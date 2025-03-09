Fantasy Football
Best Ball Journal: Post-Combine ADP Movement Among Rookies

Best Ball Journal: Post-Combine ADP Movement Among Rookies

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on March 9, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Best Ball Strategy series.

I always find it useful to keep track of ADPs early in the offseason, even when I'm not actually drafting any teams. If nothing else, these early estimates of redraft value help me in dynasty leagues, where trade negotiations in February and March are impacted by the perceived strength and composition of the incoming rookie class.

For veteran NFL players, most of the major ADP changes throughout winter and early spring are a product of trades, cuts or even just rumors. For rookies, we always see a lot of movement after the scouting combine, followed by massive shifts a couple months later after the NFL Draft. In between, there will be a lot of pro days, but that's more sporadic in terms of the information gained and how it impacts ADP.

While far from make-or-break in terms of evaluating prospects, the combine does provide useful data points for dozens of incoming rookies. Best-ball drafters may overreact to this information, but there are also cases where they seem to under-react or simply ignore it.

The first thing you'll see below is a comparison between Underdog ADPs from early March (after the combine) and the results from mid-February (when I wrote my first ADP-focused article of the 2025 offseason). After the chart, I'll discuss some of the rookies who moved way up or down, as well as a few others that didn't but maybe should have. 

  

