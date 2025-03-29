Fantasy Football
Christian Benford News: Gets contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:06am

Benford and the Bills have agreed upon a four-year, $76 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benford was widely considered a Pro Bowl snub last season after putting together a standout campaign that included the sixth-highest PFF grade (79.3) among NFL cornerbacks. The Villanova product finished the regular season with a career-high 64 tackles, including his first NFL sack, 10 pass defenses (including two interceptions) and two forced fumbles over 15 contests. Benford was set to enter 2025 on the final season of his rookie contract, but with the extension he'll now be a core member of Buffalo's defense for the foreseeable future.

