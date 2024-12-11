Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 15: No More Byes! Good luck in the playoffs.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at DET
|2.
|Joe Burrow CIN at TEN
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at NYG
|4.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. PIT
|5.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at NO
|6.
|Baker Mayfield TB at LAC
|7.
|Jared Goff DET vs. BUF
|8.
|Jordan Love GB at SEA
|9.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at SF
Note: Stafford has a quick turnaround on the road against the Niners this week - can he approach last week's performance?
|10.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NE
Note: Murray's two first-half interceptions against the Seahawks were costly, this after he drove the Cardinals to a quick touchdown on their first drive.
|11.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. LAR
Note: Purdy missed one play after taking a big hit last week, but later returned.
|12.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at CLE
|13.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. IND
|14.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at HOU
|15.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. CHI
|16.
|Anthony Richardson IND at DEN
|17.
|*Jameis Winston CLE vs. KC
Note: Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Winston will remain the starter this week despite the Browns officially getting eliminated from the playoffs.
|18.
|*Caleb Williams CHI at MIN
Note: Have the Bears considered hypnosis to convince Williams and the rest of the offense that the first half is really the second half?
|19.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. TB
Note: Herbert downplayed the leg contusion that forced him to briefly leave Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs.
|20.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. GB
|21.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. MIA
|22.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. DAL
|23.
|*Cooper Rush DAL at CAR
Note: Given the opponent, Rush's 183 passing yards and two touchdowns against one interception against the Bengals has to be considered a disappointing line.
|24.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ at JAX
|25.
|Drake Maye NE at ARI
|26.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL at LV
Note: Falcons coach Raheem Morris reiterated that Cousins will remain the starter, despite leading the team to a four-game losing streak in which he threw zero touchdowns and eight interceptions.
|27.
|Will Levis TEN vs. CIN
|28.
|Russell Wilson PIT at PHI
|29.
|*Desmond Ridder LV vs. ATL
Note: Ridder will likely start in place of the injured Aidan O'Connell, just in time for a Revenge Game against the Falcons. O'Connell hasn't officially been ruled out yet.
|30.
|*Drew Lock NYG vs. BAL
Note: Lock (undisclosed) will have an MRI this week, but if everything checks out, he'll remain the starter.
|31.
|*Jake Haener NO vs. WAS
Note: Haener stepped in last week when Derek Carr got hurt. I think it'll be him in there this week if Carr can't go, but Spencer Rattler will also be an option.
|32.
|Mac Jones JAC vs. NYJ
|33.
|Spencer Rattler NO vs. WAS
|34.
|Tommy DeVito NYG vs. BAL
|35.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. WAS
Note: Carr is week-to-week due to his fractured left (non-throwing) hand. He is also in the concussion protocol.
|36.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. ATL
Note: O'Connell left last week's loss to the Bucs with a bone bruise in his knee. He has not officially been ruled out yet, but coach Antonio Pierce did say that he expects Desmond Ridder to start this week.
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. PIT
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL at NYG
|3.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. BUF
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA at SF
|5.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. WAS
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at LV
|7.
|Josh Jacobs GB at SEA
|8.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. MIA
|9.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. CHI
|10.
|David Montgomery DET vs. BUF
|11.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL at CAR
Note: Dowdle has back-to-back 100-yard games and now draws Carolina.
|12.
|Chase Brown CIN at TEN
|13.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at HOU
Note: Achane was held to 24 yards on 14 carries, but salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown and six catches.
|14.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at DEN
|15.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NO
|16.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DAL
|17.
|James Cook BUF at DET
|18.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at CLE
Note: Pacheco was the Chiefs' clear RB1 on Sunday night.
|19.
|Najee Harris PIT at PHI
|20.
|*Rachaad White TB at LAC
Note: White received a heavy workload with Bucky Irving getting hurt midway against the Raiders.
|21.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NE
|22.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. CIN
|23.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. GB
Note: It's difficult to ignore how much better Charbonnet was against the Cardinals than Kenneth Walker has been recently.
|24.
|*Patrick Taylor SF vs. LAR
Note: Taylor could be the next man up for the Niners, after Isaac Guerendo sprained his foot in the win over the Bears.
|25.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. BAL
|26.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at ARI
|27.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at MIN
|28.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. KC
|29.
|*Sincere McCormick LV vs. ATL
Note: McCormick fully took over the rushing duties last week for the Raiders.
