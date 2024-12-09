Fantasy Football
Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on December 9, 2024

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season. Bold lettering denotes especially strong marks relative to positional standards. Green lettering for the weekly stats denotes considerable increases in playing time and/or usage relative to past weeks. Red lettering denotes the opposite a decreased role relative to prior games.

If you're looking for target and air-yard shares that only include active games, you can find those updated every Tuesday on RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page. For the players that have missed games this year, we can still get a good picture of their usage/role from the stat tables below by looking at snaps/routes per game in combination with TPRR (targets per route run) and YPRR (yards per route).

         

Packers (31) at Lions (34) 

Packers Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 40% / 21 - 16%

45 Plays — 24 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 12-of-20 for 206 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, 3 scrambles

  • RB Josh Jacobs scored three more touchdowns, all from inside the 10-yard line, and then had a fourth score (receiving) wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on WR Christian Watson.
    • It was an eventful night for Watson, who accounted for seven of the team's 19 targets and over half of the receiving yards but also had the aforementioned penalty and a lost fumble. It's kind of incredible how many big plays and bad mistakes he

Lions Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 30% / 13 - 21%

76 Plays — 44 DBs — 5.8 aDOT — 32-of-41 for 283 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack, 2 scrambles

  • WR Jameson Williams caught exactly five passes for a third straight week and has at least five targets in five consecutive games since his two-week suspension.
    • Williams has just six fewer targets than Amon-Ra St. Brown (39-33) over the past five games, accounting for 21% TS and 32% AYS.
  • TE Sam LaPorta drew a season-high seven targets, following three consecutive games with exactly six targets. Over his past six appearances, he's averaging 3.7 catches for 36.8 yards and 0.67 TDs on 5.7 targets, returning to TE1 range (albeit at the middle/lower end).
  • RB David Montgomery got a season-high five targets his sixth straight game with multiple targets and fourth in a row with at least three.
    • He has 70+ yards and/or a TD in every game this year, and with just one instance below 12.6 PPR points. One of the few RBs more consistent than him is teammate Jahmyr Gibbs, who has at least 12.1 PPR points and 73 total yards in every game this year.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Tim Patrick

Stock ⬇️:   WR Jayden Reed

  Packers Injuries 🚑: S Javon Bullard (ankle), S Evan Williams (concussion)    

  Lions Injuries 🚑: DT Alim McNeill (head)

         

Falcons (21) at Vikings (42) 

Falcons Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 36%

70 Plays — 38 DBs — 8.6 aDOT — 23-of-37 for 344 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sack, 0 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBKirk Cousins100%     62    
RBBijan Robinson84%19-50%22-92-12-9-02-4462820%1.4-1.3
RBTyler Allgeier19%2-5%9-63-1   17813%0.8-0.8
TEKyle Pitts79%29-76% 1-14-0683422917%1.49.0
TECharlie Woerner49%9-24% 1-11-01925810%0.63.2
WRDrake London100%37-97% 5-70-01090573328%2.110.2
WRDarnell Mooney94%36-95% 6-142-07113593422%2.012.5
WRRay-Ray McCloud63%32-84%1-3-08-98-01126563417%1.36.2
  • RB Bijan Robinson's 18.1 PPR points actually represent his second-worst score over the past eight games. He's scored eight TDs in that span despite losing some of the goal-line work to Tyler Allgeier, who scored from six yards out on his first touch of the game Sunday, at the end of an opening drive on which Robinson got six touches.
  • TE Kyle Pitts took 97% of snaps after halftime but caught just one of his six targets on the day. He'd been losing a lot of snaps to Charlie Woerner, who disappeared from the offense once the Falcons were chasing a deficit in the second half.
  • WR Ray-Ray McCloud drew a team-high 11 targets, after back-to-back games with six targets and at least 10.6 PPR points. His volume is trending back up, following a five-game stretch in October/November when he saw either three or four targets in every game. McCloud obviously isn't a priority in Atlanta's offense, but he rarely leaves the field and usually gets a couple of quick/schemed targets per game (even though his skills as a return specialist have never really translated into explosiveness or tackle-breaking on offense).
  • WR Darnell Mooney broke out of a mini-slump, after catching five of 10 targets for 47 yards over the previous two games. He put up 142 yards in this one, making three big plays downfield to draw with 127 yards of his second 1,000-yard season.

     

Vikings Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 16% / 22 - 11%

56 Plays — 34 DBs — 11.3 aDOT — 22-of-28 for 347 yards — 5 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBSam Darnold96% 4-7-0   60 0%0.0 
QBNick Mullens4% 2--2-0   2    
RBAaron Jones64%13-41%13-73-12-11-02-2381922%1.50.8
RBCam Akers30%7-22%5-37-0   181115%0.6-0.9
FBC.J. Ham32%5-16%    1566%0.2-0.2
TET.J. Hockenson63%25-78% 4-45-0547352624%2.08.5
TEJosh Oliver48%6-19% 1-26-029361518%1.87.8
WRJustin Jefferson96%32-100% 7-132-27109563226%2.811.7
WRJordan Addison75%29-91% 8-133-312154482921%2.214.3
WRJalen Nailor41%19-59%    312111%1.012.5
  • RB Cam Akers played a decent amount but got just two carries (and no targets) prior to the final drive. He started said drive with runs of 4, 25 and 11 yards before drawing a facemask penalty on the fourth play. Aaron Jones then took three straight carries, with the third going for a 15-yard TD to extend the lead to 21 points with 3:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
    • It would've been a rough fantasy day for Jones without the lead TD, but he did get 12 of the 14 RB opportunities before the final drive, limited by a WR-heavy gameplan more so than Akers stealing touches.
  • WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both went over 100 yards while scoring a long-distance TD and at least one red-zone TD (Addison had two).
    • Jefferson emphatically ended his slump, but the volume still wasn't ideal. He has 29 targets to Addison's 35 over the past four games, with 319 air yards to Addison's 475.
  • TE T.J. Hockenson got 63% of snaps and 78% of routes, putting him very close to his pre-surgery workload for a second straight week. He's a mid-range TE1, with a 24% target rate and 2.0 yards per route being strong marks not just for someone coming off an injury but for any tight end, period.
  • QB Sam Darnold has four straight games with multiple TD passes, no interceptions and at least 7.6 YPA. Has he been good enough for the Vikings to consider keeping him beyond 2024 rather than turning things over to J.J. McCarthy?

