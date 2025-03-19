Danielle Hunter News: Lands extension through 2026

The Texans signed Hunter to a one-year contract extension through 2026 on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million deal with the Texans last offseason and went on to log 46 tackles (31 solo), including 12.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024. With the extension, Houston is giving Hunter $35.6 million in new money and will pay him $32 million in 2025, good for a $12.5 million raise.