|30.
|Gus Edwards LAC vs. TB
|31.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at PHI
|32.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. NYJ
|33.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at JAX
|34.
|Ray Davis BUF at DET
|35.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. IND
|36.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at NO
|37.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. IND
|38.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. BAL
|39.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. NYJ
|40.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at LV
|41.
|Cam Akers MIN vs. CHI
|42.
|*Isaiah Davis NYJ at JAX
Note: Davis and Braelon Allen were in a pure timeshare last week with Breece Hall (knee) out.
|43.
|Blake Corum LA at SF
|44.
|Justice Hill BAL at NYG
|45.
|*Kareem Hunt KC at CLE
Note: Hunt played only 20 snaps in the win over the Chargers.
|46.
|Kendre Miller NO vs. WAS
|47.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. KC
|48.
|*Travis Homer CHI at MIN
Note: Homer left last week's game against the Niners with a head injury.
|49.
|Ameer Abdullah LV vs. ATL
|50.
|*Kimani Vidal LAC vs. TB
Note: Vidal was on the field more than the previous week and picked up eight carries, but wasn't able to factor in the passing game.
|51.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at NO
|52.
|*Sean Tucker TB at LAC
Note: Tucker had three carries for 47 yards and could be the Bucs' No. 2 back this week pending Bucky Irving's back status.
|53.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at HOU
|54.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. PIT
|55.
|Ty Johnson BUF at DET
|56.
|*Mike Boone CAR vs. DAL
Note: Boone could be the backup behind Chuba Hubbard this week.
|57.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. CIN
|58.
|Trey Benson ARZ vs. NE
|59.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. MIA
|60.
|Samaje Perine KC at CLE
|61.
|Antonio Gibson NE at ARI
|62.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn SF vs. LAR
|63.
|Israel Abanikanda SF vs. LAR
|64.
|Kenny McIntosh SEA vs. GB
|65.
|Khalil Herbert CIN at TEN
|66.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at CAR
|67.
|*Bucky Irving TB at LAC
Note: Irving left last week's win over the Raiders with a back injury.
|68.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. LAR
Note: Guerendo left late in Week 14 with a sprained foot and has not practiced yet this week. The Niners play on Thursday.
|69.
|Breece Hall NYJ at JAX
|70.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. GB
Note: Walker is getting additional tests on his calf injury, though it appears the ankle injury that was also bothering him has cleared.
|71.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at HOU
Note: Mostert (hip) was inactive last week after participating in three limited practices.
|72.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. ATL
|73.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at MIN
|74.
|*Zamir White LV vs. ATL
Note: White (quad) was placed on season-ending IR.
|75.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. DAL
Note: Brooks tore his ACL in the loss to the Eagles.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
|2.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. MIA
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
|4.
|Puka Nacua LA at SF
|5.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. BUF
|6.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at CAR
|7.
|Cooper Kupp LA at SF
|8.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. KC
|9.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. PIT
Note: The Eagles passing game failed to get untracked last week, leaving Brown frustrated.
|10.
|Mike Evans TB at LAC
|11.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. GB
|12.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at JAX
|13.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at HOU
|14.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. IND
|15.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at DET
|16.
|Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
|17.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NO
|18.
|Drake London ATL at LV
|19.
|DJ Moore CHI at MIN
|20.
|Davante Adams NYJ at JAX
|21.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. BAL
|22.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. LAR
|23.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. CHI
|24.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. CIN
|25.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. GB
|26.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at LV
|27.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at HOU
|28.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. ATL
|29.
|Zay Flowers BAL at NYG
|30.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. NE
|31.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. BUF
|32.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. NYJ
|33.
|Keenan Allen CHI at MIN
|34.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. DAL
|35.
|Michael Pittman IND at DEN
|36.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. PIT
|37.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC at CLE
|38.
|Christian Watson GB at SEA
|39.
|Rome Odunze CHI at MIN
|40.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR
|41.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. KC
|42.
|Jayden Reed GB at SEA
|43.
|Calvin Austin PIT at PHI
|44.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. CIN
|45.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. NE
|46.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. MIA
|47.
|Amari Cooper BUF at DET
|48.
|*Xavier Legette CAR vs. DAL
Note: Legette had multiple drops last week, including one on a potential game-winner.
|49.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. WAS
|50.
|Devaughn Vele DEN vs. IND
|51.
|Tre Tucker LV vs. ATL
|52.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. BAL
|53.
