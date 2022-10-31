Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Backfield Breakdown: Week 8 RB Usage & Week 9 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 31, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

It was a big week for backups, led by three-TD outings from Tony Pollard and D'Onta Foreman, though it was a pair of familiar superstars that stole the spotlight in the late afternoon games. Those guys are already rostered in fantasy leagues, of course, but there's hope to be found on waivers if we target unsettled backfields in Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 8 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

 Snap %Snap % '22Snap ΔCarr ShCarr Sh '22Carr ΔTgt ShTgt Sh '22Tgt Δ
1D'Onta Foreman67.1%23.9%43.2%72.2%28.3%43.9%2.8%1.3%1.5%
2Kenneth Walker76.6%44.6%32.0%72.0%42.7%29.3%6.1%4.9%1.2%
3Christian McCaffrey81.1%49.6%31.5%78.3%59.1%19.2%34.6%15.3%19.3%
4Ronnie Rivers36.2%5.4%30.8%38.1%6.1%32.0%12.5%2.0%10.5%
5Malik Davis33.3%3.8%29.5%27.6%3.6%24.0%7.7%0.9%6.8%
6Ameer Abdullah35.6%11.2%24.4%0.0%0.0%0.0%12.8%3.8%9.0%
7Kenyan Drake57.9%33.6%24.3%21.2%20.9%0.3%11.8%4.1%7.7%
8Eno Benjamin74.0%49.8%24.2%40.9%31.0%9.9%16.3%10.2%6.1%
9Ty Johnson32.2%8.0%24.2%13.3%1.6%11.7%5.9%2.2%3.7%
10Travis Etienne79.2%55.6%23.6%75.0%41.4%33.6%10.7%9.8%0.9%
11Spencer Brown22.8%3.9%18.9%16.7%3.2%13.5%2.8%0.4%2.4%
12Caleb Huntley35.8%17.8%18.0%43.2%21.3%21.9%0.0%0.0%0.0%
13Dameon Pierce77.8%59.9%17.9%83.3%77.6%5.7%17.2%10.3%6.9%
14Tyler Allgeier59.7%42.1%17.6%37.8%31.3%6.5%10.7%2.9%7.8%
15Melvin Gordon55.7%39.6%16.1%32.1%35.5%-3.4%15.4%8.1%7.3%
16Dwayne Washington20.3%4.6%15.7%12.5%3.6%8.9%0.0%0.0%0.0%
17JaMycal Hasty22.2%7.8%14.4%12.5%4.1%8.4%14.3%2.6%11.7%
18Malcolm Brown22.4%8.8%13.6%23.8%8.2%15.6%0.0%0.4%-0.4%
19James Cook25.4%14.5%10.9%18.5%13.9%4.6%4.0%3.1%0.9%
20Darrel Williams27.3%16.7%10.6%22.7%9.9%12.8%7.0%2.5%4.5%
21Travis Homer21.9%11.4%10.5%8.0%3.0%5.0%3.0%2.1%0.9%
22Damien Harris41.6%33.7%7.9%32.4%35.1%-2.7%6.3%7.1%-0.8%
23Dalvin Cook76.1%68.8%7.3%69.0%68.7%0.3%19.4%8.9%10.5%
24Derrick Henry74.1%67.1%7.0%71.1%75.5%-4.4%12.5%11.8%0.7%
25Boston Scott22.8%17.1%5.7%35.0%14.2%20.8%0.0%0.7%-0.7%
26Tony Pollard52.6%47.3%5.3%48.3%36.0%12.3%3.8%8.2%-4.4%
27Dontrell Hilliard27.6%23.2%4.4%17.8%6.4%11.4%12.5%11.2%1.3%
28Devin Singletary74.6%70.5%4.1%51.9%41.0%10.9%8.0%11.5%-3.5%
29Raheem Mostert64.7%61.6%3.1%53.8%56.4%-2.6%2.9%7.1%-4.2%
30Aaron Jones66.7%63.8%2.9%64.5%49.2%15.3%17.2%14.0%3.2%
31Najee Harris71.1%68.5%2.6%33.3%56.8%-23.5%15.0%9.8%5.2%
32Alvin Kamara71.9%70.1%1.8%56.3%53.7%2.6%33.3%22.2%11.1%
33Michael Carter55.9%54.2%1.7%46.7%38.2%8.5%20.6%11.2%9.4%
34Matt Breida21.5%19.8%1.7%7.1%8.7%-1.6%6.5%3.8%2.7%
35Latavius Murray44.3%42.9%1.4%50.0%46.8%3.2%7.7%6.3%1.4%
36Nyheim Hines36.2%34.8%1.4%17.2%11.6%5.6%8.7%12.1%-3.4%
37D'Andre Swift54.1%52.8%1.3%26.3%30.2%-3.9%13.5%11.7%1.8%
38Leonard Fournette74.2%73.8%0.4%60.0%68.7%-8.7%7.1%12.8%-5.7%
39James Robinson22.0%22.0%0.0%33.3%33.3%0.0%2.9%2.9%0.0%
40David Montgomery69.2%69.4%-0.2%34.9%41.8%-6.9%13.0%11.8%1.2%
41Kenneth Gainwell24.6%26.5%-1.9%5.0%9.8%-4.8%3.3%4.4%-1.1%
42Jaylen Warren28.9%31.0%-2.1%25.0%15.3%9.7%7.5%4.9%2.6%
43Justice Hill21.1%23.9%-2.8%12.1%12.0%0.1%0.0%1.8%-1.8%
44Rhamondre Stevenson62.3%65.2%-2.9%47.1%49.4%-2.3%25.0%16.2%8.8%
45Rachaad White24.2%27.3%-3.1%26.7%18.4%8.3%7.1%6.7%0.4%
46J.D. McKissic36.1%39.4%-3.3%7.1%10.5%-3.4%16.7%13.9%2.8%
47Saquon Barkley80.0%83.6%-3.6%71.4%62.0%9.4%16.1%16.6%-0.5%
48Jamaal Williams36.1%39.7%-3.6%52.6%55.7%-3.1%8.1%5.0%3.1%
49Jonathan Taylor69.0%73.3%-4.3%55.2%72.8%-17.6%4.3%11.7%-7.4%
50AJ Dillon42.4%47.1%-4.7%32.3%43.7%-11.4%3.4%7.7%-4.3%
51Gus Edwards21.1%27.9%-6.8%33.3%35.1%-1.8%0.0%2.0%-2.0%
52Antonio Gibson36.1%43.2%-7.1%25.0%37.3%-12.3%23.3%12.2%11.1%
53Alexander Mattison23.9%31.0%-7.1%17.2%21.1%-3.9%0.0%4.5%-4.5%
54DeeJay Dallas7.8%16.5%-8.7%0.0%6.0%-6.0%0.0%2.1%-2.1%
55Miles Sanders50.9%59.9%-9.0%45.0%46.5%-1.5%0.0%6.4%-6.4%
56Brandon Bolden3.4%12.8%-9.4%0.0%4.5%-4.5%0.0%3.4%-3.4%
57Avery Williams7.5%17.6%-10.1%0.0%3.7%-3.7%7.1%4.7%2.4%
58Khalil Herbert28.2%38.9%-10.7%37.2%31.9%5.3%0.0%4.5%-4.5%
59Craig Reynolds9.8%21.9%-12.1%10.5%12.6%-2.1%2.7%4.1%-1.4%
60Brian Robinson24.6%37.0%-12.4%28.6%48.6%-20.0%0.0%1.7%-1.7%
61Chase Edmonds23.5%36.1%-12.6%15.4%23.5%-8.1%0.0%6.0%-6.0%
62Jeff Wilson35.8%52.5%-16.7%17.4%43.4%-26.0%7.7%5.3%2.4%
63Josh Jacobs54.2%72.1%-17.9%76.9%78.1%-1.2%10.3%11.0%-0.7%
64Darrell Henderson41.4%60.1%-18.7%19.0%34.0%-15.0%6.3%7.9%-1.6%
65Rex Burkhead18.5%37.3%-18.8%0.0%14.1%-14.1%3.4%13.4%-10.0%
66Mark Ingram7.8%29.7%-21.9%0.0%22.8%-22.8%3.3%4.4%-1.1%

