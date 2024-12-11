Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on December 11, 2024 4:26AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 15: No More Byes! Good luck in the playoffs.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome

Week 15: No More Byes! Good luck in the playoffs.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF at DET
2.Joe Burrow CIN at TEN
3.Lamar Jackson BAL at NYG
4.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. PIT
5.Jayden Daniels WAS at NO
6.Baker Mayfield TB at LAC
7.Jared Goff DET vs. BUF
8.Jordan Love GB at SEA
9.*Matthew Stafford LA at SF
Note: Stafford has a quick turnaround on the road against the Niners this week - can he approach last week's performance?
10.*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NE
Note: Murray's two first-half interceptions against the Seahawks were costly, this after he drove the Cardinals to a quick touchdown on their first drive.
11.*Brock Purdy SF vs. LAR
Note: Purdy missed one play after taking a big hit last week, but later returned.
12.Patrick Mahomes KC at CLE
13.Bo Nix DEN vs. IND
14.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at HOU
15.Sam Darnold MIN vs. CHI
16.Anthony Richardson IND at DEN
17.*Jameis Winston CLE vs. KC
Note: Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Winston will remain the starter this week despite the Browns officially getting eliminated from the playoffs.
18.*Caleb Williams CHI at MIN
Note: Have the Bears considered hypnosis to convince Williams and the rest of the offense that the first half is really the second half?
19.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. TB
Note: Herbert downplayed the leg contusion that forced him to briefly leave Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs.
20.Geno Smith SEA vs. GB
21.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. MIA
22.Bryce Young CAR vs. DAL
23.*Cooper Rush DAL at CAR
Note: Given the opponent, Rush's 183 passing yards and two touchdowns against one interception against the Bengals has to be considered a disappointing line.
24.Aaron Rodgers NYJ at JAX
25.Drake Maye NE at ARI
26.*Kirk Cousins ATL at LV
Note: Falcons coach Raheem Morris reiterated that Cousins will remain the starter, despite leading the team to a four-game losing streak in which he threw zero touchdowns and eight interceptions.
27.Will Levis TEN vs. CIN
28.Russell Wilson PIT at PHI
29.*Desmond Ridder LV vs. ATL
Note: Ridder will likely start in place of the injured Aidan O'Connell, just in time for a Revenge Game against the Falcons. O'Connell hasn't officially been ruled out yet.
30.*Drew Lock NYG vs. BAL
Note: Lock (undisclosed) will have an MRI this week, but if everything checks out, he'll remain the starter.
31.*Jake Haener NO vs. WAS
Note: Haener stepped in last week when Derek Carr got hurt. I think it'll be him in there this week if Carr can't go, but Spencer Rattler will also be an option.
32.Mac Jones JAC vs. NYJ
33.Spencer Rattler NO vs. WAS
34.Tommy DeVito NYG vs. BAL
35.*Derek Carr NO vs. WAS
Note: Carr is week-to-week due to his fractured left (non-throwing) hand. He is also in the concussion protocol.
36.*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. ATL
Note: O'Connell left last week's loss to the Bucs with a bone bruise in his knee. He has not officially been ruled out yet, but coach Antonio Pierce did say that he expects Desmond Ridder to start this week.

