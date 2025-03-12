Fantasy Football
Craig Reynolds News: Returning to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:45pm

The Lions re-signed Reynolds to a one-year contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reynolds wasn't tendered by the Lions as a restricted free agent, and he's instead returning to the team at a reduced rate. The 28-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for Detroit last season, rushing 31 times for 139 scoreless yards (4.5 YPC), while adding three catches for 40 yards on five targets in the pass game. He played a career-high 272 special-teams snaps. Reynolds will continue to provide quality depth behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Craig Reynolds
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