Week 8 Leaderboard 

   

Week 8 Leaderboard

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Carr ShTgtTgt ShPPRGLL
1Christian McCaffrey4381.1%1878.3%934.6%40.261
2Saquon Barkley5280.0%2071.4%516.1%15.22
3Travis Etienne5779.2%2475.0%310.7%25.24
4Dameon Pierce4277.8%1583.3%517.2%14.11
5Kenneth Walker4976.6%1872.0%26.1%12.21
6Dalvin Cook5476.1%2069.0%619.4%25.12
7Devin Singletary4474.6%1451.9%28.0%9.31
8Leonard Fournette4974.2%960.0%37.1%14.82
9Derrick Henry4374.1%3271.1%112.5%35.81
10Eno Benjamin5774.0%940.9%716.3%8.50
11Alvin Kamara4671.9%1856.3%1033.3%42.81
12Najee Harris5471.1%833.3%615.0%11.960
13David Montgomery5469.2%1534.9%313.0%8.50
14Jonathan Taylor4069.0%1655.2%14.3%5.61
15D'Onta Foreman5367.1%2672.2%12.8%31.83
16Aaron Jones4466.7%2064.5%517.2%19.70
17Raheem Mostert4464.7%1453.8%12.9%7.70
18Rhamondre Stevenson4862.3%1647.1%825.0%21.31
19Tyler Allgeier4059.7%1437.8%310.7%17.50
20Kenyan Drake4457.9%721.2%411.8%16.71
21Michael Carter3355.9%746.7%720.6%10.10
22Melvin Gordon3455.7%932.1%415.4%14.22
23Josh Jacobs3254.2%1076.9%410.3%7.40
24D'Andre Swift3354.1%526.3%513.5%14.30
25Tony Pollard3052.6%1448.3%13.8%33.70
26Miles Sanders2950.9%945.0%00.0%13.80
27Latavius Murray2744.3%1450.0%27.7%12.91
28AJ Dillon2842.4%1032.3%13.4%7.30
29Damien Harris3241.6%1132.4%26.3%7.20
30Darrell Henderson2441.4%419.0%26.3%50
31Nyheim Hines2136.2%517.2%28.7%12.90
32Ronnie Rivers2136.2%838.1%412.5%7.60
33Jamaal Williams2236.1%1052.6%38.1%22.62
34J.D. McKissic2236.1%27.1%516.7%50
35Antonio Gibson2236.1%725.0%723.3%20.70
36Caleb Huntley2435.8%1643.2%00.0%9.10
37Jeff Wilson Jr.1935.8%417.4%27.7%5.50
38Ameer Abdullah2135.6%00.0%512.8%6.80
39Malik Davis1933.3%827.6%27.7%6.10
40Ty Johnson1932.2%213.3%25.9%0.60
41Jaylen Warren2228.9%625.0%37.5%10.50
42Khalil Herbert2228.2%1637.2%00.0%15.90
43Dontrell Hilliard1627.6%817.8%112.5%10.50
44Darrel Williams2127.3%522.7%37.0%3.40
45James Cook1525.4%518.5%14.0%8.60
46Kenneth Gainwell1424.6%15.0%13.3%2.10
47Brian Robinson1524.6%828.6%00.0%20
48Rachaad White1624.2%426.7%37.1%7.30
49Alexander Mattison1723.9%517.2%00.0%100
50Chase Edmonds1623.5%415.4%00.0%1.40
51Spencer Brown1822.8%616.7%12.8%2.71
52Boston Scott1322.8%735.0%00.0%2.10
53Malcolm Brown1322.4%523.8%00.0%12
54JaMycal Hasty1622.2%412.5%414.3%40
55James Robinson1322.0%533.3%12.9%1.70
56Travis Homer1421.9%28.0%13.0%4.10
57Matt Breida1421.5%27.1%26.5%2.50
58Gus Edwards1621.1%1133.3%00.0%6.50
59Justice Hill1621.1%412.1%00.0%2.80
60Dwayne Washington1320.3%412.5%00.0%1.30
61Rex Burkhead1018.5%00.0%13.4%1.20

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

      

Week 8 Injury Report

Inactives

RB James Conner (ribs)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle)

RB J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

RBs Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) & Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

RBs Cam Akers (personal) & Kyren Williams (IR - ankle)

RB Mike Boone (IR - ankle)

    

In-Game Injuries

Gus Edwards hurt his hamstring in the second half of Thursday's game.