PositionPlayerMar ADPFeb ADPADPΔ
1WRJa'Marr Chase1.21.20
2RBSaquon Barkley2.42.3-0.1
3RBBijan Robinson3.33.30
4RBJahmyr Gibbs4.34.30
5WRJustin Jefferson4.54.60.1
6WRCeeDee Lamb6.56.80.3
7WRPuka Nacua6.86.80
8WRNico Collins8.68.60
9WRAmon-Ra St. Brown9.49.40
10WRMalik Nabers10.1110.9
11WRBrian Thomas10.610.4-0.2
12RBDe'Von Achane13.412.7-0.7
13RBAshton Jeanty13.514.61.1
14RBChristian McCaffrey14.614.70.1
15RBDerrick Henry15.113.9-1.2
16WRDrake London15.816.50.7
17TEBrock Bowers16.817.20.4
18WRA.J. Brown17.6180.4
19WRLadd McConkey19.119-0.1
20RBJonathan Taylor19.819.6-0.2
21WRTyreek Hill21.923.92
22RBJosh Jacobs23.622.7-0.9
23RBBucky Irving24.624-0.6
24WRTee Higgins24.624.70.1
25WRTerry McLaurin25.725.80.1
26WRGarrett Wilson26.327.61.3
27RBBreece Hall27.626.6-1
28TETrey McBride27.629.41.8
29WRJaxon Smith-Njigba28.529.61.1
30QBJosh Allen31.128.3-2.8
31WRDJ Moore31.333.32
32WRMarvin Harrison32353
33RBKyren Williams33.334.10.8
34RBChase Brown34.131.4-2.7
35QBLamar Jackson34.431.4-3
36WRMike Evans35.636.81.2
37WRXavier Worthy3637.41.4
38RBJames Cook37.233.3-3.9
39QBJayden Daniels38.738.3-0.4
40WRDeVonta Smith40.841.60.8
41WRJameson Williams42.5430.5
42WRZay Flowers42.844.11.3
43QBJalen Hurts43.542.5-1
44WRTetairoa McMillan44.946.81.9
45WRRome Odunze45.6482.4
46RBJoe Mixon47.643.9-3.7
47RBChuba Hubbard4847.2-0.8
48WRDK Metcalf48.149.91.8
49WRRashee Rice48.846-2.8
50WRDavante Adams50.450.90.5
51QBJoe Burrow50.548.9-1.6
52RBOmarion Hampton5158.77.7
53TEGeorge Kittle52.651.8-0.8
54WRJordan Addison53.553.3-0.2
55WRChris Olave54.955.80.9
56WRJaylen Waddle5654.8-1.2
57RBAlvin Kamara57.956.2-1.7
58WRCourtland Sutton5857.8-0.2
59RBKenneth Walker58.658.2-0.4
60WRGeorge Pickens6057.2-2.8
61RBTreVeyon Henderson62.466.74.3
62WRJerry Jeudy62.662.5-0.1
63WRChris Godwin64640
64TESam LaPorta64.161.4-2.7
65WRDeebo Samuel64.872.27.4
66RBDavid Montgomery6663.2-2.8
67WRJauan Jennings68.375.67.3
68RBKaleb Johnson68.765.8-2.9
69RBJames Conner69.467.6-1.8
70RBQuinshon Judkins69.976.16.2
71WRJayden Reed7069.3-0.7
72WRLuther Burden72.672.70.1
73WRCalvin Ridley73.671.3-2.3
74QBPatrick Mahomes75.470.4-5
75RBTyrone Tracy7672.7-3.3
76WRBrandon Aiyuk7674.6-1.4
77WRRicky Pearsall76.784.67.9
78WREmeka Egbuka77.178.61.5
79WRKhalil Shakir77.979.11.2
80WRJalen McMillan80.977.9-3
81WRJakobi Meyers81.581.60.1
82TET.J. Hockenson82.779.2-3.5
83WRMatthew Golden82.794.411.7
84RBTony Pollard83.882.6-1.2
85QBBo Nix8685.5-0.5
86WRJosh Downs87.888.60.8
87RBJaylen Warren88.386.4-1.9
88QBBaker Mayfield88.689.30.7
89RBAaron Jones90.489.3-1.1
90TEMark Andrews91.886.9-4.9
91WRCooper Kupp92.397.14.8
92QBKyler Murray93.196.43.3
93QBJared Goff94.892.9-1.9
94TEJonnu Smith95.293.2-2
95RBIsiah Pacheco95.390.7-4.6
96RBRhamondre Stevenson95.9100.64.7
97WRDarnell Mooney96.196.50.4
98QBCaleb Williams97.199.32.2
99WRRashid Shaheed97.594.7-2.8
100QBBrock Purdy98.299.21
101TETyler Warren99.999.6-0.3
102RBTravis Etienne102.9102.7-0.2
103WRMichael Pittman104.9107.12.2
104RBZach Charbonnet105.1104.2-0.9
105RBJ.K. Dobbins105.4101.2-4.2
106RBNajee Harris107.4111.74.3
107TEDavid Njoku107.5103.7-3.8
108QBJordan Love108.3109.10.8
109TETravis Kelce109115.26.2
110WRRashod Bateman109.6112.52.9
111RBBrian Robinson111.1109.6-1.5
112QBJustin Herbert111.41120.6
113WRMarvin Mims111.9114.12.2
114WRKeon Coleman113.1113.40.3
115RBD'Andre Swift115.1107.1-8
116QBDrake Maye116.2117.51.3
117WRStefon Diggs117.5109.1-8.4
118RBCam Skattebo118.3118.60.3
119TETucker Kraft118.8120.11.3
120WRTravis Hunter120.9124.94
121WRKeenan Allen121121.40.4
122QBDak Prescott121.9122.70.8
123RBTank Bigsby123.8123.1-0.7
124TEDallas Goedert125.1118.4-6.7
125QBC.J. Stroud125.6125.60
126WRTre Harris125.8126.50.7
