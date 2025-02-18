Fantasy Football
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Analyzing 2025 ADPs on Underdog and Drafters

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on February 18, 2025

This article is part of our Best Ball Strategy series.

The end of the 2024 NFL season means the start of 2025 best ball drafts, giving us our first dose of ADP data from contests with money on the line. Underdog and Drafters already have large tournaments up and running, albeit with some key format differences that provide strategic reasons for ADP differences.

I don't want to get too deep into the peculiarities of each site right now, so the main thing to know is that Drafters uses total points (adding up scores equally for Weeks 1-17) while Underdog has a playoff/pod-based format that puts a ton of weight on Weeks 15-17. Players that are more likely to produce later in the season — e.g. rookies and guys coming off major injuries — theoretically are more valuable on Underdog and should thus be drafted earlier there than they are on Drafters. There will always be cases where it isn't actually playing out that way, of course, and I'll point out some of those arbitrage opportunities at the bottom of the page. The other key difference between the two sites is that Underdog uses half-PPR scoring while Drafters is full PPR. 

The chart below is sorted by average ADP, equally weighting data from the two sites. That's found in the far left column, while data from each of the sites individually (and the difference between those numbers) is placed to the right of each player's name (labeled as 'UD ADP', 'Dr ADP' and 'ADP Δ'. After the chart I'll discuss some of the best and worst early values, relative to my personal opinions/rankings (which are far from gospel, but I've put a lot of time into rankings and projections already, so it's not purely off the cuff).