Mark Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half Sunday.

    

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 8

 SnapsSnap %CarrRush TDCarr ShTgtRec TDTgt Sh
1Travis Etienne8100.0%41100.0%000.0%
2D'Onta Foreman583.3%3275.0%000.0%
3Jamaal Williams2100.0%21100.0%000.0%
4Leonard Fournette2100.0%21100.0%000.0%
5Saquon Barkley2100.0%21100.0%000.0%
6Melvin Gordon266.7%2166.7%000.0%
7Malcolm Brown685.7%2066.7%000.0%
8Christian McCaffrey1100.0%11100.0%000.0%
9Dalvin Cook375.0%11100.0%1033.3%
10Alec Ingold133.3%11100.0%000.0%
11Rhamondre Stevenson266.7%10100.0%000.0%
12Kenneth Walker2100.0%10100.0%000.0%
13Alvin Kamara1100.0%11100.0%000.0%
14Devin Singletary250.0%10100.0%000.0%
15Derrick Henry2100.0%1150.0%000.0%
16Jonathan Taylor266.7%1050.0%000.0%
17Latavius Murray133.3%1133.3%000.0%
18Spencer Brown116.7%1025.0%000.0%
19Najee Harris2100.0%000.0%000.0%
20Brian Robinson1100.0%000.0%000.0%
21Alexander Mattison125.0%000.0%000.0%
22David Montgomery1100.0%000.0%000.0%
23Ronnie Rivers114.3%000.0%000.0%
24Damien Harris133.3%000.0%000.0%
25Tyler Allgeier1100.0%000.0%000.0%
26Michael Carter1100.0%000.0%000.0%
27Raheem Mostert3100.0%000.0%000.0%
28Dameon Pierce1100.0%000.0%11100.0%
29James Cook250.0%000.0%000.0%
30Nyheim Hines133.3%000.0%000.0%
31Malik Davis1100.0%000.0%000.0%
32Kenyan Drake2100.0%000.0%1150.0%

      

2022

 SnapsSnap %CarrRush TDCarr ShTgtRec TDTgt Sh
1Jamaal Williams1768.0%125100.0%000.0%
2Joe Mixon31100.0%12275.0%2015.4%
3Nick Chubb1568.2%8457.1%000.0%
4Saquon Barkley1875.0%8453.3%000.0%
5Khalil Herbert1041.7%8242.1%000.0%
6Leonard Fournette1781.0%7277.8%2225.0%
7Antonio Gibson1263.2%7270.0%000.0%
8Rhamondre Stevenson1372.2%7258.3%000.0%
9Breece Hall1463.6%7250.0%000.0%
10Dameon Pierce888.9%6285.7%1150.0%
11Ezekiel Elliott969.2%6366.7%000.0%
12Derrick Henry1090.9%6566.7%1050.0%
13Melvin Gordon840.0%6254.5%000.0%
14Jeff Wilson Jr.1460.9%6137.5%000.0%
15Travis Etienne1550.0%6137.5%1010.0%
16Miles Sanders1248.0%6333.3%000.0%
17Josh Jacobs1688.9%52100.0%000.0%
18Dalvin Cook1773.9%5462.5%108.3%
19Najee Harris15100.0%5155.6%1120.0%
20Kareem Hunt836.4%5235.7%1116.7%
21James Conner933.3%5133.3%108.3%
22James Robinson1653.3%5031.3%1110.0%
23Jonathan Taylor1473.7%4157.1%000.0%
24Michael Carter1254.5%4228.6%000.0%
25D'Onta Foreman562.5%3260.0%000.0%
26Malcolm Brown730.4%3037.5%000.0%
27Tony Pollard753.8%3133.3%000.0%
28Devin Singletary2288.0%3033.3%2114.3%
29J.K. Dobbins520.8%3130.0%117.7%
30Caleb Huntley631.6%3130.0%000.0%
31Tyler Allgeier736.8%3130.0%000.0%
32Clyde Edwards-Helaire1235.3%3225.0%4322.2%
33Jerick McKinnon2058.8%3025.0%105.6%
34Damien Harris527.8%3325.0%1016.7%
35Eno Benjamin725.9%3120.0%000.0%
36AJ Dillon660.0%2166.7%000.0%
37Sony Michel428.6%2050.0%000.0%
38Alec Ingold211.8%2128.6%000.0%
39Raheem Mostert1058.8%2028.6%000.0%
40Alvin Kamara758.3%2128.6%000.0%
41Chase Edmonds741.2%2228.6%1014.3%
42Darrell Henderson1252.2%2125.0%000.0%
43Cam Akers313.0%2025.0%000.0%
44Rachaad White419.0%2122.2%000.0%
45Mike Davis937.5%2020.0%000.0%
46Brian Robinson315.8%2120.0%000.0%
47Javonte Williams1050.0%2018.2%2025.0%
48Latavius Murray210.0%2218.2%000.0%
49Isiah Pacheco38.8%2116.7%000.0%
50Keaontay Ingram27.4%2113.3%000.0%
51Kyle Juszczyk1252.2%2112.5%000.0%
52Tevin Coleman313.0%2112.5%000.0%
53Trestan Ebner312.5%2010.5%000.0%
54David Montgomery1145.8%2110.5%000.0%
55Kenneth Walker266.7%10100.0%000.0%
56Aaron Jones440.0%1033.3%2128.6%
57Joshua Kelley17.1%1125.0%000.0%
58Christian McCaffrey225.0%1120.0%000.0%
59Spencer Brown112.5%1020.0%000.0%
60Rex Burkhead111.1%1014.3%000.0%
61Nyheim Hines631.6%1014.3%000.0%
62Deon Jackson210.5%1114.3%000.0%
63Mark Ingram18.3%1114.3%000.0%
64Latavius Murray216.7%1114.3%000.0%
65Alexander Mattison626.1%1012.5%000.0%
66Cordarrelle Patterson526.3%1110.0%000.0%
67Kenyan Drake520.8%1010.0%117.7%
68Gus Edwards28.3%1110.0%000.0%
69Gary Brightwell312.5%116.7%000.0%
70Darrel Williams933.3%116.7%000.0%
71Tyrion Davis-Price313.0%106.3%000.0%
72Christian McCaffrey14.3%116.3%000.0%
73Kenneth Gainwell728.0%115.6%1014.3%
74Boston Scott624.0%115.6%000.0%