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. PIT
2.Derrick Henry BAL at NYG
3.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. BUF
4.Kyren Williams LA at SF
5.Alvin Kamara NO vs. WAS
6.Bijan Robinson ATL at LV
7.Josh Jacobs GB at SEA
8.Joe Mixon HOU vs. MIA
9.Aaron Jones MIN vs. CHI
10.David Montgomery DET vs. BUF
11.*Rico Dowdle DAL at CAR
Note: Dowdle has back-to-back 100-yard games and now draws Carolina.
12.Chase Brown CIN at TEN
13.*De'Von Achane MIA at HOU
Note: Achane was held to 24 yards on 14 carries, but salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown and six catches.
14.Jonathan Taylor IND at DEN
15.Brian Robinson WAS at NO
16.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DAL
17.James Cook BUF at DET
18.*Isiah Pacheco KC at CLE
Note: Pacheco was the Chiefs' clear RB1 on Sunday night.
19.Najee Harris PIT at PHI
20.*Rachaad White TB at LAC
Note: White received a heavy workload with Bucky Irving getting hurt midway against the Raiders.
21.James Conner ARZ vs. NE
22.Tony Pollard TEN vs. CIN
23.*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. GB
Note: It's difficult to ignore how much better Charbonnet was against the Cardinals than Kenneth Walker has been recently.
24.*Patrick Taylor SF vs. LAR
Note: Taylor could be the next man up for the Niners, after Isaac Guerendo sprained his foot in the win over the Bears.
25.Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. BAL
26.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at ARI
27.D'Andre Swift CHI at MIN
28.Nick Chubb CLE vs. KC
29.*Sincere McCormick LV vs. ATL
Note: McCormick fully took over the rushing duties last week for the Raiders.
30.Gus Edwards LAC vs. TB
31.Jaylen Warren PIT at PHI
32.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. NYJ
33.Braelon Allen NYJ at JAX
34.Ray Davis BUF at DET
35.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. IND
36.Jeremy McNichols WAS at NO
37.Javonte Williams DEN vs. IND
38.Devin Singletary NYG vs. BAL
39.Travis Etienne JAC vs. NYJ
40.Tyler Allgeier ATL at LV
41.Cam Akers MIN vs. CHI
42.*Isaiah Davis NYJ at JAX
Note: Davis and Braelon Allen were in a pure timeshare last week with Breece Hall (knee) out.
43.Blake Corum LA at SF
44.Justice Hill BAL at NYG
45.*Kareem Hunt KC at CLE
Note: Hunt played only 20 snaps in the win over the Chargers.
46.Kendre Miller NO vs. WAS
47.Jerome Ford CLE vs. KC
48.*Travis Homer CHI at MIN
Note: Homer left last week's game against the Niners with a head injury.
49.Ameer Abdullah LV vs. ATL
50.*Kimani Vidal LAC vs. TB
Note: Vidal was on the field more than the previous week and picked up eight carries, but wasn't able to factor in the passing game.
51.Chris Rodriguez WAS at NO
52.*Sean Tucker TB at LAC
Note: Tucker had three carries for 47 yards and could be the Bucs' No. 2 back this week pending Bucky Irving's back status.
53.Jaylen Wright MIA at HOU
54.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. PIT
55.Ty Johnson BUF at DET
56.*Mike Boone CAR vs. DAL
Note: Boone could be the backup behind Chuba Hubbard this week.
57.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. CIN
58.Trey Benson ARZ vs. NE
59.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. MIA
60.Samaje Perine KC at CLE
61.Antonio Gibson NE at ARI
62.Ke'Shawn Vaughn SF vs. LAR
63.Israel Abanikanda SF vs. LAR
64.Kenny McIntosh SEA vs. GB
65.Khalil Herbert CIN at TEN
66.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at CAR
67.*Bucky Irving TB at LAC
Note: Irving left last week's win over the Raiders with a back injury.
68.*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. LAR
Note: Guerendo left late in Week 14 with a sprained foot and has not practiced yet this week. The Niners play on Thursday.
69.Breece Hall NYJ at JAX
70.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. GB
Note: Walker is getting additional tests on his calf injury, though it appears the ankle injury that was also bothering him has cleared.
71.*Raheem Mostert MIA at HOU
Note: Mostert (hip) was inactive last week after participating in three limited practices.
72.Alexander Mattison LV vs. ATL
73.Roschon Johnson CHI at MIN
74.*Zamir White LV vs. ATL
Note: White (quad) was placed on season-ending IR.
75.*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. DAL
Note: Brooks tore his ACL in the loss to the Eagles.

