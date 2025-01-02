Chase Brown Injury: Works with trainers Thursday

Brown (ankle) was spotted working out with trainers during Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Brown, who didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through session and didn't practice Wednesday, thus is trending toward another 'DNP' listing Thursday. The Bengals' upcoming injury report will reveal the running back's game status for Saturday's game against the Steelers, which Cincinnati needs to win in order to have a chance to qualify for the postseason.