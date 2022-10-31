Backfield Breakdown: Week 8 RB Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
It was a big week for backups, led by three-TD outings from Tony Pollard and D'Onta Foreman, though it was a pair of familiar superstars that stole the spotlight in the late afternoon games. Those guys are already rostered in fantasy leagues, of course, but there's hope to be found on waivers if we target unsettled backfields in Los Angeles and Baltimore.
Stat Leaderboards
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 8 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Snap Δ
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Carr Δ
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|Tgt Δ
|1
|D'Onta Foreman
|67.1%
|23.9%
|43.2%
|72.2%
|28.3%
|43.9%
|2.8%
|1.3%
|1.5%
|2
|Kenneth Walker
|76.6%
|44.6%
|32.0%
|72.0%
|42.7%
|29.3%
|6.1%
|4.9%
|1.2%
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|81.1%
|49.6%
|31.5%
|78.3%
|59.1%
|19.2%
|34.6%
|15.3%
|19.3%
|4
|Ronnie Rivers
|36.2%
|5.4%
|30.8%
|38.1%
|6.1%
|32.0%
|12.5%
|2.0%
|10.5%
|5
|Malik Davis
|33.3%
|3.8%
|29.5%
|27.6%
|3.6%
|24.0%
|7.7%
|0.9%
|6.8%
|6
|Ameer Abdullah
|35.6%
|11.2%
|24.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12.8%
|3.8%
|9.0%
|7
|Kenyan Drake
|57.9%
|33.6%
|24.3%
|21.2%
|20.9%
|0.3%
|11.8%
|4.1%
|7.7%
|8
|Eno Benjamin
|74.0%
|49.8%
|24.2%
|40.9%
|31.0%
|9.9%
|16.3%
|10.2%
|6.1%
|9
|Ty Johnson
|32.2%
|8.0%
|24.2%
|13.3%
|1.6%
|11.7%
|5.9%
|2.2%
|3.7%
|10
|Travis Etienne
|79.2%
|55.6%
|23.6%
|75.0%
|41.4%
|33.6%
|10.7%
|9.8%
|0.9%
|11
|Spencer Brown
|22.8%
|3.9%
|18.9%
|16.7%
|3.2%
|13.5%
|2.8%
|0.4%
|2.4%
|12
|Caleb Huntley
|35.8%
|17.8%
|18.0%
|43.2%
|21.3%
|21.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|13
|Dameon Pierce
|77.8%
|59.9%
|17.9%
|83.3%
|77.6%
|5.7%
|17.2%
|10.3%
|6.9%
|14
|Tyler Allgeier
|59.7%
|42.1%
|17.6%
|37.8%
|31.3%
|6.5%
|10.7%
|2.9%
|7.8%
|15
|Melvin Gordon
|55.7%
|39.6%
|16.1%
|32.1%
|35.5%
|-3.4%
|15.4%
|8.1%
|7.3%
|16
|Dwayne Washington
|20.3%
|4.6%
|15.7%
|12.5%
|3.6%
|8.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|17
|JaMycal Hasty
|22.2%
|7.8%
|14.4%
|12.5%
|4.1%
|8.4%
|14.3%
|2.6%
|11.7%
|18
|Malcolm Brown
|22.4%
|8.8%
|13.6%
|23.8%
|8.2%
|15.6%
|0.0%
|0.4%
|-0.4%
|19
|James Cook
|25.4%
|14.5%
|10.9%
|18.5%
|13.9%
|4.6%
|4.0%
|3.1%
|0.9%
|20
|Darrel Williams
|27.3%
|16.7%
|10.6%
|22.7%
|9.9%
|12.8%
|7.0%
|2.5%
|4.5%
|21
|Travis Homer
|21.9%
|11.4%
|10.5%
|8.0%
|3.0%
|5.0%
|3.0%
|2.1%
|0.9%
|22
|Damien Harris
|41.6%
|33.7%
|7.9%
|32.4%
|35.1%
|-2.7%
|6.3%
|7.1%
|-0.8%
|23
|Dalvin Cook
|76.1%
|68.8%
|7.3%
|69.0%
|68.7%
|0.3%
|19.4%
|8.9%
|10.5%
|24
|Derrick Henry
|74.1%
|67.1%
|7.0%
|71.1%
|75.5%
|-4.4%
|12.5%
|11.8%
|0.7%
|25
|Boston Scott
|22.8%
|17.1%
|5.7%
|35.0%
|14.2%
|20.8%
|0.0%
|0.7%
|-0.7%
|26
|Tony Pollard
|52.6%
|47.3%
|5.3%
|48.3%
|36.0%
|12.3%
|3.8%
|8.2%
|-4.4%
|27
|Dontrell Hilliard
|27.6%
|23.2%
|4.4%
|17.8%
|6.4%
|11.4%
|12.5%
|11.2%
|1.3%
|28
|Devin Singletary
|74.6%
|70.5%
|4.1%
|51.9%
|41.0%
|10.9%
|8.0%
|11.5%
|-3.5%
|29
|Raheem Mostert
|64.7%
|61.6%
|3.1%
|53.8%
|56.4%
|-2.6%
|2.9%
|7.1%
|-4.2%
|30
|Aaron Jones
|66.7%
|63.8%
|2.9%
|64.5%
|49.2%
|15.3%
|17.2%
|14.0%
|3.2%
|31
|Najee Harris
|71.1%
|68.5%
|2.6%
|33.3%
|56.8%
|-23.5%
|15.0%
|9.8%
|5.2%
|32
|Alvin Kamara
|71.9%
|70.1%
|1.8%
|56.3%
|53.7%
|2.6%
|33.3%
|22.2%
|11.1%
|33
|Michael Carter
|55.9%
|54.2%
|1.7%
|46.7%
|38.2%
|8.5%
|20.6%
|11.2%
|9.4%
|34
|Matt Breida
|21.5%
|19.8%
|1.7%
|7.1%
|8.7%
|-1.6%
|6.5%
|3.8%
|2.7%
|35
|Latavius Murray
|44.3%
|42.9%
|1.4%
|50.0%
|46.8%
|3.2%
|7.7%
|6.3%
|1.4%
|36
|Nyheim Hines
|36.2%
|34.8%
|1.4%
|17.2%
|11.6%
|5.6%
|8.7%
|12.1%
|-3.4%
|37
|D'Andre Swift
|54.1%
|52.8%
|1.3%
|26.3%
|30.2%
|-3.9%
|13.5%
|11.7%
|1.8%
|38
|Leonard Fournette
|74.2%
|73.8%
|0.4%
|60.0%
|68.7%
|-8.7%
|7.1%
|12.8%
|-5.7%
|39
|James Robinson
|22.0%
|22.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|0.0%
|40
|David Montgomery
|69.2%
|69.4%
|-0.2%
|34.9%
|41.8%
|-6.9%
|13.0%
|11.8%
|1.2%
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|24.6%
|26.5%
|-1.9%
|5.0%
|9.8%
|-4.8%
|3.3%
|4.4%
|-1.1%
|42
|Jaylen Warren
|28.9%
|31.0%
|-2.1%
|25.0%
|15.3%
|9.7%
|7.5%
|4.9%
|2.6%
|43
|Justice Hill
|21.1%
|23.9%
|-2.8%
|12.1%
|12.0%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|-1.8%
|44
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|62.3%
|65.2%
|-2.9%
|47.1%
|49.4%
|-2.3%
|25.0%
|16.2%
|8.8%
|45
|Rachaad White
|24.2%
|27.3%
|-3.1%
|26.7%
|18.4%
|8.3%
|7.1%
|6.7%
|0.4%
|46
|J.D. McKissic
|36.1%
|39.4%
|-3.3%
|7.1%
|10.5%
|-3.4%
|16.7%
|13.9%
|2.8%
|47
|Saquon Barkley
|80.0%
|83.6%
|-3.6%
|71.4%
|62.0%
|9.4%
|16.1%
|16.6%
|-0.5%
|48
|Jamaal Williams
|36.1%
|39.7%
|-3.6%
|52.6%
|55.7%
|-3.1%
|8.1%
|5.0%
|3.1%
|49
|Jonathan Taylor
|69.0%
|73.3%
|-4.3%
|55.2%
|72.8%
|-17.6%
|4.3%
|11.7%
|-7.4%
|50
|AJ Dillon
|42.4%
|47.1%
|-4.7%
|32.3%
|43.7%
|-11.4%
|3.4%
|7.7%
|-4.3%
|51
|Gus Edwards
|21.1%
|27.9%
|-6.8%
|33.3%
|35.1%
|-1.8%
|0.0%
|2.0%
|-2.0%
|52
|Antonio Gibson
|36.1%
|43.2%
|-7.1%
|25.0%
|37.3%
|-12.3%
|23.3%
|12.2%
|11.1%
|53
|Alexander Mattison
|23.9%
|31.0%
|-7.1%
|17.2%
|21.1%
|-3.9%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|-4.5%
|54
|DeeJay Dallas
|7.8%
|16.5%
|-8.7%
|0.0%
|6.0%
|-6.0%
|0.0%
|2.1%
|-2.1%
|55
|Miles Sanders
|50.9%
|59.9%
|-9.0%
|45.0%
|46.5%
|-1.5%
|0.0%
|6.4%
|-6.4%
|56
|Brandon Bolden
|3.4%
|12.8%
|-9.4%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|-4.5%
|0.0%
|3.4%
|-3.4%
|57
|Avery Williams
|7.5%
|17.6%
|-10.1%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|-3.7%
|7.1%
|4.7%
|2.4%
|58
|Khalil Herbert
|28.2%
|38.9%
|-10.7%
|37.2%
|31.9%
|5.3%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|-4.5%
|59
|Craig Reynolds
|9.8%
|21.9%
|-12.1%
|10.5%
|12.6%
|-2.1%
|2.7%
|4.1%
|-1.4%
|60
|Brian Robinson
|24.6%
|37.0%
|-12.4%
|28.6%
|48.6%
|-20.0%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|-1.7%
|61
|Chase Edmonds
|23.5%
|36.1%
|-12.6%
|15.4%
|23.5%
|-8.1%
|0.0%
|6.0%
|-6.0%
|62
|Jeff Wilson
|35.8%
|52.5%
|-16.7%
|17.4%
|43.4%
|-26.0%
|7.7%
|5.3%
|2.4%
|63
|Josh Jacobs
|54.2%
|72.1%
|-17.9%
|76.9%
|78.1%
|-1.2%
|10.3%
|11.0%
|-0.7%
|64
|Darrell Henderson
|41.4%
|60.1%
|-18.7%
|19.0%
|34.0%
|-15.0%
|6.3%
|7.9%
|-1.6%
|65
|Rex Burkhead
|18.5%
|37.3%
|-18.8%
|0.0%
|14.1%
|-14.1%
|3.4%
|13.4%
|-10.0%
|66
