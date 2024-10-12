Chase Brown Injury: Should play Sunday night

Brown (quadricep), who is listed as questionable for Sunday night's contest against the Giants, is expected to play, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed as much talking with the media Friday, but it's still a sigh of relief for fantasy managers given the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff could have complicated some decisions. Expect Brown and Zack Moss to continue operating in the tandem that has seen both running backs total three touchdowns on the young campaign.