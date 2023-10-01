Gameday Injuries: Week 4

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Watson is expected to play but will be monitored carefully during pregame warmups since he didn't do

We enter Week 4 with a hefty injury report overall, and the quarterback position is once again the subject of some uncertainty this week with multiple starters dealing with issues that could keep them out of Sunday's action. We do have the return of two rookies at the position as well, however, and plenty of news to sift through with big names at running back and receiver as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at who's trending toward suiting up or sitting as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Saints' Derek Carr (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after only getting in a limited practice on Friday this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Carr is expected to start barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. The veteran took first-team reps in practice the last two days, but if he were to reverse course, Jameis Winston would step in to take on the team for which he was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Watson is expected to play but will be monitored carefully during pregame warmups since he didn't do any throwing during the week. If there were to be any setbacks, rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson and practice squad call-up PJ Walker would be on hand as options under center, with Thompson-Robinson particularly having shown both passing and rushing upside during a standout preseason.

The Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite putting in back-to-back limited practices to finish the week. As per early Sunday reports, rookie Aidan O'Connell will get the starting call over veteran Brian Hoyer for Las Vegas. Both players were prepared virtually equally by head coach Josh McDaniels during the week for the possibility of a start, and McConnell checks in having compiled 7,201 passing yards with a 50:24 TD:INT across 24 games during his last two seasons with the Boilermakers as a full-time starter. The rookie's presence does present a slight downgrade for Raiders' skill-position group led by Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, although to what degree remains to be seen.

The Colts' Anthony Richardson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 4 game against the Rams after practicing in full all week following a Week 3 absence due to a concussion. Richardson's return sends Gardner Minshew, who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown while helping key an overtime victory against the Ravens in Week 3, back to the bench.

The Panthers' Bryce Young is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks with an ankle sprain. Young managed to practice all week and was lauded this week for his performance and leadership in those sessions. Young's return sends veteran backup Andy Dalton, who threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Seahawks in Week 3, back to the No. 2 role. Given Dalton's success in that contest, veteran No. 1 receiver Adam Thielen, his favorite target versus Seattle, theoretically takes at least a slight hit to his fantasy outlook going into the matchup against his old Minnesota squad.

RUNNING BACKS

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite managing to practice in limited fashion all week. Joshua Kelley, who's recorded only 51 yards on 24 carries over the last two games as Ekeler's replacement, will once again head up Los Angeles' ground attack, while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller are projected to serve in complementary roles. Ekeler's absence should also open up some more targets overall forthe likes of Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer and Gerald Everett in the short-to-medium passing windows.

The Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Seahawks but was able to practice in limited fashion all week. In his expected absence, veteran backup Matt Breida appears headed for a second straight start, with Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray on hand for complementary snaps. Barkley could have a solid chance of returning for a Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins in South Florida.

The Panthers' Miles Sanders (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings and finished the week with a missed practice Friday after putting in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Per early Sunday reports, Sanders is expected to play and fill his usual high-volume role, one that's seen him log 53 total touches through three games. If he were to have a setback, Chuba Hubbard would slide into the No. 1 running back role while Raheem Blackhsear would see an uptick in work behind him.

The Saints' Alvin Kamara has completed a season-opening three-game suspension and will slot into his usual No. 1 running back role for a Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers. Tony Jones and rookie Kendre Miller are expected to still fill complementary roles behind Kamara versus Tampa Bay and could still see a solid allotment of work if their debuting teammate is eased back into action to any degree.

The Ravens' Justice Hill (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but managed to progress from a missed Wednesday practice to full participation Friday. If Hill isn't able to suit up for a second straight week, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon are expected to handle Baltimore's ground game, with the latter getting promoted Saturday for the third time this season and fellow vet Kenyan Drake remaining on the practice squad after garnering active status in Week 3.

The Eagles' Boston Scott is off the injury report and practiced fully all week ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders following a Week 3 absence due to a concussion. Despite his expected return, Scott is still projected to serv as no better than a sparsely-used No. 3 option behind D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell if he's active over Rashaad Penny.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing Friday's practice after he was tripped up in Thursday's session. Per early Sunday morning reports, MItchell isn't expected to play. In his projected absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are expected to handle any backup snaps behind Christian McCaffrey.

The Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after following a limited Thursday practice with an absence Friday. If Ingram is unable to play, rookie Emari Demercado and veteran Corey Clement would be in line to serve as James Conner's backups.

The Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week Even if Ahmed is active, rookie De'Von Achane, perhaps the biggest statistical star of Miami's franchise-record 70-point outburst against the Broncos in Week 3 with 203 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, is expected to see a larger role moving forward and function as starter Raheem Mostert's primary backup.

