NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock

This article is part of our Dynasty Strategy series.
Rather than claiming to know anything about the eventual draft order, this is my best attempt at guessing how the dominoes might fall while factoring in a number of trades. This might be well out of step with the latest odds. It's also totally possible I forgot someone while deleting and copy and pasting hundreds of lines, in which case I apologize in advance and will try to fix it as quickly as I can.
Projected trades:
-ARI trades No. 3 and DeAndre Hopkins to IND for No. 4, 2024 second-round pick, Kenny Moore and IND eats ~$12m of prorated $21.08m bonus on Hopkins contract
-LV trades No. 7, No. 100 and 2024 second-round pick to ARI for No. 4
-CHI trades Justin Fields to TEN for No. 11, 2024 second-round pick, Ryan Tannehill and Caleb Farley
-HOU trades No. 12 and No. 161 to SF for Trey Lance and No. 99
------------------------ROUND ONE------------------------
- Carolina (from CHI) – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (5-10, 204)
- Houston - Will Anderson, DE/OLB, Alabama (6-4, 253)
- Indianapolis (from ARI) - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (6-4, 243)
- Las Vegas (from IND via ARI) – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (6-3, 214)
- Seattle (from DEN) – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (6-3, 314).
- Detroit (from LAR) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (6-1, 197)
- Arizona (from LV) – Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech (6-6, 271)
- Atlanta – Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia (6-2, 239)
- Chicago (from CAR) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (6-5, 229)
- Philadelphia (from NO) – Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson (6-5, 268)
- Chicago (from TEN) – Darnell Wright, OT/G, Tennessee (6-5, 333)
- San Francisco (from CLE via HOU) – Peter Skoronski, G/OT, Northwestern (6-4, 313)
- Jets – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (6-5, 311)
- New England – Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (6-1, 166)
- Green Bay – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 196)
- Washington – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (5-11, 215)
- Pittsburgh – Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State (6-6, 313)
- Detroit – Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa (6-5, 269)
- Tampa Bay – Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (6-4, 315)
- Seattle – Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech (6-5, 285)
- Chargers – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (6-4, 246)
- Baltimore – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (6-0, 197)
- Minnesota – Jordan Addison, WR, Pittsburgh (5-11, 173)
- Jacksonville – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (6-0, 181)
- Giants – Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (6-3, 193)
- Dallas – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (6-5, 249)
- Buffalo - O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (6-5, 330)
- Cincinnati – Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (6-8, 374)
- New Orleans (from SF via MIA and DEN) – Steve Avila, C/G, TCU (6-4, 332)
- Philadelphia – D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan (5-11, 178)
- Kansas City – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (5-9, 199)
------------------------ROUND TWO------------------------
- Pittsburgh (from CHI) – Brian Branch, S, Alabama (6-0, 190)
- Houston – Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (6-7, 264)
- Arizona – Joe Tippmann, C/G, Wisconsin (6-6, 313)
- Indianapolis – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (5-9, 182)
- Rams - B.J. Ojulari, (3-4) OLB, LSU (6-2, 248)
- Seattle (from DEN) - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (6-3, 208)
- Las Vegas – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (6-2, 206)
- Carolina - Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (6-3, 323)
- New Orleans – Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame (6-5, 264)
- Tennessee – Matthew Bergeron, G/OT, Syracuse (6-5, 318)
- Jets (from CLE) - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota (6-4, 301)
- Jets - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh (6-1, 281)
- Atlanta - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin (6-4, 309)
- Green Bay – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (6-6, 298)
- New England – Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (6-2, 282)
- Washington – Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (6-6, 251)
- Detroit – Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma (5-11, 183)
- Pittsburgh – Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor (6-3, 335)
- Tampa Bay - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC (6-3, 266)
- Miami – Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (5-9, 188)
- Seattle - Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State (6-5, 302)
- Chicago (from BAL) - Derick Hall, DE/OLB, Auburn (6-3, 254)
- Chargers - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (6-0, 176)
- Detroit (from MIN) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (6-3, 245)
- Jacksonville - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (5-10, 177)
- Giants – Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (6-2, 235)
- Dallas – Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (6-4, 230)
- Buffalo - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (5-9, 171)
- Cincinnati - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (6-0, 214)
- Chicago (from SF via CAR) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (6-3, 217)
- Philadelphia – Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota (6-1, 204)
- Kansas City – Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (6-5, 254)
------------------------ROUND THREE------------------------
- Chicago – Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn (6-4, 272)
- Houston - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (5-11, 188)
- Arizona – Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (6-2, 220)
- Denver (from IND) – Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6-2, 203)
- Denver – Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (6-0, 198)
- Rams - Will McDonald, DE/OLB, Iowa State (6-4, 239)
- Las Vegas – Tank Dell, WR, Houston (5-8, 163)
- New Orleans - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (6-3, 213)
- Tennessee - Anthony Bradford, G, LSU (6-4, 332)
- Houston (from CLE) - Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (5-11, 195)
- Cleveland (from NYJ) - Byron Young, DE/OLB, Tennessee (6-2, 250)
- Atlanta – Cory Trice, CB, Purdue (6-3, 206)
- New England (from CAR) - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (5-10, 209)
- Rams (from NE via MIA) – Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6-1, 193)
- Green Bay - Jartavius Martin, CB/S, Illinois (5-11, 194)
- Arizona (from WAS via IND) – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State (6-3, 255)
- Pittsburgh - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (5-11, 187)
- Detroit - Antonio Johnson, S, Mississippi State (6-2, 198)
- Tampa Bay – Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (5-11, 216)
- Seattle – DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (5-10, 215)
- Miami - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (6-8, 302)
- Chargers – Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6-0, 219)
- Baltimore - Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas (6-2, 332)
- Minnesota - Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma (6-2, 291)
- Jacksonville - Asim Richards, G/OT, North Carolina (6-4, 309)
- Giants - D.J. Johnson, DE/OLB, Oregon (6-4, 260)
- Dallas – Kendre Miller, RB, TCU (5-11, 215)
- Buffalo - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (6-5, 249)
- Cincinnati - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (6-5, 251)
- Carolina (from SF) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (6-2, 213)
- Philadelphia – Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6-1, 227)
- Kansas City – Joey Fisher, G, Shepherd (6-4, 296)
- Arizona (comp) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6-5, 307)
- Washington (comp) - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (6-1, 225)
- Cleveland (comp) - Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (6-6, 311)
- Houston (from SF) (comp) - Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (5-11, 172)
- Arizona (from LV) (comp) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (6-3, 198)
- San Francisco (comp) - Ivan Pace, LB, Cincinnati (5-11, 231)
- San Francisco (comp) - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (5-10, 204)