    

Red Zone

Week 8

 SnapsSnap %CarrRush TDCarr ShTgtRec TDTgt Sh
1D'Onta Foreman1184.6%9381.8%000.0%
2Travis Etienne11100.0%6185.7%000.0%
3Derrick Henry685.7%5183.3%000.0%
4Christian McCaffrey880.0%4180.0%2150.0%
5Caleb Huntley1680.0%3175.0%000.0%
6Khalil Herbert337.5%3275.0%000.0%
7Darrel Williams1090.9%3175.0%000.0%
8Raheem Mostert1191.7%3060.0%1020.0%
9David Montgomery969.2%3160.0%2033.3%
10Tyler Allgeier440.0%3050.0%000.0%
11Dalvin Cook440.0%3042.9%000.0%
12Leonard Fournette660.0%3042.9%000.0%
13Jamaal Williams425.0%3137.5%000.0%
14Kenneth Walker1275.0%3037.5%1014.3%
15Justice Hill666.7%2066.7%000.0%
16Devin Singletary660.0%2050.0%000.0%
17Spencer Brown5100.0%2150.0%000.0%
18Rhamondre Stevenson571.4%2040.0%1150.0%
19Malcolm Brown444.4%2240.0%000.0%
20Kenyan Drake350.0%2140.0%000.0%
21Antonio Gibson350.0%2140.0%000.0%
22Saquon Barkley533.3%2033.3%000.0%
23Tony Pollard444.4%2033.3%000.0%
24Melvin Gordon1066.7%2033.3%1112.5%
25Latavius Murray215.4%2018.2%000.0%
26Alec Ingold1100.0%11100.0%000.0%
27Eno Benjamin250.0%10100.0%000.0%
28Ronnie Rivers770.0%1050.0%000.0%
29Alexander Mattison555.6%1033.3%000.0%
30Najee Harris333.3%1033.3%000.0%
31James Cook480.0%1133.3%1150.0%
32Ty Johnson666.7%1033.3%2050.0%
33Damien Harris440.0%1025.0%000.0%
34Alvin Kamara112.5%1025.0%000.0%
35Michael Carter350.0%1025.0%000.0%
36Malik Davis350.0%1125.0%000.0%
37Jeff Wilson Jr.216.7%1120.0%000.0%
38Craig Reynolds430.8%1120.0%000.0%
39Miles Sanders444.4%1020.0%1025.0%
40Jonathan Taylor220.0%1020.0%000.0%
41AJ Dillon660.0%1016.7%000.0%
42Dameon Pierce4100.0%000.0%1025.0%
43Aaron Jones114.3%000.0%1050.0%
44Nyheim Hines120.0%000.0%000.0%
45Matt Breida120.0%000.0%000.0%

     

2022

 SnapsSnap %CarrRush TDCarr ShTgtRec TDTgt Sh
1Joe Mixon7188.8%23271.9%6114.3%
2Saquon Barkley5478.3%22452.4%105.6%
3Nick Chubb3948.8%21646.7%000.0%
4Josh Jacobs4265.6%19690.5%000.0%
5Derrick Henry3678.3%19686.4%3015.0%
6Jamaal Williams2643.3%19786.4%103.1%
7Kenneth Walker3758.7%18364.3%000.0%
8Kareem Hunt4151.3%18240.0%4113.3%
9Travis Etienne4650.5%18239.1%4010.5%
10Khalil Herbert2939.2%18434.6%000.0%
11Miles Sanders4151.3%17534.7%000.0%
12Tyler Allgeier2835.9%17132.7%000.0%
13Dameon Pierce2665.0%16294.1%2110.0%
14Rhamondre Stevenson4671.9%16347.1%3012.5%
15James Robinson4549.5%16134.8%215.3%
16Leonard Fournette6477.1%15265.2%438.3%
17Breece Hall3749.3%15242.9%5116.1%
18David Montgomery4155.4%15228.8%105.6%
19Jonathan Taylor4160.3%14163.6%102.9%
20Najee Harris3873.1%14158.3%229.1%
21Michael Carter4256.0%14240.0%4012.9%
22Caleb Huntley1924.4%14126.9%000.0%
23Antonio Gibson3855.1%13241.9%5216.7%
24Dalvin Cook4767.1%12457.1%409.5%
25Austin Ekeler5470.1%12352.2%10322.2%
26Melvin Gordon2441.4%12252.2%206.5%
27Jeff Wilson Jr.4054.8%12130.8%3010.0%
28Eno Benjamin3137.8%12229.3%4010.8%
29Raheem Mostert3958.2%11144.0%4111.8%
30Aaron Jones2955.8%10150.0%4213.8%
31Alvin Kamara3659.0%10143.5%7120.0%
32Tony Pollard2752.9%10341.7%208.3%
33Cordarrelle Patterson2633.3%10319.2%000.0%
34AJ Dillon2650.0%9145.0%206.9%
35D'Onta Foreman1126.2%9337.5%000.0%
36Devin Singletary5777.0%9030.0%6115.8%
37Cam Akers1421.9%8136.4%102.9%
38Ezekiel Elliott2447.1%8433.3%000.0%
39Brian Robinson1420.3%8125.8%000.0%
40Jerick McKinnon5556.1%8024.2%315.9%
41Clyde Edwards-Helaire3434.7%8324.2%6311.8%
42Damien Harris1523.4%8323.5%5020.8%
43James Conner2732.9%8119.5%102.7%
44Darrell Henderson3453.1%7231.8%205.7%
45Christian McCaffrey2764.3%7229.2%2114.3%
46Kenyan Drake3035.7%7018.4%215.0%
47J.K. Dobbins1416.7%7118.4%112.5%
48Alexander Mattison2332.9%6228.6%419.5%
49Isiah Pacheco99.2%6118.2%000.0%
50Sony Michel1215.6%5021.7%000.0%
51Joshua Kelley1215.6%5121.7%102.2%
52Chase Edmonds2537.3%5220.0%4111.8%
53Rashaad Penny1828.6%5017.9%103.7%
54Christian McCaffrey1216.4%5112.8%216.7%
55Keaontay Ingram78.5%5112.2%102.7%
56Kenneth Gainwell2936.3%5210.2%208.7%
57Latavius Murray58.6%4217.4%000.0%
58Jaylen Warren1426.9%4016.7%000.0%
59Darrel Williams1923.2%419.8%102.7%
60Matt Breida1623.2%409.5%000.0%
61Malcolm Brown1117.2%3013.6%000.0%
62Nyheim Hines1725.0%3113.6%4011.4%
63Rachaad White2024.1%3113.0%408.3%
64Mark Ingram1829.5%3113.0%308.6%
65James Cook1520.3%3010.0%307.9%
66Justice Hill1821.4%307.9%000.0%
67Gus Edwards44.8%327.9%000.0%
68D'Andre Swift1525.0%219.1%216.3%