|Mark Ingram
|7.8%
|29.7%
|-21.9%
|0.0%
|22.8%
|-22.8%
|3.3%
|4.4%
|-1.1%
- 2022 Shares have been adjusted to only include games the player participated in for the following RBs that have missed time: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Damien Harris, Alvin Kamara, Brian Robinson, Boston Scott.
- Numbers shown for Christian McCaffrey, Latavius Murray and James Robinson only include games on their current teams.
Doesn't include MNF.
Week 8 Leaderboard
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|43
|81.1%
|18
|78.3%
|9
|34.6%
|40.26
|1
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|52
|80.0%
|20
|71.4%
|5
|16.1%
|15.2
|2
|3
|Travis Etienne
|57
|79.2%
|24
|75.0%
|3
|10.7%
|25.2
|4
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|42
|77.8%
|15
|83.3%
|5
|17.2%
|14.1
|1
|5
|Kenneth Walker
|49
|76.6%
|18
|72.0%
|2
|6.1%
|12.2
|1
|6
|Dalvin Cook
|54
|76.1%
|20
|69.0%
|6
|19.4%
|25.1
|2
|7
|Devin Singletary
|44
|74.6%
|14
|51.9%
|2
|8.0%
|9.3
|1
|8
|Leonard Fournette
|49
|74.2%
|9
|60.0%
|3
|7.1%
|14.8
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|43
|74.1%
|32
|71.1%
|1
|12.5%
|35.8
|1
|10
|Eno Benjamin
|57
|74.0%
|9
|40.9%
|7
|16.3%
|8.5
|0
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|46
|71.9%
|18
|56.3%
|10
|33.3%
|42.8
|1
|12
|Najee Harris
|54
|71.1%
|8
|33.3%
|6
|15.0%
|11.96
|0
|13
|David Montgomery
|54
|69.2%
|15
|34.9%
|3
|13.0%
|8.5
|0
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|40
|69.0%
|16
|55.2%
|1
|4.3%
|5.6
|1
|15
|D'Onta Foreman
|53
|67.1%
|26
|72.2%
|1
|2.8%
|31.8
|3
|16
|Aaron Jones
|44
|66.7%
|20
|64.5%
|5
|17.2%
|19.7
|0
|17
|Raheem Mostert
|44
|64.7%
|14
|53.8%
|1
|2.9%
|7.7
|0
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|48
|62.3%
|16
|47.1%
|8
|25.0%
|21.3
|1
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|40
|59.7%
|14
|37.8%
|3
|10.7%
|17.5
|0
|20
|Kenyan Drake
|44
|57.9%
|7
|21.2%
|4
|11.8%
|16.7
|1
|21
|Michael Carter
|33
|55.9%
|7
|46.7%
|7
|20.6%
|10.1
|0
|22
|Melvin Gordon
|34
|55.7%
|9
|32.1%
|4
|15.4%
|14.2
|2
|23
|Josh Jacobs
|32
|54.2%
|10
|76.9%
|4
|10.3%
|7.4
|0
|24
|D'Andre Swift
|33
|54.1%
|5
|26.3%
|5
|13.5%
|14.3
|0
|25
|Tony Pollard
|30
|52.6%
|14
|48.3%
|1
|3.8%
|33.7
|0
|26
|Miles Sanders
|29
|50.9%
|9
|45.0%
|0
|0.0%
|13.8
|0
|27
|Latavius Murray
|27
|44.3%
|14
|50.0%
|2
|7.7%
|12.9
|1
|28
|AJ Dillon
|28
|42.4%
|10
|32.3%
|1
|3.4%
|7.3
|0
|29
|Damien Harris
|32
|41.6%
|11
|32.4%
|2
|6.3%
|7.2
|0
|30
|Darrell Henderson
|24
|41.4%
|4
|19.0%
|2
|6.3%
|5
|0
|31
|Nyheim Hines
|21
|36.2%
|5
|17.2%
|2
|8.7%
|12.9
|0
|32
|Ronnie Rivers
|21
|36.2%
|8
|38.1%
|4
|12.5%
|7.6
|0
|33
|Jamaal Williams
|22
|36.1%
|10
|52.6%
|3
|8.1%
|22.6
|2
|34
|J.D. McKissic
|22
|36.1%
|2
|7.1%
|5
|16.7%
|5
|0
|35
|Antonio Gibson
|22
|36.1%
|7
|25.0%
|7
|23.3%
|20.7
|0
|36
|Caleb Huntley
|24
|35.8%
|16
|43.2%
|0
|0.0%
|9.1
|0
|37
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|19
|35.8%
|4
|17.4%
|2
|7.7%
|5.5
|0
|38
|Ameer Abdullah
|21
|35.6%
|0
|0.0%
|5
|12.8%
|6.8
|0
|39
|Malik Davis
|19
|33.3%
|8
|27.6%
|2
|7.7%
|6.1
|0
|40
|Ty Johnson
|19
|32.2%
|2
|13.3%
|2
|5.9%
|0.6
|0
|41
|Jaylen Warren
|22
|28.9%
|6
|25.0%
|3
|7.5%
|10.5
|0
|42
|Khalil Herbert
|22
|28.2%
|16
|37.2%
|0
|0.0%
|15.9
|0
|43
|Dontrell Hilliard
|16
|27.6%
|8
|17.8%
|1
|12.5%
|10.5
|0
|44
|Darrel Williams
|21
|27.3%
|5
|22.7%
|3
|7.0%
|3.4
|0
|45
|James Cook
|15
|25.4%
|5
|18.5%
|1
|4.0%
|8.6
|0
|46
|Kenneth Gainwell
|14
|24.6%
|1
|5.0%
|1
|3.3%
|2.1
|0
|47
|Brian Robinson
|15
|24.6%
|8
|28.6%
|0
|0.0%
|2
|0
|48
|Rachaad White
|16
|24.2%
|4
|26.7%
|3
|7.1%
|7.3
|0
|49
|Alexander Mattison
|17
|23.9%
|5
|17.2%
|0
|0.0%
|10
|0
|50
|Chase Edmonds
|16
|23.5%
|4
|15.4%
|0
|0.0%
|1.4
|0
|51
|Spencer Brown
|18
|22.8%
|6
|16.7%
|1
|2.8%
|2.7
|1
|52
|Boston Scott
|13
|22.8%
|7
|35.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1
|0
|53
|Malcolm Brown
|13
|22.4%
|5
|23.8%
|0
|0.0%
|1
|2
|54
|JaMycal Hasty
|16
|22.2%
|4
|12.5%
|4
|14.3%
|4
|0
|55
|James Robinson
|13
|22.0%
|5
|33.3%
|1
|2.9%
|1.7
|0
|56
|Travis Homer
|14
|21.9%
|2
|8.0%
|1
|3.0%
|4.1
|0
|57
|Matt Breida
|14
|21.5%
|2
|7.1%
|2
|6.5%
|2.5
|0
|58
|Gus Edwards
|16
|21.1%
|11
|33.3%
|0
|0.0%
|6.5
|0
|59
|Justice Hill
|16
|21.1%
|4
|12.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8
|0
|60
|Dwayne Washington
|13
|20.3%
|4
|12.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3
|0
|61
|Rex Burkhead
|10
|18.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1
|3.4%
|1.2
|0
Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line
Week 8 Injury Report
Inactives
RB James Conner (ribs)
RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)
RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle)
RB J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)
RBs Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) & Damien Williams (IR - ribs)
RBs Cam Akers (personal) & Kyren Williams (IR - ankle)
RB Mike Boone (IR - ankle)
In-Game Injuries
Gus Edwards hurt his hamstring in the second half of Thursday's game.
Mark Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half Sunday.
Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 8
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Carr Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Travis Etienne
|8
|100.0%
|4
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|5
|83.3%
|3
|2
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|2
|100.0%
|2
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Leonard Fournette
|2
|100.0%
|2
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|2
|100.0%
|2
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6
|Melvin Gordon
|2
|66.7%
|2
|1
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7
|Malcolm Brown
|6
|85.7%
|2
|0
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9
|Dalvin Cook
|3
|75.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|10
|Alec Ingold
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|2
|66.7%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Kenneth Walker
|2
|100.0%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|13
|Alvin Kamara
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14
|Devin Singletary
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15
|Derrick Henry
|2
|100.0%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|2
|66.7%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|17
|Latavius Murray