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Jordan Addison

Stock ⬇️:   TE Kyle Pitts

         

Saints (14) at Giants (11) 

Saints Personnel: 11 - 33% / 12 - 15% / 21 - 20% / 22 - 23%

66 Plays — 35 DBs — 10.1 aDOT — 20-of-31 for 219 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBDerek Carr92% 2-12-0   58 0%0.0 
QBJake Haener8% 1--1-0   8 0%0.0 
RBAlvin Kamara71%22-67%17-44-05-35-053452430%1.70.2
RBKendre Miller26%4-12%10-32-10-0-01215724%0.10.1
RBJamaal Williams8%3-9%3-5-02-10-02311620%0.90.4
FBAdam Prentice38%6-18% 00 1856%0.02.0
TEFoster Moreau74%13-39% 2-40-0220442014%1.411.9
TEJuwan Johnson71%26-79% 4-50-1543382317%1.48.0
TEDallin Holker9%3-9% 1-10-01-3636%0.6-2.7
WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling71%28-85% 4-51-07129392316%1.819.4
WRKevin Austin65%24-73% 1-5-0582371916%1.212.1
WRCedrick Wilson 35%10-30% 1-18-0119231113%1.39.0
WRDante Pettis32%12-36% 0-0-021712625%0.94.2
  • QB Derek Carr left the game late in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and left hand injury. Reports suggest he may have fractured his non-throwing hand and is also in concussion protocol — a combination that makes him unlikely to start Week 15.
    • Jake Haener replaced Carr for the end of the game. Spencer Rattler, who made starts earlier this season, was merely available as the emergency No. 3 QB.
  • RB Kendre Miller took 26% of snaps and 11 of the 38 RB opportunities, including an eight-yard TD on the Saints' only snap inside the 10-yard line all afternoon.
    • RB Alvin Kamara got 22 touches, sure, but that amounted to just 58% of the RB opportunities, one week after he took 29 of 30 (97%). Neither he nor Miller found much room to run, surprisingly, and Jamaal Willi
  • TE Juwan Johnson topped 70% snap share and 70% route share for a second straight week while posting his best receiving line (5-40-1) of the year on five targets. He could do the same thing he did last year, finishing strong after a mostly quiet season, although the benefit from Taysom Hill's season-ending injury may soon be drowned out by terrible QB play sans Carr.
  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling lost his three-game TD streak but got a season-high seven targets, after drawing 11 targets total in his first four games with the Saints.
    • His 85% route share was both a team and season high, up a bit from 81% the week before.
  • WR Kevin Austin was the clear No. 2 receiver again, and with season-high 73% route share, although his five targets amounted to just one reception for five yards.

     

Giants Personnel: 11 - 97% / 12 - 0%

74 Plays — 56 DBs — 9.0 aDOT — 21-of-49 for 227 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 5 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBDrew Lock99% 5-59-0   36    
QBTommy DeVito1%     28    
RBTyrone Tracy84%30-59%16-45-15-38-01019362119%1.00.0
RBDevin Singletary18%9-18%2-8-0   271615%0.8-2.8
TEDaniel Bellinger78%41-80% 5-45-073914812%0.95.8
TEChris Manhertz19%5-10%    1877%0.16.7
WRWan'Dale Robinson99%47-92% 4-38-011104493324%1.14.8
WRMalik Nabers93%46-90% 5-79-010125593731%2.010.0
WRDarius Slayton84%42-82% 2-27-0696543316%1.313.4
WRJalin Hyatt24%12-24% 0-0-0231231410%0.317.5
  • RB Tyrone Tracy had season-best usage in terms of freezing out Devin Singletary, who got 18% of snaps and just two opportunities. Tracy wasn't efficient, averaging less than four yards per touch, but he got 10 targets and scored a goal-line TD in the fourth quarter, so it worked out fine for fantasy.
    • Tracy has gone back-to-back games without a fumble, after losing two in two games and subsequently yielding more touches/snaps to Singletary. The Giants offense is brutal, but Tracy should at least be an RB2 for fantasy if he maintains this kinds of RB1 usage down the stretch (he had a similar role
  • WR Malik Nabers took 93% of snaps while playing through a hip injury. He'd been listed as questionable and a game-time decision but ended up at 90% route share, 10 targets and 125 air yards. The rookie had minimal production until late in the game, at which point he got hot and sparked an almost-successful rally.
  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson's 11 targets were a reminder of his busy start to the season, but he caught just four of them for 38 yards while finishing with a season-high 104 air yards. That's a 9.5 aDOT, double his number for the season prior to Sunday. It's probably just a one-game blip, considering there'd been no prior sign of increased intermediate/downfield chances.
  • QB Drew Lock was banged up at one point but missed just one snap. Lock is scheduled for further evaluation/testing, with coach Brian Daboll saying Monday that Lock will start Week 15 at Baltimore if he's healthy enough to play.
  • The Giants were already down to their fourth option at left tackle and then lost two starting interior linemen to injuries Sunday.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Tyrone Tracy

Stock ⬇️:   RB Alvin Kamara

  Saints Injuries 🚑: QB Derek Carr (head/hand)    

  Giants Injuries 🚑: G Jon Runyan (ankle), C John Michael Schmitz (neck)

         

Jets (26) at Dolphins (32) - OT 

Jets Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 25% / 21 - 10%

63 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 27-of-39 for 339 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBAaron Rodgers100%     59    
RBBraelon Allen56%21-50%11-43-04-38-05-417922%1.3-0.8
RBIsaiah Davis52%19-45%10-40-13-27-0628101136%2.33.2
RBKene Nwangwu2%1-2%    110%0.0 
TETyler Conklin78%27-64% 3-33-0529503315%0.95.3
TEJeremy Ruckert32%11-26% 0-0-0114211020%0.73.2
TEKenny Yeboah19%2-5%    5260%5.40.0
WRGarrett Wilson98%42-100% 7-114-01093573826%1.89.0
WRDavante Adams84%40-95% 9-109-11175523526%1.88.5
WRAllen Lazard76%32-76% 1-18-0115533516%1.510.2
  • RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis had the closest thing you'll ever see to a true 50-50 backfield split, posting extremely similar numbers for snaps, routes, carries, targets and total yards.
    • The difference in terms of fantasy scoring was Davis' 17-yard TD. Allen later got carries from the 13-yard line and the 9-yard line, while Davis caught a pass for 15 yards on a 4th-and-2 from the Miami 18-yard line. There wasn't any true goal-line work, and the lone short-yardage carry went to Allen on a 3rd-and-1 (he converted).
    • Allen technically got the start, for whatever that's worth, but Davis also touched the ball on the opening drive.
    • Both RBs played at least 45% of snaps in each quarter.
    • Davis took eight of the nine snaps on 3rd-and-medium/long, suggesting he could have a larger role than Allen if the Jets fall way behind in a game before Breece Hall returns from his knee injury.
  • WRs Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson had a big game at the same time for the second time, with Wilson doing damage early on before Adams caught four passes for 54 yards on New York's final drive of the first half.
  • WR Allen Lazard got 76% snap share and 76% route share in his first game back from IR, but he was targeted just once on 32 routes, dropping his TPRR to 16% for the season.