Wide Receivers

1.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
2.Nico Collins HOU vs. MIA
3.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
4.Puka Nacua LA at SF
5.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. BUF
6.CeeDee Lamb DAL at CAR
7.Cooper Kupp LA at SF
8.Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. KC
9.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. PIT
Note: The Eagles passing game failed to get untracked last week, leaving Brown frustrated.
10.Mike Evans TB at LAC
11.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. GB
12.Garrett Wilson NYJ at JAX
13.Tyreek Hill MIA at HOU
14.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. IND
15.Khalil Shakir BUF at DET
16.Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
17.Terry McLaurin WAS at NO
18.Drake London ATL at LV
19.DJ Moore CHI at MIN
20.Davante Adams NYJ at JAX
21.Malik Nabers NYG vs. BAL
22.Jauan Jennings SF vs. LAR
23.Jordan Addison MIN vs. CHI
24.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. CIN
25.DK Metcalf SEA vs. GB
26.Darnell Mooney ATL at LV
27.Jaylen Waddle MIA at HOU
28.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. ATL
29.Zay Flowers BAL at NYG
30.Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. NE
31.Jameson Williams DET vs. BUF
32.Brian Thomas JAC vs. NYJ
33.Keenan Allen CHI at MIN
34.Adam Thielen CAR vs. DAL
35.Michael Pittman IND at DEN
36.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. PIT
37.DeAndre Hopkins KC at CLE
38.Christian Watson GB at SEA
39.Rome Odunze CHI at MIN
40.Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR
41.Elijah Moore CLE vs. KC
42.Jayden Reed GB at SEA
43.Calvin Austin PIT at PHI
44.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. CIN
45.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. NE
46.Tank Dell HOU vs. MIA
47.Amari Cooper BUF at DET
48.*Xavier Legette CAR vs. DAL
Note: Legette had multiple drops last week, including one on a potential game-winner.
49.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. WAS
50.Devaughn Vele DEN vs. IND
51.Tre Tucker LV vs. ATL
52.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. BAL
53.Sterling Shepard TB at LAC
54.Kayshon Boutte NE at ARI
55.Brandin Cooks DAL at CAR
56.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at LV
57.Quentin Johnston LAC vs. TB
58.Parker Washington JAC vs. NYJ
59.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. GB
60.*Demarcus Robinson LA at SF
Note: Robinson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report.
61.KaVontae Turpin DAL at CAR
62.John Metchie HOU vs. MIA
63.*Tutu Atwell LA at SF
Note: Atwell could see more snaps Thursday night due to DeMarcus Robinson recovering from a shoulder injury.
64.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TB
65.Alec Pierce IND at DEN
66.Mack Hollins BUF at DET
67.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at CLE
68.Jalen Nailor MIN vs. CHI
69.DeMario Douglas NE at ARI
70.Xavier Worthy KC at CLE
71.David Moore CAR vs. DAL
72.Dontayvion Wicks GB at SEA
73.Allen Lazard NYJ at JAX
74.Keon Coleman BUF at DET
75.Noah Brown WAS at NO
76.*Rashod Bateman BAL at NYG
Note: Bateman (knee) practiced in Monday's informal practice following the bye.
77.*George Pickens PIT at PHI
Note: Pickens (hamstring) is unlikely to be available this week.
78.*Ladd McConkey LAC vs. TB
Note: McConkey (knee/shoulder) was inactive last week after being a game-time decision.
79.*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. KC
Note: Tillman was still in the concussion protocol as of Monday, over two weeks since suffering the injury.
80.Romeo Doubs GB at SEA
81.Jalen Coker CAR vs. DAL
82.Josh Downs IND at DEN

