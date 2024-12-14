Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 15 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 15 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.



Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

CAROLINA PANTHERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen looks tough right now, and it's not obvious what Jourdan Lewis specifically would do to trip him up here. The Dallas pass rush can be highly disruptive due to Micah Parsons, but in theory the Carolina offensive line is built to mitigate threats like these. It's not clear whether the return of Jalen Coker might complicate anything for Thielen, but before Thielen returned from injury Coker was playing Thielen's current position (slot). Thielen used to be a great boundary receiver, but he lost a step or two, necessitating his move to the slot. Moving to the boundary would probably be less than ideal for Thielen. It might also be less than ideal for Coker, but if he can get the boundary snaps opposite Xavier Legette then Coker has a chance. Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland are tougher on the boundary, but even they are opportunistic types more than they are shutdown corners. The concern for Coker otherwise is that he might be the WR4 if David Moore holds the boundary spot opposite Legette.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore









DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb is definitely too much for any of the Carolina corners, even Jaycee Horn. If anything, Lamb might be due for a surge of targets given that he has 'only' 13 on his last 102 snaps the last two weeks. Brandin Cooks might or might not end up logging more snaps than Jalen Tolbert, but whoever has the WR2 usage might be able to do something here and the one stuck in third has a lesser shot. Corners like Michael Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade are not particularly imposing to Tolbert, Cooks, or KaVontae Turpin. As long as Cooper Rush keeps it together the Cowboys should be able to get open a bit Sunday.

Upgrade: CeeDee Lamb

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

CLEVELAND BROWNS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jerry Jeudy has reminded lately why he was such a coveted prospect out of Alabama, where you probably would have expected him to win the matchup if he were facing Trent McDuffie at Washington. McDuffie in the NFL may very well be a different question, with a worse answer for Jeudy, but Jeudy is rolling and he has always been highly productive on a per-snap basis in the NFL, even while subjecting to sketchy quarterback play the entire time. With that said, avoiding McDuffie would be ideal. Joshua Williams is probably getting roasted by Jeudy, and maybe even Elijah Moore. Moore might be able to do something against Chamarri Conner in the slot, too. The weather seems like more of a concern to Jeudy and Moore than the corners specifically. Michael Woods probably can't be expected to beat anyone in particular, but he's a decent fringe prospect.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Michael Woods









KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins finally, barely played more snaps (34) last week than Justin Watson (32) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (33). The ratio is still off, and still part of why the Chiefs offense continues to needlessly struggle, but there's no guarantee Andy Reid approaches it differently anytime soon. Xavier Worthy (53) was the far and away snap leader, but only produced 46 yards from scrimmage, as he continues to struggle. Worthy's speed has an obvious counter in Denzel Ward, but the Browns might prefer to keep Ward on Hopkins when applicable. Greg Newsome can run well but is a step slower than Ward, so there's a little more risk for the Browns in that regard if they take that approach. But just the same, the Browns might regret it if they let DeAndre Hopkins get shots at Martin Emerson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Ward), Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

HOUSTON TEXANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Nico Collins might get followed by Jalen Ramsey in this one, but even if he doesn't Kendall Fuller is tough on the other side. With that said, the way Collins has produced the last two years, in my opinion, dictates that matchups don't matter. Collins is a top talent and the design of the Houston offense repeatedly tries to set him up for shots. Tank Dell is a few tiers lower and can't as easily be assumed to beat such corners, or even slot corner Kader Kohou whenever the matchup might occur. To be fair to Dell, both Ramsey and Fuller are older by corner standards and might have heavier feet than they used to, and as a receiver who is both tiny and not fast Dell is kind of dependent on getting people to lose their footing changing direction. John Metchie would seem to be the primary matchup for Kohou. It's arguable that the pass rush posed by Chop Robinson, Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler is a greater concern for these wideouts than the corners.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nico Collins, Tank Dell, John Metchie









MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill would ideally face Kamari Lassiter rather than Derek Stingley, but neither corner is the fastest out there. Lassiter is a great fit for the Houston scheme but if has to run with Hill or Jaylen Waddle that could be a problem for Houston. Just as in the case with the Houston receivers, the bigger threat than the corners is the pass rush. No Terron Armstead at left tackle is bad news when you're dealing with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. The main slot corner appears to be Eric Murray, though the Dolphins don't feature a slot receiver rep as much as most teams do, preferring two-TE and fullback looks.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill (the more Lassiter the better), Jaylen Waddle (see Hill)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WIDE RECEIVERS

