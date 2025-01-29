C.J. Ham News: Handles seven touches in 2024
Ham finished the 2024 season with five catches for 35 yards on six targets and two rushes for 10 yards and one touchdown across 17 regular-season games.
Ham played 262 offensive snaps across the 17 contests, and he saw another 282 snaps on special teams. The 31-year-old fullback has spent all eight seasons of his career with Minnesota and is under contract for one more season at a salary of $2.55 million. The Vikings are flush with 2025 cap space at the moment, but they have the quarterback situation to figure out and a load of potential free agents. Releasing the lightly-used Ham would clear $2.65 million against the cap.
