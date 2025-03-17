David Long News: Re-signs with Indianapolis

The Colts re-signed Long on Monday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Long will remain in Indianapolis after splitting time between the team's practice squad and active roster in 2024. He appeared in 13 games but recorded no stats, playing almost exclusively on special teams (106 of 113 total snaps on special teams). The 27-year-old from Michigan is expected to compete for a depth spot in the Colts' secondary while also contributing on special teams throughout the offseason programs.