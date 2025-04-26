Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Dont'e Thornton headshot

Dont'e Thornton News: Adds speed to Vegas' receiving corps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:33am

The Raiders selected Thornton in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

Thornton had modest collegiate production, though he did average 25.4 yards per catch with six touchdowns in his final year with Tennessee. The Raiders likely drafted him with a similar role in mind, as he'll be able to use his 4.30 40-yard dash speed to threaten defenses vertically, in turn opening space underneath for the likes of Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers. That may not mean a lot of production immediately for Thornton, but targets after Bowers and Meyers are up for grabs in the Raiders' wide receiver corps.

Dont'e Thornton
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now