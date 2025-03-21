D'Anthony Bell News: Signs with Seattle

The Seahawks signed Bell to a one-year contract Friday, Chad Krispinsky of WKBN First News 27 reports.

Bell spent the last three seasons in Cleveland, where he carved out a significant role on special teams. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Browns in 2024. The 28-year-old safety will spend the offseason working to establish himself as a reliable special-teams asset with his new team.