Avg ADPPosPlayerUD ADPDr ADPADP Δ
1.1WRJa'Marr Chase1.210.2
2.3RBSaquon Barkley2.32.20.1
3.8RBJahmyr Gibbs4.33.31
3.9RBBijan Robinson3.34.4-1.1
4.3WRJustin Jefferson4.640.6
6.7WRPuka Nacua6.86.50.3
7.3WRCeeDee Lamb6.87.7-0.9
8.6WRAmon-Ra St. Brown9.47.71.7
9.3WRNico Collins8.69.9-1.3
10.0WRMalik Nabers1192
11.0WRBrian Thomas10.411.5-1.1
13.2RBDerrick Henry13.912.41.5
13.3RBDe'Von Achane12.713.9-1.2
14.4RBChristian McCaffrey14.7140.7
14.5RBAshton Jeanty14.614.40.2
16.4WRDrake London16.516.30.2
17.4WRA.J. Brown1816.71.3
17.4TEBrock Bowers17.217.6-0.4
18.9WRLadd McConkey1918.80.2
19.4RBJonathan Taylor19.619.20.4
22.7WRTyreek Hill23.921.42.5
22.9RBJosh Jacobs22.723.1-0.4
24.0WRTee Higgins24.723.31.4
24.8WRTerry McLaurin25.823.82
25.4RBBucky Irving2426.8-2.8
26.0RBBreece Hall26.625.41.2
27.7WRGarrett Wilson27.627.8-0.2
28.9WRJaxon Smith-Njigba29.628.21.4
29.6TETrey McBride29.429.8-0.4
30.1QBJosh Allen28.331.9-3.6
32.2RBKyren Williams34.130.23.9
32.5RBJames Cook33.331.61.7
32.5QBLamar Jackson31.433.6-2.2
33.9RBChase Brown31.436.4-5
34.4WRMike Evans36.831.94.9
34.8WRDJ Moore33.336.3-3
35.0WRMarvin Harrison3534.90.1
35.7WRXavier Worthy37.433.93.5
39.0QBJayden Daniels38.339.6-1.3
40.8WRDeVonta Smith41.6401.6
41.8QBJalen Hurts42.541.11.4
43.0WRJameson Williams4342.90.1
43.9RBJoe Mixon43.943.90
44.7WRZay Flowers44.145.2-1.1
46.4RBChuba Hubbard47.245.51.7
47.3WRDavante Adams50.943.77.2
47.9WRTetairoa McMillan46.848.9-2.1
48.6WRRashee Rice4651.1-5.1
48.9QBJoe Burrow48.948.80.1
49.0WRDK Metcalf49.9481.9
51.3WRRome Odunze4854.5-6.5
52.2TEGeorge Kittle51.852.5-0.7
53.7RBKenneth Walker58.249.29
53.9WRJordan Addison53.354.5-1.2
54.2RBAlvin Kamara56.252.14.1
55.3WRChris Olave55.854.71.1
55.9WRJaylen Waddle54.857-2.2
57.2WRCourtland Sutton57.856.51.3
59.8WRGeorge Pickens57.262.4-5.2
60.4TESam LaPorta61.459.32.1
60.8RBOmarion Hampton58.762.8-4.1
62.2RBDavid Montgomery63.261.12.1
63.3WRJerry Jeudy62.564.1-1.6
63.6WRChris Godwin6463.20.8
64.3RBJames Conner67.6616.6
67.6RBTreVeyon Henderson66.768.4-1.7
67.7RBKaleb Johnson65.869.5-3.7
68.9WRJayden Reed69.368.50.8
69.8QBPatrick Mahomes70.469.11.3
70.8RBTyrone Tracy72.768.93.8
72.1WRCalvin Ridley71.372.8-1.5
73.3WRJauan Jennings75.6714.6
73.7WRBrandon Aiyuk74.672.81.8
74.1WRDeebo Samuel72.275.9-3.7
76.8WRJalen McMillan77.975.72.2
77.7RBQuinshon Judkins76.179.3-3.2
78.4WRLuther Burden72.784-11.3
78.4WRKhalil Shakir79.177.61.5
79.4WRJakobi Meyers81.677.24.4
80.0TET.J. Hockenson79.280.8-1.6
80.3WREmeka Egbuka78.681.9-3.3
81.6QBBo Nix85.577.67.9
82.2RBTony Pollard82.681.70.9
85.9WRRicky Pearsall84.687.2-2.6
86.1RBAaron Jones89.382.86.5
86.4QBBaker Mayfield89.383.45.9
86.7RBJaylen Warren86.486.9-0.5
87.2TEMark Andrews86.987.5-0.6
88.0WRJosh Downs88.687.41.2
88.6TEJonnu Smith93.2849.2
91.9QBJared Goff92.990.82.1
93.6RBIsiah Pacheco90.796.5-5.8
96.0WRDarnell Mooney96.595.51
96.4WRMatthew Golden94.498.3-3.9
96.4WRRashid Shaheed94.798-3.3
97.8RBJ.K. Dobbins101.294.36.9
97.9QBKyler Murray96.499.4-3
98.4QBBrock Purdy99.297.51.7
98.6RBRhamondre Stevenson100.696.64
99.1WRCooper Kupp97.1101-3.9
100.0QBCaleb Williams99.3100.6-1.3
102.0TEDavid Njoku103.7100.33.4
102.2RBTravis Etienne102.7101.61.1
104.2RBZach Charbonnet104.2104.20
104.5TETyler Warren99.6109.4-9.8
105.9WRMichael Pittman107.1104.62.5