|Sterling Shepard TB at LAC
|54.
|Kayshon Boutte NE at ARI
|55.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at CAR
|56.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at LV
|57.
|Quentin Johnston LAC vs. TB
|58.
|Parker Washington JAC vs. NYJ
|59.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. GB
|60.
|*Demarcus Robinson LA at SF
Note: Robinson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|61.
|KaVontae Turpin DAL at CAR
|62.
|John Metchie HOU vs. MIA
|63.
|*Tutu Atwell LA at SF
Note: Atwell could see more snaps Thursday night due to DeMarcus Robinson recovering from a shoulder injury.
|64.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TB
|65.
|Alec Pierce IND at DEN
|66.
|Mack Hollins BUF at DET
|67.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at CLE
|68.
|Jalen Nailor MIN vs. CHI
|69.
|DeMario Douglas NE at ARI
|70.
|Xavier Worthy KC at CLE
|71.
|David Moore CAR vs. DAL
|72.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at SEA
|73.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at JAX
|74.
|Keon Coleman BUF at DET
|75.
|Noah Brown WAS at NO
|76.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at NYG
Note: Bateman (knee) practiced in Monday's informal practice following the bye.
|77.
|*George Pickens PIT at PHI
Note: Pickens (hamstring) is unlikely to be available this week.
|78.
|*Ladd McConkey LAC vs. TB
Note: McConkey (knee/shoulder) was inactive last week after being a game-time decision.
|79.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. KC
Note: Tillman was still in the concussion protocol as of Monday, over two weeks since suffering the injury.
|80.
|Romeo Doubs GB at SEA
|81.
|Jalen Coker CAR vs. DAL
|82.
|Josh Downs IND at DEN
Tight Ends
|1.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. ATL
|2.
|George Kittle SF vs. LAR
|3.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. NE
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. NYJ
|5.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at HOU
|6.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NYG
|7.
|Travis Kelce KC at CLE
|8.
|David Njoku CLE vs. KC
|9.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. BUF
|10.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CHI
|11.
|Cade Otton TB at LAC
|12.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at PHI
|13.
|Tucker Kraft GB at SEA
|14.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. MIA
|15.
|Zach Ertz WAS at NO
|16.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at CAR
|17.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. WAS
|18.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at MIN
Note: Zero targets in the loss to the Niners.
|19.
|*Dawson Knox BUF at DET
Note: Knox was targeted only once in the loss to the Rams despite Dalton Kincaid missing the game.
|20.
|Hunter Henry NE at ARI
|21.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at LV
|22.
|Noah Gray KC at CLE
|23.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at NYG
|24.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at JAX
|25.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. GB
|26.
|*Stone Smartt LAC vs. TB
Note: Next Man Up for the Chargers after the injury to Will Dissly.
|27.
|Mike Gesicki CIN at TEN
|28.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. PIT
|29.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. CIN
|30.
|Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. DAL
|31.
|AJ Barner SEA vs. GB
|32.
|Tommy Tremble CAR vs. DAL
|33.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL at CAR
|34.
|Davis Allen LA at SF
|35.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. WAS
|36.
|Brenton Strange JAC vs. NYJ
|37.
|Colby Parkinson LA at SF
|38.
|*Will Dissly LAC vs. TB
Note: Dissly is likely out multiple weeks due to the shoulder injury suffered against the Chiefs.
|39.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at DET
Note: Kincaid (knee) sat out the loss to the Rams.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
|2.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. MIA
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
|4.
|Puka Nacua LA at SF
|5.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. PIT
|6.
|Derrick Henry BAL at NYG
|7.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. BUF
|8.
|Kyren Williams LA at SF
|9.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. WAS
|10.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. BUF
|11.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at CAR
|12.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at LV
|13.
|Josh Jacobs GB at SEA
|14.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. MIA
|15.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. CHI
|16.
|David Montgomery DET vs. BUF
|17.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL at CAR
Note: Dowdle has back-to-back 100-yard games and now draws Carolina.
|18.
|Cooper Kupp LA at SF
|19.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. KC
|20.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. PIT
Note: The Eagles passing game failed to get untracked last week, leaving Brown frustrated.
|21.
|Mike Evans TB at LAC
|22.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. GB
|23.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. ATL
|24.
|George Kittle SF vs. LAR
|25.