The Bears' Travis Homer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. If Homer is unable to play, veteran D'Onta Foreman could garner active status to serve as the No. 3 running back behind Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills after he practiced in full all week following a Week 3 absence due to a concussion. Waddle's return is naturally a welcome sight for both Miami and fantasy managers despite the fact the team scored 70 points against the Broncos without him in Week 3, especially considering his 7-216-1 receiving line in two regular-season versus Buffalo in 2022.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Per early Sunday morning reports, Samuel is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to reverse course, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle would likely be the primary beneficiaries in terms of increased targets, while Christian McCaffrey could also see his already solid pass-catching role expand some as well and rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell would likely draw a start.

The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals and practiced in full all week following a Week 3 absence due to a shoulder injury. Aiyuk will slide back into his usual starting role and would be set for an uptick in work if fellow wideout Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs), who's expected to play, were to have a setback.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Rondale Moore would step into the No. 1 receiver role for Arizona, while impressive rookie Michael Wilson would bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart.

The Chargers' Mike Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In Williams' absence, Joshua Palmer, who filled in capably for both Williams and Keenan Allen at times last season, will move into a No. 2 role beginning with Sunday's game against the Raiders, while rookie Quentin Johnston is also expected to see more opportunities while filling the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Allen should also be the beneficiary of even more targets, with some of those potentially coming more downfield than usual in Williams' absence and as a result of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's more aggressive overall approach.

The Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns after once again missing practice all week. With fellow wideout Rashod Bateman (hamstring) also ruled out, veteran Nelson Agholor is expected to move all the way up to the No. 2 receiver role, while rookie Zay Flowers will once again serve as Lamar Jackson's top target on paper among the wideouts.

The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. in his absence, Nelson Agholor is expected to slot into the No. 2 role, while Devin Duvernay also bumps up a notch on the depth chart to the No. 3 spot. The combined absences of Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Bateman should also lead to more targets for tight end Mark Andrews.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are expected to move into larger roles and inherit Burks' downfield routes, although athletic, field-stretching tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo may also help some in that regard.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Skowronek can't suit up, veteran offseason addition Demarcus Robinson is projected to move into the No. 4 receiver role in his stead.

The Panthers' Jonathan Mingo (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Mingo can't pay, Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault could see bigger roles as complementary receivers behind starters Adam Thielen and DJ Chark in Bryce Young's return following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jennings isn't expected to play. In his likely absence, rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell and veteran Ray-Ray McCloud are expected to see an increase in snaps and targets, with Bell potentially serving as the primary No. 3 receiver.

The Eagles' Quez Watkins (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders but managed to practice in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. In his continued absence, offseason addition Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught two of three targets for 58 yards and a touchdown versus the Buccaneers in a Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, will once again fill Watkins' No. 3 role.

The Dolphins' River Cracraft (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. His absence should open up more opportunities for Braxton Berrios and veteran Robbie Chosen.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (face/arm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after suffering burns in a household accident between Friday and Saturday. Per early Sunday morning reports, Njoku is adamant he can play through his injuries, but Harrison Bryant will be on hand to fill his starting tight end role if there's any setback.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Higbee is expected to suit up, with Bryce Hopkins set to serve as Los Angeles' top tight end if the former has any setbacks.

The Commanders' Logan Thomas is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in full all week following a Week 3 absence in Washington's loss to the Bills. His return will send John Bates and Cole Turner back into complementary roles.

The Bengals' Irv Smith (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Drew Sample is set to continue serving as Cincinnati's starting tight end.

The Seahawks' Noah Fant (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing Saturday's practice. If Fant, a Saturday addition to the injury report, can't suit up, Will Dissly would be in line to serve as the top tight end if he can play through his shoulder injury, while fellow veteran Colby Parkinson would move into the No. 2 role at the position.

The Saints' Foster Moreau (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but worked back to limited practices Thursday and Friday. If Moreau can't play for a second straight week, Jimmy Graham, who caught a touchdown on his only reception versus the Packers in Week 3, would be in line to reprise his role as the No. 2 tight end behind Juwan Johnson.

The Seahawks' Will Dissly (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants but managed to work back to a full practice Saturday after consecutive limited sessions to begin the week. If Dissly can suit up, he could fill the No. 1 tight end role if Noah Fant (shoulder) is unable to play.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks' Riq Woolen is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants after missing Week 3 with a chest injury.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Giants after practicing in full all week, and he'll therefore see his first game action since Week 1 of the 2022 season, when he suffered a torn quadriceps tendon.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Jets' Tony Adams (hamstring) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Dolphins' DeShon Elliott (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Chargers' Derwin James (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Rams' John Johnson (head) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing the last two contests with a chest injury.

The Broncos' Justin Simmons (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Titans' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Defensive Linemen

The Titans' Denico Autry (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Seahawks' Dre'Mont Jones (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Linebackers

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Chiefs' Nick Bolton (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Jets.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Broncos' Josey Jewell (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Buccaneers' Devin White (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Broncos' Frank Clark (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Vikings' Marcus Davenport (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Texans' Denzel Perryman (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Chargers' Eric Kendricks is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing the last two contests with a hamstring injury.