127QBTrevor Lawrence128.4128.2-0.2
128QBMichael Penix129.8132.32.5
129TEColston Loveland130.5142.612.1
130TEDalton Kincaid131.4131.2-0.2
131RBDevin Neal131.9126.8-5.1
132WRXavier Legette132.4131-1.4
133TEIsaiah Likely133.8135.92.1
134RBTyjae Spears134.1129-5.1
135WRChristian Kirk135.3134.7-0.6
136WRQuentin Johnston135.7140.54.8
137QBTua Tagovailoa1371370
138WRHollywood Brown138.3136.2-2.1
139WRRomeo Doubs140.1139.4-0.7
140TEEvan Engram140.2132.9-7.3
141RBRico Dowdle140.4138-2.4
142RBTrey Benson142.4144.52.1
143QBBryce Young142.6142.3-0.3
144QBAnthony Richardson145.6140.8-4.8
145TEJake Ferguson146.1144-2.1
146TEKyle Pitts146.2145.6-0.6
147QBJ.J. McCarthy147.4149.31.9
148RBRachaad White147.9146.4-1.5
149RBDylan Sampson148.9151.42.5
150QBCam Ward150.8153.62.8
151WRJalen Coker151.4153.92.5
152RBJerome Ford153.3148.4-4.9
153WRCedric Tillman153.5158.14.6
154RBJaylen Wright154.7162.17.4
155RBRay Davis156.2158.32.1
156WRIsaiah Bond157.4150.8-6.6
157RBBlake Corum159154.4-4.6
158WRAmari Cooper159.5157.4-2.1
159TECade Otton161.4155.9-5.5
160WRDontayvion Wicks161.7164.83.1
161WRJordan Whittington162.9166.73.8
162QBJustin Fields163.3162.2-1.1
163RBTyler Allgeier164.7162.9-1.8
164RBBhayshul Tuten165.6235.569.9
165TEPat Freiermuth166.1162.7-3.4
166RBOllie Gordon167.4155.9-11.5
167TECole Kmet167.9165.8-2.1
168WRAdam Thielen168.3174.66.3
169QBSam Darnold168.7167.8-0.9
170QBMatthew Stafford168.9177.38.4
171WRAlec Pierce169.3168.8-0.5
172RBIsaac Guerendo170.6169.9-0.7
173QBGeno Smith172.7172.3-0.4
174WRElic Ayomanor173.7174.30.6
175RBRJ Harvey173.9196.122.2
176WRJayden Higgins174.4187.613.2
177WRXavier Restrepo175.4163.3-12.1
178TEHunter Henry176.1173-3.1
179RBBraelon Allen177.8174.8-3
180WRJalen Royals180.8182.92.1
181RBDJ Giddens181.3196.415.1
182WRWan'Dale Robinson181.3181.50.2
183QBShedeur Sanders182.6171.8-10.8
184RBAustin Ekeler183.8179.5-4.3
185TEHarold Fannin185.9188.52.6
186RBJavonte Williams187.3185.3-2
187TEZach Ertz188.1178.8-9.3
188WRAndrei Iosivas188.1178.2-9.9
189WRDeMario Douglas189.8189.7-0.1
190WRAdonai Mitchell190.1187.3-2.8
191RBJordan Mason191.7191.90.2
192TEDalton Schultz193.3186.5-6.8
193WRJack Bech194.9192.8-2.1
194RBNick Chubb195.1190.4-4.7
195TEJa'Tavion Sanders195.8195.4-0.4
196RBDamien Martinez198.7217.518.8
197WRMichael Wilson200200.70.7
198QBDerek Carr200.8201.10.3
199WRTroy Franklin201.2202.61.4
200WRJaylin Noel201.422624.6
201TEMike Gesicki201.4205.23.8
202RBRoschon Johnson203.5186-17.5
203WRJalen Tolbert203.62062.4
204RBBrashard Smith204.522015.5
205QBJaxson Dart206.9210.53.6
206WRSavion Williams207.4209.92.5
207RBJustice Hill208.1204-4.1
208TENoah Gray208.9190.9-18
209TETyler Higbee209.4206.4-3
210RBKendre Miller209.8200.1-9.7
211RBJordan James210.8227.216.4
212WRDeAndre Hopkins212.1202.4-9.7
213RBMarShawn Lloyd214.9211.1-3.8
214WRMalik Washington215.62171.4
215WRGabe Davis217.9221.73.8
216WRKayshon Boutte218219.71.7
217QBAaron Rodgers218.1231.613.5
218TEChig Okonkwo220.5213-7.5
219TEElijah Arroyo222221.5-0.5
220RBWoody Marks222.4209.8-12.6
221RBAudric Estime224.8215.6-9.2
222TETheo Johnson225.1233.18
223RBLeQuint Allen Jr.227231.54.5
224QBKirk Cousins228.7230.92.2
225TEMason Taylor229.1233.14
226TEJuwan Johnson229.2224.5-4.7
227WRJalen Nailor229.7228-1.7
228WRTez Johnson229.8215.2-14.6
229RBWill Shipley230.3228-2.3
230WRDyami Brown231214-17
231WRDarius Slayton231.2235.13.9
232RBTrevor Etienne231.42364.6
233QBRussell Wilson231.5225.8-5.7
234RBRaheim Sanders231.5239.27.7
235RBKareem Hunt232.1206.6-25.5
236WRDiontae Johnson232.1231.8-0.3
237TEBen Sinnott232.2229.6-2.6
238TEBrenton Strange232.3238.15.8
239WRDemarcus Robinson232.7229.9-2.8
240RBAntonio Gibson233.6224.7-8.9

