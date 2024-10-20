Gameday Injuries: Week 7

The Titans' Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a full Thursday practice. Per Saturday reports, Levis is dealing with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain and could miss multiple weeks, and Mason Rudolph has already been named as the starter versus Buffalo. Despite the questionable status, Levis is expected to be inactive Sunday, which would thrust Trevor

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Colts' Anthony Richardson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to an oblique injury. Richardson's return will relegate Joe Flacco back to No. 2 duties, and while it makes the entire offense more dynamic, it also arguably introduces more volatility into the outlook for Indianapolis' pass catchers considering Richardson's 50.6 percent completion rate thus far this season.

The Titans' Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a full Thursday practice. Per Saturday reports, Levis is dealing with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain and could miss multiple weeks, and Mason Rudolph has already been named as the starter versus Buffalo. Despite the questionable status, Levis is expected to be inactive Sunday, which would thrust Trevor Siemian into the No. 2 quarterback role behind Rudolph.

The Dolphins' Skylar Thompson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in full all week. Even if Thompson is able to garner active status, Tyler Huntley will remain Miami's starter versus Indianapolis and Tim Boyle will serve as his backup if Thompson can't suit up.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his stead, Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson are once again expected to serve as Indianapolis' top two running backs, although Goodson could begin to see more opportunities considering he's averaged 5.9 yards per carry on the 13 rush attempts he's logged over the last two games that Taylor has missed.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Robinson is expected to play. If there were to be any setbacks, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols would be in line to handle Washington's ground attack.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Walker is too sick to suit up, Zach Charbonnet, who rushed 32 times for 129 yards and posted an 8-47 receiving line while filling in for Walker in Week 2 and 3, would vault back into the lead-back role versus Atlanta while Kenny McIntosh serves as his backup.

The Giants' Devin Singletary is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week following a two-game absence due to a groin injury. Singletary will return to at least a share of the backfield work, but with rookie Tyrone Tracy recording 237 total yards and a rushing touchdown while filling in for his veteran teammate, head coach Brian Daboll noted the latter had earned the right for more work than he'd previously been seeing.

The Bills' James Cook is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a toe injury. In his return, Cook could be headed for a robust workload in a game Buffalo is a solid favorite in and that backup Ray Davis (calf) may not be available for.

The Buccaneers' Rachaad White (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens but was able to finish the week with a full Saturday practice following consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If White is able to return to action following his one-game absence, it remains to be seen how work will be divided between him, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker, especially considering Tucker's breakout performance in Week 6 (192 total yards, two TDs).

The Vikings' Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions and finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to play. If there were to be a setback, Ty Chandler, the newly acquired Cam Akers and Myles Gaskin would be set to handle Minnesota's ground attack versus Detroit.

The Raiders' Zamir White (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams and finished the week with a full practice after back-to-back limited sessions to start the week. If White isn't able to return versus Los Angeles, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah would be in line to handle the majority of Las Vegas' backfield duties.

The Browns' Nick Chubb (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but was activated from the reserve/PUP list Saturday and managed to practice in full all week. As per early Sunday reports, Chubb will suit up and could handle a solid role immediately considering Jerome Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out versus Cincinnati. However, with Chubb returning from a very serious knee injury, D'Onta Foreman is expected to get a fair share of early-down work as well.

The Browns' Jerome Ford (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Nick Chubb, who's expected to make his season debut, and D'Onta Foreman are likely to handle the majority of early-down work for Cleveland, while Pierre Strong rotates in for third-down and pass-catching duties.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, Julius Chestnut is expected to serve as Tony Pollard's backup versus Buffalo.

The Bills' Ray Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Davis can't suit up, Ty Johnson will be in line to see an expanded role behind the returning James Cook versus Tennessee.

The Panthers' Jonathon Brooks (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and sandwiched two limited practices around a Thursday absence, but he'll remain out for Sunday's game against the Commanders. In Brooks' ongoing absence, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear will continue to serve as the backups to Chuba Hubbard versus Washington.

The Cardinals' Trey Benson (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after missing Saturday's practice. If Benson can't suit up, DeeJay Dallas will slide into the No. 3 running back role behind James Conner and Emari Demercado versus Los Angeles.

The Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Patterson's third straight absence should afford either undrafted rookie Aaron Shampklin or Jonathan Ward an opportunity to serve as the No. 3 back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers after practicing in full all week. In his season debut, CEH could move right into the No. 2 role behind Kareem Hunt versus San Francisco.

The Browns' Nyheim Hines (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in full all week. Hines missed all of 2023 after a jet ski accident that summer, and he'll have to be activated by Wednesday or revert back to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants' Malik Nabers (groin/concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles after clearing concussion protocol Thursday and turning in a pair of limited practices and a full session this past week. Nabers missed New York's last two games after sustaining his head injury in a Week 4 loss to the Cowboys, and his return versus Philadelphia will push Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson back down a spot on the depth chart.

The Jets' Davante Adams (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in full all week. Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Adams looked explosive in all three practices and is expected to have a full workload alongside No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson during his first game working with Aaron Rodgers since January 2022.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per Friday beat writer reports, Kupp's availability may come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If the star receiver is able to suit up, he could jump back into a No. 1 role versus Las Vegas if he isn't on a snap limit. With Kupp's return, the targets for the remainder of Los Angeles' pass catchers will be projected for a hit to some degree.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after sandwiching a pair of absences around a full Thursday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Pittman is expected to play. If there were to be a setback, Josh Downs (toe), Alec Pierce (shoulder) and Adonai Mitchell would be in line to see bigger roles versus Miami.

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In Meyers' likely absence and with Davante Adams now in New York, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner are in line to serve as the top two wideouts for Las Vegas.