Tight Ends

1.Brock Bowers LV vs. ATL
2.George Kittle SF vs. LAR
3.Trey McBride ARZ vs. NE
4.Evan Engram JAC vs. NYJ
5.Jonnu Smith MIA at HOU
6.Mark Andrews BAL at NYG
7.Travis Kelce KC at CLE
8.David Njoku CLE vs. KC
9.Sam LaPorta DET vs. BUF
10.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CHI
11.Cade Otton TB at LAC
12.Pat Freiermuth PIT at PHI
13.Tucker Kraft GB at SEA
14.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. MIA
15.Zach Ertz WAS at NO
16.Jake Ferguson DAL at CAR
17.Juwan Johnson NO vs. WAS
18.*Cole Kmet CHI at MIN
Note: Zero targets in the loss to the Niners.
19.*Dawson Knox BUF at DET
Note: Knox was targeted only once in the loss to the Rams despite Dalton Kincaid missing the game.
20.Hunter Henry NE at ARI
21.Kyle Pitts ATL at LV
22.Noah Gray KC at CLE
23.Isaiah Likely BAL at NYG
24.Tyler Conklin NYJ at JAX
25.Noah Fant SEA vs. GB
26.*Stone Smartt LAC vs. TB
Note: Next Man Up for the Chargers after the injury to Will Dissly.
27.Mike Gesicki CIN at TEN
28.Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. PIT
29.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. CIN
30.Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. DAL
31.AJ Barner SEA vs. GB
32.Tommy Tremble CAR vs. DAL
33.Luke Schoonmaker DAL at CAR
34.Davis Allen LA at SF
35.Foster Moreau NO vs. WAS
36.Brenton Strange JAC vs. NYJ
37.Colby Parkinson LA at SF
38.*Will Dissly LAC vs. TB
Note: Dissly is likely out multiple weeks due to the shoulder injury suffered against the Chiefs.
39.*Dalton Kincaid BUF at DET
Note: Kincaid (knee) sat out the loss to the Rams.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
2.Nico Collins HOU vs. MIA
3.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
4.Puka Nacua LA at SF
5.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. PIT
6.Derrick Henry BAL at NYG
7.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. BUF
8.Kyren Williams LA at SF
9.Alvin Kamara NO vs. WAS
10.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. BUF
11.CeeDee Lamb DAL at CAR
12.Bijan Robinson ATL at LV
13.Josh Jacobs GB at SEA
14.Joe Mixon HOU vs. MIA
15.Aaron Jones MIN vs. CHI
16.David Montgomery DET vs. BUF
17.*Rico Dowdle DAL at CAR
Note: Dowdle has back-to-back 100-yard games and now draws Carolina.
18.Cooper Kupp LA at SF
19.Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. KC
20.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. PIT
Note: The Eagles passing game failed to get untracked last week, leaving Brown frustrated.
21.Mike Evans TB at LAC
22.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. GB
23.Brock Bowers LV vs. ATL
24.George Kittle SF vs. LAR
25.Chase Brown CIN at TEN
26.*De'Von Achane MIA at HOU
Note: Achane was held to 24 yards on 14 carries, but salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown and six catches.
27.Jonathan Taylor IND at DEN
28.Garrett Wilson NYJ at JAX
29.Tyreek Hill MIA at HOU
30.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. IND
31.Khalil Shakir BUF at DET
32.Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
33.Terry McLaurin WAS at NO
34.Brian Robinson WAS at NO
35.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DAL
36.James Cook BUF at DET
37.*Isiah Pacheco KC at CLE
Note: Pacheco was the Chiefs' clear RB1 on Sunday night.
38.Trey McBride ARZ vs. NE
39.Drake London ATL at LV
40.DJ Moore CHI at MIN
41.Najee Harris PIT at PHI
42.*Rachaad White TB at LAC
Note: White received a heavy workload with Bucky Irving getting hurt midway against the Raiders.
43.James Conner ARZ vs. NE
44.Tony Pollard TEN vs. CIN