|Chase Brown CIN at TEN
|26.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at HOU
Note: Achane was held to 24 yards on 14 carries, but salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown and six catches.
|27.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at DEN
|28.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at JAX
|29.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at HOU
|30.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. IND
|31.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at DET
|32.
|Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
|33.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NO
|34.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NO
|35.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DAL
|36.
|James Cook BUF at DET
|37.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at CLE
Note: Pacheco was the Chiefs' clear RB1 on Sunday night.
|38.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. NE
|39.
|Drake London ATL at LV
|40.
|DJ Moore CHI at MIN
|41.
|Najee Harris PIT at PHI
|42.
|*Rachaad White TB at LAC
Note: White received a heavy workload with Bucky Irving getting hurt midway against the Raiders.
|43.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NE
|44.
|Tony Pollard TEN vs. CIN
Kickers
|1.
|Chris Boswell PIT at PHI
|2.
|Jake Bates DET vs. BUF
|3.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at LAC
|4.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. MIA
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. TB
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF at DET
|7.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at CAR
|8.
|Brandon McManus GB at SEA
|9.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. CHI
|10.
|Justin Tucker BAL at NYG
|11.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. IND
|12.
|Jake Moody SF vs. LAR
|13.
|Joshua Karty LA at SF
|14.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. GB
|15.
|Matthew Wright KC at CLE
|16.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. PIT
|17.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at LV
|18.
|Jason Sanders MIA at HOU
|19.
|Matt Gay IND at DEN
|20.
|*Zane Gonzalez WAS at NO
Note: The Commanders will stick with Gonzalez as their kicker this week.
|21.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. WAS
|22.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. ATL
|23.
|*Nick Folk TEN vs. CIN
Note: Folk is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the Titans added Brayden Narveson to their practice squad.
|24.
|Chad Ryland ARZ vs. NE
|25.
|Cam Little JAC vs. NYJ
|26.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. KC
Note: Hopkins missed two more kicks and the Browns added Riley Patterson to their practice squad, though coach Kevin Stefanski said that Hopkins would remain the kicker.
|27.
|Anders Carlson NYJ at JAX
|28.
|*Cade York CIN at TEN
Note: York fulfilled his role to a tee, making both field goal attempts and consistently getting touchbacks on kickoffs, thus avoiding Turpin.
|29.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. BAL
|30.
|*Joey Slye NE at ARI
Note: The Pats added John Parker Romo to their practice squad.
|31.
|Cairo Santos CHI at MIN
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DAL
|33.
|*John Parker Romo at
Note: Romo signed to the Pats practice squad.
Defenses
|1.
|Baltimore Ravens at NYG
|2.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI
|3.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT
Note: I don't mind having my defense face the Steelers without George Pickens.
|4.
|Denver Broncos vs. IND
|5.
|*Washington Commanders at NO
Note: The Commanders likely get to face Jake Haener instead of Derek Carr.
|6.
|Kansas City Chiefs at CLE
|7.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI
|8.
|*Atlanta Falcons at LV
Note: The Falcons are still a mess, but they've recorded nine sacks the last two weeks after netting just 10 the entire rest of the season.
|9.
|*Arizona Cardinals vs. NE
Note: The Cardinals have a great matchup, but it's hard to trust them after their putrid performance against the Seahawks.
|10.
|*New York Jets at JAX
Note: Played without C.J. Mosley (neck) and Sauce Gardner (hamstring) last week.
|11.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. GB
|12.
|New Orleans Saints vs. WAS
|13.
|*Dallas Cowboys at CAR
Note: The Cowboys lost DeMarvion Overshown for this season and potentially next with three torn ligaments in his knee.
|14.
|Houston Texans vs. MIA
|15.
|Cincinnati Bengals at TEN
|16.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
|17.
|Cleveland Browns vs. KC
|18.
|Miami Dolphins at HOU
|19.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAC
|20.
|Tennessee Titans vs. CIN
|21.
|Indianapolis Colts at DEN
|22.
|New England Patriots at ARI
|23.
|Buffalo Bills at DET
|24.
|Chicago Bears at MIN
|25.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ
|26.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. ATL
|27.
|*Detroit Lions vs. BUF
Note: You could see the impact of so many defenders missing last week, now they draw the Bills.
|28.
|New York Giants vs. BAL
|29.
|Green Bay Packers at SEA
|30.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. TB
|31.
|Los Angeles Rams at SF
|32.
|Carolina Panthers vs. DAL