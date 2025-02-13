Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rankings: Initial PPR Top 200 for 2025

Jerry Donabedian 
Updated on February 13, 2025 2:24PM EST

It's never too early to start thinking about next season, especially if you work for a fantasy sports website and already had to do the first run of 2025 projections

Below you'll find a comparison between my personal PPR rankings (far left column) and early ADP results from Drafters.com (second column), followed by the difference between the two (third column). Keep in mind that Drafters is a best ball site, whereas my personal rankings are intended for the lineup-setting, redraft leagues that most people play on Yahoo, ESPN, etc. The biggest difference between those two formats, in terms of draft strategy, is that every team in a best-ball league is taking 2-4 QBs and TEs. That means QB20 and TE20 have real value, which isn't the case in a typical redraft league where a lot of teams only draft one quarterback and one tight end.

After the rankings, I'll discuss and explain some of the noteworthy cases where my personal rankings diverge considerably from the early ADP results on Drafters. There are a couple of general themes that stand out. First, I have most of the rokies ranked much earlier than where they're going in best-ball drafts. Second, I have the top QBs and TEs going slightly earlier than their Drafters' ADPs. 

At the bottom of the page I'll discuss some of the more interesting cases in which my rankings are far different from early ADP.

My RankADPDIFFPlayerPosTeam
110Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN

