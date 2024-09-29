Gameday Injuries: Week 4

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Herbert has had no setbacks and is expected to play through his ankle sprain for the second consecutive week. If there were to be any change of plan, veteran Taylor Heinicke , who came in for Herbert in

The Packers' Jordan Love (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Love is expected to return to action for the first time since Week 1, a development that would send Malik Willis back into a No. 2 role. Although Willis was able to operate a more robust game plan in his second start last Sunday against his old Titans squad, the return of Love should afford the Packers' skill-position players much brighter fantasy outlooks overall.

It was a very active Week 3 in terms of new injuries, a fact reflected in this week's robust list of walking wounded. However, there is also good news in the form of some expected returns to action, including a critical one for fantasy managers at the quarterback position. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

It was a very active Week 3 in terms of new injuries, a fact reflected in this week's robust list of walking wounded. However, there is also good news in the form of some expected returns to action, including a critical one for fantasy managers at the quarterback position. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Packers' Jordan Love (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Love is expected to return to action for the first time since Week 1, a development that would send Malik Willis back into a No. 2 role. Although Willis was able to operate a more robust game plan in his second start last Sunday against his old Titans squad, the return of Love should afford the Packers' skill-position players much brighter fantasy outlooks overall.

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Herbert has had no setbacks and is expected to play through his ankle sprain for the second consecutive week. If there were to be any change of plan, veteran Taylor Heinicke, who came in for Herbert in Week 3 against the Steelers and completed both passes for 24 yards, would be in line to step in once again versus Kansas City.

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Wilson is deemed active, Justin Fields, who's led Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start and is coming off a season-best 245-yard passing performance against the Chargers in Week 3.

The Dolphins' Skylar Thompson (ribs) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Thompson, who suffered the injury in the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks, manages to garner active status, veteran Tyler Huntley is ticketed to start versus Tennessee as per head coach Mike McDaniel's announcement Saturday.

RUNNING BACKS

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but managed to finish the week with two limited sessions following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Kamara is planning to play and fill his usual No. 1 role. If there were to be any change of course or in-game setback, veteran Jamaal Williams and second-year pro Jordan Mims would be in line to handle a bulk of New Orleans' ground attack, although Taysom Hill, who is returning from a chest injury, would very likely also see his share of carries.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions after putting together back-to-back limited sessions and a full Friday practice following a two-game absence due to an oblique injury. Walker's return should relegate backup Zach Charbonnet to his customary No. 2 role, although the 18-91-2 rushing line he complemented with three receptions for 16 yards in a Week 3 win over the Dolphins could help him earn slightly more playing time than he otherwise would have.

The Texans' Joe Mixon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice following back-to-back absences. As per early Sunday reports, Mixon is still holding out hope of playing and is considered a game-time decision. If he ultimately sits out another game, Cam Akers, who gained 29 yards and scored a receiving touchdown on 10 touches in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings, will be set to operate as the lead back once again for Houston, with Dare Ogunbowale likely his primary backup.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (chest) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Mostert is able to return versus Tennessee, he'll likely play a No. 2 role behind De'Von Achane, who's proven capable of handling a lead-back workload the last two games and has logged double-digit carries in all three games this season.

The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a missed Thursday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Irving is expected to play and could continue to carve out more playing time at the expense of backfield mate Rachaad White (illness), who's also expected to suit up after being added to the injury report Saturday.

The Buccaneers' Rachaad White (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after being added to the injury report Saturday. As per early Sunday reports, White is dealing with a bout of food poisoning that is already improving and is expected to play. However, White could continue losing some ground to rookie backfield mate Bucky Irving, who's averaging 6.2 yards per carry to White's 2.1.

The Commanders' Austin Ekeler (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Arizona, veteran journeyman Jeremy McNichols is expected to handle the No. 2 role behind Brian Robinson.

The Steelers' Jaylen Warren (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In Warren's absence, No. 1 back Najee Harris could potentially see even more work than usual, while veteran and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith favorite Cordarrelle Patterson would be set to operate as the No. 2 back.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Cam Akers is expected to fill a No. 2 role at minimum, and the latter would be the top back if Joe Mixon (hip) can't overcome his questionable status.

The Browns' Pierre Strong (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Gary Brightwell is expected to handle the No. 3 running back role behind Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles' A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers despite managing to practice in limited fashion Friday following consecutive absences to open the week. The effect of Brown's third straight absence will be compounded by that of fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (concussion), leaving Jalen Hurts with a projected starting receiver duo of Jahan Dotson and rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson, although veterans Parris Campbell and John Ross have also been summoned from the practice squad. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who put together a spectacular 10-catch, 170-yard effort against the Saints in Week 3, and Saquon Barkley should also be in line for more pass-catching work once again.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but managed to finish the week with back-to-back limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to make his return from a one-game absence versus New England. If that in fact comes to pass, it remains to be seen if Jauan Jennings, who generated a memorable 11-175-3 receiving line against the Rams in Week 3, moves back down into a true No. 3 role in terms of snaps.

