Case Keenum News: Adding depth to Chicago QB room
Keenum signed a one-year contract with the Bears worth up to $3 million with the Bears on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Keenum missed all of the 2024 season with a foot injury while with the Texans. He's likely to be the third-string quarterback with the Bears, though he will add a veteran presence to an otherwise young positional group led by Caleb Williams.