My RankADPDIFFPlayerPosTeam
110Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN
220Saquon BarkleyRBPHI
352Bijan RobinsonRBATL
43-1Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
54-1Justin JeffersonWRMIN
682CeeDee LambWRDAL
76-1Puka NacuaWRLA
8124Brian ThomasWRJAC
9101Nico CollinsWRHOU
107-3Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
11143De'Von AchaneRBMIA
12131Christian McCaffreyRBSF
13152Ashton JeantyRB 
149-5Malik NabersWRNYG
1511-4Derrick HenryRBBAL
16182Brock BowersTELV
17192Ladd McConkeyWRLAC
18235Josh JacobsRBGB
19278Bucky IrvingRBTB
20200Jonathan TaylorRBIND
2116-5Drake LondonWRATL
22242Breece HallRBNYJ
2322-1Tyreek HillWRMIA
2417-7A.J. BrownWRPHI
25338Lamar JacksonQBBAL
26326Trey McBrideTEARZ
27347Mike EvansWRTB
28313Josh AllenQBBUF
29378Jayden DanielsQBWAS
30300Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
3125-6Terry McLaurinWRWAS
3226-6Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
3329-4James CookRBBUF
3421-13Tee HigginsWRCIN
35350Marvin HarrisonWRARZ
3628-8Kyren WilliamsRBLA
375215Tetairoa McMillanWR 
38446Chuba HubbardRBCAR
39390Xavier WorthyWRKC
406525Omarion HamptonRB 
4136-5Chase BrownRBCIN
4238-4DJ MooreWRCHI
4342-1Jalen HurtsQBPHI
445612Courtland SuttonWRDEN
45494Davante AdamsWRNYJ
4641-5Joe MixonRBHOU
47503Jordan AddisonWRMIN
4840-8DeVonta SmithWRPHI
4943-6Rashee RiceWRKC
50511George KittleTESF
51532Alvin KamaraRBNO
5245-7Jameson WilliamsWRDET
536815Kaleb JohnsonRB 
54551Rome OdunzeWRCHI
55572Kenneth WalkerRBSEA
5646-10Joe BurrowQBCIN
57669James ConnerRBARZ
58602Sam LaPortaTEDET
5947-12Zay FlowersWRBAL
607313Tyrone TracyRBNYG
6159-2George PickensWRPIT
6254-8Chris OlaveWRNO
6362-1Chris GodwinWRTB
648117Emeka EgbukaWR 
6548-17DK MetcalfWRSEA
6663-3Jerry JeudyWRCLE
6758-9Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
6861-7David MontgomeryRBDET
69723Khalil ShakirWRBUF
709323Luther BurdenWR 
71809Jalen McMillanWRTB
7270-2Calvin RidleyWRTEN
73785Quinshon JudkinsRB 
7471-3TreVeyon HendersonRB 
75761Jauan JenningsWRSF
7669-7Jayden ReedWRGB
7764-13Patrick MahomesQBKC
7877-1Jakobi MeyersWRLV
799718Ricky PearsallWRSF
80866Tony PollardRBTEN
81832Isiah PachecoRBKC
8212139Cam SkatteboRB 
8379-4T.J. HockensonTEMIN
84851Bo NixQBDEN
859813Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
869610Rashid ShaheedWRNO
87947J.K. DobbinsRBLAC
8882-6Mark AndrewsTEBAL
89901Jonnu SmithTEMIA
9084-6Aaron JonesRBMIN
91921Darnell MooneyWRATL
92953Matthew GoldenWR 
9375-18Travis KelceTEKC
9474-20Brandon AiyukWRSF
9589-6Baker MayfieldQBTB
961059Travis EtienneRBJAC
9712326Tre HarrisWR 
9867-31Deebo SamuelWRSF
9987-12Jaylen WarrenRBPIT
1001077D'Andre SwiftRBCHI
1011010Kyler MurrayQBARZ
10288-14Josh DownsWRIND
10312017Tyler WarrenTE 
1041095Najee HarrisRBPIT
105102-3Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
106103-3Brock PurdyQBSF
1071136Marvin MimsWRDEN
1081124Keon ColemanWRBUF
1091189Travis HunterWR 
110100-10Cooper KuppWRLA
11112211Drake MayeQBNE
11214028Isaiah BondWR 
11315643Xavier RestrepoWR 
11415137Colston LovelandTE 
11512510C.J. StroudQBHOU
11614529Trey BensonRBARZ
11715235J.J. McCarthyQBMIN
11899-19David NjokuTECLE
119104-15Caleb WilliamsQBCHI
120115-5Rashod BatemanWRBAL
121108-13Stefon DiggsWRHOU
12291-31Jared GoffQBDET
12313714Jake FergusonTEDAL
124110-14Michael PittmanWRIND
125111-14Dallas GoedertTEPHI
12615327Blake CorumRBLA
127119-8Keenan AllenWRCHI
128116-12Justin HerbertQBLAC
1291367Isaiah LikelyTEBAL
130127-3Tyjae SpearsRBTEN
131106-25Brian RobinsonRBWAS
1321331Christian KirkWRJAC
13315926Ollie GordonRB 
13415420Cam WardQB 
1351383Anthony RichardsonQBIND
13617034Adam ThielenWRCAR
13715720Tyler AllgeierRBATL
138124-14Rico DowdleRBDAL
139126-13Tank BigsbyRBJAC
140130-10Dak PrescottQBDAL
1411476Devin NealRB 
14216119Ray DavisRBBUF
1431507Jalen CokerWRCAR
144117-27Tucker KraftTEGB
1451494Rachaad WhiteRBTB
14616721Elic AyomanorWR 
147139-8Quentin JohnstonWRLAC
14817426Dontayvion WicksWRGB
14917728Austin EkelerRBWAS
150132-18Trevor LawrenceQBJAC
151114-37Jordan LoveQBGB
152148-4Jerome FordRBCLE
1531552Amari CooperWRBUF
154131-23Evan EngramTEJAC
155135-20Xavier LegetteWRCAR
15618428DeMario DouglasWRNE
15723073RJ HarveyRB 
158134-24Michael PenixQBATL
159158-1Dylan SampsonRB 
160141-19Bryce YoungQBCAR
16118928Harold FanninTE 
1621642Justin FieldsQBPIT
163129-34Dalton KincaidTEBUF
164128-36Hollywood BrownWRKC
165162-3Pat FreiermuthTEPIT
1661726Isaac GuerendoRBSF
16718720Jordan WhittingtonWRLA
1681713Hunter HenryTENE
16918617Jalen RoyalsWR 
17019222Nick ChubbRBCLE
17123564Jalen MilroeQB 
172143-29Romeo DoubsWRGB
173165-8Shedeur SandersQB 
174163-11Cole KmetTECHI
175146-29Cade OttonTETB
176144-32Kyle PittsTEATL
177169-8Zach ErtzTEWAS
178142-36Tua TagovailoaQBMIA
179173-6Geno SmithQBSEA
180166-14Jaylen WrightRBMIA
18120120DJ GiddensRB 
18221634Kayshon BoutteWRNE
183182-1Wan'Dale RobinsonWRNYG
184160-24Cedric TillmanWRCLE
1851949Jayden HigginsWR 
186  Dameon PierceRBHOU
18720518Mike GesickiTECIN
1881979Ja'Tavion SandersTECAR
1891956Woody MarksRB 
19022737Jaleel McLaughlinRBDEN
1911998Noah GrayTEKC
192185-7Adonai MitchellWRIND
193175-18Braelon AllenRBNYJ
19424652Brenton StrangeTEJAC
19524550Ben SinnottTEWAS
1961982Dyami BrownWRWAS
1972025Justice HillRBBAL
19825658Devin SingletaryRBNYG
199168-31Alec PierceWRIND
20024242Gabe DavisWRJAC
 176 Sam DarnoldQBMIN
 178 Kareem HuntRBKC
 179 Andrei IosivasWRCIN
 180 Matthew StaffordQBLAR
 181 Roschon JohnsonRBCHI
 183 DeAndre HopkinsWRKC
 188 Javonte WilliamsRBDEN
 190 Jahan DotsonWRPHI
 191 Dalton SchultzTEHOU
 193 Jordan MasonRBSF
 196 Derek CarrQBNO
 200 Kendre MillerRBNO

     

My Rank: 8

ADP: 12

In my mind, Thomas' massive production at the end of 2024 makes him a solid first-round pick more so than a 1/2 turn guy. He averaged 23.9 PPR points over the final six weeks while catching passes from Mac Jones, and he'll now head into 2025 with Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback and Liam Coen as his head coach. I'm not sure if Coen will be a good head coach, but I know he was one of the best playcallers / scheme designers in the league last year, lifting Tampa Bay's offense about two levels higher than Dave Canales did in 2023. 

