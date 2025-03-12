Fantasy Football
Dre'Mont Jones News: Headed to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Titans signed Jones to a one-year, $10 million contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Seahawks in 2024, but his 28 combined tackles and 4.0 sacks were his fewest since his rookie year in 2019. He was released by Seattle on March 4, but it didn't take long for the 28-year-old defensive end to find a new team. Jones will likely start opposite Jeffery Simmons in 2025, though the former will get a push from Sebastian Joseph-Day during training camp.

