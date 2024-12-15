Gameday Injuries: Week 15

The Raiders' Aidan O'Connell (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. If O'Connell, who was carted off the field while donning an air cast in the Week 14 loss

We're set for the start of the fantasy playoffs in many leagues Sunday, and the injury report is a busy one but not too overwhelmed with big names. There are also some encouraging signs for certain key players as kickoffs approach, so without further ado, let's get into the latest on an important Sunday morning for many fantasy players:

QUARTERBACKS

The Saints' Derek Carr (concussion/hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his stead, second-year signal-caller Jake Haener will man the controls of the offense versus Washington, albeit with New Orleans' significantly depleted pass-catching corps at his disposal. Haener has just 29 regular-season pass attempts, all this season, on his resume, but interim coach Darren Rizzi elected to go with the Fresno State product over talented but raw rookie Spencer Rattler, who'll serve as Haener's backup Sunday.

The Giants' Drew Lock (heel) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. Tommy DeVito, who Lock replaced as the starter over the last two games, has healed from a forearm injury he suffered in Week 12 and will retake control of the offense after throwing for 189 yards and rushing for another 32 during that one start against the Buccaneers.

The Raiders' Aidan O'Connell (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. If O'Connell, who was carted off the field while donning an air cast in the Week 14 loss to the Buccaneers, doesn't suit up, then one-time Atlanta draft pick Desmond Ridder, who threw for 101 yards in emergency duty versus Tampa Bay, will draw the start against his original squad.

RUNNING BACKS

The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but worked his way back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Hall is expected to play. However, with the rookie duo of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis both turning in positive performances in Hall's stead during a Week 14 overtime loss to the Dolphins, it remains to be seen exactly how the backfield work might be split.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (calf) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his expected second straight absence, Zach Charbonnet, who accrued 193 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in Walker's absence during a Week 14 win over the Cardinals, will once again spearhead Seattle's ground attack.

The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (back/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Irving is expected to play. If he were to suffer any setbacks or be limited in any way, Rachaad White would be the biggest beneficiary, while Sean Tucker would also see a bump in snaps.

The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week. If Swift isn't able to play, veteran Travis Homer would be in line to step in as the No. 1 back with Roschon Johnson (concussion) already ruled out, while Darrynton Evans would potentially be promoted from the practice squad at some point Sunday to offer reinforcements.

The Titans' Tony Pollard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Pollard is expected to play, although he'll still test himself in pregame warmups. If he were to have any setback or be limited, Tyjae Spears would be the primary beneficiary.

The Bears' Roschon Johnson (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Vikings after failing to practice all week. Travis Homer is projected to serve as the primary backup to D'Andre Swift (groin) if the latter suits up.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full session this week following a one-game absence due to a hip injury. If Mostert garners active status Sunday, it still remains to be seen how much he'll play behind De'Von Achane and rookie Jaylen Wright after logging only 10 carries and five catches over his last four games.

The Raiders' Alexander Mattison (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. Despite Mattison's return, head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed earlier in the week that Sincere McCormick, who's gained 142 yards on 27 carries in the last two games, will start versus Atlanta.

The Panthers' Raheem Blackshear (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence, one-time Bears third-round pick and converted receiver Velus Jones and Mike Boone are in line to serve as Chuba Hubbard's backups versus Dallas.

The Raiders' Zamir White (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Alexander Mattison should enjoy a bigger role, albeit behind new starting running back Sincere McCormick.

The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his regular season. In his absence the rest of the way, DeeJay Dallas should serve as Arizona's No. 3 running back.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers' George Pickens (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Mike Williams, Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller should all have a chance at bigger roles once again after the trio recorded a combined seven receptions during the Week 14 win over the Browns.

The Bills' Keon Coleman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a four-game absence due to a wrist injury. Coleman should return to his usual downfield role and will cause a hit to some degree to the opportunities for Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper, while also relegating Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins to lesser roles.

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (shoulder/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, McConkey will test himself during pregame warmups for the second straight week, but this time, there's much more optimism for his availability than there was heading into his Week 14 absence against the Chiefs. If he suits up, McConkey will retake his spot atop the wide receiver depth chart and therefore bump Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer down a notch.