           

My Rank: 19

ADP: 27

This is a similar case to Thomas', albeit with a lesser talent. Irving averaged 18.3 PPR points after a Week 11 bye, despite missing the final three quarters of one game with an injury. It's fair to wonder if a player his size can handle huge workloads in the long run, but at this price he can miss a few games and still be a successful pick. A third-round price is too cheap for a RB who finished his rookie season with 1,122 rushing yards and 392 receiving yards while improving both his usage and production as the year progressed.

           

My Rank: 34

ADP: 21

2024 was easily Higgins' best season in terms of per-game production (18.7 PPR points), but he missed five games for a second straight year, struggling with upper-leg injuries again. As much as I normally like to target players that had high scoring averages but missed a bunch of games, Higgins feels incredibly expensive for a player with a career average of 14.3 PPR points and a lengthy history of similar injuries. He has six hamstring/thigh/quad injuries on record since entering the NFL in 2020. I'm guessing he'll stay with the Bengals but will drop back to his normal range of 7-8 targets per game, after averaging 9.1 last year. 

           

My Rank: 40

ADP: 65

This should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt, as I don't watch much college football or claim to be any kind of expert on prospects. I mostly defer to people with expertise in that area, and nearly all of what I've seen on Hampton is extremely positive, with mock drafts and prospect rankings consistently putting him as the RB2 in a strong class for the position, behind only Ashton Jeanty. Hampton is an early declare who put up two seasons of massive numbers on mediocre teams, and a lot of people are expecting a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at around 220 pounds. He already seems locked in as a second-round pick and could even slip into the first round with a strong 40 time. Generally speaking, the ADPs on top rookies likely will rise over the next couple months, and Hampton could eventually be a late-R2 fantasy pick if he lands with the right team. There's obviously risk, as it's also possible he falls to late in the second round of the real-life draft and then gets taken by a team with an established starting RB, in which case his fantasy ADP likely would drop to Round 8-9.

           

My Rank: 44

ADP: 56

A fifth-round ADP probably seems fair if you consider that Sutton produced as a WR2 last season, a WR3 in 2023 and at a sub-fantasy-starter level in 2021 and 2022. What that misses is how his 2024 numbers improved as Bo Nix improved, with Sutton averaging 17.7 PPR points after Week 7 while reaching double digits in all 11 games. That level of production is commensurate with second-round value, giving Sutton plenty of room to fall back and still be a valuable pick at his fifth-round price. I may eventually move him as high as a Round 3 ranking if the Broncos only add modest competition for targets this offseason.

           

My Rank: 65

ADP: 48

While Seattle's firing of OC Ryan Grubbs and subsequent hiring of Klint Kubiak feels more favorable for Metcalf than for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, I'm nonetheless sticking to my guns on the idea that 2024 was DK's final opportunity to prove he's capable of something more than WR3 fantasy production. He's reliable for that, at least, but I prefer shopping for more upside around the 4/5 turn, rather than drafting a guy with four straight seasons in the range of 13.0 to 14.4 PPR points.

           

My Rank: 82

ADP: 121

It sounds like Skattebo is more likely to be a mid-round pick than a second-round guy, but it won't surprise me if some team falls in love with him and takes him in the range of 50-75 overall. He finished 2024 with 1,711 rushing yards, 605 receiving yards and 24 TDs, making him a threat to handle both goal-line carries and passing-down work in the NFL even if he's nothing special as a pure runner. And, for what it's worth, I thought he looked pretty darn good in the CFB playoffs, showing enough power and agility to get by in the NFL even if he runs something like a 4.6 40-yard dash. My naked-eye guess is that he'll land closer to 4.5.

           

My Rank: 98

ADP: 67

Samuel has long been one of my favorite real-life players, and he conceivably could get more targets if/when he's traded. The problem for me is that he simply didn't look good or play well in 2024, which becomes even more of a concern given his history of nagging injuries and the possibility that his unique skill set won't age well. 

           

My Rank: 113

ADP: 156

Restrepo's pre-draft profile is that of a second-round pick, while his ADP is more in line with what we normally see for rookie WRs taken in the third round of the NFL Draft. It's possible he ends up being taken in the third round, of course, in which case this ADP might end up sticking. If he goes in the second round to a receiver-needy team with a decent QB, he'd likely land around ADP 90.

           

My Rank: 117

ADP: 152

McCarthy's youth and athleticism give him a  much higher ceiling than Sam Darnold, who just threw for 35 TDs under Kevin O'Connell. If McCarthy is merely an average starting quarterback in real life, he'll be a great fantasy pick at ADP 152. If he's the standout the Vikings hope he is, McCarthy's combination of mobility and A+ team context could make him a solid QB1 for fantasy immediately, commensurate with fifth/sixth/seventh-round value.

           

