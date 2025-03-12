C.J. Mosley Injury: Let go by Jets

The Jets released Mosley (neck) on Wednesday.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Mosley will be designated as a post-June 1 cut in order to spread out that cap hit that comes with his release. In doing so, the Jets clear $4 million in cap space for 2025 while taking on $8.784 million in dead money. Mosley battled neck and toe issues last season, limiting him to parts of just four games. He played in all 17 regular-season games each of the previous two seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a second-team All-Pro as recently as 2022. He turns 33 years old in June. It's unclear how much Mosley' body has left to give to football.