Head coach Todd Bowles stated Kancey (calf) will be out Thursday against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Kancey has yet to play this season since suffering the injury in practice during Week 1 prep. Bowles told Greg Auman of Fox Sports that Kancey hasn't suffered any setbacks and if the game was taking place Sunday, he might be able to play.