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|18
|Spencer Brown
|1
|16.7%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|19
|Najee Harris
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20
|Brian Robinson
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21
|Alexander Mattison
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22
|David Montgomery
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|23
|Ronnie Rivers
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|24
|Damien Harris
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25
|Tyler Allgeier
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|26
|Michael Carter
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27
|Raheem Mostert
|3
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28
|Dameon Pierce
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|29
|James Cook
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|30
|Nyheim Hines
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|31
|Malik Davis
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|32
|Kenyan Drake
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|1
|50.0%
2022
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Carr Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Jamaal Williams
|17
|68.0%
|12
|5
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|Joe Mixon
|31
|100.0%
|12
|2
|75.0%
|2
|0
|15.4%
|3
|Nick Chubb
|15
|68.2%
|8
|4
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|18
|75.0%
|8
|4
|53.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5
|Khalil Herbert
|10
|41.7%
|8
|2
|42.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|17
|81.0%
|7
|2
|77.8%
|2
|2
|25.0%
|7
|Antonio Gibson
|12
|63.2%
|7
|2
|70.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13
|72.2%
|7
|2
|58.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9
|Breece Hall
|14
|63.6%
|7
|2
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10
|Dameon Pierce
|8
|88.9%
|6
|2
|85.7%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|9
|69.2%
|6
|3
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Derrick Henry
|10
|90.9%
|6
|5
|66.7%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|13
|Melvin Gordon
|8
|40.0%
|6
|2
|54.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|14
|60.9%
|6
|1
|37.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15
|Travis Etienne
|15
|50.0%
|6
|1
|37.5%
|1
|0
|10.0%
|16
|Miles Sanders
|12
|48.0%
|6
|3
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|17
|Josh Jacobs
|16
|88.9%
|5
|2
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|18
|Dalvin Cook
|17
|73.9%
|5
|4
|62.5%
|1
|0
|8.3%
|19
|Najee Harris
|15
|100.0%
|5
|1
|55.6%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|20
|Kareem Hunt
|8
|36.4%
|5
|2
|35.7%
|1
|1
|16.7%
|21
|James Conner
|9
|33.3%
|5
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|8.3%
|22
|James Robinson
|16
|53.3%
|5
|0
|31.3%
|1
|1
|10.0%
|23
|Jonathan Taylor
|14
|73.7%
|4
|1
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|24
|Michael Carter
|12
|54.5%
|4
|2
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|25
|D'Onta Foreman
|5
|62.5%
|3
|2
|60.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|26
|Malcolm Brown
|7
|30.4%
|3
|0
|37.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27
|Tony Pollard
|7
|53.8%
|3
|1
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28
|Devin Singletary
|22
|88.0%
|3
|0
|33.3%
|2
|1
|14.3%
|29
|J.K. Dobbins
|5
|20.8%
|3
|1
|30.0%
|1
|1
|7.7%
|30
|Caleb Huntley
|6
|31.6%
|3
|1
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|31
|Tyler Allgeier
|7
|36.8%
|3
|1
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|32
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|12
|35.3%
|3
|2
|25.0%
|4
|3
|22.2%
|33
|Jerick McKinnon
|20
|58.8%
|3
|0
|25.0%
|1
|0
|5.6%
|34
|Damien Harris
|5
|27.8%
|3
|3
|25.0%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|35
|Eno Benjamin
|7
|25.9%
|3
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|36
|AJ Dillon
|6
|60.0%
|2
|1
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|37
|Sony Michel
|4
|28.6%
|2
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|38
|Alec Ingold
|2
|11.8%
|2
|1
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|39
|Raheem Mostert
|10
|58.8%
|2
|0
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|40
|Alvin Kamara
|7
|58.3%
|2
|1
|28.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|41
|Chase Edmonds
|7
|41.2%
|2
|2
|28.6%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|42
|Darrell Henderson
|12
|52.2%
|2
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|43
|Cam Akers
|3
|13.0%
|2
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|44
|Rachaad White
|4
|19.0%
|2
|1
|22.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|45
|Mike Davis
|9
|37.5%
|2
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|46
|Brian Robinson
|3
|15.8%
|2
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|47
|Javonte Williams
|10
|50.0%
|2
|0
|18.2%
|2
|0
|25.0%
|48
|Latavius Murray
|2
|10.0%
|2
|2
|18.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|49
|Isiah Pacheco
|3
|8.8%
|2
|1
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50
|Keaontay Ingram
|2
|7.4%
|2
|1
|13.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|51
|Kyle Juszczyk
|12
|52.2%
|2
|1
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|52
|Tevin Coleman
|3
|13.0%
|2
|1
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|53
|Trestan Ebner
|3
|12.5%
|2
|0
|10.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|54
|David Montgomery
|11
|45.8%
|2
|1
|10.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|55
|Kenneth Walker
|2
|66.7%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|56
|Aaron Jones
|4
|40.0%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|2
|1
|28.6%
|57
|Joshua Kelley
|1
|7.1%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|58
|Christian McCaffrey
|2
|25.0%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|59
|Spencer Brown
|1
|12.5%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|60
|Rex Burkhead
|1
|11.1%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|61
|Nyheim Hines
|6
|31.6%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|62
|Deon Jackson
|2
|10.5%
|1
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|63
|Mark Ingram
|1
|8.3%
|1
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|64
