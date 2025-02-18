David Martin-Robinson News: Finds role late

Martin-Robinson played in five regular-season games for the Titans in 2024, catching one pass (on two targets) for six yards.

Martin-Robinson joined Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in the spring and went on to make their 53-man roster out of training camp. However, the 25-year-old spent much of the season as a healthy inactive before finally getting the opportunity to suit up in Week 14 and subsequently appearing in their final five matchups. Still under contract for next season, Martin-Robinson should have the opportunity to earn a larger workload in 2025.