Brian Thomas gets the benefit of the doubt even against Sauce Gardner, whose main means of threatening Thomas' production here is by holding or/and interfering. Qwan'tez Stiggers seems to be the next man up with D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols out. Stiggers is a bit stocky by corner standards at over 200 pounds while under 6-feet tall, but he's somewhat toolsy and played well in the CFL. Parker Washington might be a better slot fit than on the boundary due to his lack of speed, so Stiggers isn't an obvious angle for Washington despite his solid fundamental game.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brian Thomas, Parker Washington













NEW YORK JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Aaron Rodgers might finally get it together in this one given the easy matchup and with all of Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard present at once. Lazard could do real damage boxing out the athletic but much lighter Jarrian Jones in the slot, while whichever of Wilson or Adams lines up against Ronald Darby also has a great matchup. Tyson Campbell can be beaten by wideouts as good as Wilson and Adams, but whoever is on Darby might get open a bit faster.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquez Valdes-Scantling probably won't recapture the magic here, even if he avoids Marshon Lattimore. Jake Haener at quarterback probably isn't helpful, and Mike Sainristil on the other side can probably jam MVS effectively enough to pause MVS' otherwise massive speed and size advantage.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kevin Austin

Even: N/A









WASHINGTON COMMANDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Alontae Taylor can run and Kool Aid McKinstry isn't a bad athlete by corner standards either, but Terry McLaurin is likely too much for both of them anyway. Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus might see more opportunities with Noah Brown out, but guessing their application or even abilities isn't easy to do with their odd prospect profiles.

Upgrade: Terry McLaurin

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Dyami Brown

New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens

NEW YORK GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Malik Nabers might be in a decent spot for usage here, if only because the Ravens make it so difficult to run the ball. Meanwhile, Marlon Humphrey is unlikely to shadow Nabers, though Humphrey might be a challenge on slot reps. When Nabers avoids the slot Humphrey should more so be the problem of Wan'Dale Robinson. Darius Slayton isn't going to outrun Nate Wiggins might can definitely get past Brandon Stephens. Can Tommy DeVito get the ball to that spot, that far downfield? Maybe not.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson (arguable Downgrade re: Humphrey), Darius Slayton









BALTIMORE RAVENS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants are without their top three corners. If there's a threat to someone like Zay Flowers here it's that even guys like Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor might get open easier than they have in years.

Upgrade: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Cam Taylor-Britt can probably defend a guy like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but Taylor-Britt might not be able to quite mirror Calvin Ridley when the matchup occurs. The Titans might still prioritize getting Ridley matched up against rookie Josh Newton on the other side, all the same, but if Ridley can beat CTB and NWI projects better against Newton, then the Titans should have options of moving the ball through the air whatever way things shake up matchup-wise, especially re: Ridley.

Upgrade: Calvin Ridley

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tyler Boyd









CINCINNATI BENGALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Chidobe Awuzie returns to face his former team here, but he might wish he hadn't. Ja'Marr Chase in particular is probably too much for Awuzie at this point, but Tee Higgins can probably win that matchup regularly, too. With that said, Awuzie should be a tougher matchup than Darrell Baker on the other side. Roger McCreary in the slot is probably the toughest Titans corner at the moment, and neither of Chase or Higgins should need to deal with him much.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Andrei Iosivas

Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots

ARIZONA CARDINALS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marvin Harrison would probably struggle to get open if he's both shadowed by Christian Gonzalez and then double-teamed in addition to that. Gonzalez is very good and may well be capable of neutralizing Harrison without help, but Harrison's matchups have been so unfavorable all year that even going against Gonzalez might be a slight upgrade if it comes with the guarantee of a single-team. Michael Wilson can't separate from Jonathan Jones but might be able to bully him a little bit in single coverage. Marcus Jones could lose to Wilson the same way, and it might not be as easy to give him help. Greg Dortch is who Marcus would much rather see in the slot. Nearly every rep for Dortch or Zay Jones is one where the Cardinals are playing 10-on-11.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marvin Harrison (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Gonzalez), Michael Wilson (arguable Upgrade if Gonzalez shadows Harrison)









NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

DeMario Douglas might be able to win the matchup but he faces potentially the toughest Arizona corner in slot defender Garrett Williams. Kayshon Boutte has seen six targets in five of his last six games, so the Patriots might look to him again here in desperate hope of a big play. Whether Boutte can be expected to convert those opportunities against Sean Murphy-Bunting or Starling Thomas is unclear – those two can run every bit as well as Boutte or better, but the skill sets lag in comparison to their athleticism. Kendrick Bourne has improved over the last month after a slow start, and he could have the route-running ability to put Murphy-Bunting or/and Thomas on skates underneath.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton is somewhat trait-matched by a taller corner like Jaylon Jones, though Sam Womack is smaller and lacks a traditional Cover 3 build. Sutton doesn't just win by being tall, either way, but Womack might be a little easier to beat than Jones. Devaughn Vele would probably follow the same rule – Vele is quick for a taller wideout, but the out-reaching option is there with Womack and probably not with Jones. When in the slot Vele could find Kenny Moore somewhat challenging, but the reach advantage is even clearer there.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele









INDIANAPOLIS COLTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Levi Wallace is not nearly capable of meeting the standards set by Riley Moss, so the Broncos have a problem there if they trot out Wallace again. Bizarrely, Wallace might be better at covering Michael Pittman than Alec Pierce or Adonai Mitchell, because Wallace's problem is he's slow even by safety standards. If the Broncos shadow Pittman with Patrick Surtain then Surtain can probably erase Pittman, but then that leaves Pierce or Mitchell on Wallace, who at the very least needs a safety. This is just to mention that the Broncos might need to give Wallace so much help it saps their run defense infrastructure, which isn't what you want to do against this quarterback and running back. The Colts passing game doesn't look good here, but the big-play threat posed by Pierce or Mitchell deep against Wallace is the kind of thing that can turn a game upside down if properly struck.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Michael Pittman

Even: Alec Pierce (arguable Upgrade if Pittman is shadowed by Surtain), Adonai Mitchell

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown is probably matchup-proof in that the rule might be that a defense needs to commit a certain amount of attention to selling out against St. Brown's presence or otherwise get beat by him, and if the results this year are any indication defenses are mostly applying the first rule. The Lions are perfectly happy to accept that deal, because they can apply heavy pressure with their rushing attack, and making that defensive commitment to stopping St. Brown gives up more room to the run while giving Ben Johnson more means of dictating the positioning and personnel of the defense. Jameson Williams is one such means the Lions have of inflicting big damage in response to defenses selling out against St. Brown, and certainly the otherwise effective Bills cornerbacks are not built to run with speed like Williams has. Christian Benford is a good player for their scheme, but he can't run with 4.4 speed for more than 15 yards or so. The Lions can probably slow the pass rush that otherwise helps the Bills corners play their aggressive, downward style of coverage, and Williams especially can hit hard if that happens. Tim Patrick appears to be a strong fit for what the Lions are doing otherwise, to the point that as long as the Lions are moving the ball he's a candidate to be involved.

Upgrade: Jameson Williams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown (arguable Upgrade for game-script reasons), Tim Patrick









BUFFALO BILLS WIDE RECEIVERS

This could get ugly for the Detroit corners. They'll hold and interfere a fair amount almost certainly, and that could deny some amount of yardage or even touchdowns to the Bills receivers who might otherwise be open on the play, but the Detroit corners can't cover Amari Cooper or Khalil Shakir. If the Lions keep using Amik Robertson in the slot then they're asking for a lot of trouble from Shakir, while Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold on the boundary might be holding on for dear life in the face of Cooper's route running. Keon Coleman probably projects worse against Davis than any of the other non-Mack Hollins wideouts for Buffalo, but he should project well against Arnold. Curtis Samuel poses a dangerous speed threat to the press-heavy approach Detroit tends to use. There should be a lot of ways Buffalo can strike here.