     

Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 20% / 21 - 29%

66 Plays — 48 DBs — 5.5 aDOT — 33-of-47 for 331 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 1 scramble

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBTua Tagovailoa100% 1-3-0   62    
RBDe'Von Achane83%36-77%14-24-16-45-07-15382326%1.7-1.0
RBJaylen Wright18%9-19%2-7-02-6-03-81269%0.1-2.0
RBJeff Wilson6%3-6%1-4-01-7-0117513%0.8-0.4
FBAlec Ingold23%8-17%    22814%1.02.1
TEJonnu Smith64%35-74% 3-44-146352725%2.25.2
TEJulian Hill45%12-26% 1-14-015301217%1.06.1
TEDurham Smythe21%5-11% 0-0-01422816%0.56.1
WRTyreek Hill97%45-96%1-6-010-115-114138523124%1.911.3
WRJaylen Waddle82%39-83% 9-99-01299513118%1.89.0
WRMalik Washington41%18-38% 0-0-0119211313%0.44.3
WROdell Beckham14%9-19% 1-1-01-1121118%0.57.4
  • RB De'Von Achane played a career-high 83% of snaps despite briefly exiting the game after a huge hit in the red zone. 
    • Achane took four carries inside the 5-yard line on the opening drive, finally converting from two yards out on his fourth try. He got another goal-line chance in the fourth quarter and was stuffed for three-yard loss from the 1-yard line, setting up a fourth-down TD pass to Tyreek Hill (and a two-point conversion to Jaylen Waddle).
    • Achane took 21 of the 28 RB opportunities (75%), handling a larger-than-usual role with Raheem Mostert inactive due to a hip injury.
  • TE Jonnu Smith had all three of his catches (for 44 yards and a TD) on the lone drive of overtime, after getting just one incomplete target in regulation.
  • Waddle's 12 targets were a season high. Prior to three weeks ago, he had just one game all year with more than six. He's even got a shot at 1,000 yards now, sitting on 700 through 13 games, with only 72 targets and two TDs.
  • WR Tyreek Hill has four TDs in the past five games and four straight weeks with at least six targets. It's not quite the 2022-23 version, but he's a fantasy WR1 again.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Isaiah Davis

Stock ⬇️:   WR Allen Lazard

  Jets Injuries 🚑: RT Morgan Moses (wrist)

  Dolphins Injuries 🚑: LB Anthony Walker (hamstring)

         

Panthers (16) at Eagles (22) 

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 77% / 12 - 10% / 6OL - 10%

69 Plays — 41 DBs — 10.6 aDOT — 19-of-34 for 191 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 6 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBBryce Young100% 7-29-0   47    
RBChuba Hubbard97%28-80%26-92-14-15-05-6452517%0.5-1.3
RBJonathon Brooks4%2-6%1--3-0   7430%2.3-3.7
TETommy Tremble65%12-34% 1-3-128442514%0.95.5
TEJa'Tavion Sanders49%20-57% 0-0-0135322017%1.46.1
WRXavier Legette87%31-89% 2-39-08120442620%1.312.1
WRDavid Moore87%29-83% 2-25-0557311820%1.111.3
WRAdam Thielen74%30-86% 9-102-011129402723%2.310.5
WRDeven Thompkins16%7-20% 1-7-0168517%0.9-2.1
  • RB Jonathon Brooks re-tore the ACL in his right knee early in the game, which led to Chuba Hubbard playing a career-high 97% of snaps and getting 31 of 32 RB opportunities (for 107 yards and a TD).
    • Third-string RB Raheem Blackshear suffered a chest injury and left the game before he could take a snap on offense. He's the kick and punt returner for Carolina.
    • There are a few examples of players coming back from multiple tears of the same ACL and being productive, but I don't know of any examples that are/were running backs.
  • WR Adam Thielen had double-digit targets for a second straight week, putting up 9-102-0 after 8-99-1 in the previous game.
    • Thielen has 23% target share (25 tgts) and 25% air yard share (271 AY) in three games since returning from IR, with the past two weeks suggesting he may be able to reprise his massive stretch of production from the first half of 2023.
  • TEs Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble shared playing time, with Sanders getting more of the routes (57%) but Tremble scoring a three-yard TD on one of his two targets.
    • Sanders has typically been above 70% route share with Tremble inactive, or closer to 50-65% when Tremble plays.
  • TE Xavier Legette got eight targets and 120 air yards but finished with just two catches for 39 yards, in part because he let a go-ahead TD slip through his hands in the final minute on a play where he snuck behind the defense and was wide open.

     

Eagles Personnel: 11 - 84% / 12 - 14%

56 Plays — 28 DBs — 5.6 aDOT — 14-of-21 for 108 yards — 2 TDs,  0INT, 4 sacks, 3 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBJalen Hurts100% 8-59-1   62    
RBSaquon Barkley75%12-48%20-124-00-0-01-3482018%1.21.7
RBKenneth Gainwell25%7-28%3-26-02-7-02315820%0.8-0.2
TEGrant Calcaterra91%23-92% 3-16-1313411514%1.46.2
TEC.J. Uzomah23%1-4%    1330%0.0 
WRA.J. Brown96%25-100% 4-43-0432542428%3.512.9
WRDeVonta Smith91%25-100% 4-37-1641592723%2.110.3
WRJohnny Wilson52%8-32% 0-0-011020810%0.213.4
WRJahan Dotson41%15-60% 1-5-021137208%0.59.7
  • The Eagles tried to get RB Saquon Barkley a TD after he was tackled just shy of the end zone, but they reverted to the tush push after Carolina stuffed Barkley a couple of times. The RB finished with 124 rushing yards but not TDs or catches, making him a disappointment for fantasy even though he had a huge hand in the real-life win.
  • WR A.J. Brown had another down game and seems frustrated with the offense. He seems to be bothered by the efficiency of the passing rather than the frequency, but it's also a reminder that it can be hard to keep star WRs happy in an offense as run-heavy as Philadelphia's has been the past couple months. 
  • WR DeVonta Smith got 91% of snaps, 100% route share and put up 4-37-1 on a team-high six targets in his first game back from a hamstring injury. He's clearly healthy but still not in a great situation to see more than 5-6 targets per game.
  • TE Grant Calcaterra returned to a near-every-down role with Dallas Goedert out again (this time on IR due to a knee injury). Calcaterra scored a TD, but it's the same deal as earlier this year where he's stuck in a run-heavy offense and will rarely be targeted on a high percentage of his routes given the alternative available to Jalen Hurts.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Adam Thielen