|Latavius Murray
|2
|16.7%
|1
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|65
|Alexander Mattison
|6
|26.1%
|1
|0
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|66
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|5
|26.3%
|1
|1
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|67
|Kenyan Drake
|5
|20.8%
|1
|0
|10.0%
|1
|1
|7.7%
|68
|Gus Edwards
|2
|8.3%
|1
|1
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|69
|Gary Brightwell
|3
|12.5%
|1
|1
|6.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|70
|Darrel Williams
|9
|33.3%
|1
|1
|6.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|71
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|3
|13.0%
|1
|0
|6.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|72
|Christian McCaffrey
|1
|4.3%
|1
|1
|6.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|73
|Kenneth Gainwell
|7
|28.0%
|1
|1
|5.6%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|74
|Boston Scott
|6
|24.0%
|1
|1
|5.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
Red Zone
Week 8
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Carr Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tgt Sh
|1
|D'Onta Foreman
|11
|84.6%
|9
|3
|81.8%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|2
|Travis Etienne
|11
|100.0%
|6
|1
|85.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3
|Derrick Henry
|6
|85.7%
|5
|1
|83.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|8
|80.0%
|4
|1
|80.0%
|2
|1
|50.0%
|5
|Caleb Huntley
|16
|80.0%
|3
|1
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6
|Khalil Herbert
|3
|37.5%
|3
|2
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7
|Darrel Williams
|10
|90.9%
|3
|1
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8
|Raheem Mostert
|11
|91.7%
|3
|0
|60.0%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|9
|David Montgomery
|9
|69.2%
|3
|1
|60.0%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|10
|Tyler Allgeier
|4
|40.0%
|3
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11
|Dalvin Cook
|4
|40.0%
|3
|0
|42.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Leonard Fournette
|6
|60.0%
|3
|0
|42.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|13
|Jamaal Williams
|4
|25.0%
|3
|1
|37.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|14
|Kenneth Walker
|12
|75.0%
|3
|0
|37.5%
|1
|0
|14.3%
|15
|Justice Hill
|6
|66.7%
|2
|0
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|16
|Devin Singletary
|6
|60.0%
|2
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|17
|Spencer Brown
|5
|100.0%
|2
|1
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|5
|71.4%
|2
|0
|40.0%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|19
|Malcolm Brown
|4
|44.4%
|2
|2
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|20
|Kenyan Drake
|3
|50.0%
|2
|1
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21
|Antonio Gibson
|3
|50.0%
|2
|1
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|5
|33.3%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|23
|Tony Pollard
|4
|44.4%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|24
|Melvin Gordon
|10
|66.7%
|2
|0
|33.3%
|1
|1
|12.5%
|25
|Latavius Murray
|2
|15.4%
|2
|0
|18.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|26
|Alec Ingold
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27
|Eno Benjamin
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|28
|Ronnie Rivers
|7
|70.0%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|29
|Alexander Mattison
|5
|55.6%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|30
|Najee Harris
|3
|33.3%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|31
|James Cook
|4
|80.0%
|1
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|32
|Ty Johnson
|6
|66.7%
|1
|0
|33.3%
|2
|0
|50.0%
|33
|Damien Harris
|4
|40.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|34
|Alvin Kamara
|1
|12.5%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|35
|Michael Carter
|3
|50.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|36
|Malik Davis
|3
|50.0%
|1
|1
|25.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|37
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|2
|16.7%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|38
|Craig Reynolds
|4
|30.8%
|1
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|39
|Miles Sanders
|4
|44.4%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|40
|Jonathan Taylor
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|41
|AJ Dillon
|6
|60.0%
|1
|0
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|42
|Dameon Pierce
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|25.0%
|43
|Aaron Jones
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|44
|Nyheim Hines
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|45
|Matt Breida
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
2022
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Carr Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Tgt Sh
|1
|Joe Mixon
|71
|88.8%
|23
|2
|71.9%
|6
|1
|14.3%
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|54
|78.3%
|22
|4
|52.4%
|1
|0
|5.6%
|3
|Nick Chubb
|39
|48.8%
|21
|6
|46.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|42
|65.6%
|19
|6
|90.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5
|Derrick Henry
|36
|78.3%
|19
|6
|86.4%
|3
|0
|15.0%
|6
|Jamaal Williams
|26
|43.3%
|19
|7
|86.4%
|1
|0
|3.1%
|7
|Kenneth Walker
|37
|58.7%
|18
|3
|64.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8
|Kareem Hunt
|41
|51.3%
|18
|2
|40.0%
|4
|1
|13.3%
|9
|Travis Etienne
|46
|50.5%
|18
|2
|39.1%
|4
|0
|10.5%
|10
|Khalil Herbert
|29
|39.2%
|18
|4
|34.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11
|Miles Sanders
|41
|51.3%
|17
|5
|34.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12
|Tyler Allgeier
|28
|35.9%
|17
|1
|32.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|13
|Dameon Pierce
|26
|65.0%
|16
|2
|94.1%
|2
|1
|10.0%
|14
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|46
|71.9%
|16
|3
|47.1%
|3
|0
|12.5%
|15
|James Robinson
|45
|49.5%
|16
|1
|34.8%
|2
|1
|5.3%
|16
|Leonard Fournette
|64
|77.1%
|15
|2
|65.2%
|4
|3
|8.3%
|17
|Breece Hall
|37
|49.3%
|15
|2
|42.9%
|5
|1
|16.1%
|18
|David Montgomery
|41
|55.4%
|15
|2
|28.8%
|1
|0
|5.6%
|19
|Jonathan Taylor
|41
|60.3%
|14
|1
|63.6%
|1
|0
|2.9%
|20
|Najee Harris
|38
|73.1%
|14
|1
|58.3%
|2
|2
|9.1%
|21
|Michael Carter
|42
|56.0%
|14
|2
|40.0%
|4
|0
|12.9%
