C.J. Ham headshot

C.J. Ham Injury: Undergoes procedure on ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Ham underwent surgery Wednesday to repair an ankle injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ham was listed on the Vikings' injury report toward the end of the regular season due to an ankle injury, but it wasn't severe enough for him to miss a single game in 2024. The veteran fullback should have enough time to fully recover before offseason training begins.

C.J. Ham
Minnesota Vikings