    

Week 9 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Kenyan Drake - 31%
  2. Kyren Williams - 45%
  3. Ronnie Rivers - 1%
  4. Rachaad White - 30%
  5. Latavius Murray  - 40% 
  6. Sony Michel - 6% 
  7. Caleb Huntley - 4%
  8. Jerick McKinnon - 7% 
  9. Samaje Perine - 7%
  10. Ameer Abdullah - 1%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Alexander Mattison - 45%
  2. James Cook - 22%
  3. Chuba Hubbard - 43%
  4. Dontrell Hilliard - 12%
  5. Justice Hill - 4%
  6. Boston Scott - 1%
  7. Zamir White - 2%
  8. JaMycal Hasty - 9%
  9. Jaylen Warren - 5%
  10. Matt Breida - 1%
  11. Snoop Conner  - 0% 
  12. Malcolm Brown - 1%

     

Week 9 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Keaontay Ingram

Jeff Wilson

Kenneth Gainwell

Brandon Bolden

Rex Burkhead

DeeJay Dallas

Myles Gaskin

   

Bench'em

Darrell Henderson

David Montgomery

Damien Harris

James Robinson

Brian Robinson

AJ Dillon

       

Week 8 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Ravens (27) at Buccaneers (22) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Kenyan Drake4457.9%33.6%721.2%20.9%411.8%4.1%16.71
Gus Edwards1621.1%27.9%1133.3%35.1%00.0%2.0%6.50
Justice Hill1621.1%23.9%412.1%12.0%00.0%1.8%2.80
  • Edwards injured his hamstring at the end of a 22-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter, finishing with 11 carries for 65 yards. 
    • He had 16-66-2 on 36% snap share the week before in his season debut.
    • Edwards has carried the ball on 27 of his 39 snaps this year, and has been on the field for only seven pass plays.
  • Prior to his exit, Edwards played only 26% of the snaps but had 52% of the total rushes and 11 of the 16 RB carries.
  • With Edwards out for the final 12 minutes of the game, Drake took eight of the final 14 snaps and five of the final six RB carries, including a 40-yard run to set up the game-clinching field goal.
    • Drake also got the start and caught each of his four targets for five yards and a touchdown. However, he had just two carries before Edwards left the game, one fewer than even Hill.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Leonard Fournette4974.2%73.8%960.0%68.7%37.1%12.8%14.82
Rachaad White1624.2%27.3%426.7%18.4%37.1%6.7%7.30
  • Fournette's snap share rebounded after dropping to a season-low 60% the week before in a 21-3 loss to Carolina. This was actually his second-largest snap share since Week 3 (he played more than three-quarters of snaps in each of Tampa's first three games.
    • Fournette has at least 39 snaps and 10 touches in every game, but he hasn't topped 4.0 YPC in a contest since running for 127 yards against Dallas in the season opener.
  • White has five straight games with either seven or eight touches, ranging from 22 to 43 percent of snaps in that stretch.
    • He's looked good the past few weeks but is averaging only 3.0 YPC for the year, worse even than Fournette's 3.4. Both would rank bottom five among qualified rushers if White had enough attempts to qualify.

         

Broncos (21) at Jaguars (17) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Melvin Gordon3455.7%39.6%932.1%35.5%415.4%8.1%14.22
Latavius Murray2744.3%42.9%1450.0%46.8%27.7%6.3%12.91
  • With Mike Boone (knee) on IR and Marlon Mack inactive, the Broncos used only two RBs, limiting Devine Ozigbo to special teams.
  • Both Gordon and Murray scored short rushing TDs in the second half. Gordon got a few more snaps and targets, while Murray took more carries.
  • Murray finished with 14-46-1 and 1-13-0, while Gordon had 9-29-1 and 3-23-0.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Travis Etienne5779.2%55.6%2475.0%41.4%310.7%9.8%25.24
JaMycal Hasty1622.2%7.8%412.5%4.1%414.3%2.6%40
Snoop Conner11.4%0.2%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • Etienne rumbled for 24-156-1, highlighted by a 49-yard run, and played 79% of snaps after taking 80% the week before.
    • Etienne handled the third largest snap share (and tied for the most snaps) among RBs in Week 8.
  • Etienne took 79% of snaps on first down, 82% on second down and 73% on third down. 
    • He played at least 63% of snaps in each quarter, including 16 of 17 in the fourth.