ADP Rising

               

Jeanty is now ahead of both Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry, which wasn't the case a few weeks ago. While he didn't work out at the combine, Jeanty's measurements (5-foot-9, 211 pounds) were in line with expectations and confirmed he has a denser-than-average build for an NFL lead back.

     

Hampton was one of the biggest winners of the combine, running a 4.46 40 at 6-0, 221, with a 130-inch broad jump (t-2nd among RBs) and 38-inch vertical (t-7th). He skipped the cone drill and did poorly in the shuttle drill (4.40 seconds), but that's easily outweighed by proving he has an excellent combination of size and speed. Hampton quickly moved up by more than half a round in best-ball drafts, putting him closer to where I've had him ranked (No. 40 in my initial 2025 PPR rankings).

           

Both OSU running backs showed well at the combine, with Henderson running a 4.42 40 (at 5-10, 202) and Judkins running a 4.48 (at 6-0, 221). They were also top five among RBs in both jumps, including a position-best, 132-inch broad jump by Judkins, who is a year younger than Henderson and 20 pounds heavier. Henderson is faster and more agile, but I slightly prefer Judkins between the two and think he's still a good draft value after gaining more than a half round of ADP.

       

Golden moved up a full round after blazing a 4.29 40 at 5-11, 191. He's on the thin side for a wide receiver in general, but not when compared to other guys with similar speed (not that there are many of them). Golden may now sneak into the first round of the NFL Draft, despite not having a dominant college season to his name. He did put up 38-584-7 in 2022 as a freshman starter at Houston, and he closed out his college career with 58-987-9 for Texas (albeit in 16 games). So it's not like his prospect profile is totally lacking in production... just that it's more based on physical tools, namely speed. He's only 21 years old, as well, turning 22 in August. Golden's new ADP late in the seventh round is a bit early for my liking, but it's not unreasonable.

        

This is an odd one, with Loveland's ADP rising a full round following a recent report that he's recovering from shoulder surgery. I guess the thinking is that his shoulder injury explains a mildly disappointing final season at Michigan, although horrible QB play seemed to be the main problem. For what it's worth, I thought Loveland was way undervalued beforehand, with my personal rankings putting him in Round 10 rather than Round 12. His new ADP splits the difference, landing late in Round 11.

           

Frequently undrafted a couple weeks ago, Tuten is now well inside the Top 200 after running a 4.32 40 at 5-9, 206. He also had the best vertical jump (40.5 inches) among RBs and tied for the second-best broad jump (130 inches). Tuten is 22 years old and averaged 5.7 yards on 356 carries during his two years at Virginia Tech, including a 183-1,159-15 rushing line last year. Previously viewed as a late-Day 3 pick or UDFA, he may have run himself into the middle rounds. The new ADP is in line with that expectation, and there's a chance his ADP shoots up again at the end of April.

          

I put Harvey at No. 157 in my initial PPR rankings, not knowing he'd run a 4.40 40 while weighing in at 5-8, 205. He's stout, and fast, and put up huge numbers at UCF the past few years. The problem is that he's a late bloomer, already 24 years old, which means there's a higher bar to clear in terms of both production and workout numbers. However, he's now cleared those bars, and then some, looking very much the part of a solid pro. Consider me a fan, both in terms of real-life potential and the value at ADP (even after it rose by two rounds).

               

Higgins ran a 4.47 40 at 6-4, 214, with a 39-inch vertical and 128-inch broad jump further proving his athleticism. He and Jaylin Noel both had 1,000+ yards and 8+ TDs for Iowa State last season, and both improved their draft stock at the combine.