Upgrade: Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Just like last week, the Chargers are in a lot of trouble if Ladd McConkey can't play here. If McConkey can play then he should be able to do some damage against former teammate Tykee Smith. Guys like Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston don't project as well against the boundary duo of Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum, who both trait-match both Palmer and Johnston. Palmer can win in the slot against Smith in the event that McConkey is out or limited, but the field will be so constricted on the Chargers offense at that point that there still might not be much for Palmer to work with. It's probably McConkey or nothing for the Chargers, who really need to stop running plays for Derius Davis while they're at it.

Upgrade: Ladd McConkey

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston









TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans will probably be schemed against well by Jesse Minter, but the Chargers corners themselves might not be able to do much against Evans in a box-out drill. Kristian Fulton is the most qualified, though the rookie duo of Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart have both played well this year too. It just doesn't seem like any of them will be able to defend themselves at the point of attack, though they at least figure to make Evans really work for it. Jalen McMillan finally got going last week and probably has a good future in the NFL, but it's a little tougher to take the leap of faith with him in what figures to be a generally challenging matchup.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J. Brown has apparently been less than thrilled with the Eagles' run-heavy offense, so they'll try to appease him by throwing him the ball here, which is always a good idea and one they were likely looking to implement anyway. DeVonta Smith almost necessarily loses space if Brown takes up more, with the only exception being a scenario where Jalen Hurts throws 30-plus passes. This might not be the defense to try that against. With that said, the Pittsburgh corners themselves are not a concern to the Eagles receivers. The pass rush might, though.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith









PITTSBURGH STEELERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Williams doesn't really have an angle on Quinyon Mitchell or Darius Slay at this point, but the Steelers still need him to step up somehow with George Pickens out. Van Jefferson just doesn't impose in any way and Calvin Austin is only an occasional threat. Meanwhile, the Eagles run defense figures to keep the Steelers offense in a difficult spot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Van Jefferson, Mike Williams (potential volume increase, however)

Even: Calvin Austin

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be set up very well here no matter who's covering him. Keisean Nixon seems to be the top Packers corner with Jaire Alexander and Javon Bullard out, but either JSN in the slot or DK Metcalf on the boundary can probably do a number on Nixon. The other corners are believed to be worse.

Upgrade: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyler Lockett









GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon are tough in base defense, and it's not clear how much the Packers will be free to use three-wide looks given the pass-rush threat posed by a loaded Seattle front seven. Still, getting into three-wide to bring Josh Jobe on the field – an easier target than Woolen or Witherspoon – might be a worthwhile goal for Green Bay. Jobe probably lacks the wheels to run with Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs, but especially Watson. Jayden Reed can probably beat Witherspoon or Woolen on the boundary, but to this point Matt LaFleur hasn't so much as given him the chance. Maybe that changes here, and if LaFleur is serious about getting Reed the ball more it seems almost necessary that it does, but who knows.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have demonstrated such firepower the last few weeks that Addison's emergence in particular has made it tougher for defenses to sell out against Jefferson. The Bears might decide to try to do that anyway, but Addison's presence makes it harder to do that successfully. Good as Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are as corners, Jefferson and Addison are safely better as a wideout duo.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison









CHICAGO BEARS WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore is tough to ignore in a game where the Bears probably won't be able to run at all, and one where Stephon Gilmore might be replaced with the more beatable Shaquill Griffin. Byron Murphy might shadow Moore somewhat, but Rome Odunze can hurt Griffin in that event, which might deter Minnesota from using that particular approach. Keenan Allen against Josh Metellus doesn't have any potential angle but volume, but then again it might be there because of the previously mentioned run defense factor.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers might get followed by AJ Terrell in this one, and Terrell should be good and mirroring stride with Meyers, but Meyers wins because he's a uniquely good route runner who knows how to create throwing opportunities without blatantly beating anyone in coverage. He's a master at landing jabs, and in this case the durability of Aidan O'Connell is probably a bigger concern than the matchup. Tre Tucker might be able to beat a corner like Mike Hughes, but it's far from guaranteed.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker





ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London and Darnell Mooney straight up cannot be covered by corners like Jack Jones and Decamerion Richardson. Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson have been quite disappointing this year, but it would be bad even by their recent standards to come up flat here with such an obvious talent advantage.

Upgrade: Drake London, Darnell Mooney

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ray-Ray McCloud