Stock ⬇️:   WR Xavier Legette, RB Jonathon Brooks

  Panthers Injuries 🚑: RB Jonathon Brooks (knee), RB Raheem Blackshear (chest), CB Jaycee Horn (groin)

         

Raiders (13) at Buccaneers (28) 

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 19% / 12 - 64%

64 Plays — 41 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 23-of-37 for 205 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBAidan O'Connell64% 6-6-1   36    
QBDesmond Ridder36% 2-3-0   20    
RBSincere McCormick59%12-31%15-78-02-11-03-123924%0.6-2.2
RBAmeer Abdullah41%15-38%1-1-01--3-02-2262215%0.6-1.1
TEBrock Bowers86%35-90%1-3-03-49-0534513529%2.35.5
TEMichael Mayer80%26-67% 7-68-0964372219%0.95.3
TEHarrison Bryant19%5-13%    191020%1.53.7
WRJakobi Meyers92%38-97% 7-67-01081573823%1.88.9
WRTre Tucker91%37-95% 2-7-0578543713%0.911.2
WRTerrace Marshall Jr.22%8-21% 1-6-0141289%0.33.7
  • QB Aidan O'Connell suffered a leg/knee injury, leaving Desmond Ridder as the team's top QB (Gardner Minshew is already out for the year).
  • RB Sincere McCormick took over as the clear lead runner, getting 84% of snaps before the fourth quarter and finishing with 15 of the 16 RB carries (after 38% of snaps and 12 of 22 RB carries the week before).
    • Ameer Abdullah took 83% of snaps in the fourth quarter, dominating playing time once the Raiders were in hurry-up mode, after getting zero opportunities and only a handful of snaps over the first three quarters.
    • McCormick has averaged at least 5.2 YPC in three straight games, putting up 5-33-0 in Week 12, 12-64-0 in Week 13 and 15-78-0 in Week 15. Every other Raiders RB has struggled immensely in the run game this year.
  • TE Brock Bowers had a down game despite handling 86% snap share and 90% route share, while fellow tight end Michael Mayer took advantage of an extremely two-TE-heavy gameplan, putting up 7-68-0 on nine targets while getting 80% of snaps and 67% route share.
    • We can't count on Mayer getting so many snaps/routes in future weeks, but this at least was a great sign for his long-term potential, be it with the Raiders in a TE-led offense or with another team.
  • The volume continued to pile up for Jakobi Meyers, who started the afternoon slow but finished with 7-67-0 on a team-high 10 targets. His volume has been so impressive recently that fantasy managers should continue starting Meyers even with the awful Desmond Ridder taking over under center.

     

Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 25% / 21 - 10% / 13 - 10%

59 Plays — 35 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 18-of-29 for 295 yards — 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 4 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBBaker Mayfield100% 2-12-0   63    
RBRachaad White75%16-48%17-90-12-19-13-4372322%1.5-2.3
RBSean Tucker19%6-18%3-47-00-0-0219534%3.30.4
RBBucky Irving17%4-12%4-3-01-15-01-3261425%2.0-3.0
TECade Otton97%27-82% 3-70-0446583521%1.44.9
WRMike Evans85%28-85% 4-69-0567442626%2.311.8
WRJalen McMillan80%29-88% 4-59-2762442615%0.912.4
WRSterling Shepard49%23-70% 4-63-0654352417%1.19.2
WRRakim Jarrett14%4-12% 00 251411%1.311.8
  • Listed as questionable with a hip injury, RB Bucky Irving was active and started the day strong but then left early in the second quarter due to a back injury. He didn't return, but the Bucs don't seem to think Irving's injury is serious, as he isn't scheduled for an MRI.
    • RB Rachaad White got 80% of snaps and 12 of 17 RB opportunities (including 11 of 14 carries) after Irving's final touch of the day. Sean Tucker got only 28% of snaps but made the most of his three carries, with gains of 34, 9 and 4 yards.
  • WR Mike Evans topped 80% snap and route shares for a second straight week. The five targets and lack of a TD may be disappointing, but there's been no hint of trouble with his hamstring in three games since returning from injury.
  • WR Jalen McMillan led the team in routes (88%) and targets (seven) while scoring a pair of TDs.
    • Both scores were created by great scheming rather than McMillan doing anything special, but this was still the most encouraging game yet for the rookie, and it happened even with No. 3 receiver Sterling Shepard also having a nice day (4-63-0).
    • Shepard has either six or seven targets in each games since Evans returned.
  • Receiving shares in three games since Evans returned:
    • Evans: 25% TS (23), 43% AYS (270)
    • Shepard: 22% TS (20), 19% AYS (119)
    • Otton: 15% TS (14), 12% AYS (78)
    • McMillan: 13% TS (12), 19% AYS (117)
    • RBs: 20% TS (18)

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Sincere McCormick  /   WRs Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard

Stock ⬇️:   RBs Ameer Abdullah, Alexander Mattison (ankle)  /   TE Cade Otton

  Raiders Injuries 🚑: QB Aidan O'Connell (knee)   

  Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: RB Bucky Irving (back), S Antoine Winfield (knee)

         

Jaguars (10) at Titans (6) 

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 50% / 12 - 34% / 13 - 12%

58 Plays — 34 DBs — 5.1 aDOT — 23-of-31 for 220 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sack, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBMac Jones100% 3-3-0   35    
RBTank Bigsby52%10-31%18-55-11-7-02-423108%0.5-2.3
RBTravis Etienne48%15-47%4-20-04-50-04-5301924%1.00.4
RBKeilan Robinson3%     2    
TEEvan Engram71%27-84% 4-33-0617392628%1.65.4
TEBrenton Strange45%10-31% 1-21-0114281520%1.67.4
TELuke Farrell40%5-16%    20722%0.94.8
WRBrian Thomas79%31-97% 8-86-012112432724%2.412.4
WRParker Washington74%29-91% 2-15-0212251714%1.111.5
WRDevin Duvernay48%19-59%1--7-03-8-037141114%0.410.9
WRTim Jones24%1-3%    1048%0.66.4
  • RB Tank Bigsby took over as the lead ballcarrier, getting 52% of snaps and 19 of 27 RB opportunities. He scored the go-ahead TD but had a tough time finding space for the most part.
    • It was a reversal of the odd backfield usage Week 13, when Bigsby got 46% of snaps but mostly played passing downs, taking just seven carries and eight touches while Travis Etienne had 13 carries and 16 touches. In Week 14, the split was more like what we saw earlier this season, with Bigsby taking most of the carries and Etienne most of the pass snaps.
  • WR Brian Thomas drew a career-high 12 targets, topping his 10 from the previous game. The brutal QB situation hasn't stopped him from ripping off three straight games with at least 76 yards and seven targets.
  • WR Parker Washington was a near-full-time player again, ranking second on the team with 91% route share, but he drew just two targets on his 29 routes.

