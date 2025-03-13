Fantasy Football
Cameron Sample Injury: Staying in Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

The Bengals re-signed Sample to a one-year contract Thursday.

Sample missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a left Achilles tear suffered during the preseason, so re-signing with the club he's played for since entering the NFL as a 2021 fourth-round pick is sensible. The rotational defensive end will work to get healthy and put forth a solid year in 2025 before preparing to hit free agency again.