         

Steelers (13) at Eagles (35) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Najee Harris5471.1%68.5%833.3%56.8%615.0%9.8%11.960
Jaylen Warren2228.9%31.0%625.0%15.3%37.5%4.9%10.50
  • The nine touches matched a season high for Warren, who gained 50 yards on six carries and 25 yards on three catches. He's now up to 5.3 YPC and 6.3 YPT for the year, compared to 3.3 and 4.0 for Harris.
    • It's hard being the volume guy in such a brutal offense, but Harris hasn't done himself many favors this year.
    • Najee finished with 8-32-0 and 6-26-0, getting only five more touches than Warren despite playing about 2.5x as many snaps.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Miles Sanders2950.9%59.9%945.0%46.5%00.0%6.4%13.80
Kenneth Gainwell1424.6%26.5%15.0%9.8%13.3%4.4%2.10
Boston Scott1322.8%17.1%735.0%14.2%00.0%0.7%2.10
  • Sanders scored an 11-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 22-point lead. Sanders didn't play any more snaps after that, but at the time he'd taken 63% of the snaps and nine of Philly's 10 RB carries.
    • Scott got all seven of his carries in the fourth quarter when the birds were up 22.
    • Still, Scott's return has been bad news for Sanders, who had his two largest snap shares of the season (and his best fantasy game) in the two weeks Scott missed. With Scott available this year, Sanders has played 51-62% of snaps each time.
  • Gainwell got seven of his 14 snaps on third downs.

         

Cardinals (26) at Vikings (34) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Eno Benjamin5774.0%49.8%940.9%31.0%716.3%10.2%8.50
Darrel Williams2127.3%16.7%522.7%9.9%37.0%2.5%3.40
  • Williams returned from a knee injury and knocked Keaontay Ingram out of the rotation, while Benjamin topped 70% snap share for a third straight game (all starts, with James Conner sidelined by a rib injury.
  • Benjamin managed only 22 yards on nine carries and 4-23-0 on seven targets.
    • As a starter he's averaging 12.0 carries for 50.3 yards and 3.7 catches for 24.0 yards, with one TD in the three games. He'll be a functional RB2 again if Conner misses Week 9 against the Seahawks (who limited Benjamin to 18 touches for 65 yards a few weeks ago in his first NFL start).

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Dalvin Cook5476.1%68.8%2069.0%68.7%619.4%8.9%25.12
Alexander Mattison1723.9%31.0%517.2%21.1%00.0%4.5%100
  • Cook had a huge game despite Mattison vulturing a TD from seven yards out early in the third quarter. 
    • Cook finished with 20-111-1 and 5-30-0 — season highs for rushing and receiving yards while tying his best marks for carries and targets.

     

Dolphins (31) at Lions (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Raheem Mostert4464.7%61.6%1453.8%56.4%12.9%7.1%7.70
Chase Edmonds1623.5%36.1%415.4%23.5%00.0%6.0%1.40
Salvon Ahmed34.4%0.6%13.8%0.6%00.0%0.0%0.20
  • This makes five in a row for Mostert with 14-to-18 carries and 44-to-48 snaps (62-72 percent).
    • He was targeted just once Sunday and is averaging 2.8 targets over the five-game stretch.
  • Mostert, Edmonds and FB Alec Ingold each played four of 13 snaps on third down

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
D'Andre Swift3354.1%52.8%526.3%30.2%513.5%11.7%14.30
Jamaal Williams2236.1%39.7%1052.6%55.7%38.1%5.0%22.62
Craig Reynolds69.8%21.9%210.5%12.6%12.7%4.1%0.70
Justin Jackson11.6%7.9%00.0%4.4%00.0%1.2%00
  • Williams has taken 50% of Detroit's carries in the games Swift has played (Weeks 1-3, 8) compared to 64% in games Swift has missed. 
    • Williams has played 38% of snaps in the four games with Swift, averaging 13.3 carries and 2.0 targets while scoring six TDs. 
      • He scored another two TDs in the three games Swift missed, averaging 16.3 carries and 1.3 targets on 43% of snaps.
  • Swift is averaging 8.0 carries for 59.3 yards and 3.3 catches for 26.0 yards in four games, but nearly half his carries (and 61 percent of his rushing yards) came back in Week 1 when he played 67% of snaps. The 54% share this past Sunday was actually his second largest in three appearances since Week 1.
  • The 2022 rates shown above for Swift only include the games he's played (Weeks 1-3, 8)

         

Raiders (0) at Saints (24) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Josh Jacobs3254.2%72.1%1076.9%78.1%410.3%11.0%7.40
Ameer Abdullah2135.6%11.2%00.0%0.0%512.8%3.8%6.80
Zamir White58.5%4.9%00.0%3.2%00.0%0.0%00
Brandon Bolden23.4%12.8%00.0%4.5%00.0%3.4%00
  • Jacobs sank to 54% snap share in negative game script, after three straight weeks at 80% or higher.
    • He played 73% of snaps on first down, 74% on second down and 13% on third.
  • Before the fourth quarter, Jacobs played 93% of snaps on first/second down.
    • His overall snap share was 71% before Q4.
  • Abdullah handled third downs and the hurry-up offense for a second straight week, and it entailed a lot more work in a 24-point loss than it had in an 18-point win over Houston the week before.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Alvin Kamara4671.9%70.1%1856.3%53.7%1033.3%22.2%42.81
Dwayne Washington1320.3%4.6%412.5%3.6%00.0%0.0%1.30
Mark Ingram57.8%29.7%00.0%22.8%13.3%4.4%1.20
  • Kamara scored his first three TDs of the year in his sixth game, first rushing one in from three yards out and then adding receiving scores of 16 and 36 yards.
  • Ingram injured his knee early in the second quarter and didn't return.
    • Kamara had played 77% of snaps at the time and seen seven of the eight RB looks.
  • With Ingram out for the final 43 minutes, Kamara got 70% of snaps and Washington took 26%.
  • Between the second and third quarters, Kamara took 80% of snaps and all nine of the RB carries, plus seven of eight RB targets (including his two receiving TDs).
    • He could be up around 80% snap share Week 9 against Baltimore if Ingram is out. The past five games Kamara finished at 69-73% of snaps (with six or more targets and 11 or more carries in every game)
  • Taysom Hill took a season-high 10 carries for 61 yards, including three carries (two in the red zone) and one pass to Kamara on the first-quarter drive that ended with Kamara's three-yard TD. Hill finished the drive with three carries, a catch and a completion, while Kamara had three carries and three catches. The only non-Kamara/Taysom play on the 11-play, 84-yard drive was a 30-yard pass to WR Rashid Shaheed.
  • The Saints moved the ball at least 35 yards on six of eight drives.
  • The rates shown above for Kamara only include the games he's played (Weeks 1, 3, 5-8)

         

