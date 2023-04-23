NFL Draft: Three-Round Mock

This article is part of our Dynasty Strategy series.

Rather than claiming to know anything about the eventual draft order, this is my best attempt at guessing how the dominoes might fall while factoring in a number of trades. This might be well out of step with the latest odds. It's also totally possible I forgot someone while deleting and copy and pasting hundreds of lines, in which case I apologize in advance and will try to fix it as quickly as I can.

Projected trades:

-ARI trades No. 3 and DeAndre Hopkins to IND for No. 4, 2024 second-round pick, Kenny Moore and IND eats ~$12m of prorated $21.08m bonus on Hopkins contract

-LV trades No. 7, No. 100 and 2024 second-round pick to ARI for No. 4

-CHI trades Justin Fields to TEN for No. 11, 2024 second-round pick, Ryan Tannehill and Caleb Farley

-HOU trades No. 12 and No. 161 to SF for Trey Lance and No. 99

------------------------ROUND ONE------------------------