     

Titans Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 15% / 6OL - 16%

62 Plays — 34 DBs — 5.5 aDOT — 19-of-32 for 168 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 0 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBWill Levis100% 1-3-0   52    
RBTony Pollard63%14-41%21-102-02-22-02-7442422%1.0-0.1
RBTyjae Spears37%15-44%6-21-01-2-02-6211324%1.1-1.5
TEChigoziem Okonkwo73%23-68% 3-8-0419372316%1.15.6
TENick Vannett44%10-29% 1-4-02623921%1.22.1
TEDavid Martin-Robinson8%3-9% 0-0-0105333%0.0-0.5
TEJosh Whyle8%4-12% 2-31-022201120%1.54.5
WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine94%31-91% 1-19-0233382214%1.413.1
WRCalvin Ridley82%31-91% 7-59-01267503125%1.915.0
WRTyler Boyd58%25-74% 1-7-0453372515%1.07.1
WRBryce Oliver10%2-6% 1-16-0195244%8.012.0
  • QB Will Levis went down at the end of the first half after a hard hit. He played the second half after getting an injection, and Levis told reporters after the game that he'd aggravated the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder — an injury that cost him three games earlier this season.
  • RB Tony Pollard had a nice day on the ground (21-102-0), but he ran one fewer route than Tyjae Spears (44% to 41%) and drew only two targets, ending a four-game streak with at least four targets and an eight-game streak with three or more.
    • Pollard lost a goal-line TD to a holding penalty, adding to the frustration of his reduced role on passing downs.
    • Pollard ran 20 routes to Spears' eight the week before, but we have seen a few other games this season in which Spears was preferred in clear passing situations.
  • WR Calvin Ridley oddly had just 67 air yards from 12 targets, seeing a bunch of short and intermediate passes rather than his usual deep/intermediate-heavy assortment.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Tank Bigsby, WR Brian Thomas

Stock ⬇️:   RB Travis Etienne  /   RB Tony Pollard

 Titans Injuries 🚑: QB Will Levis (shoulder)

         

Browns (14) at Steelers (27) 

Browns Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 20%

69 Plays — 45 DBs — 8.5 aDOT — 24-of-41 for 212 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 sacks, 1 scramble

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBJameis Winston100% 4-28-0   40    
RBJerome Ford54%19-43%10-28-03-19-0429362716%0.7-0.3
RBNick Chubb38%12-27%11-48-00-0-01-3291414%0.4-0.6
RBPierre Strong10%6-14% 2-9-02-1151215%0.9-0.1
TEDavid Njoku90%39-89% 7-42-113110523626%1.35.3
TEJordan Akins19%11-25% 1-14-0114221619%1.36.4
TEBlake Whiteheart19%9-20% 0-0-01716713%0.98.7
WRJerry Jeudy93%40-91% 5-64-1660594019%1.813.1
WRMike Woods87%37-84% 1-12-0341624210%0.711.1
WRElijah Moore83%36-82% 3-34-0438503319%1.18.9
WRJames Proche3%2-5% 2-18-02182238%2.65.6
  • RB Nick Chubb got just 38% of snaps and 12 of 26 RB opportunities. The Browns weren't as quick to abandon the run as they have been for much of the season, but they shifted more toward Jerome Ford from the jump, giving him 50% of snaps and seven of 13 RB opportunities in the first half.
    • That's back-to-back games in which Ford has taken far more snaps than Chubb while handling about half the backfield touches.
  • QB Jameis Winston has attempted 41+ passes in five of six starts, with the exception being a 27-attempt game Week 12 in the snow.
  • WR Jerry Jeudy has at least five catches and 64 yards in every Winston start, with three TDs and an incredible/unsustainable 12.3 yards per target, averaging 9.9 YPT or better in five of the six games.
    • Jeudy's volume hasn't been all that impressive, at least relative to the other Cleveland pass catcher, but he's been far more efficient with his chances compared to Njoku/Tillman/Moore.

     

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 32% / 13 - 15%

62 Plays — 28 DBs — 8.0 aDOT — 15-of-26 for 158 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble

 SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
Russell Wilson100% 6-17-0   66    
Jaylen Warren52%15-56%9-47-02-25-05-9271625%1.7-0.1
Najee Harris42%5-19%16-53-1   351424%1.6-1.7
Cordarrelle Patterson13%4-15%4-3-01--2-01-510532%1.82.8
Pat Freiermuth61%19-70% 3-48-1333452516%1.55.7
Darnell Washington60%6-22% 0-0-012361421%1.74.1
MyCole Pruitt31%3-11% 1--1-01-326817%0.83.4
Connor Heyward16%4-15% 00 12416%0.88.1
Van Jefferson73%17-63% 1-10-119412111%0.911.7
Scotty Miller55%11-41% 3-38-044416714%1.212.9
Calvin Austin35%15-56% 1-4-0443311917%1.612.7
Ben Skowronek32%4-15% 00 1258%1.18.4
Mike Williams27%13-48% 3-36-0477171110%0.914.9
  • RB Jaylen Warren rebounded to 53% snap share and 14 opportunities, after getting just 38% of snaps and seven opportunities the previous week.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson's role was about the same as the week before, while Najee Harris saw a reduction in usage, getting 42% of snaps and 16 of 35 RB opportunities (including the final three carries of the game).
    • There's been some variability with the usage here, and not always in the direction one might expect based on game script (e.g. Harris playing more with leads and Warren more with deficits).
  • With WR George Pickens (hamstring) inactive, the Steelers boosted Scotty Miller and Mike Williams' playing time while keeping Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin in their normal roles.
    • Williams got only 27% snap share and 48% route share, but he drew targets on four of his 13 routes and caught three of the passes for 36 yards. His role could grow down the stretch.
    • Pickens is expected to miss Week 15 against the Eagles.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Mike Williams