The Packers' Romeo Doubs is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. Doubs should resume filling his typically solid role in Green Bay's air attack, although with Christian Watson and Jayden Reed also healthy, it will be difficult to predict where the majority of targets from Jordan Love will go.

The Colts' Josh Downs (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but finished the week with two full practices. As per early Sunday reports, Downs is expected to play and resume his role as a top target for Anthony Richardson, albeit in a particularly difficult matchup versus Denver's talented secondary.

The Chiefs' Hollywood Brown (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns and remains on injured reserve, but he had his practice window opened Friday, when he put in a limited session.

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore should continue serving as the No. 2 receiver for Jameis Winston while Michael Woods remains in the No. 3 role.

The Commanders' Noah Brown (kidney) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Dyami Brown is expected to have the first opportunity at filling the No. 2 receiver role, although Olamide Zachheaus and rookie Ladd McConkey should also see increased roles.

The Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Shepard is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Rakim Jarrett and Trey Palmer would be in line for more opportunities.

The Ravens' Diontae Johnson (suspension) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants, leaving Tylan Wallace as the No. 4 receiver for Lamar Jackson versus New York.

The Panthers' Jalen Coker is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. In his return, Coker may slide back into the No. 3 receiver role behind Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen, potentially bumping David Moore down to No. 4 status.

The Saints' Bub Means (ankle) remains on injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday before missing the last two sessions of the week. Dante Pettis should continue to see increased opportunity as a reserve receiver in Means' ongoing absence.

The Browns' Jamari Thrash is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after putting in a pair of limited sessions and a full Friday practice following a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. In his return, Thrash projects to slot into the No. 4 receiver role versus Kansas City.

TIGHT ENDS

The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions despite practicing in full all week. If the talented tight end's upward trajectory throughout the week results in active status Sunday, he could jump back into a sizable role in what should be a very competitive game and relegate Dawson Knox back to No. 2 status in the process.

The Browns' David Njoku (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Njoku will work out pregame so that a final decision can be made on his status. If Njoku sits out, Jordan Akins will slide into the top tight-end role, but more targets will also be available for receivers Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Michael Woods.

The Jets' Tyler Conklin (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after being added to the injury report Saturday. If Conklin, who didn't travel with the team to Jacksonville but was still potentially getting there independently, can't suit up, Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah will likely handle the majority of snaps at tight end for New York.

The Chargers' Will Dissly (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Stone Smartt is slated to handle the No. 1 tight-end role while Tucker Fisk serves as his backup.

The Jaguars' Evan Engram (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.In his absence the rest of the way, the duo of Brenton Strange and Luke Farrell will serve as the top tight-end duo beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets, although more short-area targets should also be available for Parker Washington and new addition Josh Reynolds.

The Texans' Cade Stover (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after being added to the injury report Saturday. If Stover can't play, journeyman Irv Smith, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, should slot into the No. 2 tight-end role behind Dalton Schultz.

The Packers' Luke Musgrave (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks and remains on injured reserve, but he had his practice window opened Wednesday and put in three limited practices this week.

The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Friday's practice. If the veteran sits out, Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree would serve as Indianapolis' top two tight ends versus Denver.

KICKERS

The Commanders' Zane Gonzalez (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with two full practices after a limited Wednesday session to open the week. Washington did promote Greg Joseph from the practice squad Saturday, meaning Gonzalez could still be in danger of sitting out versus New Orleans.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks.

The Giants' Deonte Banks (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Bills' Rasul Douglas (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Vikings' Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Jets' Sauce Gardner is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Jets' D.J. Reed (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Vikings' Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Falcons after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Titans' Roger McCreary (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Giants' Dru Phillips (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Broncos' Riley Moss (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Safeties

The Eagles' Reed Blankenship is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Packers' Javon Bullard (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Steelers' DeShon Elliott (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Bills' Damar Hamlin (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Buccaneers' Christian Izien (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his regular season.

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Falcons.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Raiders' Adam Butler (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons.

The Bears' Gervon Dexter (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Vikings.

The Commanders' Daron Payne (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Lions' DJ Reader is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Linebackers

The Falcons' Troy Andersen (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Raiders.

The Buccaneers' K.J. Britt (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Texans' Christian Harris (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' Eric Kendricks (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Giants' Bobby Okereke (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.