Cameron Sample Injury: Staying in Cincinnati
The Bengals re-signed Sample to a one-year contract Thursday.
Sample missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a left Achilles tear suffered during the preseason, so re-signing with the club he's played for since entering the NFL as a 2021 fourth-round pick is sensible. The rotational defensive end will work to get healthy and put forth a solid year in 2025 before preparing to hit free agency again.
