Chris Manhertz headshot

Chris Manhertz Injury: Staying with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Manhertz (finger) and the Giants agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Manhertz played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with three catches (on four targets) for 30 yards and one touchdown. He suffered ligament ruptures to his finger in Week 18 against the Eagles, but he is expected to be available for offseason programming after undergoing surgery to repair the issue.