The Colts' Josh Downs (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but finished the week with back-to-back limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Downs is expected to play. If Downs' condition were to take a turn for the worse, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell would be in line for bigger roles behind Michael Pittman (back).

The Panthers' Diontae Johnson (ankle/ribs/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Johnson is expected to suit up despite the trio of injuries. If there were to be a change in those plans, Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo would be in line to serve as Carolina's top two wideouts.

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If McConkey were unavailable, Simi Fehoko (shoulder) would be line to serve as the No. 2 receiver if he can overcome his own questionable designation, considering Quentin Johnston (ankle) is listed as doubtful to suit up versus Arizona.

The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In Johnston's likely absence, Ladd McConkey (hip) will be in line to serve as Los Angeles' No. 2 receiver provided he can overcome his own questionable designation.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but finished the week with back-to-back limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Smith-Schuster is expected to play. If there were any setbacks, Justin Watson would slide into the No. 2 receiver role behind Xavier Worthy versus San Francisco.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Jennings' absence, Chris Conley and the debuting Ricky Pearsall are expected to rotate No. 3 receiver snaps behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (chest) was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Pearsall was able to practice in full all week following his season-opening six-game absence due to a bullet wound sustained in a robbery attempt against him just before the start of the season, and he's projected to see some rotational snaps in his debut with Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined.

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks isn't able to suit up, Bo Melton would be projected to move into the No. 4 receiver role versus Houston.

The Colts' Alec Pierce (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but finished the week with a full practice Friday after a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Pierce is expected to play. If there were to be a change in course, Adonai Mitchell and Ashton Dulin will be in line to see expanded roles.

The Rams' Jordan Whittington (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Whittington can't play, Tutu Atwell would likely move into the No. 2 receiver role assuming Cooper Kupp (ankle) is active and serving as Los Angeles' No. 1 wideout.

The Dolphins' Odell Beckham (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing Friday's practice. If Beckham can't suit up, rookie Malik Washington and Braxton Berrios would be set to see expanded roles behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle versus Indianapolis.

The Cardinals' Zay Jones (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in full all week following a season-opening five-game suspension and a healthy scratch in Week 6. In his season and team debut, Jones is likely to operate as the No. 4 receiver behind the top trio of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch versus Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers' Trey Palmer (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens but managed to finish the week with two full practices. If Palmer remains out, Sterling Shepard will be in line to continue operating as the No. 4 receiver versus Baltimore.

The Steelers' Roman Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Wilson can't suit up, Scotty Miller will be in line to handle the No. 4 receiver role versus New York.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to move into the No. 4 receiver role for Tennessee beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Bills.

The Chargers' DJ Chark (groin) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Chark is able to make his season/team debut, he could be in line for a relatively solid role right out of the gate with Quentin Johnston (ankle) unlikely to play and all of Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder) and Derius Davis (hamstring) sporting questionable designations.

The Chargers' Simi Fehoko (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cardinals but finished the week with two full practices following a limited Thursday session. If Fehoko can't play versus Arizona, Derius Davis (hamstring), Brenden Rice and DJ Chark (groin) would all be candidates for snaps behind Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey (hip).

The Texans' Robert Woods (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Woods' absence, Xavier Hutchinson will continue to slot into the No. 3 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Jets' Tyler Conklin (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers but finished the week with a full practice after consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If Conklin is unable to suit up, Jeremy Ruckert would be set to serve as New York's No. 1 tight end versus Pittsburgh.

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Grant Calcaterra is expected to operate as Philadelphia's No. 1 tight end, and additional targets may also be available for No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson.

The Vikings' T.J. Hockenson (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Lions despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Hockenson was designated for return from the reserve/ PUP list on Oct. 4, and his next chance to garner active status will be in Week 8 against the Rams. Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt should continue operating as Minnesota's top two tight ends versus Detroit.

The Chargers' Hayden Hurst (groin) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Eric Tomlinson will slide into the No. 2 tight end role behind Will Dissly.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders and finished the week with a Friday absence after working in limited and unrestricted fashion Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. If Tremble can't suit up, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas will be in line to serve as Carolina's top two tight ends.

KICKERS

The 49ers' Jake Moody (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Matthew Wright (shoulder/back), Anders Carlson, a sixth-round pick of the Packers last season who was elevated to San Francisco's active roster Saturday, will serve as the placekicker versus Kansas City.

The 49ers' Matthew Wright (shoulder/back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of Jake Moody (ankle), Anders Carlson, a sixth-round pick of the Packers last season who was elevated to San Francisco's active roster Saturday, will serve as the placekicker versus Kansas City.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Chad Ryland, who'd been elevated from the practice squad for each of the previous two games and went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts while also converting both point-after attempts in that span, will continue serving as Arizona's placekicker in Monday night's game versus the Chargers.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Lions' Carlton Davis (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Chargers' Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Texans' Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Jets' D.J. Reed (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Seahawks' Riq Woolen (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Seahawks' Tre Brown (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Safeties

The Browns' Grant Delpit is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals after a Week 6 absence due to a concussion.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (hand) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Falcons' Justin Simmons (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Defensive Linemen

The Lions placed Aidan Hutchinson (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his regular season.

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Commanders' Dorance Armstrong (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Chiefs' Mike Danna (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Bills' Ed Oliver is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Vikings' Harrison Phillips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Raiders' Adam Butler (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Linebackers

The Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Texans' Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Falcons' Troy Andersen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Giants' Brian Burns (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Colts' E.J. Speed (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals' Kyzir White (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Vikings' Blake Cashman (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Vikings' Pat Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Dolphins' David Long (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Browns' Jordan Hicks (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Jets after a three-game absence due to a groin injury.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.