107.0RBD'Andre Swift107.1106.80.3
107.6RBBrian Robinson109.6105.64
108.6WRStefon Diggs109.1108.11
110.4RBNajee Harris111.71092.7
111.8WRMarvin Mims114.1109.54.6
112.4QBJordan Love109.1115.6-6.5
112.9WRRashod Bateman112.5113.2-0.7
113.4QBJustin Herbert112114.7-2.7
113.8TEDallas Goedert118.4109.19.3
115.3TETravis Kelce115.2115.4-0.2
116.3WRKeon Coleman113.4119.2-5.8
117.3QBDrake Maye117.51170.5
119.4RBCam Skattebo118.6120.1-1.5
119.9TETucker Kraft120.1119.70.4
120.7WRKeenan Allen121.41201.4
123.2RBTank Bigsby123.1123.3-0.2
123.5WRTravis Hunter124.91222.9
124.8QBDak Prescott122.7126.8-4.1
127.7QBC.J. Stroud125.6129.8-4.2
128.3RBTyjae Spears129127.51.5
128.3RBDevin Neal126.8129.8-3
128.9WRTre Harris126.5131.3-4.8
129.5TEDalton Kincaid131.2127.73.5
130.2TEEvan Engram132.9127.55.4
131.6QBTrevor Lawrence128.2135-6.8
132.6WRHollywood Brown136.2128.97.3
133.3WRChristian Kirk134.7131.82.9
134.2QBMichael Penix132.3136-3.7
134.4TEIsaiah Likely135.9132.93
135.5RBRico Dowdle1381335
137.2WRXavier Legette131143.3-12.3
137.5WRQuentin Johnston140.5134.46.1
138.2QBAnthony Richardson140.8135.55.3
138.6WRRomeo Doubs139.4137.71.7
138.7QBTua Tagovailoa137140.4-3.4
142.3TEJake Ferguson144140.53.5
144.3QBBryce Young142.3146.2-3.9
144.3TEKyle Pitts145.61432.6
144.4RBRachaad White146.4142.34.1
145.4RBTrey Benson144.5146.2-1.7
145.8TEColston Loveland142.6148.9-6.3
147.2RBJerome Ford148.41462.4
150.6WRIsaiah Bond150.8150.40.4
152.6QBJ.J. McCarthy149.3155.8-6.5
153.1RBDylan Sampson151.4154.8-3.4
153.2WRJalen Coker153.9152.51.4
153.3TECade Otton155.9150.75.2
154.5RBOllie Gordon II155.9153.12.8
156.5RBBlake Corum154.4158.5-4.1
157.2WRCedric Tillman158.1156.21.9
158.0QBCam Ward153.6162.4-8.8
158.4RBRay Davis158.3158.5-0.2
158.6WRAmari Cooper157.4159.8-2.4
162.0WRAdam Thielen174.6149.425.2
162.2RBJaylen Wright162.1162.2-0.1
162.4TECole Kmet165.8158.96.9
162.6RBTyler Allgeier162.9162.30.6
163.6TEPat Freiermuth162.7164.4-1.7
165.5QBJustin Fields162.2168.7-6.5
167.1WRAlec Pierce168.8165.43.4
168.3RBIsaac Guerendo169.9166.73.2
168.4WRDontayvion Wicks164.8171.9-7.1
168.7WRXavier Restrepo163.3174-10.7
169.1QBGeno Smith172.3165.96.4
170.9WRJordan Whittington166.7175-8.3
171.7QBSam Darnold167.8175.5-7.7
172.5TEZach Ertz178.8166.112.7
173.5TEHunter Henry173173.9-0.9
174.3RBAustin Ekeler179.5169.110.4
174.7QBShedeur Sanders171.8177.5-5.7
174.8RBBraelon Allen174.8174.70.1
177.3WRElic Ayomanor174.3180.3-6
178.0WRAndrei Iosivas178.2177.80.4
178.7WRWan'Dale Robinson181.5175.95.6
179.4QBMatthew Stafford177.3181.4-4.1
182.1RBJavonte Williams185.3178.86.5
186.1TEDalton Schultz186.5185.70.8
187.0WRDeMario Douglas189.7184.25.5
187.7RBNick Chubb190.4184.95.5
188.5RBRoschon Johnson186190.9-4.9
188.5WRAdonai Mitchell187.3189.6-2.3
188.5TEHarold Fannin188.5188.50
188.7WRJalen Royals182.9194.4-11.5
189.8WRJayden Higgins187.6192-4.4
192.3RBJordan Mason191.9192.6-0.7
193.7TENoah Gray190.9196.5-5.6
197.7TETyler Higbee206.418917.4
198.3WRJack Bech192.8203.8-11
199.1QBDerek Carr201.1197.14
199.3RBJustice Hill204194.59.5
199.4RBDJ Giddens196.4202.4-6
199.8TEMike Gesicki205.2194.410.8
200.2RBRJ Harvey196.1204.3-8.2
200.6RBKareem Hunt206.6194.612
200.8RBKendre Miller200.1201.4-1.3
200.9TEJa'Tavion Sanders195.4206.4-11
201.4WRDeAndre Hopkins202.4200.42
