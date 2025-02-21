Cornell Powell News: Let go by Seattle
The Seahawks waived Powell on Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Powell spent the second half of the 2024 regular season on the Seahawks' practice squad, and he was signed to a reserve/future contract in early January despite never being elevated to the active roster. Assuming he clears waivers, the 2021 fifth-round pick will look to catch on with another team looking to add depth to its wide receiver corps.
Cornell Powell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now