|22
|Caleb Huntley
|19
|24.4%
|14
|1
|26.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|23
|Antonio Gibson
|38
|55.1%
|13
|2
|41.9%
|5
|2
|16.7%
|24
|Dalvin Cook
|47
|67.1%
|12
|4
|57.1%
|4
|0
|9.5%
|25
|Austin Ekeler
|54
|70.1%
|12
|3
|52.2%
|10
|3
|22.2%
|26
|Melvin Gordon
|24
|41.4%
|12
|2
|52.2%
|2
|0
|6.5%
|27
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|40
|54.8%
|12
|1
|30.8%
|3
|0
|10.0%
|28
|Eno Benjamin
|31
|37.8%
|12
|2
|29.3%
|4
|0
|10.8%
|29
|Raheem Mostert
|39
|58.2%
|11
|1
|44.0%
|4
|1
|11.8%
|30
|Aaron Jones
|29
|55.8%
|10
|1
|50.0%
|4
|2
|13.8%
|31
|Alvin Kamara
|36
|59.0%
|10
|1
|43.5%
|7
|1
|20.0%
|32
|Tony Pollard
|27
|52.9%
|10
|3
|41.7%
|2
|0
|8.3%
|33
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|26
|33.3%
|10
|3
|19.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|34
|AJ Dillon
|26
|50.0%
|9
|1
|45.0%
|2
|0
|6.9%
|35
|D'Onta Foreman
|11
|26.2%
|9
|3
|37.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|36
|Devin Singletary
|57
|77.0%
|9
|0
|30.0%
|6
|1
|15.8%
|37
|Cam Akers
|14
|21.9%
|8
|1
|36.4%
|1
|0
|2.9%
|38
|Ezekiel Elliott
|24
|47.1%
|8
|4
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|39
|Brian Robinson
|14
|20.3%
|8
|1
|25.8%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|40
|Jerick McKinnon
|55
|56.1%
|8
|0
|24.2%
|3
|1
|5.9%
|41
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|34
|34.7%
|8
|3
|24.2%
|6
|3
|11.8%
|42
|Damien Harris
|15
|23.4%
|8
|3
|23.5%
|5
|0
|20.8%
|43
|James Conner
|27
|32.9%
|8
|1
|19.5%
|1
|0
|2.7%
|44
|Darrell Henderson
|34
|53.1%
|7
|2
|31.8%
|2
|0
|5.7%
|45
|Christian McCaffrey
|27
|64.3%
|7
|2
|29.2%
|2
|1
|14.3%
|46
|Kenyan Drake
|30
|35.7%
|7
|0
|18.4%
|2
|1
|5.0%
|47
|J.K. Dobbins
|14
|16.7%
|7
|1
|18.4%
|1
|1
|2.5%
|48
|Alexander Mattison
|23
|32.9%
|6
|2
|28.6%
|4
|1
|9.5%
|49
|Isiah Pacheco
|9
|9.2%
|6
|1
|18.2%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|50
|Sony Michel
|12
|15.6%
|5
|0
|21.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|51
|Joshua Kelley
|12
|15.6%
|5
|1
|21.7%
|1
|0
|2.2%
|52
|Chase Edmonds
|25
|37.3%
|5
|2
|20.0%
|4
|1
|11.8%
|53
|Rashaad Penny
|18
|28.6%
|5
|0
|17.9%
|1
|0
|3.7%
|54
|Christian McCaffrey
|12
|16.4%
|5
|1
|12.8%
|2
|1
|6.7%
|55
|Keaontay Ingram
|7
|8.5%
|5
|1
|12.2%
|1
|0
|2.7%
|56
|Kenneth Gainwell
|29
|36.3%
|5
|2
|10.2%
|2
|0
|8.7%
|57
|Latavius Murray
|5
|8.6%
|4
|2
|17.4%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|58
|Jaylen Warren
|14
|26.9%
|4
|0
|16.7%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|59
|Darrel Williams
|19
|23.2%
|4
|1
|9.8%
|1
|0
|2.7%
|60
|Matt Breida
|16
|23.2%
|4
|0
|9.5%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|61
|Malcolm Brown
|11
|17.2%
|3
|0
|13.6%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|62
|Nyheim Hines
|17
|25.0%
|3
|1
|13.6%
|4
|0
|11.4%
|63
|Rachaad White
|20
|24.1%
|3
|1
|13.0%
|4
|0
|8.3%
|64
|Mark Ingram
|18
|29.5%
|3
|1
|13.0%
|3
|0
|8.6%
|65
|James Cook
|15
|20.3%
|3
|0
|10.0%
|3
|0
|7.9%
|66
|Justice Hill
|18
|21.4%
|3
|0
|7.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|67
|Gus Edwards
|4
|4.8%
|3
|2
|7.9%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|68
|D'Andre Swift
|15
|25.0%
|2
|1
|9.1%
|2
|1
|6.3%
Week 9 Waivers & Sleepers
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Kenyan Drake - 31%
- Kyren Williams - 45%
- Ronnie Rivers - 1%
- Rachaad White - 30%
- Latavius Murray - 40%
- LOGO] Sony Michel - 6%
- Caleb Huntley - 4%
- Jerick McKinnon - 7%
- Samaje Perine - 7%
- Ameer Abdullah - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Alexander Mattison - 45%
- James Cook - 22%
- Chuba Hubbard - 43%
- Dontrell Hilliard - 12%
- Justice Hill - 4%
- Boston Scott - 1%
- Zamir White - 2%
- JaMycal Hasty - 9%
- Jaylen Warren - 5%
- Matt Breida - 1%
- Snoop Conner - 0%
- Malcolm Brown - 1%
Week 9 Drops & Benchings
Drop'em
Bench'em
Week 8 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Ravens (27) at Buccaneers (22)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Kenyan Drake
|44
|57.9%
|33.6%
|7
|21.2%
|20.9%
|4
|11.8%
|4.1%
|16.7
|1
|Gus Edwards
|16
|21.1%
|27.9%
|11
|33.3%
|35.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.0%
|6.5
|0
|Justice Hill
|16
|21.1%
|23.9%
|4
|12.1%
|12.0%
|0
|0.0%
|1.8%
|2.8
|0
- Edwards injured his hamstring at the end of a 22-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 11 carries for 65 yards.
- He had 16-66-2 on 36% snap share the week before in his season debut.
- Edwards has carried the ball on 27 of his 39 snaps this year, and has been on the field for only seven pass plays.
- Prior to his exit, Edwards played only 26% of the snaps but had 52% of the total rushes and 11 of the 16 RB carries.
- With Edwards out for the final 12 minutes of the game, Drake took eight of the final 14 snaps and five of the final six RB carries, including a 40-yard run to set up the game-clinching field goal.
- Drake also got the start and caught each of his four targets for five yards and a touchdown. However, he had just two carries before Edwards left the game, one fewer than even Hill.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Leonard Fournette
|49
|74.2%
|73.8%
|9
|60.0%
|68.7%
|3
|7.1%
|12.8%
|14.8
|2
|Rachaad White
|16
|24.2%
|27.3%
|4
|26.7%
|18.4%
|3
|7.1%
|6.7%
|7.3
|0
- Fournette's snap share rebounded after dropping to a season-low 60% the week before in a 21-3 loss to Carolina. This was actually his second-largest snap share since Week 3 (he played more than three-quarters of snaps in each of Tampa's first three games.
- Fournette has at least 39 snaps and 10 touches in every game, but he hasn't topped 4.0 YPC in a contest since running for 127 yards against Dallas in the season opener.
- White has five straight games with either seven or eight touches, ranging from 22 to 43 percent of snaps in that stretch.
- He's looked good the past few weeks but is averaging only 3.0 YPC for the year, worse even than Fournette's 3.4. Both would rank bottom five among qualified rushers if White had enough attempts to qualify.
Broncos (21) at Jaguars (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Melvin Gordon
|34
|55.7%
|39.6%
|9
|32.1%
|35.5%
|4
|15.4%
|8.1%
|14.2
|2
|Latavius Murray
|27
|44.3%
|42.9%
|14
|50.0%
|46.8%
|2
|7.7%
|6.3%
|12.9
|1
- With Mike Boone (knee) on IR and Marlon Mack inactive, the Broncos used only two RBs, limiting Devine Ozigbo to special teams.
