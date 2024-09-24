Damar Hamlin: First career INT on Monday

Hamlin tallied five tackles (three solo), two passes defended and one interception in Monday's 47-10 win over Jacksonville.

Hamlin recorded the first interception of his career Monday, as he picked off a Trevor Lawrence pass intended for Brian Thomas in the second quarter, which led to a 27-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir five plays later. Even in a blowout, Hamlin managed to play 100 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps for the second time this year. Through three games this season, the 2021 sixth-round pick has accrued 19 tackles (13 solo), two passes defended and one interception.