Stock ⬇️:   RB Nick Chubb

  Browns Injuries 🚑: CB Greg Newsome (hamstring), CB Mike Ford (concussion)    

  Steelers Injuries 🚑: DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin)

         

Seahawks (30) at Cardinals (18) 

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 20%

61 Plays — 30 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 24-of-30 for 233 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 0 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBGeno Smith100% 1-0-0   62 0%0.0 
RBZach Charbonnet79%18-60%22-134-27-59-07-14302122%1.4-1.2
RBKenny McIntosh25%7-23%7-38-02-7-0217417%0.60.7
RBGeorge Holani3%2-7% 1--1-01-12250%-0.5-1.1
TENoah Fant59%22-73% 3-18-0434392915%1.25.3
TEAJ Barner38%5-17% 1-13-01-1301516%1.13.2
TEPharaoh Brown26%4-13% 1-6-02718717%0.74.0
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba97%29-97%1-4-05-82-1559533622%2.09.5
WRDK Metcalf79%26-87% 4-49-0659533623%2.013.4
WRTyler Lockett66%27-90% 0-0-0121443215%1.211.0
WRJake Bobo28%5-17%    19912%0.89.1
  • RB Zach Charbonnet ran wild in the absence of Kenneth Walker (ankle), playing 79% of snaps and taking 29 of the 38 RB opportunities en route to 193 total yards and two TDs.
    • It was Walker's third missed game of the season, and the third time Charbonnet got an Alpha-RB1 workload as the fill-in starter. Charbonnet took 19 touches for 69 yards and a TD in Week 2, followed by 21 touches for 117 yards and two TDs in Week 3.
    • The Seahawks reportedly expect Walker back within the next couple games, and possibly as soon as Week 15 against Green Bay. He's a better pure runner than Charbonnet, but it is possible the combination of injuries and Charbonnet's strong performance leaves Walker with a lesser role down the stretch compared to what he's handled much of the season.
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba made the most of his five targets on a Charbonnet-dominated afternoon, with a 5-82-1 receiving line leaving JSN at WR5 for the season in cumulative PPR points (he's 15th in points per game - 15.3).
    • JSN's volume has been down the past three weeks (16 total targets) but he nonetheless has six straight games with at least four receptions and 69 yards, pushing his 2024 efficiency stats way up (74% catch rate, 12.1 yards per catch, 8.9 YPT).

     

Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 16% / 13 - 10%

63 Plays — 42 DBs — 5.3 aDOT — 25-of-38 for 259 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBKyler Murray100% 3-16-0   58    
RBJames Conner75%24-60%18-90-04-32-14-7382021%1.6-2.0
RBTrey Benson16%6-15%2-15-01-4-01-510414%1.4-3.6
RBEmari Demercado13%6-15% 4-15-04-912924%1.30.9
TETrey McBride94%38-95% 7-70-01463533030%2.46.5
TETip Reiman32%4-10% 1-14-01-22596%0.41.1
TEElijah Higgins19%4-10%    231017%1.35.1
WRMarvin Harrison86%38-95% 4-49-0899472823%1.813.8
WRMichael Wilson84%36-90% 2-57-1335472816%1.311.5
WRGreg Dortch41%19-48% 1-5-01-4251619%0.95.4
WRZay Jones35%15-38% 1-13-023019125%0.29.8
  • RB James Conner got 75% of snaps and 22 of the 29 RB opportunities, netting 122 yards and a TD on an otherwise ugly day for the Cardinals.
    • RB Emari Demercado drew four targets, but on only six routes (compared to Conner's 24 routes - a 60% share).
  • TE Trey McBride drew at least a dozen targets for the third in a week, but he still hasn't scored a receiving TD (he does have one rushing) from his 80 catches for 851 yards.
    • He has a 76% catch rate and 8.0 YPT, so it's not like he's just stacking cheap PPR points / empty calories. McBride even has the league's fifth-largest target share inside the 10-yard line (36%) and third-largest in the red zone (37%), but he's caught just six of the 15 red-zone passes (40%), compared to 74 of 91 (81%) in every other part of the field. A lower catch rate close to the end zone is normal, of course, just not to that extent. He's one of the strongest in-season, positive-TD-regression candidates I've ever seen... but that's been the case for a while now and it just keeps not happening.
  • WR Marvin Harrison is doing enough that you'll never bench him but not enough to actually help fantasy managers (even if we ignore the lofty draft price). There's always hope for a late-season boom for a rookie, but most likely we'll have to wait for next year for him to be anything more than a high-frustration WR3 for fantasy.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Zach Charbonnet

Stock ⬇️:   QB Kyler Murray

 Cardinals Injuries 🚑: P Blake Gillikin (ankle)

         

Bears (13) at 49ers (38) 

Bears Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 12%

52 Plays — 33 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 18-of-24 for 140 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 7 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBCaleb Williams92% 4-27-0   63    
QBTyson Bagent8%     3    
RBD'Andre Swift79%21-68%14-38-01-2-02-2412217%1.3-0.3
RBTravis Homer13%6-19% 3-11-03111910%0.40.3
RBDarrynton Evans8%0-0%3-3-0   41   
TECole Kmet92%26-84%    553214%1.37.1
TEMarcedes Lewis12%0-0%    1339%0.20.8
WRRome Odunze92%28-90% 4-42-2573533518%1.313.9
WRDJ Moore90%30-97% 6-49-0833603722%1.58.3
WRKeenan Allen88%29-94% 3-30-0536533323%1.39.8
WRCollin Johnson10%1-3% 1-6-0142125%1.53.5
  • With Roschon Johnson in concussion protocol, Travis Homer got some playing time in clear passing situations, but D'Andre Swift had his largest snap share (79%) and largest route share (68%) of the season, only getting pulled on the final drive deep in garbage time.
  • WR Rome Odunze drew just five targets yet scored his second and third TDs in the NFL.
  • Receiving shares in four games since OC Shane Waldron was fired:
    • Allen: 26% TS (37), 29% AYS (326)
    • Moore: 26% TS (36), 20% AYS (225)
    • Odunze: 23% TS (32), 35% AYS (393)
    • Kmet: 14% TS (20), 13% AYS (141)
    • Swift: 7% TS (10), 2% AYS (25)
    • Johnson: 3% TS (4), 1% AYS (11)

     

49ers Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 3% / 21 - 31% / 22 - 11%