            

Giddens ran a 4.43 40, but he's a bit on the thin side for a RB at 6-0, 212. The good news is that he was also near the top of his position for both broad and vertical jumps, plus he's only 21 years old (turns 22 in August). Giddens ran for 3,087 yards (6.0 YPC) and 23 TDs in three seasons at Kansas State, with 58 catches for 679 yards and four additional scores. His prospect profile looks to be that of a third/fourth-round pick, but maybe he'll fall a bit lower than that in a good draft for the position. Either way, he looks like a good pick at ADP right now.

This one I don't really understand, as Martinez had a mediocre 40 time (4.51) and weighed a bit less (6-0, 217) than some had expected. I don't think he's a terrible prospect or anything like that, but he wasn't in my initial Top 200, and I don't understand why his best ball price just rose by two rounds.

                  

Noel ran a 4.39 40 at 5-10, 194, and he had the best broad jump (134 inches) and third-best vertical (41.5 inches) among wide receivers. It looks like both Iowa State receivers may be Day 2 picks, after putting up similar numbers in 2024.

           

Smith ran a 4.39 40, albeit at 5-10, 194. He was already a divisive prospect, having spent three seasons as a depth wide receiver at Miami before exploding in 2024 as a running back for SMU (235-1,332-14 rushing, plus 39-327-2 receiving). He'll turn 22 in April, so age isn't working against him the way it is for a lot of position converts (although Tyrone Tracy seems to be working out pretty darn well). In any case, Smith still seems like a good value at this ADP, as he may end up a mid-round pick in the real-life draft.

        

This is another one that doesn't really make sense, with James having run a 4.55 40 at 5-10, 205. That's not disqualifying, but it's also not impressive. I guess sometimes best-ball drafters just like being reminded that a guy exists.

         

ADP Falling

         

Neal isn't quite big enough (5-11, 213) to totally erase concerns about a 4.58 40, but he did at least show adequate athleticism with a 37.5-inch vertical and 124-inch broad jump. He'll likely still be a mid-round pick, and he may run the 40-yard dash again at his pro day. His 11th-round ADP seems about right to me.

         

Bond is the rare prospect to lose value after running a 4.39 40. People were hoping for an even better time, possibly around 4.3, and Bond's measurements (5-11, 180) didn't do him any favors. It also didn't help that Texas teammate Matthew Golden was both faster and heavier, essentially putting up the numbers that many had hoped to see from Bond. At this point, a lot of Bond's value is based on hype and youth (turns 21 in March), more so than production, film and metrics. A better 40 time at his pro day could do wonders for Bond's draft stock.

             

Gordon's 4.61 40 was disappointing even relative to his massive frame (6-1, 226). He looked like a potential first-round pick early in his college career but may end up a late-round pick when all is said and done. I had Gordon at No. 133 in my initial 2025 rankings, but that was with optimism about his pre-draft testing. Now I find myself closer to the ADP/consensus ranks.

             

Restrepo declined to do drills at the combine and apparently is being punished for it by fantasy drafters. That makes no sense to me, especially given that he weighed in at 5-10, 209, giving him an RB-like build that would excuse mediocre workout numbers. Maybe there's some concern about fluidity with a WR who is so stoutly built, but I hadn't really heard anything about that pre-combine. Buy the dip.

          

Sanders didn't work out at the combine, and his measurements (6-2, 212, with 9.4-inch hands) were in line with both expectations and averages for his position. There seems to generally be more momentum for Cam Ward as the first QB drafted, and also some thought that neither guy will go within the first couple picks. I'm not really sure what to make of that, but I do know there's a narrow path to short-term fantasy relevance for a rookie QB who isn't especially mobile and isn't likely to be on a good team.

     

Marks ran a 4.54 40 at 5-10, 207, and his jumps were among the worst at his position. He's already 24 years old, and wasn't a big-time producer in college at MSU before he transferred to USC for 2024. The appeal here is that he caught 261 passes throughout his college career, which could translate to a passing-down role at the next level even if he's not up to snuff as a pure runner.

       

