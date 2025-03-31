Christian Barmore Injury: Expected to be available in April

Speaking Monday, new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Barmore (illness) is expected to be available for the start of the offseason workout program next month, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots last summer and missed the first 10 games of the 2024 season before being cleared to play in November. Barmore appeared in four games before experiencing recurred symptoms, leading to his placement on the reserve/NFI list for the final three contests of the year. Barmore's return would be a massive boost to New England's defensive line.