Patriots (22) at Jets (17) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Rhamondre Stevenson4862.3%65.2%1647.1%49.4%825.0%16.2%21.31
Damien Harris3241.6%33.7%1132.4%35.1%26.3%7.1%7.20
  • Harris returned to the starting role, technically, after coming off the bench and playing only nine snaps the week before in his first game back from a hamstring injury.
    •  Stevenson still had five more carries and six more targets while playing 50 percent more snaps (62/42 shares).
  • Stevenson took all six carries (plus two targets) in the fourth quarter, playing 86% of snaps.
  • Harris played 50% of snaps between the second and third quarters, compared to only 29% between the first/fourth) 

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Michael Carter3355.9%54.2%746.7%38.2%720.6%11.2%10.10
Ty Johnson1932.2%8.0%213.3%1.6%25.9%2.2%0.60
James Robinson1322.0%22.0%533.3%33.3%12.9%2.9%1.70
  • Carter took 73% of snaps on first/second down, while Robinson got only 30%.
  • Johnson played 13 of 14 snaps on third down and only six snaps otherwise.
    • Will those snaps go to Carter if/when Robinson takes more of the work on early downs?
  • The three RBs combined for only 49 rushing yards and four catches (all Carter) on 10 targets, each averaging less than 4.0 YPC. 

         

Bears (29) at Cowboys (49) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
David Montgomery5469.2%69.4%1534.9%41.8%313.0%11.8%8.50
Khalil Herbert2228.2%38.9%1637.2%31.9%00.0%4.5%15.90
Trestan Ebner33.8%9.7%24.7%6.3%00.0%2.6%-0.50
  • This is the first time Herbert has taken more carries than Montgomery in a game where both were healthy.
    • Herbert's snap share, however, was 28%, the same as his rate for the season in Montgomery's six full games (Weeks 1-2, 5-8)
    • In the six games where both have been healthy, Montgomery has averaged 42.7 snaps, 14.8 carries and 2.3 targets, compared to 17.7 snaps, 8.7 carries and 0.67 targets for Herbert.
  • Ebner took the final two carries; he didn't play before the last drive.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Tony Pollard3052.6%47.3%1448.3%36.0%13.8%8.2%33.70
Malik Davis1933.3%3.8%827.6%3.6%27.7%0.9%6.10
Qadree Ollison23.5%0.4%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • Pollard had played 61% of snaps when his 54-yard TD put the game away with about 11 minutes remaining.
    • Davis had played 22%, with four carries and one target. Davis then got the garbage-time work, while Ollison merely came in for kneel-downs at the end.
  • Pollard also scored from 18 and 7 yards out, finishing with 14-131-3 plus a catch for 16 yards.
  • The Cowboys had only 49 snaps, and ran eight of those without an RB on the field.
    • Prior to the fourth quarter, only 13 of the team's 44 snaps were carries for RBs (10 for Pollard, three for Davis).
  • Dallas now has a bye, making it easier for Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to avoid additional missed time.

    

Panthers (34) at Falcons (37) - OT 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
D'Onta Foreman5367.1%23.9%2672.2%28.3%12.8%1.3%31.83
Spencer Brown1822.8%3.9%616.7%3.2%12.8%0.4%2.71
Raheem Blackshear78.9%2.6%25.6%2.1%00.0%0.0%0.10
  • With Chuba Hubbard (ankle) inactive, Foreman took 26 carries for 118 yards and three TDs, playing 77% of snaps in the first half and 60% after halftime.
    • Foreman went 2-for-3 inside the 5-yard line and also took one in from 12 yards out.
    • Brown got a carry from the 5-yard line, but only after Foreman had taken carries on back-to-back plays. Foreman then punched it in from two yards out a couple snaps later.
  • Foreman played 76% of snaps on first down, 76% on second down and 33% on third down.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Tyler Allgeier4059.7%42.1%1437.8%31.3%310.7%2.9%17.50
Caleb Huntley2435.8%17.8%1643.2%21.3%00.0%0.0%9.10
Avery Williams57.5%17.6%00.0%3.7%27.1%4.7%2.70
  • Allgeier was held to 39 yards on 14 carries — his fifth straight game with double-digit carries and fourth in a row in the 13-16 range — but he caught each of his three targets for 46 yards and a touchdown.
    • He had only two targets all season before Sunday, despite now playing 57-62 percent of snaps four straight weeks.
    • The rookie has two TDs, both in the past two games, though Allgeier has averaged less than 3.5 YPC in four straight weeks since taking over as the starter.
      • He's at a semi-respectable 3.90 YPC for the season, thanks to a 42-yard run against the Browns in Week 4 (off the bench)
    • Huntley took 16 carries for 91 yards, getting 40% of the early down snaps.
      • Huntley hasn't been targeted all season but has carried the ball on 57 of his 86 snaps (66%).
    • Allgeier played 75% of third down snaps, while Williams got only 8%.
      • That includes four of five 3rd-and-longs.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is eligible to return Week 9. It's not yet clear if he will, though he sounded optimistic on twitter a couple weeks ago...

         

Titans (17) at Texans (10) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Derrick Henry4374.1%67.1%3271.1%75.5%112.5%11.8%35.81
Dontrell Hilliard1627.6%23.2%817.8%6.4%112.5%11.2%10.50
Hassan Haskins23.4%11.6%00.0%4.1%00.0%1.3%00
  • Henry ran for 219 yards and two TDs, only giving way to Hilliard when he needed a breather or the Titans faced a 3rd-and-long.
  • Henry got 84% of early down snaps, including 86% before the fourth quarter.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Dameon Pierce4277.8%59.9%1583.3%77.6%517.2%10.3%14.11
Rex Burkhead1018.5%37.3%00.0%14.1%13.4%13.4%1.20
Dare Ogunbowale35.6%3.1%00.0%0.6%13.4%3.4%10
  • The Titans held Pierce to 35 rushing yards, and he salvaged his fantasy day with a three-yard TD reception with 17 seconds remaining.
  • Pierce played 79% of snaps in the fourth quarter, after getting only 25% the week before in an 18-point loss to Las Vegas.
    • This game wasn't quite as much of a blowout, but you'd still expect to see Burkhead in there. Apparently not.... good news for Pierce's low-end RB1 prospects if it continues.
    • Burkhead still got most of the third downs — 10 of 15 snaps, compared to only four for Piece.