61 Plays — 28 DBs — 10.3 aDOT — 20-of-26 for 325 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBBrock Purdy93% 5-11-0   61 0%0.0 
RBIsaac Guerendo56%14-52%15-78-22-50-022612515%1.33.4
RBKyle Juszczyk51%9-33% 1-3-0229311514%0.75.7
RBPatrick Taylor33%4-15%7-25-10-0-01013517%1.01.4
RBKe'Shawn Vaughn5%1-4%2-4-0   310%0.0 
TEGeorge Kittle85%19-70% 6-151-0646532924%2.98.2
TEEric Saubert28%4-15% 1-4-0132189%0.89.1
WRDeebo Samuel79%21-78%5-13-02-22-0320432422%1.97.2
WRJauan Jennings74%22-81% 7-90-2885422429%2.910.4
WRRicky Pearsall49%19-70% 1-5-0235352114%0.910.5
WRChris Conley25%5-19%    1679%0.121.1
WRJacob Cowing5%3-11% 0-0-01234322%2.817.0
  • RB Isaac Guerendo had a huge game but then suffered a foot sprain with about 10:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
    • Prior to the injury, Guerendo took 71% of snaps and 17 of 18 RB opportunities, netting 128 total yards and two TDs.
    • RB Patrick Taylor played 10 consecutive snaps after Guerendo's departure, taking seven opportunities for 18 yards and a TD in that span. Ke'Shawn Vaughn then came on for the final drive in deep garbage time and got a couple carries.
    • The 49ers are on a short week, playing the Rams on Thursday in what's essentially a must-win game for both teams.
  • WR Jauan Jennings got back on track with 7-90-2 after a couple down weeks. In five games since returning from a hip injury, he's averaged 6.4 catches for 74.0 yards and 0.6 TDs on 8.4 targets, flirting with WR1 fantasy status.
    • Jennings' 32% target share in the five-game span (W10-14) is fourth best in the league, behind only Puka Nacua (37%), Trey McBride (33%) and Drake London (33%).
    • TE George Kittle's volume hasn't been on par with Jennings', but Kittle does tend to have more targets and more production with Christian McCaffrey out of the lineup.
      • Kittle has 24% TS and 20% AYs in the eight games he's played without McCaffrey, compared to 11% TS and 15% AYS in the four games both he and McCaffrey played.
  • WR Ricky Pearsall has four straight games with route share around 70% but two or fewer targets. With just one catch for five yards over the four-game stretch, his per-route numbers are some of the worst in the league among WRs with any kind of significant playing time.
    • Pearsall caught 11 of 15 targets for 132 yards and a TD in his first three NFL games, adding one carry for 39 yards. That's enough to buy some leeway in terms of dynasty value, but the lack of production/targets since then can't be ignored.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Patrick Taylor, WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle

Stock ⬇️:   QB Caleb Williams, TE Cole Kmet

  Bears Injuries 🚑: RB Travis Homer (head), WR/RS DeAndre Carter (hamstring)    

  49ers Injuries 🚑: Isaac Guerendo (ankle), G Ben Bartch (ankle)

         

Bills (42) at Rams (44) 

Bills Personnel: 11 - 76% / 12 - 6% / 6OL - 17%

54 Plays — 41 DBs — 11.4 aDOT — 22-of-37 for 342 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 4 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBJosh Allen100% 10-82-3   56    
RBJames Cook46%16-43%6-20-02-9-02-5311519%1.2-0.1
RBTy Johnson31%11-30% 2-55-13-2161114%1.44.6
RBRay Davis22%9-24%    13520%2.51.7
FBReggie Gilliam6%1-3%    620%0.0 
TEDawson Knox81%28-76% 1-5-01-2361812%1.110.2
TEZach Davidson26%10-27%    13612%0.37.9
WRKhalil Shakir78%30-81% 5-106-1899352429%2.64.6
WRMack Hollins76%27-73% 4-57-16106392214%1.014.1
WRCurtis Samuel61%22-59%1-1-02-15-034251421%1.25.8
WRAmari Cooper54%23-62% 6-95-014221291826%1.612.8
  • QB Josh Allen had one of the best fantasy games ever by a QB, throwing for three TDs and then scoring three times on sneaks from the 1-yard line.
  • RB James Cook got just eight opportunities and 46% of snaps with the Bills falling behind early. However, the other RBs combined for zero carries and three targets.
    • This is the nightmare scenario for Cook, with the offense becoming entirely Allen-centric in negative game script. Cook only plays around half the snaps most weeks, losing a lot of playing time in clear pass situations to Ty Johnson (plus some carries to Ray Davis, although that's less consistent from week to week).
  • TE Dawson Knox had a near-every-down role again in the absence of Dalton Kincaid, whose limited practice participation last week suggests he has a shot to be ready for Week 15.
    • Knox's bottom-tier target rate (12%) hasn't been any better in the TE1 role compared to TE2. He's getting a lot more snaps and routes but remains off the fantasy-TE1 radar.
  • WR Amari Cooper drew a team-high 14 targets and had a league-high 221 air yards, but he still wasn't quite a full-time player, taking 54% of snaps and 62% route share.
    • And that's without Keon Coleman, who missed another game with a wrist injury.
    • WR Mack Hollins drew eight fewer targets than Cooper but had more snaps, routes and fantasy points.
    • WR Curtis Samuel nearly doubled his snap and route shares from the previous week. but he managed just 16 total yards on four opportunities. The Bills' continued use of Hollins and Samuel has been a big limiting factor for Cooper's playing time.
  • WR Khalil Shakir scored a YAC-heavy, 51-yard TD, giving him his first career game with 100-plus yards and a TD. He's still never scored a touchdown from inside the 10-yard line, with each of eight scores (including playoffs) covering at least 11 yards.