- Both Gordon and Murray scored short rushing TDs in the second half. Gordon got a few more snaps and targets, while Murray took more carries.
- Murray finished with 14-46-1 and 1-13-0, while Gordon had 9-29-1 and 3-23-0.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Travis Etienne
|57
|79.2%
|55.6%
|24
|75.0%
|41.4%
|3
|10.7%
|9.8%
|25.2
|4
|JaMycal Hasty
|16
|22.2%
|7.8%
|4
|12.5%
|4.1%
|4
|14.3%
|2.6%
|4
|0
|Snoop Conner
|1
|1.4%
|0.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Etienne rumbled for 24-156-1, highlighted by a 49-yard run, and played 79% of snaps after taking 80% the week before.
- Etienne handled the third largest snap share (and tied for the most snaps) among RBs in Week 8.
- Etienne took 79% of snaps on first down, 82% on second down and 73% on third down.
- He played at least 63% of snaps in each quarter, including 16 of 17 in the fourth.
Steelers (13) at Eagles (35)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Najee Harris
|54
|71.1%
|68.5%
|8
|33.3%
|56.8%
|6
|15.0%
|9.8%
|11.96
|0
|Jaylen Warren
|22
|28.9%
|31.0%
|6
|25.0%
|15.3%
|3
|7.5%
|4.9%
|10.5
|0
- The nine touches matched a season high for Warren, who gained 50 yards on six carries and 25 yards on three catches. He's now up to 5.3 YPC and 6.3 YPT for the year, compared to 3.3 and 4.0 for Harris.
- It's hard being the volume guy in such a brutal offense, but Harris hasn't done himself many favors this year.
- Najee finished with 8-32-0 and 6-26-0, getting only five more touches than Warren despite playing about 2.5x as many snaps.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Miles Sanders
|29
|50.9%
|59.9%
|9
|45.0%
|46.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.4%
|13.8
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|14
|24.6%
|26.5%
|1
|5.0%
|9.8%
|1
|3.3%
|4.4%
|2.1
|0
|Boston Scott
|13
|22.8%
|17.1%
|7
|35.0%
|14.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.7%
|2.1
|0
- Sanders scored an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 22-point lead. Sanders didn't play any more snaps after that, but at the time he'd taken 63% of the snaps and nine of Philly's 10 RB carries.
- Scott got all seven of his carries in the fourth quarter when the birds were up 22.
- Still, Scott's return has been bad news for Sanders, who had his two largest snap shares of the season (and his best fantasy game) in the two weeks Scott missed. With Scott available this year, Sanders has played 51-62% of snaps each time.
- Gainwell got seven of his 14 snaps on third downs.
Cardinals (26) at Vikings (34)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Eno Benjamin
|57
|74.0%
|49.8%
|9
|40.9%
|31.0%
|7
|16.3%
|10.2%
|8.5
|0
|Darrel Williams
|21
|27.3%
|16.7%
|5
|22.7%
|9.9%
|3
|7.0%
|2.5%
|3.4
|0
- Williams returned from a knee injury and knocked Keaontay Ingram out of the rotation, while Benjamin topped 70% snap share for a third straight game (all starts, with James Conner sidelined by a rib injury.
- Benjamin managed only 22 yards on nine carries and 4-23-0 on seven targets.
- As a starter he's averaging 12.0 carries for 50.3 yards and 3.7 catches for 24.0 yards, with one TD in the three games. He'll be a functional RB2 again if Conner misses Week 9 against the Seahawks (who limited Benjamin to 18 touches for 65 yards a few weeks ago in his first NFL start).
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dalvin Cook
|54
|76.1%
|68.8%
|20
|69.0%
|68.7%
|6
|19.4%
|8.9%
|25.1
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|17
|23.9%
|31.0%
|5
|17.2%
|21.1%
|0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|10
|0
- Cook had a huge game despite Mattison vulturing a TD from seven yards out early in the third quarter.
- Cook finished with 20-111-1 and 5-30-0 — season highs for rushing and receiving yards while tying his best marks for carries and targets.
Dolphins (31) at Lions (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Raheem Mostert
|44
|64.7%
|61.6%
|14
|53.8%
|56.4%
|1
|2.9%
|7.1%
|7.7
|0
|Chase Edmonds
|16
|23.5%
|36.1%
|4
|15.4%
|23.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.0%
|1.4
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|3
|4.4%
|0.6%
|1
|3.8%
|0.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.2
|0
- This makes five in a row for Mostert with 14-to-18 carries and 44-to-48 snaps (62-72 percent).
- He was targeted just once Sunday and is averaging 2.8 targets over the five-game stretch.
- Mostert, Edmonds and FB Alec Ingold each played four of 13 snaps on third down
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|D'Andre Swift
|33
|54.1%
|52.8%
|5
|26.3%
|30.2%
|5
|13.5%
|11.7%
|14.3
|0
|Jamaal Williams
|22
|36.1%
|39.7%
|10
|52.6%
|55.7%
|3
|8.1%
|5.0%
|22.6
|2
|Craig Reynolds
|6
|9.8%
|21.9%
|2
|10.5%
|12.6%
|1
|2.7%
|4.1%
|0.7
|0
|Justin Jackson
|1
|1.6%
|7.9%
|0
|0.0%
|4.4%
|0
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0
|0
- Williams has taken 50% of Detroit's carries in the games Swift has played (Weeks 1-3, 8) compared to 64% in games Swift has missed.
- Williams has played 38% of snaps in the four games with Swift, averaging 13.3 carries and 2.0 targets while scoring six TDs.
- He scored another two TDs in the three games Swift missed, averaging 16.3 carries and 1.3 targets on 43% of snaps.
- Williams has played 38% of snaps in the four games with Swift, averaging 13.3 carries and 2.0 targets while scoring six TDs.
- Swift is averaging 8.0 carries for 59.3 yards and 3.3 catches for 26.0 yards in four games, but nearly half his carries (and 61 percent of his rushing yards) came back in Week 1 when he played 67% of snaps. The 54% share this past Sunday was actually his second largest in three appearances since Week 1.
- The 2022 rates shown above for Swift only include the games he's played (Weeks 1-3, 8)
Raiders (0) at Saints (24)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Josh Jacobs
|32
|54.2%
|72.1%
|10
|76.9%
|78.1%
|4
|10.3%
|11.0%
|7.4
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|21
|35.6%
|11.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5
|12.8%
|3.8%
|6.8
|0
|Zamir White
|5
|8.5%
|4.9%
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Brandon Bolden
|2
|3.4%
|12.8%
|0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.4%
|0
|0
- Jacobs sank to 54% snap share in negative game script, after three straight weeks at 80% or higher.
- He played 73% of snaps on first down, 74% on second down and 13% on third.
- Before the fourth quarter, Jacobs played 93% of snaps on first/second down.
- His overall snap share was 71% before Q4.
- Abdullah handled third downs and the hurry-up offense for a second straight week, and it entailed a lot more work in a 24-point loss than it had in an 18-point win over Houston the week before.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Alvin Kamara
|46
|71.9%
|70.1%
|18
|56.3%
|53.7%
|10
|33.3%
|22.2%
|42.8
|1
|Dwayne Washington
|13
|20.3%
|4.6%
|4
|12.5%
|3.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.3
|0
|Mark Ingram
|5
|7.8%
|29.7%
|0
|0.0%
|22.8%
|1
|3.3%
|4.4%
|1.2
|0
- Kamara scored his first three TDs of the year in his sixth game, first rushing one in from three yards out and then adding receiving scores of 16 and 36 yards.
- Ingram injured his knee early in the second quarter and didn't return.
- Kamara had played 77% of snaps at the time and seen seven of the eight RB looks.