Kickers

1.Chris Boswell PIT at PHI
2.Jake Bates DET vs. BUF
3.Chase McLaughlin TB at LAC
4.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. MIA
5.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. TB
6.Tyler Bass BUF at DET
7.Brandon Aubrey DAL at CAR
8.Brandon McManus GB at SEA
9.Will Reichard MIN vs. CHI
10.Justin Tucker BAL at NYG
11.Wil Lutz DEN vs. IND
12.Jake Moody SF vs. LAR
13.Joshua Karty LA at SF
14.Jason Myers SEA vs. GB
15.Matthew Wright KC at CLE
16.Jake Elliott PHI vs. PIT
17.Younghoe Koo ATL at LV
18.Jason Sanders MIA at HOU
19.Matt Gay IND at DEN
20.*Zane Gonzalez WAS at NO
Note: The Commanders will stick with Gonzalez as their kicker this week.
21.Blake Grupe NO vs. WAS
22.Daniel Carlson LV vs. ATL
23.*Nick Folk TEN vs. CIN
Note: Folk is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the Titans added Brayden Narveson to their practice squad.
24.Chad Ryland ARZ vs. NE
25.Cam Little JAC vs. NYJ
26.*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. KC
Note: Hopkins missed two more kicks and the Browns added Riley Patterson to their practice squad, though coach Kevin Stefanski said that Hopkins would remain the kicker.
27.Anders Carlson NYJ at JAX
28.*Cade York CIN at TEN
Note: York fulfilled his role to a tee, making both field goal attempts and consistently getting touchbacks on kickoffs, thus avoiding Turpin.
29.Graham Gano NYG vs. BAL
30.*Joey Slye NE at ARI
Note: The Pats added John Parker Romo to their practice squad.
31.Cairo Santos CHI at MIN
32.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DAL
33.*John Parker Romo at
Note: Romo signed to the Pats practice squad.

Defenses

1.Baltimore Ravens at NYG
2.Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI
3.*Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT
Note: I don't mind having my defense face the Steelers without George Pickens.
4.Denver Broncos vs. IND
5.*Washington Commanders at NO
Note: The Commanders likely get to face Jake Haener instead of Derek Carr.
6.Kansas City Chiefs at CLE
7.Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI
8.*Atlanta Falcons at LV
Note: The Falcons are still a mess, but they've recorded nine sacks the last two weeks after netting just 10 the entire rest of the season.
9.*Arizona Cardinals vs. NE
Note: The Cardinals have a great matchup, but it's hard to trust them after their putrid performance against the Seahawks.
10.*New York Jets at JAX
Note: Played without C.J. Mosley (neck) and Sauce Gardner (hamstring) last week.
11.Seattle Seahawks vs. GB
12.New Orleans Saints vs. WAS
13.*Dallas Cowboys at CAR
Note: The Cowboys lost DeMarvion Overshown for this season and potentially next with three torn ligaments in his knee.
14.Houston Texans vs. MIA
15.Cincinnati Bengals at TEN
16.San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
17.Cleveland Browns vs. KC
18.Miami Dolphins at HOU
19.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LAC
20.Tennessee Titans vs. CIN
21.Indianapolis Colts at DEN
22.New England Patriots at ARI
23.Buffalo Bills at DET
24.Chicago Bears at MIN
25.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYJ
26.Las Vegas Raiders vs. ATL
27.*Detroit Lions vs. BUF
Note: You could see the impact of so many defenders missing last week, now they draw the Bills.
28.New York Giants vs. BAL
29.Green Bay Packers at SEA
30.Los Angeles Chargers vs. TB
31.Los Angeles Rams at SF
32.Carolina Panthers vs. DAL
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 15 Waivers Preview
Streaming Defenses: Week 15 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
Streaming Defenses: Week 15 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses
NFL Injury Analysis: Key Injuries Heading Into Fantasy Playoffs
NFL Injury Analysis: Key Injuries Heading Into Fantasy Playoffs