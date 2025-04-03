Fantasy Football
Case Keenum headshot

Case Keenum News: Adding depth to Chicago QB room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Keenum signed a one-year contract with the Bears worth up to $3 million with the Bears on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Keenum missed all of the 2024 season with a foot injury while with the Texans. He's likely to be the third-string quarterback with the Bears, though he will add a veteran presence to an otherwise young positional group led by Caleb Williams.

Case Keenum
Chicago Bears
