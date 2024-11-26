Fantasy Football
Asim Richards headshot

Asim Richards Injury: Considered unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Richards (ankle) was considered a non-participant at the Cowboys' walkthrough Tuesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Richards has been unavailable for each of the team's first two walkthroughs of the week, putting his availability for Thursday's contest against the Giants in doubt. He'll look to participate in some capacity Wednesday, otherwise, Matt Waletzko would likely operate as the top reserve option at offensive tackle in Week 13.

Asim Richards
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
