Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
D'Anthony Bell headshot

D'Anthony Bell News: Signs with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 12:54pm

The Seahawks signed Bell to a one-year contract Friday, Chad Krispinsky of WKBN First News 27 reports.

Bell spent the last three seasons in Cleveland, where he carved out a significant role on special teams. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Browns in 2024. The 28-year-old safety will spend the offseason working to establish himself as a reliable special-teams asset with his new team.

D'Anthony Bell
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now