205.2WRTroy Franklin202.6207.7-5.1
205.8RBAudric Estime215.619619.6
208.3QBJaxson Dart210.5206.14.4
208.8WRMichael Wilson200.7216.8-16.1
209.1WRDyami Brown214204.19.9
209.3TEChig Okonkwo213205.57.5
209.4WRJalen Tolbert206212.7-6.7
210.5WRMalik Washington21720413
212.2RBMarShawn Lloyd211.1213.2-2.1
213.2RBWoody Marks209.8216.6-6.8
213.3WRKayshon Boutte219.7206.912.8
216.8WRSavion Williams209.9223.7-13.8
217.5TETaysom Hill228.7206.322.4
218.1WRTez Johnson215.2221-5.8
218.6RBDamien Martinez217.5219.6-2.1
221.6TEElijah Arroyo221.5221.7-0.2
221.7QBRussell Wilson225.8217.68.2
222.7RBBrashard Smith220225.3-5.3
222.9WRDemarcus Robinson229.9215.814.1
222.9TEJuwan Johnson224.5221.33.2
223.1WRGabe Davis221.7224.4-2.7
223.1WRTank Dell238208.229.8
223.4RBAntonio Gibson224.72222.7
223.5TEBen Sinnott229.6217.412.2
223.7RBJordan James227.2220.17.1
224.9WRJalen Nailor228221.76.3
225.7QBKirk Cousins230.9220.510.4
226.5RBWill Shipley228224.93.1
227.3WRDiontae Johnson231.8222.79.1
227.4QBAaron Rodgers231.6223.18.5
227.5WRDevaughn Vele233.4221.611.8
227.7WRJaylin Noel226229.4-3.4
227.9RBKeaton Mitchell234.9220.814.1
228.4RBTy Johnson238.2218.619.6
228.6QBJalen Milroe235.9221.314.6
228.7WRTyler Lockett238.4218.919.5
229.1RBJaleel McLaughlin231.9226.35.6
229.3RBKenneth Gainwell239.3219.320
229.8WRChristian Watson237.7221.915.8
229.9RBKalel Mullings236.722313.7
230.0WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine231.3228.62.7
230.3RBLeQuint Allen231.5229.12.4
230.5RBKimani Vidal238.6222.416.2
230.7WRJahan Dotson239.1222.316.8
231.0TETheo Johnson233.1228.84.3
231.1TENoah Fant236.9225.311.6
231.2WRCalvin Austin235.5226.98.6
231.7RBTrevor Etienne236227.38.7
231.8WRDarius Slayton235.1228.46.7
231.9TEWill Dissly237.8225.911.9
232.0WRRicky White237.8226.111.7
232.6RBJarquez Hunter238.6226.512.1
232.7TEMason Taylor233.1232.30.8
232.7RBBhayshul Tuten235.5229.95.6
232.8RBCam Akers236.8228.78.1
232.9RBZack Moss239.1226.712.4
232.9WRJohn Metchie239.4226.413
233.0RBSean Tucker238.5227.511
233.1TEBrenton Strange238.1228.110
233.6WRCurtis Samuel237.6229.58.1
233.8WRTre Tucker237.1230.56.6
234.0RBJonathon Brooks237.5230.57
234.2WRRay-Ray McCloud237.8230.67.2
234.2RBDevin Singletary238.42308.4
234.4WRElijah Moore236.1232.63.5
234.4RBSincere McCormick239.722910.7
234.4RBRaheim Sanders239.2229.69.6
234.6QBJameis Winston239.22309.2
235.6TEGunnar Helm238.3232.95.4
235.6TEAJ Barner239.4231.87.6
235.9WRParker Washington239232.76.3
236.8RBTahj Brooks239.62345.6
237.6WRDevontez Walker239.7235.54.2
239.3WRKaden Prather238.5240-1.5
239.4WRLuke McCaffrey238.7240-1.3
239.4WRJoshua Palmer238.8240-1.2
239.5WRJa'Lynn Polk239240-1
239.6WRKaVontae Turpin239.1240-0.9
239.6TELuke Lachey239.2240-0.8
239.7WRNoah Brown239.3240-0.7
239.7RBPhil Mafah239.3240-0.7
239.7RBKhalil Herbert239.3240-0.7
239.7RBKyle Monangai239.4240-0.6
239.7WRJuJu Smith-Schuster239.4240-0.6
239.7WRRoman Wilson239.4240-0.6
239.7RBDameon Pierce239.4240-0.6
239.8RBMiles Sanders239.5240-0.5
239.8TEBrock Wright239.5240-0.5
239.8WRTim Patrick239.5240-0.5
239.8WRMack Hollins239.5240-0.5
239.8WRNick Nash239.5240-0.5
239.8WRTai Felton239.5240-0.5
239.8QBDaniel Jones239.6240-0.4
239.8WRMike Williams239.6240-0.4
239.9WRTory Horton239.7240-0.3
239.9QBJoe Milton239.7240-0.3
239.9WRJermaine Burton239.7240-0.3

