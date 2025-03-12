Damar Hamlin News: Staying with Buffalo

The Bills will sign Hamlin to a one-year contract, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

After starting 14 games for Buffalo in 2024 and totaling 89 tackles (62 solo) and two interceptions, Hamlin will be back for at least one more season. He currently projects to start in 2025, but the Bills could add talent at safety either later on in free agency or in the draft in April.