2 yards and 3.8 catches for 33.3 yards, but with only one TD (receiving)

.

Bengals () at Browns () Bengals () atBrowns ()