- With Ingram out for the final 43 minutes, Kamara got 70% of snaps and Washington took 26%.
- Between the second and third quarters, Kamara took 80% of snaps and all nine of the RB carries, plus seven of eight RB targets (including his two receiving TDs).
- He could be up around 80% snap share Week 9 against Baltimore if Ingram is out. The past five games Kamara finished at 69-73% of snaps (with six or more targets and 11 or more carries in every game)
- Taysom Hill took a season-high 10 carries for 61 yards, including three carries (two in the red zone) and one pass to Kamara on the first-quarter drive that ended with Kamara's three-yard TD. Hill finished the drive with three carries, a catch and a completion, while Kamara had three carries and three catches. The only non-Kamara/Taysom play on the 11-play, 84-yard drive was a 30-yard pass to WR Rashid Shaheed.
- The Saints moved the ball at least 35 yards on six of eight drives.
- The rates shown above for Kamara only include the games he's played (Weeks 1, 3, 5-8)
Patriots (22) at Jets (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|48
|62.3%
|65.2%
|16
|47.1%
|49.4%
|8
|25.0%
|16.2%
|21.3
|1
|Damien Harris
|32
|41.6%
|33.7%
|11
|32.4%
|35.1%
|2
|6.3%
|7.1%
|7.2
|0
- Harris returned to the starting role, technically, after coming off the bench and playing only nine snaps the week before in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
- Stevenson still had five more carries and six more targets while playing 50 percent more snaps (62/42 shares).
- Stevenson took all six carries (plus two targets) in the fourth quarter, playing 86% of snaps.
- Harris played 50% of snaps between the second and third quarters, compared to only 29% between the first/fourth)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Michael Carter
|33
|55.9%
|54.2%
|7
|46.7%
|38.2%
|7
|20.6%
|11.2%
|10.1
|0
|Ty Johnson
|19
|32.2%
|8.0%
|2
|13.3%
|1.6%
|2
|5.9%
|2.2%
|0.6
|0
|James Robinson
|13
|22.0%
|22.0%
|5
|33.3%
|33.3%
|1
|2.9%
|2.9%
|1.7
|0
- Carter took 73% of snaps on first/second down, while Robinson got only 30%.
- Johnson played 13 of 14 snaps on third down and only six snaps otherwise.
- Will those snaps go to Carter if/when Robinson takes more of the work on early downs?
- The three RBs combined for only 49 rushing yards and four catches (all Carter) on 10 targets, each averaging less than 4.0 YPC.
Bears (29) at Cowboys (49)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|David Montgomery
|54
|69.2%
|69.4%
|15
|34.9%
|41.8%
|3
|13.0%
|11.8%
|8.5
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|22
|28.2%
|38.9%
|16
|37.2%
|31.9%
|0
|0.0%
|4.5%
|15.9
|0
|Trestan Ebner
|3
|3.8%
|9.7%
|2
|4.7%
|6.3%
|0
|0.0%
|2.6%
|-0.5
|0
- This is the first time Herbert has taken more carries than Montgomery in a game where both were healthy.
- Herbert's snap share, however, was 28%, the same as his rate for the season in Montgomery's six full games (Weeks 1-2, 5-8)
- In the six games where both have been healthy, Montgomery has averaged 42.7 snaps, 14.8 carries and 2.3 targets, compared to 17.7 snaps, 8.7 carries and 0.67 targets for Herbert.
- Ebner took the final two carries; he didn't play before the last drive.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Tony Pollard
|30
|52.6%
|47.3%
|14
|48.3%
|36.0%
|1
|3.8%
|8.2%
|33.7
|0
|Malik Davis
|19
|33.3%
|3.8%
|8
|27.6%
|3.6%
|2
|7.7%
|0.9%
|6.1
|0
|Qadree Ollison
|2
|3.5%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Pollard had played 61% of snaps when his 54-yard TD put the game away with about 11 minutes remaining.
- Davis had played 22%, with four carries and one target. Davis then got the garbage-time work, while Ollison merely came in for kneel-downs at the end.
- Pollard also scored from 18 and 7 yards out, finishing with 14-131-3 plus a catch for 16 yards.
- The Cowboys had only 49 snaps, and ran eight of those without an RB on the field.
- Prior to the fourth quarter, only 13 of the team's 44 snaps were carries for RBs (10 for Pollard, three for Davis).
- Dallas now has a bye, making it easier for Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to avoid additional missed time.
Panthers (34) at Falcons (37) - OT
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|D'Onta Foreman
|53
|67.1%
|23.9%
|26
|72.2%
|28.3%
|1
|2.8%
|1.3%
|31.8
|3
|Spencer Brown
|18
|22.8%
|3.9%
|6
|16.7%
|3.2%
|1
|2.8%
|0.4%
|2.7
|1
|Raheem Blackshear
|7
|8.9%
|2.6%
|2
|5.6%
|2.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1
|0
- With Chuba Hubbard (ankle) inactive, Foreman took 26 carries for 118 yards and three TDs, playing 77% of snaps in the first half and 60% after halftime.
- Foreman went 2-for-3 inside the 5-yard line and also took one in from 12 yards out.
- Brown got a carry from the 5-yard line, but only after Foreman had taken carries on back-to-back plays. Foreman then punched it in from two yards out a couple snaps later.
- Foreman played 76% of snaps on first down, 76% on second down and 33% on third down.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Tyler Allgeier
|40
|59.7%
|42.1%
|14
|37.8%
|31.3%
|3
|10.7%
|2.9%
|17.5
|0
|Caleb Huntley
|24
|35.8%
|17.8%
|16
|43.2%
|21.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|9.1
|0
|Avery Williams
|5
|7.5%
|17.6%
|0
|0.0%
|3.7%
|2
|7.1%
|4.7%
|2.7
|0
- Allgeier was held to 39 yards on 14 carries — his fifth straight game with double-digit carries and fourth in a row in the 13-16 range — but he caught each of his three targets for 46 yards and a touchdown.
- He had only two targets all season before Sunday, despite now playing 57-62 percent of snaps four straight weeks.
- The rookie has two TDs, both in the past two games, though Allgeier has averaged less than 3.5 YPC in four straight weeks since taking over as the starter.
- He's at a semi-respectable 3.90 YPC for the season, thanks to a 42-yard run against the Browns in Week 4 (off the bench)
- Huntley took 16 carries for 91 yards, getting 40% of the early down snaps.
- Huntley hasn't been targeted all season but has carried the ball on 57 of his 86 snaps (66%).
- Allgeier played 75% of third down snaps, while Williams got only 8%.
- That includes four of five 3rd-and-longs.
- Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is eligible to return Week 9. It's not yet clear if he will, though he sounded optimistic on twitter a couple weeks ago...
Titans (17) at Texans (10)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Derrick Henry
|43
|74.1%
|67.1%
|32
|71.1%
|75.5%
|1
|12.5%
|11.8%
|35.8
|1
|Dontrell Hilliard
|16
|27.6%
|23.2%
|8
|17.8%
|6.4%
|1
|12.5%
|11.2%
|10.5
|0
|Hassan Haskins
|2
|3.4%
|11.6%
|0
|0.0%
|4.1%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|0
|0
- Henry ran for 219 yards and two TDs, only giving way to Hilliard when he needed a breather or the Titans faced a 3rd-and-long.
- Henry got 84% of early down snaps, including 86% before the fourth quarter.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dameon Pierce
|42
|77.8%
|59.9%
|15
|83.3%
|77.6%
|5
|17.2%
|10.3%
|14.1
|1
|Rex Burkhead
|10
|18.5%
|37.3%
|0
|0.0%
|14.1%
|1
|3.4%
|13.4%
|1.2
|0
|Dare Ogunbowale
|3
|5.6%
|3.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.6%
|1
|3.4%
|3.4%
|1
|0
- The Titans held Pierce to 35 rushing yards, and he salvaged his fantasy day with a three-yard TD reception with 17 seconds remaining.