            

Undervalued (Both Sites)

           

ADP:  25.4 AVG, 24.0 UD, 26.8 DR

Irving averaged 16.9 PPR points from Week 6 onward, and 18.1 points after Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye. I've cooled on him slightly since Liam Coen left for Jacksonville, but the potential for RB1 fantasy production still outweighs admittedly valid concerns about how much work a 195-pound RB can handle long term. My personal rankings have Irving as a mid-R2 pick, whereas early ADP puts him at the 2/3 turn.

                  

ADP: 39.0 AVG, 38.3 UD, 39.6 DR

When you look at his stats from last season, remember that Daniels left one game after 10 snaps and another game after 26 snaps. He otherwise averaged the third most fantasy points per game at his position, behind only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Commanders are now projected for $75 million in cap space, which means there's potential for improvement not only with Daniels but also his supporting cast. 

I wonder if his ADP would be earlier if not for the difficulty of pairing him with preferred stacking partner Terry McLaurin, who is going at the 2/3 turn. McLaurin should probably be going a bit later and Daniels a bit earlier. As is, teams that take McLaurin rarely have the opportunity to draft Daniels (unless they take him about 12-15 picks ahead of ADP). It appears very few people are doing that, which means Daniels-McLaurin stacks aren't all that common. I have no problem drafting Daniels without his top receiver, considering he scores a lot of his points on the ground and may get a new No. 2 WR this offseason.

             

ADP: 57.2 AVG, 57.8 UD, 56.5 DR

I have Sutton ranked 44th, after he averaged 17.7 PPR points from Week 8 onward last season. I'll happily draft him in Round 5 and then follow up with Bo Nix (ADP 81.6) in Round 7.

             

ADP: 60.8 AVG, 58.7 UD, 62.8 DR

I may have been overzealous in ranking Hampton at No. 40, but the 5/6 turn seems too cheap for an excellent RB prospect who has some shot to go in the second half of the first round. Early in Round 5 seems like an appropriate middle ground for now, pending results of the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days. For what it's worth, I have most of the top prospects ranked a round or two ahead of their initial ADPs.

             

ADP: 102.7 AVG, 102.7 UD, 101.6 DR

After seeing what Liam Coen did with Tampa Bay's running game last season, I'll happily give Etienne one last chance to live up to his first-round billing. It's also encouraging that Coen preferred Bucky Irving over Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, as it shows the Jags' new head coach may not care about size/weight as much as a lot of other coaches, which would favor Etienne over fellow incumbent Tank Bigsby

             

Overvalued (Both Sites)

             

ADP: 24.0 AVG, 24.7 UD, 23.3 DR

I discussed Higgins at length in my recent article on impending free agents and franchise-tag candidates. The gist is that he's coming off his best season in terms of fantasy points per game but still comes with a ton of risk for hamstring/thigh injuries. The only way I'd draft him at this price is if he ends up on a new team as the clear No. 1 receiver and is paired with a franchise QB. Working as Joe Burrow's No. 2 receiver is a pretty good deal, but that's been Higgins' reality for five seasons now and he's yet to combine production and durability commensurate with top-20 fantasy value. 

             

ADP: 24.8 AVG, 25.8 UD, 23.8 DR

Jayden Daniels may continue to improve on the sky-high standard he's already set, but his running ability and frequently scrambling make him unlikely to rank near the league leaders in pass attempts, which means there's not much chance for McLaurin to see more than seven targets per game. The current price feels like drafting McLaurin at his ceiling, given that he had elite per-target efficiency in 2024 but ranked just 16th among WRs in PPR points per game (or 14th if we don't count Rashee Rice and Chris Godwin).

             

ADP: 48.9 AVG, 48.9 UD, 48.8 DR

Teams that start off with Ja'Marr Chase are often taking Higgins at the 2/3 turn and Burrow at the 4/5 turn. The trio was best-ball gold in 2025, but that was with Chase going in the middle of Round 1, Higgins in Round 4/5 and Burrow around Rounds 7-9. They're now priced up to last year's production, with an additional ADP boost due to the stacking frequency. I don't mind paying up for the Bengals stack occasionally, but there's no way I'm taking Burrow at the 4/5 turn in any other scenario. I'm guessing he'd land closer to the 5/6 turn if there weren't so many Chase drafters targeting him.

             

ADP: 44.7 AVG, 44.1 UD, 45.2 DR

This is another case where stacks are inflating ADP, with a lot of the people that draft Lamar Jackson in Round 3 then taking Flowers in Round 4. That's fine, but I'm not interested in Flowers before Round 5 for teams that don't already have Jackson.

    

ADP: 74.1 AVG, 72.2 UD, 75.9 DR

Samuel saw the writing on the wall and knew he'd either be traded or released this season, so he and his agent sought permission to find a trade, potentially gaining a degree of control over the situation (TBD). A new team will mean more theoretical upside for target volume, but it will also mean stepping away from the scheme that helped make him a star, and on the heels of a 2024 season in which he simply wasn't all that good. Plus, Samuel is 29 years old and has an unusual skill set that may not age well.

      

ADP: 112.4 AVG, 109.1 UD, 115.6 DR

Did people watch the 2024 season at all? Love wasn't good, and the Packers relied on their defense and passing game to make the playoffs. That's not to say Love is awful, but the superstar dreams of last offseason can probably be laid to rest. He also doesn't run much, so it's not like there's an easy path to big-time fantasy scoring

             

Noteworthy Differences Between Sites

      

ADP: Underdog: 34.1 / Drafters: 30.2

I'm not a fan of Williams at either price, worrying that his lack of elite traits eventually will cost him volume. But the real surprise here isn't his ADP in general, it's that he's going an average of four picks earlier on Drafters, a site that uses full-PPR scoring. Williams isn't a total zero in the passing game, but 29 running backs caught more passes than his 34 last year, while just four had more rushing TDs than his 14. It's also worth noting that Drafters-specific strategy incentivizes swinging for the fences and finding guys that can outperform ADP from start to finish (whereas on Underdog a guy can be the key to success if he just puts up huge numbers Weeks 15-17). Williams doesn't really fit the high-ceiling archetype for me, considering he finished last season as RB7 in overall scoring and RB10 in points per game. I'd rather draft an elite QB or a breakout candidate at WR in this range.

     

ADP: Underdog: 58.2 / Drafters: 49.2

Walker isn't a player that I'd expect to show a large ADP gap between the two sites. He took on more pass-catching work in 2024, but not to an extent that makes him more valuable on full-PPR sites relative to half-PPR formats. I suppose his injury history and talent lend to a boom/bust narrative; just not to an extent that would explain a difference of nearly a full round between Underdog and Drafters. 

             

ADP: Underdog: 131 / Drafters: 143.3

Legette and rookie Luther Burden are the only players ranked in the Top 150 that have double-digit ADP gaps between the two sites. In Burden's case it makes more sense, as rookies tend to go earlier on Underdog due to the outsized importance of back-weighted production. The other interesting thing about Legette is that teammate Adam Thielen is reversed, going at 174.6 on Underdog and 149.4 on Drafters. It's not even clear yet if Thielen will play another season, but he was definitely Carolina's best receiver in 2024, and fellow rookie Jalen Coker also outplayed Legette. The biggest practical takeaway here is probably that Thielen's a good value on Underdog (although I also like Coker on both sites at his 13th-round ADP).

             

