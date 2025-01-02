Fantasy Football
Chase Brown

Chase Brown Injury: Works with trainers Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 10:07am

Brown (ankle) was spotted working out with trainers during Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Brown, who didn't participate in Tuesday's walk-through session and didn't practice Wednesday, thus is trending toward another 'DNP' listing Thursday. The Bengals' upcoming injury report will reveal the running back's game status for Saturday's game against the Steelers, which Cincinnati needs to win in order to have a chance to qualify for the postseason.

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