- Pierce played 79% of snaps in the fourth quarter, after getting only 25% the week before in an 18-point loss to Las Vegas.
- This game wasn't quite as much of a blowout, but you'd still expect to see Burkhead in there. Apparently not.... good news for Pierce's low-end RB1 prospects if it continues.
- Burkhead still got most of the third downs — 10 of 15 snaps, compared to only four for Piece.
Commanders (17) at Colts (16)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|J.D. McKissic
|22
|36.1%
|39.4%
|2
|7.1%
|10.5%
|5
|16.7%
|13.9%
|5
|0
|Antonio Gibson
|22
|36.1%
|43.2%
|7
|25.0%
|37.3%
|7
|23.3%
|12.2%
|20.7
|0
|Brian Robinson
|15
|24.6%
|37.0%
|8
|28.6%
|48.6%
|0
|0.0%
|1.7%
|2
|0
- Gibson took the starting job back but remained in a three-way timeshare.
- Before the fourth quarter, Gibson got 38% of snaps (six carries, four targets), Robinson took 30% (eight, zero) and McKissic had 28% (one, two).
- McKissic then got 52% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
- Gibson gained only 19 yards on seven carries but caught each of his seven targets for 58 yards and a TD.
- It broke a four-game streak with exactly three catches.
- Gibson has played 26-39 percent of snaps each week since Robinson debuted.
- 2022 shares for Robinson only include Weeks 5-8.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jonathan Taylor
|40
|69.0%
|73.3%
|16
|55.2%
|72.8%
|1
|4.3%
|11.7%
|5.6
|1
|Nyheim Hines
|21
|36.2%
|34.8%
|5
|17.2%
|11.6%
|2
|8.7%
|12.1%
|12.9
|0
|Deon Jackson
|2
|3.4%
|2.3%
|1
|3.4%
|3.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-0.4
|0
- Taylor took 16 carries for 76 yards and lost a fumble in the third quarter.
- His snap share at least was up to 69%, after 55% the week before in a loss to Tennessee.
- 2022 Shares for Hines and Taylor only include Weeks 1-4 and 7-8. Hines technically played Week 5 but entered concussion protocol after one drive and the missed Week 6. Taylor missed Weeks 5 and 6.
49ers (31) at Rams (13)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Christian McCaffrey
|43
|81.1%
|49.6%
|18
|78.3%
|59.1%
|9
|34.6%
|15.3%
|40.26
|1
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|19
|35.8%
|52.5%
|4
|17.4%
|43.4%
|2
|7.7%
|5.3%
|5.5
|0
- McCaffrey led all RBs in Week 8 snap share and became the first player since Ladainian Tomlinson with passing, rushing and receiving TDs in the same game.
- He finished with 18-94-1 and 8-55-1, plus the 34-yard TD toss to Brandon Aiyuk.
- McCaffrey played every snap in the fourth quarter, taking eight carries for 41 yards and a TD.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Darrell Henderson
|24
|41.4%
|60.1%
|4
|19.0%
|34.0%
|2
|6.3%
|7.9%
|5
|0
|Ronnie Rivers
|21
|36.2%
|5.4%
|8
|38.1%
|6.1%
|4
|12.5%
|2.0%
|7.6
|0
|Malcolm Brown
|13
|22.4%
|8.8%
|5
|23.8%
|8.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|1
|2
- Rivers got the start over Henderson after being called up from the practice squad Saturday for his second NFL appearance (he played three snaps in the Rams' previous game).
- Rivers managed only 36 yards on 12 touches, but Henderson (six for 30) and Brown (five for 10) didn't exactly shine either.
- Rivers played 49% of snaps in the first half (10 touches) and only 20% in the second (two touches).
- Henderson was the reverse — 27% of snaps before halftime (two touches) compared to 60% in the second half (four touches).
Giants (13) at Seahawks (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Saquon Barkley
|52
|80.0%
|83.6%
|20
|71.4%
|62.0%
|5
|16.1%
|16.6%
|15.2
|2
|Matt Breida
|14
|21.5%
|19.8%
|2
|7.1%
|8.7%
|2
|6.5%
|3.8%
|2.5
|0
|Gary Brightwell
|1
|1.5%
|2.6%
|0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Barkley handled his usual shares but was held to season lows for rushing yards, receiving yards, YPC and YPR.
- Playing without G Ben Bredeson (IR - knee) and RT Evan Neal (knee) didn't help.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Kenneth Walker
|49
|76.6%
|44.6%
|18
|72.0%
|42.7%
|2
|6.1%
|4.9%
|12.2
|1
|Travis Homer
|14
|21.9%
|11.4%
|2
|8.0%
|3.0%
|1
|3.0%
|2.1%
|4.1
|0
|DeeJay Dallas
|5
|7.8%
|16.5%
|0
|0.0%
|6.0%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|0
|0
- Walker, like Barkley, had another week of extremely encouraging usage stats but was held under 3.0 YPC (both are still averaging better than 5.0 for the year).
- In three starts, Walker has played 69%, 73% and now 77% of snaps, averaging 20.7 carries for 105.0 yards and 1.33 TDs, plus 1.0 catch for 4.7 yards on 1.87 targets.
- Walker took 86% of snaps on first/second down.
- Homer returned from IR and took 62% of snaps on third down, replacing Dallas.
Packers (20) at Bills (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Aaron Jones
|44
|66.7%
|63.8%
|20
|64.5%
|49.2%
|5
|17.2%
|14.0%
|19.7
|0
|AJ Dillon
|28
|42.4%
|47.1%
|10
|32.3%
|43.7%
|1
|3.4%
|7.7%
|7.3
|0
- Dillon played less than half the snaps for a fourth straight game, after logging 51-to-58 percent in each of Green Bay's first four games this season.
- Over the past four weeks, Jones has 50 carries to Dillon's 30.
- Over the first four weeks, Dillon had a 57-48 carry lead.
- Dillon is good, but Jones is better, and the Packers aren't good enough to save their best guys for the playoffs this year. Pretty simple. And it makes Dillon a good 'buy' candidate in dynasty, especially for anyone rebuilding (plus there's hope of flipping him back for an earlier pick if Jones gets hurt later this year, in which case Dillon would be a fantasy RB1 and perhaps attract offers in the late-first-round range).
- Over the past four weeks, Jones has 50 carries to Dillon's 30.
- Jones got 63% of snaps on early downs and 77% on third downs.
- He took 20 carries for 143 yards and four catches for 14 yards.
- His playing time has trended up some but still hasn't varied all that much — 56-74 percent of snaps and 37-46 snaps in terms of the raw total.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Devin Singletary
|44
|74.6%
|70.5%
|14
|51.9%
|41.0%
|2
|8.0%
|11.5%
|9.3
|1
|James Cook
|15
|25.4%
|14.5%
|5
|18.5%
|13.9%
|1
|4.0%
|3.1%
|8.6
|0
- Singletary played 78% of snaps through three quarters, with seven carries and one target (compared to three and zero for Cook).
- Cook boosted his playing time in the fourth, but it was Singletary who doubled his carry total in the frame to finish with 14-67-0 rushing (and one catch for 16 yards).
- This was Singletary's fourth time topping 70% snap share in the past five games.
- The blowout win over Pittsburgh (38-3 in Week 5) was the one exception.
- Over the five-game stretch, Singletary has averaged 11.4 carries for 51.2 yards and 3.8 catches for 33.3 yards, but with only one TD (receiving)
Bengals () at Browns ()
MNF - coming Tuesday