         

Commanders (17) at Colts (16) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
J.D. McKissic2236.1%39.4%27.1%10.5%516.7%13.9%50
Antonio Gibson2236.1%43.2%725.0%37.3%723.3%12.2%20.70
Brian Robinson1524.6%37.0%828.6%48.6%00.0%1.7%20
  • Gibson took the starting job back but remained in a three-way timeshare
    • Before the fourth quarter, Gibson got 38% of snaps (six carries, four targets), Robinson took 30% (eight, zero) and McKissic had 28% (one, two).
  • McKissic then got 52% of snaps in the fourth quarter.
  • Gibson gained only 19 yards on seven carries but caught each of his seven targets for 58 yards and a TD.
    • It broke a four-game streak with exactly three catches.
    • Gibson has played 26-39 percent of snaps each week since Robinson debuted.
  • 2022 shares for Robinson only include Weeks 5-8.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jonathan Taylor4069.0%73.3%1655.2%72.8%14.3%11.7%5.61
Nyheim Hines2136.2%34.8%517.2%11.6%28.7%12.1%12.90
Deon Jackson23.4%2.3%13.4%3.4%00.0%0.0%-0.40
  • Taylor took 16 carries for 76 yards and lost a fumble in the third quarter.
    • His snap share at least was up to 69%, after 55% the week before in a loss to Tennessee.
  • 2022 Shares for Hines and Taylor only include Weeks 1-4 and 7-8. Hines technically played Week 5 but entered concussion protocol after one drive and the missed Week 6. Taylor missed Weeks 5 and 6.

         

49ers (31) at Rams (13) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Christian McCaffrey4381.1%49.6%1878.3%59.1%934.6%15.3%40.261
Jeff Wilson Jr.1935.8%52.5%417.4%43.4%27.7%5.3%5.50
  • McCaffrey led all RBs in Week 8 snap share and became the first player since Ladainian Tomlinson with passing, rushing and receiving TDs in the same game. 
    • He finished with 18-94-1 and 8-55-1, plus the 34-yard TD toss to Brandon Aiyuk.
  • McCaffrey played every snap in the fourth quarter, taking eight carries for 41 yards and a TD.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Darrell Henderson2441.4%60.1%419.0%34.0%26.3%7.9%50
Ronnie Rivers2136.2%5.4%838.1%6.1%412.5%2.0%7.60
Malcolm Brown1322.4%8.8%523.8%8.2%00.0%0.4%12
  • Rivers got the start over Henderson after being called up from the practice squad Saturday for his second NFL appearance (he played three snaps in the Rams' previous game).
    • Rivers managed only 36 yards on 12 touches, but Henderson (six for 30) and Brown (five for 10) didn't exactly shine either.
  • Rivers played 49% of snaps in the first half (10 touches) and only 20% in the second (two touches).
    • Henderson was the reverse — 27% of snaps before halftime (two touches) compared to 60% in the second half (four touches).

         

Giants (13) at Seahawks (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Saquon Barkley5280.0%83.6%2071.4%62.0%516.1%16.6%15.22
Matt Breida1421.5%19.8%27.1%8.7%26.5%3.8%2.50
Gary Brightwell11.5%2.6%00.0%1.5%00.0%0.0%00
  • Barkley handled his usual shares but was held to season lows for rushing yards, receiving yards, YPC and YPR.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Kenneth Walker4976.6%44.6%1872.0%42.7%26.1%4.9%12.21
Travis Homer1421.9%11.4%28.0%3.0%13.0%2.1%4.10
DeeJay Dallas57.8%16.5%00.0%6.0%00.0%2.1%00
  • Walker, like Barkley, had another week of extremely encouraging usage stats but was held under 3.0 YPC (both are still averaging better than 5.0 for the year).
  • In three starts, Walker has played 69%, 73% and now 77% of snaps, averaging 20.7 carries for 105.0 yards and 1.33 TDs, plus 1.0 catch for 4.7 yards on 1.87 targets.
  • Walker took 86% of snaps on first/second down.
  • Homer returned from IR and took 62% of snaps on third down, replacing Dallas.

         

Packers (20) at Bills (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Aaron Jones4466.7%63.8%2064.5%49.2%517.2%14.0%19.70
AJ Dillon2842.4%47.1%1032.3%43.7%13.4%7.7%7.30
  • Dillon played less than half the snaps for a fourth straight game, after logging 51-to-58 percent in each of Green Bay's first four games this season.
    • Over the past four weeks, Jones has 50 carries to Dillon's 30.
      • Over the first four weeks, Dillon had a 57-48 carry lead.
    • Dillon is good, but Jones is better, and the Packers aren't good enough to save their best guys for the playoffs this year. Pretty simple. And it makes Dillon a good 'buy' candidate in dynasty, especially for anyone rebuilding (plus there's hope of flipping him back for an earlier pick if Jones gets hurt later this year, in which case Dillon would be a fantasy RB1 and perhaps attract offers in the late-first-round range).
  • Jones got 63% of snaps on early downs and 77% on third downs.
    • He took 20 carries for 143 yards and four catches for 14 yards.
    • His playing time has trended up some but still hasn't varied all that much — 56-74 percent of snaps and 37-46 snaps in terms of the raw total.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Devin Singletary4474.6%70.5%1451.9%41.0%28.0%11.5%9.31
James Cook1525.4%14.5%518.5%13.9%14.0%3.1%8.60
  • Singletary played 78% of snaps through three quarters, with seven carries and one target (compared to three and zero for Cook).
    • Cook boosted his playing time in the fourth, but it was Singletary who doubled his carry total in the frame to finish with 14-67-0 rushing (and one catch for 16 yards).
  • This was Singletary's fourth time topping 70% snap share in the past five games.
    • The blowout win over Pittsburgh (38-3 in Week 5) was the one exception.
    • Over the five-game stretch, Singletary has averaged 11.4 carries for 51.2 yards and 3.8 catches for 33.3 yards, but with only one TD (receiving)

    

Bengals () at Browns () 

MNF - coming Tuesday

  •  

     

  •  

      

