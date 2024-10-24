Christian Watson Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Watson (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Since sitting out Week 5 at the Rams due to a sprained left ankle, Watson has suited up the last two games, combining for five touches for 73 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD. Most of that production occurred on a 44-yard scoring connection with QB Jordan Love in Week 6 against the Cardinals, but Watson has a favorable matchup on tap Sunday versus a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most YPT (8.7) to opposing wide receivers this season. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Watson goes into the weekend with a designation.