The Raiders' Davante Adams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after suffering his injury in Thursday's practice and then missing Friday's session altogether. In his absence, fellow veteran Jakobi Meyers should be in store for a notable increase in opportunity, while second-year speedster Tre Tucker moves into the No. 2 role. Tight end Brock Bowers could also be a beneficiary in terms of additional targets.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. His absence, along with that of Puka Nacua (IR-knee), will keep veteran Demarcus Robinson in the No. 1 receiver role while Tyler Johnson and rookie sixth-round pick Jordan Whittington slot in as the Nos. 2 and 3 options, respectively. Given the amount of targets vacated by the unavailability of Los Angeles' top two wideouts, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Colby Parkinson should both continue seeing additional passing game opportunities as well versus Chicago.

The Vikings' Jordan Addison is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers after following two limited practices with a full Friday session. Addison missed the last two games with an ankle injury sustained in Week 1, and in his return, Jalen Nailor, who caught a touchdown in each of his first three games of the season, is expected to slide back into a No. 3 role.

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. The effect of Smith's absence will be compounded by that of fellow wideout A.J. Brown (hamstring), leaving Jalen Hurts with a projected starting receiver duo of Jahan Dotson and rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson, although veterans Parris Campbell and John Ross have also been summoned from the practice squad. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who put together a spectacular 10-catch, 170-yard effort against the Saints in Week 3, and Saquon Barkley should also be in line for more pass-catching work once again.

The Saints' Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after finishing the week with a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Olave's availability is likely to come down to how he looks in pregame warmups, but there is optimism he'll be able to play. If there were to be a change of plan, Rashid Shaeed would be in line to move into the No. 1 receiver role for New Orleans.

The Bears' Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but finished the week with a full practice after consecutive limited sessions to open the week. As per early Sunday reports, Allen is expected to suit up, a development that would move rookie Rome Udonze back into a No. 3 role despite his breakout 6-112-1 effort versus the Colts in a Week 3 loss.

The Jaguars' Gabe Davis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Davis is expected to play. If that were to change, rookie Brian Thomas Jr. would be set to assume No. 2 receiver duties.

The Texans' Tank Dell (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Robert Woods is likely to fill the No. 3 role behind Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, although Xavier Hutchison could also rotate in.

The Panthers' Diontae Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to finish the week with a limited practice after a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Johnson, who is coming off his best game of the season in Week 3 against the Raiders, is expected to suit up versus Cincinnati. If he were to have a setback, however, rookie Xavier Legette would be in line to move into the No. 1 receiver role with Adam Thielen (IR-hamstring) sidelined.

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, rookie Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo should see more opportunities by moving into the No. 2 and No. 3 roles, respectively.

The Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. In his absence, Trey Palmer, who enjoyed success as the No. 3 receiver during his rookie 2023 campaign, will be in line to reclaim that role versus Philadelphia.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 3 absence due to elbow and calf injuries. In his return, Palmer is expected to reclaim the No. 1 receiver role, although Quentin Johnston should continue to play a robust role after the success he enjoyed while recording three touchdown receptions in the last two games.

The Saints' Cedrick Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but followed up a limited session Thursday with a Friday absence. If Wilson can't suit up, undrafted rookie Mason Tipton would be set to move into the No. 3 role versus Atlanta.

The Chargers' Derius Davis (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with consecutive absences. If Davis sits out, rookie Ladd McConkey is likely to assume both the kickoff- and punt-returner roles.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite managing to get one limited practice in this week on Thursday. In the talented tight end's absence, veteran Jordan Akins is expected to handle the majority of reps at the position for Cleveland.

The 49ers' George Kittle is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots after managing to work his way back to a full practice by Friday following a Week 3 absence due to a hamstring injury. Kittle also put in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and reported feeling fully healthy through all three days of Week 4 preparations. His return, coupled with the expected one for Deebo Samuel (calf), will give Brock Purdy a nearly full arsenal of offensive weapons.

The Jaguars' Evan Engram (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Engram, who originally hurt his hamstring in pregame warmups ahead of last Sunday's Week 2 game against the Browns, will be replaced once again by a combination of 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell.

The Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year pro Elijah Higgins and rookie third-round pick Tip Reiman are expected to handle the bulk of Arizona's tight-end work.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (chest) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a Week 3 absence due to chest injury. Hill's versatility should see him return to the multi-faceted role he enjoyed over the first two games of the season.

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice the last two days of the week. In his absence, Harrison Bryant should move into the No. 2 role behind rookie Brock Bowers.

The Rams' Davis Allen (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but finished the week with a full practice following consecutive limited sessions. If Allen returns, he should slide back into the No. 2 role behind Colby Parkinson.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Dolphins' Kendall Fuller (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Titans.

The Chargers' Kristian Fulton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

Safeties

The Bears' Kevin Byard (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (upper body) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Jaguars' Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns

The Chiefs' Mike Danna (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Seahawks' Leonard Williams (ribs) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions.

The 49ers' Javon Hargrave (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey (calf) is out for Sunday's game about the Eagles.

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Bengals' B.J. Hill (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (elbow) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Panthers' Shy Tuttle (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Saints' Khalen Saunders is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons after missing the first three games of the season due to a calf injury.

Linebackers

The Lions' Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (pectoral) is out for Sunday night's game against the Ravens

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Saints' Demario Davis (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Browns' Jordan HIcks (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Patriots' Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Jaguars' Devin Lloyd (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Dolphins' David Long (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Titans.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Seahawks' Boye Mafe (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions.

The Jets' C.J. Mosley (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Vikings' Ivan Pace (quadriceps/ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Vikings' Dallas Turner is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers following a Week 3 absence due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks' Jerome Baker (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.