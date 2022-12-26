IDP Analysis: Week 16 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Fantasy championships are among us. Most leagues will wrap up in Week 17 while a few others will push through until Week 18. Injuries are stacked up this time of year, so finding streamers is important as you set your sights on a championship. Below, I'll go through a few guys you want on your roster, with a couple guys you should keep on your bench if you want to lower your chances of a dud performance.

RISING

Reggie Ragland, LB

After being signed off the Raiders' practice squad by Cleveland a week ago, Ragland handled a 61 percent snap share in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Saints and ended up leading the team with 10 tackles (seven solo). Notably, he finished ahead of Deion Jones. The Browns have shuffled their linebacker corps nearly every week, making it tough to trust anyone from this team. But if you're in a pinch heading into fantasy championships, Ragland could be an option against the Commanders in Week 17.

Jack Gibbens, LB

The Titans' linebackers have been afflicted by multiple injuries, most notably with Zach Cunningham, who returned from an elbow injury Saturday only to leave early after aggravating the injury. Gibbens has been successful over the last two games where he logged 45 and 71 percent snap shares, respectively, and totaled 14 tackles (seven solo), a pass breakup and an interception. Keep an eye on Dylan Cole's (ankle) status as well, but if Gibbens starts in Week 17 versus the Cowboys, he's an appealing option.

Robert Spillane, LB

Myles Jack and Devin Bush both played fewer than 50 percent of the defensive snaps. Meanwhile, Spillane played every snap for the second straight week, pacing the Steelers in Week 17 with 12 tackles (seven solo). Spillane looks like he'll be the starter for the final two games. He has a massive opportunity against the run-heavy Ravens in Week 17.

Anthony Barr, LB

Barr was losing some playing time, but he has been quite involved lately with Leighton Vander Esch (neck/shoulder) out. Vander Esch didn't practice at all last week, so he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of Thursday's game versus the Titans. In turn, Barr has an excellent opportunity against the Titans if Vander Esch, indeed, can't go.

Cameron Sample, DE

Sam Hubbard (calf) is expected to miss Week 17 versus the Bills, so Sample is in line for another start. In last week's win over the Patriots, Sample handled a whopping 94 percent snap share and posted six tackles (three solo) and a sack. We should expect Sample to be a key player in Week 17, making him an appealing IDP option in a pinch.

Landon Collins, S

There's a lot of risk with a player like Collins, who was signed off the practice squad Dec. 22. He has logged at least 45 percent of the snaps in two straight games, recording seven tackles (four solo), a sack and an interception. Most importantly, he's earning time as a linebacker in addition to safety. The Week 17 matchup against the putrid Colts offense provides fantasy managers with high reward for the risk they're taking.

Tre Avery, CB

Avery's place in the rising column hinges on Kristian Fulton's (groin) availability. Fulton didn't practice last week and will probably be questionable at best heading into Thursday's game. Avery started with Fulton out of the lineup in Week 16, and we should expect a similar workload this week. There's upside, too, as he posted 10 tackles over the last two games and seven pass breakups over the last four contests.

David Mayo, LB

Mayo isn't the guy you want starting on your defense, but he's the guy the Commanders have after Jon Bostic suffered a pectoral injury in Week 16. Mayo finished with an 88 percent snap share and a team-high nine tackles (four solo). For fantasy purposes, he's a serviceable option versus the Browns as long as Bostic is inactive.

FALLING

Chad Muma, LB

Muma can't be trusted after he averaged 14 snaps over the past two weeks. Devin Lloyd has taken over as the starter and looks like he's holding onto it, although his snap share dropped to 71 percent in Week 16. Muma could very well become the starter again this year, but until we know for certain, he's a high-risk option for fantasy purposes. Dynasty managers should hold Muma no matter what.

Deion Jones, LB

Perhaps all the Browns linebackers belong in this category. The constant shuffling has been irritating for fantasy managers, so there's a low degree of confidence with all of them. Jones is falling with just a 39 percent snap share in Week 16 and three tackles (two solo), so don't take the risk in fantasy championships.