     

Rams Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 10%

72 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 23-of-30 for 320 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 0 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBMatthew Stafford100%     62 0%0.0 
RBKyren Williams82%20-67%29-87-22-10-022533212%0.5-1.2
RBBlake Corum18%2-7%8-34-0   8421%1.6-1.6
TEColby Parkinson49%15-50% 1-11-014372216%1.15.7
TEDavis Allen28%7-23%    241410%0.33.5
TEHunter Long25%3-10% 0-0-01316614%0.83.3
WRCooper Kupp82%24-80% 5-92-18106513232%2.37.7
WRPuka Nacua75%25-83%5-16-112-162-11496402638%3.68.8
WRDemarcus Robinson61%20-67% 0-0-0126513114%1.115.7
WRTutu Atwell46%19-63% 3-45-0337251625%2.512.6
WRTyler Johnson21%5-17%    221321%1.66.7
  • RB Blake Corum got eight carries for a second straight week, but his share of the backfield workload was much smaller Week 14 than in Week 13, dropping from 33% snap share to 18% and eight of 24 opportunities (33%) to eight of 39 (21%).
    • RB Kyren Williams especially dominated the work after halftime, taking 90% of snaps and 16 of the 18 RB opportunities.
  • WR Puka Nacua not only maintained his dominant-WR1 usage but also took five carries for 16 yards and a TD.
    • Nacua and Williams combined for 50 opportunities on the Rams' 72 plays, with Cooper Kupp and Corum getting eight apiece and the rest of the team combining for just six.
    • Nacua leads the league in targets and yards per route, challenging the numbers Tyreek Hill had in 2022 and 2023. 
    • Nacua is averaging 8.4 catches for 111.2 yards and 0.6 TDs on 11.6 targets over the past five games, matching the level of production Kupp had during his monstrous 2021 campaign (albeit over a smaller sample).
  • Kupp has topped 15 PPR points four times in the past five games despite taking a backseat to Nacua, whose 58 targets over the past five weeks are 12 more than any other player has (Kupp's 42 are tied for ninth most).

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Kyren Williams, WR Puka Nacua

Stock ⬇️:   RB James Cook

  Bills Injuries 🚑: CB Rasul Douglas (knee), DE Casey Toohill (ribs)    

  Rams Injuries 🚑: WR Demarcus Robinson (shoulder) 

         

Chargers (17) at Chiefs (19) 

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 63% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 19%

57 Plays — 36 DBs — 10.2 aDOT — 21-of-30 for 213 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 3 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBJustin Herbert98% 4-12-0   57    
QBTaylor Heinicke2% 1-12-0   6    
RBKimani Vidal53%12-36%8-34-00-0-011161010%1.25.6
RBGus Edwards44%10-30%10-36-1   1976%0.1-1.7
FBScott Matlock30%2-6%    20513%0.62.0
TEWill Dissly39%15-45% 2-19-023341925%1.94.7
TEStone Smartt39%11-33% 3-54-03418520%2.714.0
TETucker Fisk35%5-15% 1-0-01-120720%0.61.9
WRJoshua Palmer86%31-94% 6-78-09134392417%1.715.5
WRQuentin Johnston81%27-82% 5-48-1776402321%1.612.1
WRDerius Davis37%11-33%1-0-02-1-043510527%1.02.8
WRJalen Reagor32%12-36% 1-4-012171015%1.313.2
WRDJ Chark25%10-30% 1-9-014668%0.84.0
  • QB Justin Herbert briefly left the game with a knee/leg injury in the second quarter, but he returned in short order and actually played better after halftime.
  • RBs Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal were in a 50/50 split, with Vidal getting slightly more playing time on pass plays and Edward taking two more carries (10-8).
  • With Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) inactive, WR Joshua Palmer had season highs for snap share, route share and targets (nine). He finished with 6-78-0, and would've had a huge game if Justin Herbert hadn't overthrown him on a wide-open deep ball for what might've been an 82-yard TD.
    • Palmer is a solid player, and while the volume mostly hasn't been there this season, he's caught 60 percent of his targets for 16.4 yards per catch (9.8 YPT), after catching 62.3 percent for 15.4 yards per catch last season (9.5 YPT). He at least has NFL value as a medium-volume starting receiver, and he doesn't make as many mistakes as teammate Quentin Johnston
    • Speaking of which... Johnston didn't get extra playing time but broke out of his slump nonetheless, catching five of seven targets for 48 yards and a TD.
  • TE Will Dissly suffered a shoulder injury late in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game.
    • After halftime, Stone Smartt took 71% of snaps and caught each of his three targets for 54 yards, while Tucker Fisk played 39% of snaps and wasn't targeted.

     

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 46% / 12 - 40%

65 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 24-of-37 for 210 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 2 scrambles

  SNAPROUTESRushingReceivingTGTAYSn/GRt/GTPRRYPRRaDOT
QBPatrick Mahomes100% 4-17-0   66   -4.0
RBIsiah Pacheco48%14-35%14-55-02-6-040341821%1.0-2.0
RBKareem Hunt31%11-28%5-16-01-13-01-3371817%0.9-2.2
RBSamaje Perine22%10-25%1-3-01-16-020171420%1.60.1
FBCarson Steele9%1-3%    13615%0.4-0.5
TETravis Kelce82%33-83% 5-45-0646553525%1.66.5
TENoah Gray63%18-45% 4-26-0511412118%1.76.6
TEBaylor Cupp9%1-3% 0-0-01-163100%0.0-1.4
WRXavier Worthy83%32-80%1-5-05-41-0625422918%1.210.7
WRDeAndre Hopkins52%27-68% 4-32-19136342525%2.011.3
WRJuJu Smith-Schuster51%19-48% 2-31-0218281711%1.25.3
WRJustin Watson49%18-45%    40238%0.812.1
  • RB Isiah Pacheco got 14 carries and four targets but still wasn't back to his old role, playing 48% of snaps while ceding six carries and three targets to Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine.
    • It was an improvement from the week before, however, and Pacheco's share of the backfield may continue to grow as he's further removed from the ankle injury. He's playing with screws and a plate in his leg/ankle, so he probably won't be the best version of himself even if his workload gets back toward Week 1-2 levels. In other words, don't expect RB1 production.
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins had a second straight game with route share slightly above two-thirds (68%) and exactly nine targets.
    • He's caught just eight of 18 targets in the two-game stretch, but that's partially because he's seen a surprising number of deep looks, piling up 260 air yards over the last two weeks (plus 122 real yards and a TD).
    • Two straight games of strong usage make Hopkins a solid WR3 again for fantasy, with WR2 status not out of the question.
  • TE Noah Gray caught exactly four passes for a fourth straight game. He's slightly outproducing Kelce in terms of yards per route (not to mention TDs), although Kelce still has a big edge in targets per route (25% to 18%).

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Kimani Vidal, WR Joshua Palmer, TE Stone Smartt  /   WR DeAndre Hopkins

Stock ⬇️:   RB Gus Edwards

  Chargers Injuries 🚑: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), WR Jalen Reagor (finger)   

  Chiefs Injuries 🚑: CB Joshua Williams (chest), LT D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

                           

Vocab/Index

  • DBs = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks + scrambles
  • AY = Air Yards  
  • Sn/G = Snaps per game
  • RT/G = Routes run per game
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run (targets/routes)
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run (yards/routes)
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
  • 22 = 2 RB / 2 TE / 1 WR
  • 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR

