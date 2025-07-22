Menu
Fantasy Home
NFL Betting

VSiN: AFC South Betting Preview

Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson host VSiN's Football Training Camp to offer their best bets for the AFC South. They explain why C.J. Stroud and the Texans are still the team to beat. Plus other bets.
July 22, 2025
VSiN: AFC South Betting Preview
July 22, 2025
Video Shorts
LAST DAY DEAL

Get 20% OFF

Take advantage of the start of training camp before this deal ends today. Use promo code CAMP
PROMO CODE CAMP

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson host VSiN's Football Training Camp to offer their best bets for the AFC South. They explain why C.J. Stroud and the Texans are still the team to beat. Nick gets into the changes in Jacksonville under Liam Coen.  How bad is the QB situation in Indy? Plus, can Cameron Ward elevate the Titans?  (Segment aired 7/21/2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit https://vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire  to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.